Polygon Labs CEO Boiron: memecoin boom needs curation, not censorship
Polygon Labs CEO Marc Boiron continues to push back against investors' and traders' fixation on memecoins. In an interview with crypto.news, Boiron makes the case that the industry is rewarding volume over substance. Summary Polygon CEO Marc Boiron says memecoins are not the problem; the lack of reliable discovery tools is. He calls for a decentralized "Google for crypto" to curate tokens by liquidity, audits, usage, and community strength. Polygon is focused on payments, stablecoins, and real-world assets, not memecoins,as part of its long-term strategy. Commenting on Base creator Jesse Pollak's praise for meme-driven onboarding, Boiron says he has no issue with memecoins themselves, rather the lack of reliable discovery is a problem. With more than a million tokens launched and only a few breaking through, he warns the industry is diverting capital and attention away from real infrastructure that is more deserving of capital. His remedy is curation, not censorship: a decentralized "Google for crypto" that indexes everything while elevating tokens meeting transparent, on-chain criteria, such as liquidity, audits, usage, authentic communities, and more. Meanwhile, Polygon is prioritizing what it believes to be superior sectors of the crypto industry. This includes payments, stablecoins, and real-world assets and not a memecoin economy. "Polygon is not trying to be everything to everyone," he said in the interview. In the Q&A below, we challenge Boiron on whether the memecoin boom helps or harms the crypto industry, how discovery works without gatekeepers, and Polygon's plans to reward substance over saturation. crypto.news: Base's Jesse Pollak has praised memecoins for sparking a "Cambrian explosion" of on-chain experiments and onboarding "millions more people" into crypto. In contrast, you've warned that the industry is overindulging in memecoins and prioritizing quantity over quality. Does this mean you see the current memecoin boom as doing more harm than good,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 15:29