2025-08-29 Friday

Horizon van Aave brengt instellingen naar DeFi met echte activa

DeFi protocol Aave zet een grote stap richting de institutionele wereld met de lancering van Horizon: een platform speciaal gebouwd voor instellingen die stablecoins willen lenen met echte activa als onderpand. Denk aan getokeniseerde Amerikaanse staatsobligaties en andere traditionele investeringen, die normaal gesproken ver buiten het bereik van de DeFi... Het bericht Horizon van Aave brengt instellingen naar DeFi met echte activa verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats2025/08/28 15:30
74% of Kanye West’s YZY Investors Lost Money, Bubblemaps Reveals

More than 70% of traders who bought into Kanye West’s Solana-based memecoin YZY ended up in the red, according to blockchain analytics firm Bubblemaps.
Coinstats2025/08/28 15:30
The 2 Best Altcoins to Buy During this Dip

As market volatility sends ripples across the crypto market, shrewd investors are closely monitoring strategic dips as part of their hope to reap rewards. The current hot-tickets are Ripple (XRP) and Mutuum Finance (MUTM) which has been gaining increasingly widespread traction due to its revolutionary DeFi lending system. Mutuum Finance is priced at $0.035 in […]
Cryptopolitan2025/08/28 15:30
Polygon Labs CEO Boiron: memecoin boom needs curation, not censorship

The post Polygon Labs CEO Boiron: memecoin boom needs curation, not censorship appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polygon Labs CEO Marc Boiron continues to push back against investors’ and traders’ fixation on memecoins. In an interview with crypto.news, Boiron makes the case that the industry is rewarding volume over substance. Summary Polygon CEO Marc Boiron says memecoins are not the problem; the lack of reliable discovery tools is. He calls for a decentralized “Google for crypto” to curate tokens by liquidity, audits, usage, and community strength. Polygon is focused on payments, stablecoins, and real-world assets, not memecoins,as part of its long-term strategy. Commenting on Base creator Jesse Pollak’s praise for meme-driven onboarding, Boiron says he has no issue with memecoins themselves, rather the lack of reliable discovery is a problem. With more than a million tokens launched and only a few breaking through, he warns the industry is diverting capital and attention away from real infrastructure that is more deserving of capital. His remedy is curation, not censorship: a decentralized “Google for crypto” that indexes everything while elevating tokens meeting transparent, on-chain criteria, such as liquidity, audits, usage, authentic communities, and more. Meanwhile, Polygon is prioritizing what it believes to be superior sectors of the crypto industry. This includes payments, stablecoins, and real-world assets and not a memecoin economy. “Polygon is not trying to be everything to everyone,” he said in the interview. In the Q&A below, we challenge Boiron on whether the memecoin boom helps or harms the crypto industry, how discovery works without gatekeepers, and Polygon’s plans to reward substance over saturation. crypto.news: Base’s Jesse Pollak has praised memecoins for sparking a “Cambrian explosion” of on-chain experiments and onboarding “millions more people” into crypto. In contrast, you’ve warned that the industry is overindulging in memecoins and prioritizing quantity over quality. Does this mean you see the current memecoin boom as doing more harm than good,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 15:29
Cardano Founder Predicts Bitcoin to Reach $10 Trillion by 2028

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has shared a new, optimistic timeline for Bitcoin (BTC), predicting that the cryptocurrency could reach a staggering $10 trillion market capitalization by 2028. This forecast comes amid growing institutional interest and a major shift in the global financial landscape. Hoskinson’s prediction challenges the common belief that such a milestone would take … Continue reading "Cardano Founder Predicts Bitcoin to Reach $10 Trillion by 2028" The post Cardano Founder Predicts Bitcoin to Reach $10 Trillion by 2028 appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.
Coinstats2025/08/28 15:29
Swiss Franc extends the rally to near 0.8000 ahead of Swiss/US GDP releases

The post Swiss Franc extends the rally to near 0.8000 ahead of Swiss/US GDP releases appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/CHF softens to near 0.8015 in Thursday’s Asian session.  Fed’s Williams signaled a rate cut at the policy meeting next month. Traders brace for the GDP reports from Switzerland and the US later on Thursday.  The USD/CHF pair extends its downside to around 0.8015 during the Asian trading hours on Thursday. The US Dollar (USD) remains under selling pressure against the Swiss Franc (CHF) due to persistent concerns over the Fed’s independence. Investors will keep an eye on the release of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) reports from Switzerland and the US later on Thursday.  US President Donald Trump stated on Monday that he has fired Fed Governor Lisa Cook, the first instance of a president firing a central bank governor in the Fed’s history. Trump said that he will soon have a “majority” of his nominees on the Fed board who will back his desire to slash interest rates. The unpredictable actions of the Trump administration and the prospect of a more dovish Fed could undermine the Greenback in the near term. Additionally, traders increased bets for a Fed interest rate reduction next month after New York Fed President  John Williams signaled a cut was possible. This might contribute to the USD’s downside. Williams said on Wednesday it is likely interest rates can fall at some point, but policymakers will need to see what upcoming data indicate about the economy to decide if it is appropriate to make a cut at September’s meeting.  The Swiss GDP will be in the spotlight later on Thursday. The Swiss economy is estimated to grow 0.1% QoQ and 1.4% YoY in the second quarter (Q2). Any surprise downside to the Swiss economic data could drag the CHF lower and help limit the pair’s losses.  Swiss Franc FAQs The Swiss Franc (CHF) is Switzerland’s official currency. It is…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 15:28
CFTC, One of the Most Critical Agencies in the US, Will Implement a New Policy for Cryptocurrencies

The Chairman of the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) shared the new application for cryptocurrencies in his announcement. Continue Reading: CFTC, One of the Most Critical Agencies in the US, Will Implement a New Policy for Cryptocurrencies
Coinstats2025/08/28 15:26
Experienced Analyst Timothy Peterson Warned: “Even if the FED Cuts Interest Rates, Problems Won’t Be Solved. If You Want to Survive, Bitcoin and…”

The post Experienced Analyst Timothy Peterson Warned: “Even if the FED Cuts Interest Rates, Problems Won’t Be Solved. If You Want to Survive, Bitcoin and…” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pro-Bitcoin (BTC) analyst Timothy Peterson made striking assessments about the Fed’s monetary policy and market outlook. Peterson argued that keeping interest rates at current levels would not solve structural problems but would instead make the economy suffer even more. According to Peterson, the Leading Economic Index (LEI) has declined by 5% or more before every recession in the last 50 years, and the Fed has cut interest rates each time. However, despite the LEI experiencing a historic decline between 2022 and 2025, the Fed has still not cut interest rates. The analyst described this as anomalous, stating, “There’s a recession this cycle, but the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) hasn’t officially declared it.” Peterson stated that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 caused disruptions in global trade and supply chains, creating supply shocks for energy, food, and critical minerals. The analyst emphasized that these structural problems cannot be solved by high interest rates, commenting, “As long as interest rates remain high, growth will slow further, unemployment will rise, and consumption will be suppressed.” Peterson, claiming that the Fed’s fight against inflation will fail, said, “The root cause of inflation is supply constraints. The Fed’s tools cannot solve this problem. Furthermore, consumers are in debt, income growth is slow, and food prices remain high.” The analyst also said stock markets weren’t as strong as expected. “The majority of the rise in the S&P 500 is coming from just a few tech companies,” Peterson said. “This suggests it’s not a broad-based rally.” Peterson argued that in current conditions, investors should turn to what he describes as “hard assets” to protect their portfolios: “The Fed can’t fix structural problems. Global supply chains are broken, the government is overspending. Inflation is inevitable. Gold and Bitcoin must be at the core of your portfolio…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 15:25
WTI falls below $63.50 as summer driving season approaches end

The post WTI falls below $63.50 as summer driving season approaches end appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. WTI price falls amid weakening US fuel demand as the summer driving season draws to a close. Traders watched for India’s response to US pressure to cut Russian Oil imports following the tariff increases. Oil prices may regain ground as the Russia-Ukraine attacks on energy infrastructure. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price retraces its recent gains from the previous session, trading around $63.40 per barrel during the Asian hours on Thursday. Crude Oil prices eased as investors weighed weakening United States (US) fuel demand with the approach of the end of the summer driving season. The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) released Crude Oil Stocks Change, indicating stockpiles fell by 2.39 million barrels in the previous week, against the expected 2.0 million barrels decline. The larger-than-expected drawdown pointed to solid demand ahead of the US Labor Day long weekend. However, IG market analyst Tony Sycamore, cited by Reuters, noted that the holiday typically marks the unofficial end of the summer driving season and the beginning of weaker US demand. Sycamore also added that traders monitored India’s response to US pressure to curb Russian Oil imports after tariff hikes. However, analysts expect India to keep buying in the near term, limiting the global impact. US President Donald Trump on Wednesday doubled tariffs on Indian imports, raising them to as high as 50%. The downside of the Oil prices could be restrained by intensified Russia-Ukraine attacks on energy infrastructure. Russia launched a massive drone attack on energy and gas transport infrastructure across six Ukrainian regions overnight. Oil prices may regain their ground amid prevailing dovish sentiment surrounding the Federal Reserve (Fed) policy outlook. It is worth noting that lower borrowing costs would potentially boost economic activity and Oil demand. New York Fed President John Williams said on Wednesday that interest rates will…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 15:24
Is Bitcoin About to Drain the Life Out of Altcoins? Analyst Thinks So

Bitcoin dominance rebounds to 58.05% with signs of rising into Q3, raising concerns over altcoin performance in coming weeks.
CryptoPotato2025/08/28 15:23
