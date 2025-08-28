2025-08-29 Friday

Kryptouutiset

Hemmottele itseäsi kuumimmilla kryptouutisilla ja markkinapäivityksillä
Trump-Backed American Bitcoin Set to Go Public in September

Trump-Backed American Bitcoin Set to Go Public in September

The post Trump-Backed American Bitcoin Set to Go Public in September appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The Trump family-backed American Bitcoin mining company is poised to go public in September, following a merger with Gryphon Digital Mining. Founders Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., along with major investor Hut 8, will hold 98% of the new company. Trading will begin on Nasdaq under the ticker ABTC. The company plans to expand …
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.484+0.36%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00038+5.55%
Major
MAJOR$0.16191+0.28%
Jaa
CoinPedia2025/08/28 15:38
Jaa
Anthropic: Claude was used in large-scale cyberattacks and demanded a ransom of $75,000 to $500,000 in BTC

Anthropic: Claude was used in large-scale cyberattacks and demanded a ransom of $75,000 to $500,000 in BTC

PANews reported on August 28 that according to the latest report released by AI infrastructure company Anthropic, its AI chatbot Claude is being used by cybercriminals to carry out large-scale cyberattacks, with some ransoms reaching as high as $500,000. The report pointed out that despite Claude's "sophisticated" security measures, criminals still bypassed restrictions through social engineering methods such as "vibe hacking." This method uses AI to manipulate human emotions, trust, and decision-making, allowing attackers with limited technical skills to commit complex cybercrimes. In one case, a hacker used Claude to steal sensitive data from at least 17 institutions, including medical, government, and religious organizations, and demanded a ransom in Bitcoin, ranging from US$75,000 to US$500,000. In addition, Claude was used to help North Korean IT workers forge identities, pass technical tests, and obtain remote positions at top US technology companies. The income was used to support the North Korean regime. Earlier news: People familiar with the matter: Anthropic is in talks to raise up to $10 billion in new funds .
Bitcoin
BTC$111,498.24-0.11%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005299+0.32%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Jaa
PANews2025/08/28 15:38
Jaa
Positive view prevails above 171.00, eyes on French politics

Positive view prevails above 171.00, eyes on French politics

The post Positive view prevails above 171.00, eyes on French politics  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EUR/JPY drifts lower to near 171.25 in Thursday’s early European session. Positive view of the cross prevails above the 100-day EMA, but bearish RSI indicator warrants caution for bulls.  The immediate resistance level emerges at 172.67; the first support level to watch is 170.60. The EUR/JPY cross loses momentum to around 171.25 during the early European session on Thursday. The Euro (EUR) weakens against the Japanese Yen (JPY) amid fears of a French political crisis. France is braced for a new political crisis as the minority government of François Bayrou appears almost certain to be toppled in a confidence vote next month, amid deep political divisions over an unpopular austerity budget and debt-reduction plan.  Technically, the constructive outlook of EUR/GBP remains in place as the cross is well-supported above the key 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the daily chart. Nonetheless, further consolidation or temporary sell-off cannot be ruled out as the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands below the midline near 46.65, displaying bearish momentum in the near term.  On the bright side, the first upside barrier emerges at 172.67, the high of August 25. Sustained trading above this level could pick up more momentum and aim for 173.00, representing the upper boundary of the Bollinger Band and a round figure. Further north, the next resistance level is seen at 173.90, the high of July 28.  In the bearish case, the lower limit of the Bollinger Band of 170.60 acts as an initial support level for EUR/JPY. A breach of this level could drag the cross toward the 170.00 psychological level. The additional downside filter to watch is 169.82, the low of August 5.  EUR/JPY daily chart Japanese Yen FAQs The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of…
NEAR
NEAR$2.505-0.79%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10516+4.59%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21619-3.61%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 15:35
Jaa
XerpaAI Ignites WebX With The World’s First AI Growth Agent, Ushering In A New Era Of Web3 Growth

XerpaAI Ignites WebX With The World’s First AI Growth Agent, Ushering In A New Era Of Web3 Growth

The post XerpaAI Ignites WebX With The World’s First AI Growth Agent, Ushering In A New Era Of Web3 Growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XerpaAI Ignites WebX With The World’s First AI Growth Agent, Ushering In A New Era Of Web3 Growth – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home Learn XerpaAI Ignites WebX with the World’s First AI Growth Agent, Ushering in a New Era of Web3 Growth Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/xerpaai-ignites-webx-with-the-worlds-first-ai-growth-agent-ushering-in-a-new-era-of-web3-growth/
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01704-1.67%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018968+3.61%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1278+0.70%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 15:35
Jaa
XRP Shows Strength Amid $3 Retest, But Price Risks Correction

XRP Shows Strength Amid $3 Retest, But Price Risks Correction

The post XRP Shows Strength Amid $3 Retest, But Price Risks Correction appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rubmar is a writer and translator who has been a crypto enthusiast for the past four years. Her goal as a writer is to create informative, complete, and easily understandable pieces accessible to those entering the crypto space. After learning about cryptocurrencies in 2019, Rubmar became curious about the world of possibilities the industry offered, quickly learning that financial freedom was at the palm of her hand with the developing technology. From a young age, Rubmar was curious about how languages work, finding special interest in wordplay and the peculiarities of dialects. Her curiosity grew as she became an avid reader in her teenage years. She explored freedom and new words through her favorite books, which shaped her view of the world. Rubmar acquired the necessary skills for in-depth research and analytical thinking at university, where she studied Literature and Linguistics. Her studies have given her a sharp perspective on several topics and allowed her to turn every stone in her investigations. In 2019, she first dipped her toes in the crypto industry when a friend introduced her to Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, but it wasn’t until 2020 that she started to dive into the depth of the industry. As Rubmar began to understand the mechanics of the crypto sphere, she saw a new world yet to be explored. At the beginning of her crypto voyage, she discovered a new system that allowed her to have control over her finances. As a young adult of the 21st century, Rubmar has faced the challenges of the traditional banking system and the restrictions of fiat money. After the failure of her home country’s economy, the limitations of traditional finances became clear. The bureaucratic, outdated structure made her feel hopeless and powerless amid an aggressive and distorted system created by hyperinflation. However, learning about…
Threshold
T$0.01643+0.30%
XRP
XRP$2.9417-1.52%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018968+3.61%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 15:34
Jaa
Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Slides Despite Revenue Beating Wall Street Forecasts. Here’s Why

Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Slides Despite Revenue Beating Wall Street Forecasts. Here’s Why

TLDR Nvidia (NVDA) reported Q2 revenue of $46.7 billion, up 56% year-over-year, beating Wall Street estimates Company posted zero H20 processor sales to China during the quarter due to US export controls Data center revenue reached $41.1 billion but fell short of analyst expectations at $41.34 billion Stock dropped 3.3% in after-hours trading despite beating [...] The post Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Slides Despite Revenue Beating Wall Street Forecasts. Here’s Why appeared first on CoinCentral.
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004563-1.99%
SphereX
HERE$0.000389+8.96%
WHY
WHY$0.0000000273-4.27%
Jaa
Coincentral2025/08/28 15:33
Jaa
Swiss Crypto Bank Amina Partners Metalpha for Hong Kong Wealth Management

Swiss Crypto Bank Amina Partners Metalpha for Hong Kong Wealth Management

Collaboration launches crypto equity fund targeting professional investors as institutional demand accelerates
FUND
FUND$0.02-12.35%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07899+13.06%
Jaa
Blockhead2025/08/28 15:33
Jaa
Trump Family-Linked Crypto Miner American Bitcoin Eyes September Trading Debut: Report

Trump Family-Linked Crypto Miner American Bitcoin Eyes September Trading Debut: Report

American Bitcoin, the Bitcoin mining company backed by US President Donald Trump’s two sons, is preparing to begin trading on the Nasdaq in early September after finalizing a merger with Gryphon Digital Mining. The company has secured both crypto-focused and traditional institutional investors for the all-stock deal, Asher Genoot, CEO of Hut 8, which owns 80% cent of American Bitcoin, told Reuters in an interview. Anchor shareholders have already been lined up to support the debut. Once the merger is completed, American Bitcoin will retain its name and trade under the ticker ABTC. Trump Brothers and Hut 8 Retain Near-Total Control of American Bitcoin After Merger Co-founders Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr, together with Hut 8, will hold a combined 98% of the entity. Genoot told Reuters that the team opted for a merger rather than a direct listing. He said the route gave the company better access to financing by leveraging an existing business already connected to capital markets. American Bitcoin has been exploring acquisitions in Hong Kong and Japan to expand its footprint, the Financial Times reported earlier this month. Genoot confirmed that the company is actively assessing opportunities in Asia, with the aim of giving investors broader access to bitcoin-linked assets beyond the US. He said that while discussions are under way, no firm commitments have been made. The focus, he added, is to create options for investors who cannot directly buy Nasdaq-listed crypto stocks due to local restrictions. American Bitcoin Born From Hut 8’s Strategic Shift Into Infrastructure Founded earlier this year, American Bitcoin emerged from Hut 8’s pivot away from pure crypto mining into energy infrastructure and data centres. The new venture, created in partnership with the Trump brothers, is now positioning itself as a global bitcoin miner with ambitions to expand through acquisitions and partnerships. The strategy has been described as mirroring the approach of large US-listed bitcoin firms that use equity financing and mergers to accelerate growth. Genoot said the goal is to build a vehicle that can appeal to both institutional investors and retail traders looking for exposure to bitcoin through regulated exchanges
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.484+0.36%
Jaa
CryptoNews2025/08/28 15:32
Jaa
China Leverages Crypto Control Over Trump Family Wealth

China Leverages Crypto Control Over Trump Family Wealth

The post China Leverages Crypto Control Over Trump Family Wealth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Opinion by: Joshua Chu, co-chair of the Hong Kong Web3 Association China’s control over cryptocurrency liquidity in Hong Kong gives it unprecedented power over the Trump family’s crypto wealth. This leverage lets Beijing influence the family’s financial fate — and potentially US-China relations — through market moves. As Eric Trump visits Hong Kong, this crypto-political nexus signals a new era of global power. Cryptocurrency is no longer seen as just the new financial innovation around the block. Virtual assets have become powerful geopolitical instruments determining the fates of nations.  As Imran Khalid said, “China, by contrast [to the US], has played the long game. It chose dialogue over drama, and principle over provocation.”  China’s rise and growing control and dominance over the Web3 economy were similarly marked by its carefully orchestrated flexible liquidity control structure through a parallel hedge in Hong Kong. When considering this level of control, combined with the Trump family’s unprecedented and increasing reliance on digital assets for wealth, it reveals a subtle yet decisive form of influence that Beijing can wield.  Trump family’s crypto wealth surge US President Donald Trump attacked Bitcoin (BTC) during his first presidency, saying it’s “not money” and “based on thin air.” This position had made an obvious U-turn by 2025. In a Fox News interview with Donald Trump Jr., he revealed that the family “didn’t have a choice” but to get into crypto after banks refused to do business with them after the Jan. 6 “nonsense.” As a politically exposed person (PEP), this was a telling turnaround.  Banks and financial institutions are usually stricter when dealing with PEPs because their prominent positions usually mean they become targets for bribery and corruption, yielding a higher risk of financial crime entanglement with illicit money laundering.  Since taking the plunge into crypto, the Trump…
Threshold
T$0.01643+0.30%
U
U$0.0118+7.27%
FOX Token
FOX$0.0288-0.58%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 15:31
Jaa
Aave Labs Debuts Horizon to Unlock $25B in Tokenized Assets

Aave Labs Debuts Horizon to Unlock $25B in Tokenized Assets

The post Aave Labs Debuts Horizon to Unlock $25B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Blockchain Aave Labs has officially launched Horizon, a new platform designed for institutions to borrow stablecoins against tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) such as U.S. Treasurys and collateralized loan obligations. Built on a permissioned version of Aave V3, Horizon combines institutional compliance with DeFi liquidity. Qualified institutions can post tokenized securities as collateral and borrow stablecoins like USDC, RLUSD, and Aave’s native GHO, with round-the-clock access and predictable liquidity. Permissioning is applied at the token level to ensure compliance, while stablecoin markets remain open to preserve DeFi composability. “Aave Labs built Horizon for the growth of tokenized collateral, enabling lending and borrowing at institutional scale,” founder Stani Kulechov said. “It delivers the infrastructure and deep liquidity institutions need to operate onchain.” Backed by Major Partners At launch, Horizon has secured partnerships with Circle, Chainlink, Centrifuge, Superstate, Ethena, Securitize, VanEck, Hamilton Lane, WisdomTree, and others. The platform supports a broad set of tokenized securities, including U.S. government bond funds, short-duration yield products, and tokenized treasuries from firms like Superstate and VanEck. Chainlink’s SmartData infrastructure plays a central role, providing real-time onchain net asset value (NAV) data for tokenized funds. This allows Horizon to support automated, overcollateralized lending backed by live valuations. Future integrations will add Proof of Reserves and SmartAUM for enhanced transparency. Unlocking the Value of Tokenized RWAs With more than $25 billion in tokenized assets already onchain but often siloed, Aave Labs argues Horizon provides the missing layer of utility—turning RWAs into usable collateral for stablecoin liquidity. Centrifuge CEO Bhaji Illuminati noted, “The true potential of RWAs isn’t just tokenization, but what you can do with them once they’re onchain. Horizon is a powerful example of that.” The launch builds on Aave Labs’ broader push into RWAs, which it previewed earlier this year. Horizon also serves as a key revenue…
Threshold
T$0.01643+0.30%
U
U$0.0118+7.27%
RealLink
REAL$0.05772-0.32%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 15:31
Jaa

Trendaavat uutiset

Lisää

Ethereum and Chainlink Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE Before 2025 Breakout

​​Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million

Dawn Wallet will be phased out in the coming weeks and join the Worldcoin Core Development Body

21Shares applies to the US SEC to launch spot SEI ETF

Crypto Bull Run Dead? Analyst Says The Real Top Isn’t Here Yet