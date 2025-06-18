Top Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe set to extend losses

By: Fxstreet
2025/06/18 20:30
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000568+1.24%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001021+1.39%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003001-3.16%
  • Dogecoin extends losses for the eighth consecutive day on Wednesday, indicating a surge in bearish momentum. 
  • Shiba Inu experienced an intense pullback on Tuesday, recording a two-month low, which increases downside risk.
  • Pepe clings to a crucial psychological support level while rising selling pressure could catalyze the next fall. 

Top meme coins extend recent losses on Wednesday, with the segment’s market capitalization standing at $54.41 billion, a decline of over 20% in the past month. Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are down 3% so far this week, while Pepe (PEPE) is down over 8% as market-wide selling pressure increases due to rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Dogecoin risks a drop below $0.15

Dogecoin edges lower by over 1% on Wednesday, extending losses for the eighth consecutive day, accounting for nearly 15%. With a plunge of approximately 2% on Tuesday, the meme coin recorded a low of $0.1639, the lowest price in six weeks. 

The path of least resistance cautions a steeper price action, risking the $0.1642 support level, marked by the May 6 low. If the Dogecoin bulls fail to hold a daily closing above $0.1642, DOGE’s decline could extend towards the $0.1428 level, last tested on April 8. 

The momentum indicators flash a sell signal as bearish dominance grows over the daily chart. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicator displays a declining trend that crosses deeply into negative territory, with its signal line mirroring the drop, indicating a growing selling pressure. 

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 35 slips towards the oversold region, signaling a gradual increase in bearish momentum. 

DOGE/USDT daily price chart.

If Dogecoin holds above $0.1642, a reversal could rise toward the monthly high of $0.2067. 

Shiba Inu set to extend its bearish trend

Shiba Inu strikingly mimics Dogecoin, marking the eighth consecutive bearish candle as it holds above the $0.000010 support, the lowest closing in March. The underperforming meme coin hit a two-month low of $0.00001134 on Tuesday.

Despite avoiding a daily candle close below the $0.00001150 support, Shiba Inu’s chances of reversal are getting slimmer. A closing under this level could prolong SHIB’s downfall towards $0.00001029, the year-to-date low.

The momentum indicators are bearish on Shiba Inu as the daily RSI is at 36, inching closer to the oversold zone. The falling MACD indicator, now in negative territory with its signal line, mirrors the bearish trigger seen in Dogecoin. 

SHIB/USDT daily price chart.

On the contrary, a potential bounceback in Shiba Inu could test the $0.00001200 level marked by the June 5 closing. 

PEPE risks losing its psychological support

Pepe is struggling to float above its $0.00001000 psychological support. However, the meme coin is down nearly 10% so far this week, flashing a bearish trend as the path of least resistance. 

The declining meme coin could close the daily candle below the $0.00001000 psychological support. In such a scenario, PEPE could test the support zone near $0.00000900, marked by a green band on the daily chart, last tested on April 26.

As the PEPE/USDT pair falls, the momentum indicator signals a bearish bias. The RSI at 38 draws closer to the oversold zone while the MACD indicator declines with a fresh wave of bearish histograms. 

PEPE/USDT daily price chart.

If the tensions ease in the Middle East, stability in the broader cryptocurrency market could help Pepe float above $0.00001000. If so, Pepe could retest the $0.00001196 level marked by the May 17 low. 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu Sees 300% Surge In This Major Metric, Is The Bottom In?

Shiba Inu Sees 300% Surge In This Major Metric, Is The Bottom In?

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is experiencing renewed interest after fresh data revealed a massive 300% spike in on-chain activity. The meme coin recorded one of its most significant surges in transaction volume in months, indicating a possible sign of the market bottoming as large holders seemingly prepare for the next leg.  Shiba Inu Sees Explosive On-Chain Growth Shiba Inu’s on-chain activity has erupted in recent days, with token transfer volumes recording a major increase. According to Etherscan’s data, on August 25, SHIB’s transfer volume surged over 4.25 trillion tokens, representing a 300% increase from the 1.13 trillion recorded the previous day. This sudden rise highlights renewed liquidity flows and investor participation, possibly signaling that Shiba Inu may be gearing up for a market bottom.  Related Reading: Shiba Inu 699,000% Imbalance: What Happened To Trigger It? Interestingly, despite the dramatic surge in volume, transaction counts did not follow the same upward trend. Data shows that while August 24 saw 5,478 transfers, the number slightly declined to 5,355 on August 25, marking a drop of 123 transactions. This disparity suggests that the spike in Shiba Inu’s on-chain volume was not driven by a higher number of transfers, but rather by larger transaction sizes, indicating renewed whale activity or significant reallocations within the ecosystem.  As of August 27, SHIB’s transfer volume slightly cooled to 3.26 trillion tokens, with transaction counts dropping significantly to 4,811. Despite this reduction, the metric still reflects a strong level of on-chain engagement compared to prior weeks. With the Shiba Inu price currently consolidating around the $0.000012 range, the recent surge in transfer volume may suggest that the market is finding its floor before the next expansion phase.  Analyst Says SHIB’s Consolidation May Be Ending A new chart analysis by crypto market expert Kamran Asghar has added a fresh layer of optimism for Shiba Inu holders. Sharing his insights on X social media, Asghar hinted at the possibility that SHIB’s long-term consolidation may be coming to an end. Related Reading: Shiba Inu Head And Shoulders Pattern Signals 540% Upshoot To New All-Time Highs The analyst noted that Shiba Inu’s accumulation pattern is strikingly similar to those of previous consolidation phases that preceded massive price rallies. The accompanying chart shows three distinct accumulation zones in the meme coin’s history. The first occurred before its 1,154.2% rally in late 2021, while the second phase led to a 501.23% surge in early 2024.  Now, Shiba Inu is trading within an extended accumulation zone again, and Asghar suggests this could be the setup for another explosive move. If the current pattern holds, the analyst predicts that the next breakout could see the meme coin’s price skyrocket toward $0.00009, marking a new all-time high. As of writing, Shibua Inu is trading at $0.0000126, meaning a rally to this projected target would represent a significant increase of approximately 614%. Featured image from Getty Images, chart from Tradingview.com
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001266+0.95%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.022522+69.35%
Movement
MOVE$0.1279+3.47%
Share
NewsBTC2025/08/29 05:00
Share
Pepenode ($PEPENODE) Nears $500k In Presale – Is This The Next Big Meme Utility Token?

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) Nears $500k In Presale – Is This The Next Big Meme Utility Token?

For far too long, the meme coin market has been flooded with a countless number of presales that offer neither engagement, utility, nor innovation.  Even after launch, most of these projects still relegate early participants to passive investors, and as a result, they often fade into obscurity quickly.  Pepenode, however, stands apart from the crowd, […]
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01328+0.07%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00301-3.02%
Farcana
FAR$0.000299+6.02%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/08/29 03:28
Share
BSC meme season login guide!

BSC meme season login guide!

Keep up with the pace and seize the first crypto-native narrative season in 2025!
Memecoin
MEME$0.00301-3.02%
Share
PANews2025/03/18 11:41
Share

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu Sees 300% Surge In This Major Metric, Is The Bottom In?

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) Nears $500k In Presale – Is This The Next Big Meme Utility Token?

BSC meme season login guide!

White House: Trump will decide within two weeks whether to take military action against Iran

The public game chain Ronin and the ecological game ROMW are caught in a Rashomon of mutual tearing, and users "pay the bill" for the breakup