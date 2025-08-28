MEXC-pörssi
Camp Network Is Live! A Blockchain That Redefines AI Intellectual Property Ownership
The post Camp Network Is Live! A Blockchain That Redefines AI Intellectual Property Ownership appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Camp Network, an autonomous IP layer, has announced the official launch of its mainnet. This is a pivotal moment where the market is witnessing a convergence of the three main technologies of today; blockchain, artificial intelligence, and intellectual property management. Camp Network is a platform aiming to enable a future where AI agents are empowered on user-owned IP. The platform is working to build a decentralized creative economy where creators hold the ownership of their digital assets and have a full control over their intellectual property. Testnet Success – Validated by the Market The launch of mainnet succeeds a very impressive performance of testnet. This success not only gives a picture of a bright future for the mainnet, but also an indication of rising demand for IP solutions that are blockchain-based. The launch of testnet saw a tremendous response from the crypto world with over 90 million transactions and 50+ live dApps. Cryto analysts term this numbers as an establishment of a new standard for IP licensing and monetization in the AI world. Additionally, there are more numbers that give a picture of the power of decentralized IP management solutions. So far, Camp Network has registered 7 million wallets, which have done 90 million transactions. The response rate from creators is encouraging too, with more than 1.5 million pieces of Intellectual Property being minted on Camp. Camp Network’s Partnerships with Famous Creators and Brands The impressive numbers during Camp Network’s testnet launch are also aided by important partnerships with popular creators and brands. The prominent collaborations include Minto, one of Japan’s biggest IP companies, and also Cyko KO IP company by Rob Feldman. These partnerships are an indication that the platform is not only attracting retail consumers but also attracting institutional investors in the form of large-scale, traditional IP companies.…
CAMP
$0.09523
+7.94%
MORE
$0.10516
+4.59%
FORM
$3.6983
+5.61%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 15:22
EUR/USD ticks up to near 1.1650, French risks might cap upside
The post EUR/USD ticks up to near 1.1650, French risks might cap upside appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EUR/USD edges up to near 1.1650 as the US Dollar faces selling pressure. Fed’s Williams supported the need to look at economic data before getting confident on interest rate cuts in September. Opposition parties in France are unlikely to support PM Bayrou’s confidence vote. The EUR/USD pair edges higher to near 1.1650 during the Asian trading session on Thursday. The major currency pair gains marginally as the US Dollar (USD) faces selling pressure, following dovish remarks on interest rates from New York Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank President John Williams in an interview with CNBC on Wednesday. During the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades 0.12% lower to near 98.00. On Wednesday, Fed’s Williams argued in favor of interest rate cuts, but didn’t express confidence over the same for the September policy meeting, citing that officials need to see economic data during the time. “Risks are more in balance. We are going to just have to see how the data plays out,” Williams said. Meanwhile, traders see an 87% chance that the Fed will cut interest rates in the September policy meeting, according to the CME FedWatch tool. In the Eurozone, growing risks of a snap election in the French economy have capped the upside in the Euro (EUR). Earlier this week, France Prime Minister (PM) François Bayrou called for a confidence vote on September 8 over his €44 billion budget package. In response, opposition parties are not expected to support Bayrou’s confidence vote, a move that could lead to a snap election in the French economy. On the economic front, investors await preliminary inflation data for August from major economies of the Eurozone, which will be published on Friday. Euro FAQs The Euro is the currency for the 19…
NEAR
$2.504
-0.83%
T
$0.01643
+0.30%
SIX
$0.02183
-0.99%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 15:21
Smarter Web Company Adds 45 Bitcoin as BTC Price Pushes Back Above $113,000
TLDR: Smarter Web Company expanded its Bitcoin treasury to 2,440 BTC with a fresh £3.7M purchase at £82,919 per coin. The company’s Bitcoin treasury now totals more than £201M in purchases under its long-term acquisition policy. Bitcoin price recovered from below $109K to $113,225 in two days, with 1.96% gains in the last 24 hours. [...] The post Smarter Web Company Adds 45 Bitcoin as BTC Price Pushes Back Above $113,000 appeared first on Blockonomi.
BTC
$111,494.33
-0.11%
MORE
$0.10516
+4.59%
GAINS
$0.02769
-0.10%
Blockonomi
2025/08/28 15:21
US Dollar Index drops to near 98.00 amid caution ahead of US PCE inflation data
The post US Dollar Index drops to near 98.00 amid caution ahead of US PCE inflation data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US Dollar Index faces slight selling pressure ahead of the US PCE inflation data for July on Friday. Traders are confident that the Fed will cut interest rates in the September policy meeting. Fed’s Williams argued that officials need to see economic data to decide on interest rates in September. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades 0.12% lower to near 98.00 during the Asian trading session on Thursday. The US Dollar (USD) faces slight selling pressure as investors turn cautious ahead of the United States (US) Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE) data for July, which is scheduled for Friday. Economists expect the US core PCE inflation, which is closely tracked by Federal Reserve (Fed) officials as it strips off volatile items such as food and energy, to have risen at a faster pace of 2.9% on year against 2.8% in June. Month-on-month inflation is estimated to have grown steadily by 0.3%. Investors will closely monitor the inflation data as it will influence market expectations for the Fed’s monetary policy outlook. According to the CME FedWatch tool, there is an 87% chance that the Fed will cut interest rates in the September monetary policy meeting. On Wednesday, New York Fed Bank President John Williams stated in an interview with CNBC that officials need to see economic data to decide whether an interest rate cut is appropriate in the September policy meeting. “Risks are more in balance. We are going to just have to see how the data plays out,” Williams said. Meanwhile, the broader outlook of the US Dollar has remained under threat as US President Donald Trump has floated the termination letter of Fed Governor Lisa Cook over mortgage allegations, which has been seen as a serious attack on…
NEAR
$2.504
-0.83%
SIX
$0.02183
-0.99%
TRUMP
$8.478
+0.29%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 15:18
Kanye West Shakes the Crypto Stage
Kanye West’s foray into the cryptocurrency world through the launch of the Yeezy Money (YZY) altcoin took an unexpected turn, leaving investors and analysts in shock. Utilized on the Solana blockchain, YZY experienced a sudden and sharp decline in value shortly after its introduction.Continue Reading:Kanye West Shakes the Crypto Stage
ALTCOIN
$0.0006379
+15.62%
YZY
$0.534
-0.74%
STAGE
$0.0000352
--%
Coinstats
2025/08/28 15:18
American Bitcoin, backed by Trump's son, plans to list on the Nasdaq in September under the ticker symbol ABTC.
PANews reported on August 28th that Reuters reported that American Bitcoin, a Bitcoin mining company backed by US President Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, plans to go public on the Nasdaq in early September through an all-stock merger with Gryphon Digital Mining. Asher Genoot, CEO of Hut 8, the company's largest investor, stated that the merger is nearing completion and that the company will retain the name "American Bitcoin" and trade under the ticker symbol ABTC. Genoot revealed that founders Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., along with Hut 8, will collectively hold a 98% stake in the new company. American Bitcoin is exploring opportunities to acquire crypto assets in Hong Kong and Japan to expand its global reach. Genoot said it is still in the early stages and has not yet committed to specific projects. Hut 8 was originally a cryptocurrency mining company, but since co-founding American Bitcoin with the Trump brothers, it has gradually shifted to the energy infrastructure and data center fields.
TRUMP
$8.478
+0.29%
GO
$0.00038
+5.55%
PUBLIC
$0.05578
+0.45%
PANews
2025/08/28 15:18
Who Is the Next MicroStrategy? Firms Are Buying SOL, SUI, HYPE
The post Who Is the Next MicroStrategy? Firms Are Buying SOL, SUI, HYPE appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A new trend shows public companies are diversifying their treasuries beyond Bitcoin into altcoins. DeFi Development Corp aims to be the “MicroStrategy of Solana” with an aggressive buying strategy. Sui Holdings Group has acquired up to $450 million in SUI tokens for its corporate treasury. A new trend is taking hold in corporate finance: companies are starting to stack high-growth altcoins on their balance sheets, looking for the next MicroStrategy. While Bitcoin remains the dominant choice, and Ethereum sits comfortably in second place, a growing number of firms are now diversifying beyond the big two and making major bets on Sui, Solana, and Hyperliquid. Sui (SUI): From Zero to $450 Million in Corporate Treasuries One of the fastest-growing corporate crypto plays has come from Sui Holdings Group (NASDAQ: SUIG). The company executed a PIPE (private investment in public equity) deal that included as much as $450 million in SUI tokens. Initially reported at $300 million, their position has since expanded, with more room for future purchases. Related: SUI Price Up 2% as Sui and Alibaba Cloud Launch AI Coding Assistant for Move Developers Sui’s appeal lies in its rapidly growing ecosystem across DeFi, gaming, and data storage, making it attractive to both retail and corporate adopters. Market reaction has been muted so far, but the analyst said that this could be an early-stage opportunity, with more companies likely to follow SUIG’s lead. Solana (SOL): Who Is Trying to Be the “MicroStrategy of Solana”? Solana has also emerged as a corporate treasury favorite, thanks to strategic purchases by Upexi and DeFi Developer Corps (NASDAQ: DFD). Upexi raised $300 million to add Solana to its balance sheet. DeFi Development Corp went further, securing a $500 million equity line to expand its SOL holdings, already valued around $350 million. With this aggressive strategy,…
SOL
$213.59
+3.65%
SUI
$3.4327
-1.26%
HYPE
$45.99
-4.28%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 15:17
USD/CAD falls toward 1.3750 as US Dollar declines on Fed concerns
The post USD/CAD falls toward 1.3750 as US Dollar declines on Fed concerns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/CAD depreciates amid rising concerns over Fed independence. Fed Governor Cook’s exit could increase the likelihood of interest rate cuts. BoC Governor Macklem stated that the central bank will maintain its 2% inflation target for the foreseeable future. USD/CAD extends its losses for the third successive session, trading around 1.3770 during the Asian hours on Thursday. The pair depreciates as the US Dollar (USD) faces challenges amid rising concerns over the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) independence. Traders await the Q2 US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Annualized due later in the day. US President Donald Trump announced early Tuesday that he was removing Fed Governor Lisa Cook from her position on the Fed’s board of directors. He also said that he was ready for a legal fight with Cook over falsified mortgage documents. The dismissal of Fed Governor Cook could increase the likelihood of heavy interest rate cuts, given Trump’s ongoing pressure on the central bank to reduce borrowing costs. Traders are now pricing in more than 88% odds for a cut of at least a quarter-point at the Fed’s September meeting, up from 82% the previous week, according to the CME FedWatch tool. China’s top trade negotiator Li Chenggang said on Thursday that China and Canada had frank, pragmatic, and constructive exchanges on improving and developing bilateral economic and trade relations. China is ready to manage differences through constructive methods and pragmatic actions. Bank of Canada (BoC) Governor Tiff Macklem said on Wednesday that the central bank will not reconsider its 2% inflation target in the foreseeable future, citing uncertainty over trade and shifting US tariff policies. Macklem noted that supply-side headwinds could add upward pressure on inflation in the period ahead. He added that by using scenario analysis, the BoC was able to make a monetary policy decision suited…
TRUMP
$8.478
+0.29%
MORE
$0.10516
+4.59%
READY
$0.003467
+1.61%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 15:15
USDC: Finastra connects Circle to daily flows of 5 trillion
USDC enters more directly into the heart of the international payments industry thanks to the recent partnership between Finastra and Circle.
MORE
$0.10516
+4.59%
USDC
$0.9997
-0.01%
HEART
$0.005801
-4.33%
The Cryptonomist
2025/08/28 15:15
Bitcoin Price Eyes $150,000 in 2026, But Analysts Predict Ozak AI Will Deliver 100x First
Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
AI
$0.1277
+0.63%
Blockchainreporter
2025/08/28 15:13
