Babbage launches Metanet App Catalog powered by Metanet
Check out Babbage's Metanet App Catalog, powered by the Metanet "We're using the Metanet to promote Metanet apps," says Babbage CEO Ty Everett. The company's Metanet App Catalog, which has been online since June, has something for developers and general users. It's a great chance for devs to get extra exposure and attention. For users, it puts an eclectic selection of blockchain apps all in one place, ready to try. The Metanet App Catalog helps solve the problem of "where do I start?" for anyone coming to blockchain for the first time. Though the apps are often simple in functionality, they're backed by the full power of a scalable blockchain. Anyone can see for themselves the value of immutable, verifiable data with apps that all interact with each other, and run on micropayments—each upload, or transaction, costs just a tiny fraction of a cent. The App Catalog can also be accessed via Babbage's Metanet Desktop application. New account signups get their wallets pre-loaded with thousands of Bitcoin "sats" (satoshis, or 1/100,000,000 of a Bitcoin) to play around with. Babbage is also working on a mobile-native app called (appropriately) Metanet Mobile, which Everett said will work as a browser replacement—"it's going to be huge." What's on the Metanet App Catalog? There's already a decent selection of Metanet apps available on the Catalog. Several are payment-related as you'd expect, but there are also utility, social, gaming, and productivity apps, including on-chain polls, a to-do list, a marketplace, and proof-of-existence tools. And since it wouldn't be BSV without a weather app, there's even a micropayment-powered weather data tracker with a difference—it tracks weather on Mars. Everett noted that many current apps listed are proof-of-concept, but they are all usable somehow. They all support the BRC100 standard for…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 15:08