“Crypto President” Trump was successfully elected as the new president of the United States. Will the crypto market continue to soar?

By: PANews
2024/11/06 16:21
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.495+0.60%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.14476+3.69%

“Crypto President” Trump was successfully elected as the new president of the United States. Will the crypto market continue to soar?

Author: Weilin, PANews

On the afternoon of November 6, Republican presidential candidate Trump was successfully elected as the new 47th President of the United States. The election results showed that Trump won the key swing state of Pennsylvania, thus ultimately gaining the first 270 electoral votes and defeating Democratic candidate Harris.

As the news of Trump's election spread, the crypto market reacted strongly, and the price of Bitcoin broke through the historical high around 11:20 on November 6, reaching around $75,000. At this time, all eyes were on the cryptocurrency market, and crypto users and investors couldn't help but ask: How will Trump's election affect the future trend of the crypto market?

Bitcoin rises to all-time high after winning the key swing state of Pennsylvania

The prices of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies reacted quickly during the election counting, especially after Trump basically secured his advantage and won Pennsylvania. This change is not only a positive reaction of the market to Trump's encryption policy, but also shows the market's optimistic expectations for the prospects of encryption assets.

After the election results were announced, Trump delivered a victory speech, saying "This is the greatest political movement ever. We are going to help our country recover," and "This will truly be America's golden age." He thanked voters, the winning states, his family, and his campaign team and other supporters. Trump also mentioned Musk and his Starlink project, saying "We must protect our genius," and thanked them for their help during the hurricane in North Carolina. In addition, Trump revealed that more than 900 campaign rallies have been held during the campaign.

Before the election, investors generally believed that whether Trump or Harris was elected, the regulatory environment of the cryptocurrency market would usher in major changes, and the market's support for Trump was more prominent. Compared with Harris's vague position, Trump's cryptocurrency policy was more clear and radical. He not only proposed a "strategic reserve" plan for Bitcoin, but also stated that he would promote a more open policy for the crypto market. According to multiple analyses, Trump's election may further boost Bitcoin prices.

“Crypto President” Trump was successfully elected as the new president of the United States. Will the crypto market continue to soar?

Can Trump's encryption policies and promises be fulfilled?

Trump's position on cryptocurrency policy was made clear as early as July this year. At the Bitcoin Conference held in Nashville, the United States, he publicly promised to stop creating a digital dollar (CBDC). He also promised to establish a strategic reserve of Bitcoin in the United States. In addition, Trump proposed to set up a special cryptocurrency policy working group called the "Presidential Advisory Committee on Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency."

“Crypto President” Trump was successfully elected as the new president of the United States. Will the crypto market continue to soar?

Trump's crypto policy is not limited to the idea of a strategic reserve of Bitcoin. He also emphasizes protecting Americans' free control over crypto assets. The Republican platform specifically mentions: "We will defend the right to mine Bitcoin and ensure that every American has the right to independently keep their own digital assets and trade them freely without government surveillance and control."

Compared with Trump's positive attitude, Democratic candidate Harris's crypto policy appears more vague and conservative. Although she mentioned digital asset-related policies, she did not clearly explain how to deal with Bitcoin and other crypto assets, nor did she propose a specific and operational plan like Trump. This has led the market to generally believe that Trump's victory may bring more relaxed and favorable cryptocurrency regulatory policies.

With Trump's election, what changes will the regulatory environment of the crypto market usher in in the future? At least two key pieces of legislation will receive attention during Trump's term: the Financial Innovation and Technology Act of the 21st Century (FIT21) and the Payment Stablecoin Act. FIT21 is one of the core pieces of legislation for cryptocurrencies in the United States and is expected to be further advanced after the election. The FIT21 bill has been approved by the House of Representatives and has received broad support from Republican and Democratic lawmakers. The passage of this bill will make cryptocurrency regulation in the United States clearer and more standardized.

Currently, the crypto regulatory environment in the United States is relatively fragmented, with different regulatory agencies having different policy positions, including the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FINCEN), and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

The goal of the FIT21 Act is to clearly define the regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies and eliminate existing regulatory confusion and uncertainty. Many lawmakers believe that the SEC's regulation in the crypto field is too strict and hinders the development of the crypto industry.

The Payment Stablecoin Act was proposed by Republican Congressman Cynthia Lummis and Democratic Congressman Kirsten Gillibrand to provide a clear regulatory framework for stablecoins. The bill requires large stablecoin issuers to register with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) and stipulates that 1:1 asset reserves are required. In addition, the bill also gives the Federal Reserve regulatory power over stablecoins and prohibits the issuance of algorithmic stablecoins. For Trump, how to view this bill and its implementation will also be an important part of future policies.

Market forecast: Bitcoin may rise to $80,000 to $90,000 in the next two months

Even before the election results were announced, Bernstein analysts led by Gautam Chhugani said on Nov. 4 that the election would have a "short-term impact" on cryptocurrency sentiment and affect the price of Bitcoin, which is currently trading around $68,000, down from a seven-month high of more than $73,000 set last week. Chhugani predicted that if pro-crypto candidate Trump wins the election, Bitcoin could rise to $80,000 to $90,000 in the next two months, breaking its all-time high of nearly $73,800 set in March.

The Bernstein analysis team maintained its price target of $200,000 for Bitcoin by the end of 2025, regardless of the election results. They explained that for the $1.4 trillion digital asset, "the genie is out of the bottle," with the spot Bitcoin ETF as the latest driving force, further enhancing the value of this decentralized currency.

Standard Chartered analyst Geoff Kendrick wrote in October that he expected Bitcoin could reach $125,000 if Trump wins the election.

PlanB, the creator of the Bitcoin Stock-to-Flow (S2F) model, predicts that after Trump wins the election, the price of Bitcoin will reach $100,000 in November. In December, with the influx of ETF funds, Bitcoin soared to $150,000. In January 2025, the crypto industry returned to the United States, and Bitcoin climbed to $200,000. In February 2025, the price of Bitcoin fell back to $150,000. PlanB believes that investors' profit-taking will cause Bitcoin to fall back to $150,000 briefly after hitting a high. By March to May 2025, Bitcoin will show a global trend and the price will break through $500,000. 2026-2027 will be a market adjustment and bear market.

The Giver, an anonymous senior investor, is relatively conservative in his predictions, believing that the election-driven rise in Bitcoin is more of a temporary phenomenon than a long-term trend. The Give believes that Bitcoin prices will soar in the short term, but are unlikely to continue into the next year due to the limited market capacity in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Alex Krüger, an Argentine economist, trader and consultant, believes that if Trump wins the election, the target price of Bitcoin by the end of the year will be $90,000.

Previous data showed that the election is one of the factors affecting the price of Bitcoin, and the trend of Bitcoin and Trump's probability of winning in the prediction market are consistent.

“Crypto President” Trump was successfully elected as the new president of the United States. Will the crypto market continue to soar?

Meanwhile, according to BloFin Academy’s analysis, while there may be a phenomenon of “selling the truth” after the election for some meme stocks and meme coins, the best trading strategy for assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and gold (GLD) seems to be “selling volatility.” Usually, “selling the truth” is a common phenomenon after big events, and the reasons behind it are varied: as uncertainty disappears, investors and institutional traders tend to choose to take profits or stop losses, while long-short strategies based on statistical arbitrage will also cause the prices of outperforming assets to pull back.

As the derivatives market develops, the position adjustment and hedging of market makers have become an important factor in "realizing the truth", especially for assets with high volatility or low liquidity. For some meme stocks (such as DJT) and meme coins, it is almost a "foregone conclusion" that prices return to normal after the event. This return is usually driven by two main factors: the significant deviation of the return distribution from the normal level provides opportunities for statistical arbitrage, and the rapid decline in implied volatility after the event also accelerates this process.

For Bitcoin (BTC) and Gold (GLD), although the decline in volatility will lead to selling pressure, their price decline will be relatively limited compared with meme assets. More importantly, the returns of Bitcoin and Gold have not deviated significantly from the normal distribution, so after a short-term adjustment, their potential for continued rise is still greater than that of meme assets.

Unlike gold, Bitcoin has stronger price momentum, which stems from its higher negative Gamma. Negative Gamma means that the hedging behavior of market makers will increase market volatility, driving prices to change faster when they rise or fall. On the other hand, gold's higher positive Gamma means that during the price increase, the hedging behavior of market makers will impose more resistance to price increases, making the upward trend more gentle.

BloFin Academy believes that the situation of Ethereum (ETH) is similar to that of gold. Since the Gamma peak is located in the strike price range of about $2,500-2,600, when the ETH price continues to rise, the selling behavior of market makers will form resistance to its rise. Considering that the Gamma peak comes from weekly options, the hedging behavior of market makers will continue to limit the upside of ETH prices in the next few days.

BloFin Academy concludes that selling volatility is currently the best strategy for most traders.

In general, how the crypto market will develop in the future still requires continued attention to the Trump administration's specific policies and legislative progress in the crypto field. For investors, only by maintaining a flexible and adaptable strategy can they gain an advantage in this market game full of uncertainty.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto

Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Three leading cryptocurrency institutional giants are reportedly working to secure funds to accelerate their goal of accumulating millions of Solana (SOL) tokens. The report suggests heightened interest in the top-performing altcoin and its underlying value.  According to a report from Bloomberg, Jump Crypto, Galaxy Digital, and Multicoin Capital are collaborating to raise a substantial $1 billion for the accumulation of SOL tokens. According to insider sources, all three parties pointed to global financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald LP as the banking firm heading the deal, which would be the largest Solana (SOL) based treasury record thus far. According to anonymous inside sources, financial firms are seeking to acquire a publicly traded company by establishing a cryptocurrency treasury firm.  The leading firms preparing for the massive SOL accumulation have yet to make an official response regarding reports detailing the new development.  Advertisement &nbsp Should Galaxy, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin successfully acquire $1 billion worth of SOL, it would mark the largest Solana (SOL) based reserve established thus far.  Notably, the largest SOL reserve is held by a crypto treasury management firm Upexi, with more than 2 million SOL tokens—valued at $390 million— in its possession.  DeFi Development Corp (DFDV) and Strategies.Inc., formerly Cypherpunk Holdings Inc., are the second and third largest holders of SOL tokens with 1.42 million (around $273 million) and 420,707 SOL ($74 million) in their possession. The recent advancement suggests heightened interest in SOL, highlighting the token’s growing appeal amongst institutional investors.  Meanwhile, Solana (SOL) has declined in price value following the drop in the total crypto market cap, which soared by 2.79% over the last 24 hours, bringing its value to $3.87 trillion at press time. The 6th most valued altcoin by market cap is trading at $213, soaring 2.18% from the…
Solana
SOL$213.83+4.00%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10561+4.98%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006389+15.32%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 07:39
Share
PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

CryptoQuant predicts three future trend scenarios for Bitcoin: in an optimistic scenario, it will rise to $150,000 to $175,000; Binance Alpha will launch Anon, BEETS and SHADOW; Moonshot announced the launch of New XAI gork ($gork).
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.487+0.41%
Xai
XAI$0.05001+0.68%
New XAI gork
GORK$0.009278-2.12%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 17:30
Share
Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining

Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining

BitcoinWorld Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with exciting news! Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin miner Iren Limited, previously known as Iris Energy, has just announced an astounding financial performance. Their latest report highlights a significant Iren Limited profit for the second quarter, marking a strong period for the company and the broader Bitcoin mining industry. What Propelled Iren Limited’s Impressive Q2 Profit? Iren Limited reported a net profit of a remarkable $176.9 million for the second quarter. This impressive figure comes on the heels of robust revenue generation, totaling $187.3 million during the same period. This positive financial update, as reported by The Block, underscores the company’s operational efficiency and strategic positioning within the competitive Bitcoin mining landscape. Several key factors contributed to this success: Strategic Operations: Iren Limited has consistently focused on optimizing its mining infrastructure, deploying high-efficiency hardware. Favorable Market Conditions: The upward trend in Bitcoin’s price during the quarter likely contributed to higher revenue per mined coin, maximizing the value of their efforts. Operational Scale: As a Nasdaq-listed entity, their significant scale allows for substantial mining capacity and economies of scale, reducing per-unit costs. Cost Management: Effective cost controls and energy procurement strategies played a vital role in converting revenue into a healthy net Iren Limited profit. The sheer scale of this financial achievement is a testament to their strong business model and disciplined execution. Beyond Q2: What’s Next for Bitcoin Mining Profit? Looking ahead, Iren Limited has set ambitious targets that underscore its confidence in the future of the digital asset space. The company projects its full-year revenue from Bitcoin mining will reach an astounding $1 billion. This forward-looking forecast suggests sustained growth and a strong belief in the long-term viability of large-scale cryptocurrency operations. Such projections are crucial indicators for investors and market watchers alike. They offer valuable insights into the health and potential of publicly traded Bitcoin mining companies. A billion-dollar revenue target not only reflects Iren Limited’s internal confidence but also paints a positive picture for the entire sector, signaling increasing maturity and institutional interest in this innovative industry. How will other miners respond to this impressive benchmark of Bitcoin mining profit? The Broader Impact of Iren Limited’s Success Story Iren Limited’s financial triumph resonates far beyond its own balance sheet. It provides a compelling narrative for the resilience and profitability of legitimate, large-scale Bitcoin mining operations, even amidst the inherent volatility of the crypto market. This success story helps to solidify the perception of Bitcoin mining as a viable and lucrative industry, attracting further investment and fostering innovation across the ecosystem. Key takeaways from this development include: Bolstered Investor Confidence: Strong earnings reports like this can significantly bolster investor confidence in publicly traded crypto mining companies, proving their potential for substantial returns. Industry Benchmark: Iren Limited sets a high bar for operational excellence and financial performance, encouraging competitors to optimize their own strategies. Catalyst for Growth: The projected full-year revenue hints at significant expansion possibilities for the company and its peers, potentially leading to increased infrastructure development and technological advancements. Ultimately, the substantial Iren Limited profit could serve as a beacon, guiding future investment and development within the cryptocurrency infrastructure, proving that smart strategies yield powerful results. Navigating the Future: Challenges and Opportunities in Bitcoin Mining While the Q2 results are undoubtedly positive, the Bitcoin mining industry faces its unique set of challenges. Factors such as fluctuating energy costs, evolving regulatory landscapes, and the inherent volatility of cryptocurrency prices are constant considerations. However, companies like Iren Limited demonstrate that with robust strategies, efficient operations, and a focus on sustainability, these hurdles can be successfully navigated. Their ability to secure such a significant Iren Limited profit in a dynamic market environment speaks volumes about their adaptive capabilities. It also highlights the critical importance of diversified energy sources, technological advancements in mining hardware, and proactive risk management in maintaining a competitive edge. The journey for crypto miners is always evolving, demanding constant innovation and strategic foresight to capitalize on emerging opportunities. In conclusion, Iren Limited’s Q2 net profit of $176.9 million is a monumental achievement. It underscores the company’s strong operational performance and offers a glimpse into the lucrative potential of the Bitcoin mining sector. With ambitious full-year revenue projections, Iren Limited is not just reporting success; it’s actively shaping the narrative for the future of digital asset infrastructure. This incredible Iren Limited profit story is a clear signal of strength and opportunity in the crypto world, promising an exciting road ahead for investors and enthusiasts alike. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is Iren Limited? Iren Limited is a Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin mining company, formerly known as Iris Energy. They specialize in operating large-scale data centers for cryptocurrency mining. 2. How much net profit did Iren Limited report for Q2? Iren Limited reported an impressive net profit of $176.9 million for the second quarter. 3. What was Iren Limited’s revenue for Q2? The company generated a revenue of $187.3 million during the second quarter. 4. What are Iren Limited’s full-year revenue projections? Iren Limited projects its full-year revenue from Bitcoin mining to reach $1 billion, indicating strong confidence in future growth. 5. What factors contributed to Iren Limited’s Q2 profit? Key factors include strategic operational efficiency, favorable Bitcoin market conditions, significant operational scale, and effective cost management strategies. 6. How does Iren Limited’s success impact the broader Bitcoin mining industry? Their substantial Iren Limited profit serves as a strong indicator of the viability and profitability of large-scale Bitcoin mining, bolstering investor confidence and setting a benchmark for operational excellence within the industry. Did you find this analysis of Iren Limited’s impressive Q2 profit insightful? Share this article with your network on social media to spread the word about the exciting developments in the Bitcoin mining sector! To learn more about the latest Bitcoin mining trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin mining institutional adoption. This post Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01703-1.61%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10561+4.98%
Edge
EDGE$0.41073+3.18%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/29 05:55
Share

Trending News

More

Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining

New Wallets Receive 78,891 Ethereum Worth $358M From FalconX – Whale Activity Surges

Whales Hoover Up TOKEN6900 as ICO Hits $3M And Offers One Last Chance to Buy, Is Murad Stacking?