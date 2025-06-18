Stellar and ApeCoin Price Prediction: XLM and APE at risk of further losses as technical weakness grows

By: Fxstreet
2025/06/18 18:31
Stellar
XLM$0.3831+0.76%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00003079+0.71%
ApeCoin
APE$0.5934+2.41%
  • Stellar price closes below its critical support at $0.2537, hinting at a correction ahead.
  • ApeCoin touches the lower boundary of an ascending triangle formation, a breakdown would signal a downtrend.
  • Momentum indicators for both altcoins show weakness, further supporting the bearish thesis.

Stellar (XLM) and ApeCoin (APE) are showing signs of weakness as both altcoins struggle to hold above key support levels. XLM slips below its crucial support at $0.2537, raising the risk of a deeper correction. Meanwhile, APE is breaking below the lower boundary of an ascending triangle formation, a breakdown would signal a downtrend. Momentum indicators for both tokens are weakening, suggesting that bearish momentum is gaining traction and hinting at a downleg ahead.

Stellar Price Prediction: XLM is poised for a downleg as it closed below key support 

Stellar price failed to close above the descending trendline on June 11 and declined by nearly 8% over the next three days, finding a cushion at the daily support level of $0.2537 over the weekend. However, XLM closed below this support level on Tuesday. At the time of writing on Wednesday, it trades at $0.2519, below the key support.

If XLM continues its correction, it could extend the decline to retest the April 16 low of $0.2306.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 37, indicating strong bearish momentum and approaching oversold conditions. Additionally, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator on the daily chart displayed a bearish crossover last week. It also shows rising red histogram bars below its neutral level, indicating bearish momentum and suggesting a downward trend.

XLM/USDT daily chart

XLM/USDT daily chart

However, if XLM recovers, it could extend toward the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.2726.

ApeCoin Price Prediction: APE on the verge of a breakdown 

ApeCoin price has produced multiple higher lows and roughly equal highs since early February. Connecting these swing points using a trend line reveals an ascending triangle formation in the daily chart. The breakdown of this pattern supports a bearish bias, and the target is typically determined by measuring the distance between the first swing high and the first swing low to the breakdown point. At the time of writing on Wednesday, APE is nearly its lower boundary of this chart pattern, around $0.64.

If APE breaks below the lower boundary of this pattern at around $0.64, it could extend the rally toward its technical target of $0.24. Investors should be cautious of this theoretical move, as any downside move could encounter support around key levels, such as $0.59, $0.46 and $0.34, where traders could book some profits.

The RSI on the daily chart reads 45, below its neutral level of 50, indicating increasing bearish momentum. Moreover, the MACD indicator also displayed a bearish crossover last week. It also shows rising red histogram bars below its neutral level, indicating bearish momentum and suggesting a downward trend.

APE/USDT daily chart

APE/USDT daily chart

However, if APE recovers, it could extend the recovery toward its upper boundary of the pattern around $0.72.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu Sees 300% Surge In This Major Metric, Is The Bottom In?

Shiba Inu Sees 300% Surge In This Major Metric, Is The Bottom In?

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is experiencing renewed interest after fresh data revealed a massive 300% spike in on-chain activity. The meme coin recorded one of its most significant surges in transaction volume in months, indicating a possible sign of the market bottoming as large holders seemingly prepare for the next leg.  Shiba Inu Sees Explosive On-Chain Growth Shiba Inu’s on-chain activity has erupted in recent days, with token transfer volumes recording a major increase. According to Etherscan’s data, on August 25, SHIB’s transfer volume surged over 4.25 trillion tokens, representing a 300% increase from the 1.13 trillion recorded the previous day. This sudden rise highlights renewed liquidity flows and investor participation, possibly signaling that Shiba Inu may be gearing up for a market bottom.  Related Reading: Shiba Inu 699,000% Imbalance: What Happened To Trigger It? Interestingly, despite the dramatic surge in volume, transaction counts did not follow the same upward trend. Data shows that while August 24 saw 5,478 transfers, the number slightly declined to 5,355 on August 25, marking a drop of 123 transactions. This disparity suggests that the spike in Shiba Inu’s on-chain volume was not driven by a higher number of transfers, but rather by larger transaction sizes, indicating renewed whale activity or significant reallocations within the ecosystem.  As of August 27, SHIB’s transfer volume slightly cooled to 3.26 trillion tokens, with transaction counts dropping significantly to 4,811. Despite this reduction, the metric still reflects a strong level of on-chain engagement compared to prior weeks. With the Shiba Inu price currently consolidating around the $0.000012 range, the recent surge in transfer volume may suggest that the market is finding its floor before the next expansion phase.  Analyst Says SHIB’s Consolidation May Be Ending A new chart analysis by crypto market expert Kamran Asghar has added a fresh layer of optimism for Shiba Inu holders. Sharing his insights on X social media, Asghar hinted at the possibility that SHIB’s long-term consolidation may be coming to an end. Related Reading: Shiba Inu Head And Shoulders Pattern Signals 540% Upshoot To New All-Time Highs The analyst noted that Shiba Inu’s accumulation pattern is strikingly similar to those of previous consolidation phases that preceded massive price rallies. The accompanying chart shows three distinct accumulation zones in the meme coin’s history. The first occurred before its 1,154.2% rally in late 2021, while the second phase led to a 501.23% surge in early 2024.  Now, Shiba Inu is trading within an extended accumulation zone again, and Asghar suggests this could be the setup for another explosive move. If the current pattern holds, the analyst predicts that the next breakout could see the meme coin’s price skyrocket toward $0.00009, marking a new all-time high. As of writing, Shibua Inu is trading at $0.0000126, meaning a rally to this projected target would represent a significant increase of approximately 614%. Featured image from Getty Images, chart from Tradingview.com
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001266+0.95%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.022522+69.35%
Movement
MOVE$0.1279+3.47%
Share
NewsBTC2025/08/29 05:00
Share
Pepenode ($PEPENODE) Nears $500k In Presale – Is This The Next Big Meme Utility Token?

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) Nears $500k In Presale – Is This The Next Big Meme Utility Token?

For far too long, the meme coin market has been flooded with a countless number of presales that offer neither engagement, utility, nor innovation.  Even after launch, most of these projects still relegate early participants to passive investors, and as a result, they often fade into obscurity quickly.  Pepenode, however, stands apart from the crowd, […]
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01328+0.07%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00301-3.02%
Farcana
FAR$0.000299+6.02%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/08/29 03:28
Share
BSC meme season login guide!

BSC meme season login guide!

Keep up with the pace and seize the first crypto-native narrative season in 2025!
Memecoin
MEME$0.00301-3.02%
Share
PANews2025/03/18 11:41
Share

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu Sees 300% Surge In This Major Metric, Is The Bottom In?

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) Nears $500k In Presale – Is This The Next Big Meme Utility Token?

BSC meme season login guide!

White House: Trump will decide within two weeks whether to take military action against Iran

The public game chain Ronin and the ecological game ROMW are caught in a Rashomon of mutual tearing, and users "pay the bill" for the breakup