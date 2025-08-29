MEXC-pörssi
Kryptouutiset
2025-08-29
DeFi Development Corp. boosts its Solana holdings by 29% with a $77 million purchase
The post DeFi Development Corp. boosts its Solana holdings by 29% with a $77 million purchase appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DeFi Development Corp. has doubled down on its bet on Solana, scooping up 407,247 SOL, worth about $77 million at current prices. The latest acquisition takes the company’s total holdings to more than 1.83 million SOL, roughly $371 million, and strengthens its claim as one of the largest institutional Solana treasuries in the market. The buy was fueled by fresh capital from a recent equity raise, and DeFi Development still has over $40 million from the same raise set aside for future purchases. DeFi Development’s treasury rose by 29% as a result of this purchase, which has put it in touching distance of the top spot among corporate SOL holders. DeFi Development opens purse for Solana buys Before this acquisition, DeFi Development held 1.42 million SOL. The new haul brings its exposure up by nearly a third, pushing its Solana-per-share (SPS) ratio to 0.0864, which equates to $17.52 worth of SOL per share outstanding. The company currently has around 21 million shares in circulation, though it acknowledged that once warrants from its equity raise are factored in, the figure could rise to roughly 31 million. Even so, the company mentioned that the SPS ratio should remain comfortably above the previously flagged 0.0675 threshold, meaning shareholders can expect their proportional Solana exposure to hold steady despite future dilution. The Solana treasury race heats up DeFi Development’s aggressive move comes as the corporate race to build Solana treasuries gains momentum. Publicly listed firms now hold more than $800 million worth of SOL combined, with names such as Upexi, SOL Strategies, and Torrent Capital, among others, leading the way. Sharps Technology has also signaled plans to join the fray, outlining a $400 million Solana treasury initiative. Solana treasury rankings as of August 28, with DeFi Development’s yet to be updated. Source: Coingecko Meanwhile,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 06:26
CaliberCos adopts Chainlink as treasury reserve amid financial woes, stock surges 60%
The post CaliberCos adopts Chainlink as treasury reserve amid financial woes, stock surges 60% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A publicly listed real estate firm has become the first corporate treasury vehicle to hold Chainlink (LINK) as a reserve asset, signaling the growing push by companies to adopt alternative digital assets beyond Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). CaliberCos, a Phoenix-based asset manager whose stock has fallen more than 98% since its 2023 Nasdaq debut, announced that its board approved a strategy to allocate part of its treasury to Chainlink’s native token. The company also plans to stake the tokens to generate yield for investors and integrate Chainlink’s blockchain technology into core operations such as asset valuation and automation. Treasury shift amid struggles The pivot comes as Caliber grapples with severe financial pressure. Just a day before the announcement, Nasdaq issued the company a delisting notice for failing to meet the $160 million minimum stockholder equity requirement. At the end of June, Caliber’s equity stood at just $17.6 million. Despite its challenges, the move drew strong investor reaction. Shares surged 60% after the announcement, highlighting how digital asset exposure can provide momentum to struggling firms. The announcement also comes amid several high-profile developments and partnerships for Chainlink, including with Japan’s SBI and potentially spot exchanged traded funds tied to LINK. Chainlink adoption expands With the decision, Chainlink joins Bitcoin and Ethereum as tokens adopted by corporate treasuries, expanding the universe of digital assets held on balance sheets. Caliber’s board described LINK as a liquid asset with long-term growth potential. The firm’s CEO, Chris Loeffler, said the strategy reflects Caliber’s goal of being a diversified alternative asset manager that bridges physical and digital infrastructure. Alongside the treasury allocation, Caliber has also formed a crypto advisory board made up of several experts to oversee its digital asset policy. The development marks a milestone for Chainlink, whose token has risen sharply this year…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 06:25
Real Estate Firm's Stock Spikes After Revealing First Publicly Traded Chainlink Treasury
The post Real Estate Firm’s Stock Spikes After Revealing First Publicly Traded Chainlink Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Caliber, a publicly traded real estate asset management firm, is starting a Chainlink treasury. The firm will use cash reserves and existing access to capital to acquire LINK. CWD shares jumped nearly 60% on Thursday as the price of LINK itself rose 2.5%. Caliber, a publicly traded real estate asset management company, saw its stock price skyrocket Thursday after announcing that it has adopted a digital assets treasury strategy that will center on Chainlink (LINK). The firm’s strategy was approved by its board of directors, allowing it to allocate a portion of its treasury to acquire LINK—the token that powers a Chainlink’s oracle network, which brings real-world data to blockchain apps. Caliber will use its balance sheet and existing access to capital to acquire LINK, though the firm has not shared how much it intends to acquire. “This strategy combines what Caliber already does best—raising and managing capital in private equity real estate funds—with one of the most promising financial technologies of our time,” Caliber CEO Chris Loeffler told Decrypt. “That technology, Chainlink, is directly applicable to our existing real estate business and it will help us to better automate our real estate value calculations (NAV automation), help better administer our funds, and it can help us potentially provide stronger liquidity options for our suite of private funds,” he added. In addition to the digital asset treasury, the board of directors approved the creation of the Caliber Crypto Advisory Board—a group of crypto and blockchain experts that will help guide the firm’s digital asset treasury strategy. Loeffler told Decrypt that the board’s composition would be announced soon. Shares in Caliber (CWD) are up 59% since the opening bell on Thursday, now trading hands at $2.70. However, the stock has traded down nearly 4% in the last month…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 06:22
Institutions Want Bitcoin — Bitwise Sees $1.3M BTC by 2035
If you still think Bitcoin is a retail-driven sideshow, you haven’t been paying attention. Crypto asset manager Bitwise just dropped a price prediction that reads like a gauntlet thrown at Wall Street: Bitcoin at $1.3 million by 2035.
Brave Newcoin
2025/08/29 06:22
Pennant Breakout Ahead? Tech Founder Comments Suggest XRP Price Rally on ETF Hopes
Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats
2025/08/29 06:19
DAR Announces Web3 Quest System With Monthly Gamer Airdrops
To bring together games and players across the Dalarnia Open Network ecosystem, DAR Open Network has announced the creation of the DAR Quest System, a web3 quest and reward platform. The Legends Circuit, a tiered competition featuring high-reward events for competitive gamers and an accessible entry point for casual players, has been introduced by Dalarnia […]
Coinstats
2025/08/29 06:18
Tether Moves USD₮ Onto Bitcoin With RGB Expansion
TLDR: Tether announced it will launch USD₮ on RGB, a protocol designed to bring scalable asset issuance directly onto Bitcoin. RGB enables private and lightweight asset transactions, allowing stablecoins like USD₮ to operate natively on Bitcoin wallets. Users will soon send, hold, and transfer USD₮ alongside Bitcoin while keeping transactions private and even offline. This [...] The post Tether Moves USD₮ Onto Bitcoin With RGB Expansion appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/08/29 06:16
Top 3 Altcoins to Buy in September 2025 — MAGACOIN FINANCE and Dogecoin Ride Meme Coin Momentum
Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/top-3-altcoins-to-buy-in-september-2025-magacoin-finance-and-dogecoin-ride-meme-coin-momentum/
Coinstats
2025/08/29 06:15
Any advance is likely to be limited to a test of 1.3545 – UOB Group
The post Any advance is likely to be limited to a test of 1.3545 – UOB Group appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. There is room for Pound Sterling (GBP) to rebound further, but any advance is likely to be limited to a test of 1.3545. In the longer run, GBP is likely to trade in a range between 1.3395 and 1.3575, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note. GBP is likely to trade in a range 24-HOUR VIEW: “The following are excerpts from our update yesterday: ‘The current price movements still appear to be part of a range-trading phase. Today, we expect GBP to trade between 1.3450 and 1.3505.’ We did not anticipate the spike in volatility, as GBP first fell sharply to 1.3417 before rebounding swiftly to a high of 1.3501. While there is room for GBP to rebound further, given that conditions are approaching overbought levels, any advance is likely to be limited to a test of 1.3545. The major resistance at 1.3575 is unlikely to come into view. Support is at 1.3475; a breach of 1.3450 would indicate GBP is not rebounding further.” 1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “GBP soared last Friday. In our most recent narrative from Monday (25 Aug, spot at 1.3515), we indicated that ‘while further GBP strength is not ruled out, it is currently unclear if there is enough momentum for it to reach 1.3595.’ We also indicated that ‘if GBP breaks below 1.3425, it would mean that it is likely to trade within a range instead of strengthening.’ Yesterday, GBP dropped below 1.3425 and reached a low of 1.3417 before rebounding. Upward momentum has faded, and from here, we expect GBP to trade in a range between 1.3395 and 1.3575.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/gbp-usd-any-advance-is-likely-to-be-limited-to-a-test-of-13545-uob-group-202508280945
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 06:14
Mitosis Foundation Launches MITO Airdrop With Pre-Funded Gas Fees
Detail: https://coincu.com/airdrop/mitosis-genesis-airdrop-starts/
Coinstats
2025/08/29 06:13
