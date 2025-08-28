Swiss Franc extends the rally to near 0.8000 ahead of Swiss/US GDP releases

USD/CHF softens to near 0.8015 in Thursday's Asian session. Fed's Williams signaled a rate cut at the policy meeting next month. Traders brace for the GDP reports from Switzerland and the US later on Thursday. The USD/CHF pair extends its downside to around 0.8015 during the Asian trading hours on Thursday. The US Dollar (USD) remains under selling pressure against the Swiss Franc (CHF) due to persistent concerns over the Fed's independence. Investors will keep an eye on the release of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) reports from Switzerland and the US later on Thursday. US President Donald Trump stated on Monday that he has fired Fed Governor Lisa Cook, the first instance of a president firing a central bank governor in the Fed's history. Trump said that he will soon have a "majority" of his nominees on the Fed board who will back his desire to slash interest rates. The unpredictable actions of the Trump administration and the prospect of a more dovish Fed could undermine the Greenback in the near term. Additionally, traders increased bets for a Fed interest rate reduction next month after New York Fed President John Williams signaled a cut was possible. This might contribute to the USD's downside. Williams said on Wednesday it is likely interest rates can fall at some point, but policymakers will need to see what upcoming data indicate about the economy to decide if it is appropriate to make a cut at September's meeting. The Swiss GDP will be in the spotlight later on Thursday. The Swiss economy is estimated to grow 0.1% QoQ and 1.4% YoY in the second quarter (Q2). Any surprise downside to the Swiss economic data could drag the CHF lower and help limit the pair's losses.