MEME battlefield under the US election: election-related MEME coins are collectively shut down, and Harris tokens are almost zero

By: PANews
2024/11/06 17:51
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.495+0.60%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.0000456-1.91%
MAY
MAY$0.04545+3.06%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00301-3.33%

Author: Frank, PANews

On November 6, the drama of the US presidential election finally came to an end. Donald Trump won the election as he wished and will become the 47th president of the United States. As the expectations of the US election change, the crypto world also bets on different sides in different ways. In addition to Polymarket, MEME coin is another hottest battlefield.

However, unlike the atmosphere of victory celebration in the Trump camp, investors who bet on Trump-related MEME coins may find it difficult to laugh, because with Trump's successful election, his related MEMEs failed to usher in the imagined surge, but instead collectively misfired, and most of them even suffered a sharp drop. The related tokens of another candidate Harris have generally plummeted by more than 90%, and many have even almost returned to zero.

New MEME is more popular, but it has experienced ups and downs

According to Coindesk, more than 1,000 US presidential election-related MEME coins were issued on Solana within 24 hours on November 5.

PANews also observed when monitoring the MEME coin on Solana that, in the last 24 hours (November 6), among the top 20 coins with the largest trading volume on the Solana chain, 9 were MEME coins related to the US election. Among them, the MEME coin codenamed EAGLE had a trading volume of 42.4 million US dollars, becoming the most traded presidential election-related token. The trading volume of the previously most popular Trump token TRUMP (MAGA) was only 23.7 million US dollars.

Judging from the transaction volume data, most of the popular tokens on the Solana chain on election day are new MEMEs created in recent days, while some tokens with larger market capitalization and longer creation time did not perform very well on election day. This is obviously not good news for those who have already bet on some MEME coins and hope to make a big profit through Trump's victory.

In addition to the popularity of trading volume, most Trump-related tokens have not achieved the soaring market that the public expected in terms of market performance. Most newly created tokens performed strongly before noon on November 6, and as the certainty of the election results gradually stabilized, these tokens began to fall sharply. Many popular currencies fell by more than 90%. Take the token called magacycle as an example. This token was created on the morning of November 6 and was in a state of rapid increase until about 10:30. From 10:30, the price of this token began to fall rapidly. As of 4 pm on November 6, it had fallen 91% from its high point. Other newly created tokens such as $EAGLE, $BSDNT, etc. have also fallen by more than 90%.

MEME battlefield under the US election: election-related MEME coins are collectively shut down, and Harris tokens are almost zero

The old brand MEME failed to usher in the expected rise

The Trump-related MEME, which was created a long time ago, failed to usher in the expected rise. $tremp rose by about 30% in 2 days, and $DMAGA (Dark MAGA) experienced a roller coaster ride, rising by about 110% in the morning, but fell by about 70% as of 5 pm on November 6, and the price basically returned to the level before the rise. The script of MAGA is exactly the same. It also rose by 44% and then fell back to its original position. From a long-term perspective, MAGA has lost 82% of its market value from its historical high of $17. It is expected that it will need to rise by more than 5 times to return to its previous high. All this did not happen when Trump won the election.

MEME battlefield under the US election: election-related MEME coins are collectively shut down, and Harris tokens are almost zero

Compared with Trump bettors, investors who bet on Harris may be in a worse situation. After all, Trump tokens may still rebound as the situation changes. But Harris tokens have obviously been abandoned by the market. The market value of KAMA (on the Solana chain) token was still above 20 million US dollars at around 2 o'clock. As of around 5 o'clock, its market value was only 1 million US dollars, evaporating 95% of its market value. Other Harris tokens with higher market value, such as $HARRIS, have experienced a big price plunge, whether on the Solana chain or the Ethereum chain, and the current token market value is only a few hundred thousand US dollars.

MEME battlefield under the US election: election-related MEME coins are collectively shut down, and Harris tokens are almost zero

When all the good news is out, it turns into bad news?

As for why this phenomenon occurs, there is no data to explain it yet. However, PANews can roughly analyze the reasons for the collective plunge of MEME coins in the US election from the following aspects.

1. When good news comes out, bad news comes out. This is a seemingly unfathomable law in the field of financial investment. In the past, every good news that the market expected also ushered in a sharp decline when it was implemented. For example, the market price of Bitcoin ETF also experienced a sharp correction when it was first launched.

2. Large funds choose to be more cautious when the market is more uncertain. In the Twitter Space event of PANews on the evening of November 4, "Election Day is approaching, what will happen in the cryptocurrency circle in the future?", many institutional representatives said that the current market uncertainty is high, and many large funds will choose to wait and see for the time being, waiting for everything to be settled before deploying funds according to the market environment. Obviously, in the MEME market on election day, we did see more retail behavior driven by emotions.

3. The biggest beneficiaries of the US election may be mainstream crypto assets such as Bitcoin. On November 6, mainstream crypto assets such as Bitcoin saw a sharp rise. The price of Bitcoin broke through the historical high to reach $75,000. This also shows that a large amount of funds seem to have flowed into mainstream crypto assets.

4. Too many new MEMEs were generated, distracting the market’s attention. On the day before the election, more than 1,000 related MEMEs were issued on Solana, and a large number of new MEMEs were issued on the day of the election. A large number of new tokens will inevitably disperse the funds participating in the election to various markets, resulting in no one project being able to attract all the attention.

5. There is serious homogeneous competition and lack of real narrative ability. From the perspective of the background of these US election-related MEMEs, most of them are random tokens issued on Pump.fun, and few of them have substantial connections with the election. Therefore, the US election-themed MEMEs are ultimately short-term PVP situations like gambling.

Overall, with the end of the US election, the MEME craze for related topics seems to be coming to an end. For MEME investors who have experienced ups and downs, Trump's coming to power has not brought the expected good things. In the future, as Trump officially enters the White House, it remains to be seen whether his previous declarations can be implemented, and it is unknown whether the entire crypto community will experience a similar gap.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto

Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Three leading cryptocurrency institutional giants are reportedly working to secure funds to accelerate their goal of accumulating millions of Solana (SOL) tokens. The report suggests heightened interest in the top-performing altcoin and its underlying value.  According to a report from Bloomberg, Jump Crypto, Galaxy Digital, and Multicoin Capital are collaborating to raise a substantial $1 billion for the accumulation of SOL tokens. According to insider sources, all three parties pointed to global financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald LP as the banking firm heading the deal, which would be the largest Solana (SOL) based treasury record thus far. According to anonymous inside sources, financial firms are seeking to acquire a publicly traded company by establishing a cryptocurrency treasury firm.  The leading firms preparing for the massive SOL accumulation have yet to make an official response regarding reports detailing the new development.  Advertisement &nbsp Should Galaxy, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin successfully acquire $1 billion worth of SOL, it would mark the largest Solana (SOL) based reserve established thus far.  Notably, the largest SOL reserve is held by a crypto treasury management firm Upexi, with more than 2 million SOL tokens—valued at $390 million— in its possession.  DeFi Development Corp (DFDV) and Strategies.Inc., formerly Cypherpunk Holdings Inc., are the second and third largest holders of SOL tokens with 1.42 million (around $273 million) and 420,707 SOL ($74 million) in their possession. The recent advancement suggests heightened interest in SOL, highlighting the token’s growing appeal amongst institutional investors.  Meanwhile, Solana (SOL) has declined in price value following the drop in the total crypto market cap, which soared by 2.79% over the last 24 hours, bringing its value to $3.87 trillion at press time. The 6th most valued altcoin by market cap is trading at $213, soaring 2.18% from the…
Solana
SOL$213.83+4.00%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10561+4.98%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006389+15.32%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 07:39
Share
PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

CryptoQuant predicts three future trend scenarios for Bitcoin: in an optimistic scenario, it will rise to $150,000 to $175,000; Binance Alpha will launch Anon, BEETS and SHADOW; Moonshot announced the launch of New XAI gork ($gork).
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.487+0.41%
Xai
XAI$0.05001+0.68%
New XAI gork
GORK$0.009278-2.12%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 17:30
Share
Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining

Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining

BitcoinWorld Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with exciting news! Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin miner Iren Limited, previously known as Iris Energy, has just announced an astounding financial performance. Their latest report highlights a significant Iren Limited profit for the second quarter, marking a strong period for the company and the broader Bitcoin mining industry. What Propelled Iren Limited’s Impressive Q2 Profit? Iren Limited reported a net profit of a remarkable $176.9 million for the second quarter. This impressive figure comes on the heels of robust revenue generation, totaling $187.3 million during the same period. This positive financial update, as reported by The Block, underscores the company’s operational efficiency and strategic positioning within the competitive Bitcoin mining landscape. Several key factors contributed to this success: Strategic Operations: Iren Limited has consistently focused on optimizing its mining infrastructure, deploying high-efficiency hardware. Favorable Market Conditions: The upward trend in Bitcoin’s price during the quarter likely contributed to higher revenue per mined coin, maximizing the value of their efforts. Operational Scale: As a Nasdaq-listed entity, their significant scale allows for substantial mining capacity and economies of scale, reducing per-unit costs. Cost Management: Effective cost controls and energy procurement strategies played a vital role in converting revenue into a healthy net Iren Limited profit. The sheer scale of this financial achievement is a testament to their strong business model and disciplined execution. Beyond Q2: What’s Next for Bitcoin Mining Profit? Looking ahead, Iren Limited has set ambitious targets that underscore its confidence in the future of the digital asset space. The company projects its full-year revenue from Bitcoin mining will reach an astounding $1 billion. This forward-looking forecast suggests sustained growth and a strong belief in the long-term viability of large-scale cryptocurrency operations. Such projections are crucial indicators for investors and market watchers alike. They offer valuable insights into the health and potential of publicly traded Bitcoin mining companies. A billion-dollar revenue target not only reflects Iren Limited’s internal confidence but also paints a positive picture for the entire sector, signaling increasing maturity and institutional interest in this innovative industry. How will other miners respond to this impressive benchmark of Bitcoin mining profit? The Broader Impact of Iren Limited’s Success Story Iren Limited’s financial triumph resonates far beyond its own balance sheet. It provides a compelling narrative for the resilience and profitability of legitimate, large-scale Bitcoin mining operations, even amidst the inherent volatility of the crypto market. This success story helps to solidify the perception of Bitcoin mining as a viable and lucrative industry, attracting further investment and fostering innovation across the ecosystem. Key takeaways from this development include: Bolstered Investor Confidence: Strong earnings reports like this can significantly bolster investor confidence in publicly traded crypto mining companies, proving their potential for substantial returns. Industry Benchmark: Iren Limited sets a high bar for operational excellence and financial performance, encouraging competitors to optimize their own strategies. Catalyst for Growth: The projected full-year revenue hints at significant expansion possibilities for the company and its peers, potentially leading to increased infrastructure development and technological advancements. Ultimately, the substantial Iren Limited profit could serve as a beacon, guiding future investment and development within the cryptocurrency infrastructure, proving that smart strategies yield powerful results. Navigating the Future: Challenges and Opportunities in Bitcoin Mining While the Q2 results are undoubtedly positive, the Bitcoin mining industry faces its unique set of challenges. Factors such as fluctuating energy costs, evolving regulatory landscapes, and the inherent volatility of cryptocurrency prices are constant considerations. However, companies like Iren Limited demonstrate that with robust strategies, efficient operations, and a focus on sustainability, these hurdles can be successfully navigated. Their ability to secure such a significant Iren Limited profit in a dynamic market environment speaks volumes about their adaptive capabilities. It also highlights the critical importance of diversified energy sources, technological advancements in mining hardware, and proactive risk management in maintaining a competitive edge. The journey for crypto miners is always evolving, demanding constant innovation and strategic foresight to capitalize on emerging opportunities. In conclusion, Iren Limited’s Q2 net profit of $176.9 million is a monumental achievement. It underscores the company’s strong operational performance and offers a glimpse into the lucrative potential of the Bitcoin mining sector. With ambitious full-year revenue projections, Iren Limited is not just reporting success; it’s actively shaping the narrative for the future of digital asset infrastructure. This incredible Iren Limited profit story is a clear signal of strength and opportunity in the crypto world, promising an exciting road ahead for investors and enthusiasts alike. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is Iren Limited? Iren Limited is a Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin mining company, formerly known as Iris Energy. They specialize in operating large-scale data centers for cryptocurrency mining. 2. How much net profit did Iren Limited report for Q2? Iren Limited reported an impressive net profit of $176.9 million for the second quarter. 3. What was Iren Limited’s revenue for Q2? The company generated a revenue of $187.3 million during the second quarter. 4. What are Iren Limited’s full-year revenue projections? Iren Limited projects its full-year revenue from Bitcoin mining to reach $1 billion, indicating strong confidence in future growth. 5. What factors contributed to Iren Limited’s Q2 profit? Key factors include strategic operational efficiency, favorable Bitcoin market conditions, significant operational scale, and effective cost management strategies. 6. How does Iren Limited’s success impact the broader Bitcoin mining industry? Their substantial Iren Limited profit serves as a strong indicator of the viability and profitability of large-scale Bitcoin mining, bolstering investor confidence and setting a benchmark for operational excellence within the industry. Did you find this analysis of Iren Limited’s impressive Q2 profit insightful? Share this article with your network on social media to spread the word about the exciting developments in the Bitcoin mining sector! To learn more about the latest Bitcoin mining trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin mining institutional adoption. This post Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01703-1.61%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10561+4.98%
Edge
EDGE$0.41073+3.18%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/29 05:55
Share

Trending News

More

Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining

New Wallets Receive 78,891 Ethereum Worth $358M From FalconX – Whale Activity Surges

Whales Hoover Up TOKEN6900 as ICO Hits $3M And Offers One Last Chance to Buy, Is Murad Stacking?