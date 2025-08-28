2025-08-29 Friday

4 Tokens That Match 2021 Solana (SOL) in Millionaire-Making Potential

The post 4 Tokens That Match 2021 Solana (SOL) in Millionaire-Making Potential appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana (SOL) surge, transforming early investors from modest holders into millionaires, set a benchmark for explosive crypto growth. This remarkable rally was fueled by Solana’s speed, low transaction costs, and ecosystem innovation.  We believe that certain 2025 altcoins exhibit similar structural upsides, potentially repeating history. Among those, Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Sui (SUI), Sei (SEI), and Cronos (CRO) show the strongest alignment with that trajectory. Source: CoinMarketCap Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Could Replicate Solana’s Early-Stage Growth Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is positioning itself as one of the strongest Ethereum-based meme tokens, but its appeal goes beyond humor and community. Currently in stage 12 of its presale, the project has raised more than $22.4 million and sold over 14.2 billion tokens. This momentum underscores the significant scale of investor confidence, given that LILPEPE is already listed on CoinMarketCap, has been audited by CertiK, and is preparing for listings on two major centralized exchanges. The token’s ecosystem is designed with scalability in mind, introducing a meme-focused launchpad on its planned layer 2 chain. This could transform the way meme tokens are deployed, while also giving investors confidence in their long-term viability. If LILPEPE can capture even a fraction of the cultural dominance enjoyed by SHIB or Dogecoin, speculative outcomes suggest it may rival the percentage returns Solana offered in 2021. Sui (SUI) Strengthens Its Role in the Layer-1 Race Sui (SUI) is another project being closely compared to Solana’s rapid ascent. Backed by significant venture capital funding and a developer-first approach, Sui emphasizes scalability. With a market capitalization of around $13 billion, it is not as early in its growth as LILPEPE, but its ecosystem expansion suggests room for further adoption. If adoption continues to climb, Sui may mirror Solana’s trajectory by serving as a viable alternative to Ethereum in the next stage of blockchain…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 15:13
Yeezy Money Plummets and Few Wallets Cash In: Kanye West’s Altcoin Saga

Kanye West's altcoin Yeezy Money saw a sharp drop in value. Most investors experienced losses, while few wallets made significant profits. Continue Reading:Yeezy Money Plummets and Few Wallets Cash In: Kanye West’s Altcoin Saga The post Yeezy Money Plummets and Few Wallets Cash In: Kanye West’s Altcoin Saga appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/08/28 15:12
Japan’s Akazawa cancels US visit to finalise investment pact — Reuters

The post Japan’s Akazawa cancels US visit to finalise investment pact — Reuters appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Japan’s trade negotiator Ryosei Akazawa has canceled a visit to the United States (US) this week, Reuters reported on Thursday. Akazawa planned to visit the US on Thursday to talk about the financial details of Tokyo’s $550 billion investment package in exchange for reduced tariffs on imports from the world’s fourth biggest economy. Key quotes Tariff negotiator Akazawa cancelled planned US visit. Tariff negotiator Akazawa’s cancellation of US visit is due to need of administrative discussions.  Market reaction At the time of press, the USD/JPY pair was down 0.07% on the day at 147.31. Tariffs FAQs Tariffs are customs duties levied on certain merchandise imports or a category of products. Tariffs are designed to help local producers and manufacturers be more competitive in the market by providing a price advantage over similar goods that can be imported. Tariffs are widely used as tools of protectionism, along with trade barriers and import quotas. Although tariffs and taxes both generate government revenue to fund public goods and services, they have several distinctions. Tariffs are prepaid at the port of entry, while taxes are paid at the time of purchase. Taxes are imposed on individual taxpayers and businesses, while tariffs are paid by importers. There are two schools of thought among economists regarding the usage of tariffs. While some argue that tariffs are necessary to protect domestic industries and address trade imbalances, others see them as a harmful tool that could potentially drive prices higher over the long term and lead to a damaging trade war by encouraging tit-for-tat tariffs. During the run-up to the presidential election in November 2024, Donald Trump made it clear that he intends to use tariffs to support the US economy and American producers. In 2024, Mexico, China and Canada accounted for 42% of total US imports. In this period,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 15:12
FinChain Star Chain Secures Funding from Leading Web3 Investors

Detail: https://coincu.com/blockchain/finchain-star-chain-funding-launch/
Coinstats2025/08/28 15:11
Deribit Chief Commercial Officer: The Altcoin Index 44 is far below the key level of 75, and macroeconomic factors are still not enough to start the Altcoin season

PANews reported on August 28th that, according to BeInCrypto, despite positive macroeconomic signals from China's economic stimulus policies and the Federal Reserve's potential September rate cut, an altcoin season has yet to arrive. Deribit Chief Commercial Officer Jean-David Péquignot stated that accommodative central bank policies could indeed increase market liquidity and drive speculative inflows into risky assets. However, the market currently lacks sufficient trading volume and broad-based growth momentum. Ethereum's recent price increase relative to Bitcoin is seen as a potential signal of a market shift, but it is not yet sufficient to trigger a full-blown altcoin season. In addition, according to CoinMarketCap Altcoin Season Index monitoring, the indicator is currently 44, far below the key level of 75. Bitcoin's market dominance remains at 58%, continuing to occupy a core position in the crypto market.
PANews2025/08/28 15:10
Dogecoin Price Is Ready To Launch 100%+ With This Swing Move

The post Dogecoin Price Is Ready To Launch 100%+ With This Swing Move appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin Price Is Ready To Launch 100%+ With This Swing Move | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Outside of his writing, Scott is passionate about promoting crypto literacy and often works to educate the public on the potential of blockchain. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/dogecoin-price-launch-100/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 15:10
Nvidia Delivers, Bitcoin Doesn’t React

With every Nvidia earnings release, the crypto market holds its breath. For several quarters, the semiconductor giant's performance seems to evolve in parallel with that of bitcoin. Enough to intrigue traders, increasingly watching this quarterly event as a leading indicator. Even before the announcement of the second quarter, attention was not only on Wall Street but also on the blockchain order books. L’article Nvidia Delivers, Bitcoin Doesn’t React est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats2025/08/28 15:10
Will continue to raise interest rate if economic, inflation outlook realized

The post Will continue to raise interest rate if economic, inflation outlook realized appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bank of Japan (BoJ) monetary policy board member Junko Nakagawa said on Thursday, “if its outlook for economic activity and prices is realized, BoJ will continue to raise the policy interest rate.” Additional quotes High uncertainties remain over future course of trade policies and their impact. BoJ will make monetary appropriate policy decisions by continuing to carefully assess data and information. There is a possibility that upward pressure on wages and the pass-through of higher wages to selling prices will strengthen. Results of the upcoming September tankan will also be very important in examining the changes arising from factors such as progress in trade policy negotiations. If firms focus much more on cost-cutting over passing on cost increases to selling prices due to tariffs, moves to reflect price rises in wages could weaken. Heightened uncertainties over trade policies are likely to affect business and household sentiment around the world, could push down Japan, overseas economies. Japan’s economy has recovered moderately, although some weakness has been seen in part. There are high uncertainties regarding outlook for economic activity and prices. Medium- to long-term inflation expectations have risen moderately on the whole. Future developments in such factors as firms’ behavior shifting more toward raising wages and prices warrant careful attention. Market reaction The Japanese Yen (JPY) has picked up a few bids following these comments, dragging USD/JPY a tad lower to near 147.35, modestly flat on the day, as of writing. Bank of Japan FAQs The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is the Japanese central bank, which sets monetary policy in the country. Its mandate is to issue banknotes and carry out currency and monetary control to ensure price stability, which means an inflation target of around 2%. The Bank of Japan embarked in an ultra-loose monetary policy in 2013 in order to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 15:09
Babbage launches Metanet App Catalog powered by Metanet

The post Babbage launches Metanet App Catalog powered by Metanet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Check out Babbage’s Metanet App Catalog, powered by the Metanet “We’re using the Metanet to promote Metanet apps,” says Babbage CEO Ty Everett. The company’s Metanet App Catalog, which has been online since June, has something for developers and general users. It’s a great chance for devs to get extra exposure and attention. For users, it puts an eclectic selection of blockchain apps all in one place, ready to try. The Metanet App Catalog helps solve the problem of “where do I start?” for anyone coming to blockchain for the first time. Though the apps are often simple in functionality, they’re backed by the full power of a scalable blockchain. Anyone can see for themselves the value of immutable, verifiable data with apps that all interact with each other, and run on micropayments—each upload, or transaction, costs just a tiny fraction of a cent. The App Catalog can also be accessed via Babbage’s Metanet Desktop application. New account signups get their wallets pre-loaded with thousands of Bitcoin “sats” (satoshis, or 1/100,000,000 of a Bitcoin) to play around with. Babbage is also working on a mobile-native app called (appropriately) Metanet Mobile, which Everett said will work as a browser replacement—”it’s going to be huge.” What’s on the Metanet App Catalog? There’s already a decent selection of Metanet apps available on the Catalog. Several are payment-related as you’d expect, but there are also utility, social, gaming, and productivity apps, including on-chain polls, a to-do list, a marketplace, and proof-of-existence tools. And since it wouldn’t be BSV without a weather app, there’s even a micropayment-powered weather data tracker with a difference—it tracks weather on Mars. Everett noted that many current apps listed are proof-of-concept, but they are all usable somehow. They all support the BRC100 standard for…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 15:08
Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Buy Bitmine (BMNR) Stock Dips on Solid ETH Treasury Plan

The post Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Buy Bitmine (BMNR) Stock Dips on Solid ETH Treasury Plan appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cathie Wood is enthusiastically buying the BMNR stock, of Tom Lee’s ETH treasury firm Bitmine Technologies. On Wednesday, August 27, Wood’s asset management firm Ark Invest purchased 339,113, BMNR shares, worth $15.6 million, despite the price crashing by 7.85%. This highlights growing confidence in Tom Lee’s ETH acquisition plan for the company. Cathie Wood Buys $15.6 Million of Bitmine Stock Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest added $15.6 million worth of BitMine Immersion shares on Wednesday across three of its ETFs. The asset manager took advantage of the BMNR stock dip by purchasing the stock via different Ark Invest funds. Cathie Wood started buying BMNR shares a few weeks before, amid Tom Lee’s push with aggressive ETH accumulation. According to the firm’s daily trading report, the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) purchased 227,569 shares, while the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) picked up 70,991 shares. The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF also participated in the buying activity. Today’s purchase comes on top of the 1 million BMNR shares already held by Ark Invest. Despite the recent selling pressure, the Bitmine stock is up by more than 750%, ever since the firm announced its ETH Treasury plans. As per Strategic ETH Reserves, the Tom Lee firm holds a total of 1.7 million ETH, worth more than $7.81 billion, as of the current Ethereum price. Furthermore, billionaire investor Peter Thiel has also invested more than $500 million in the company last month. Earlier this month, in August, BitMine disclosed in an SEC filing that it plans to increase its at-the-market equity program from $4.5 billion to $24.5 billion to support additional ETH purchases. Tom Lee Expands His ETH Treasury Plan Tom Lee is emerging as the Michael Saylor of the Ethereum community, with his firm’s aggressive ETH treasury accumulation. Earlier this week, the firms added…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 15:07
