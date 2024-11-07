Buying a house is as smooth as buying coins? On-chain housing platform Propy launches Coinbase custody service and high reward plan

By: PANews
2024/11/07 14:00
RealLink
REAL$0.0579+0.06%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.015568-2.22%
StarHeroes
STAR$0.00353-5.89%
Allo
RWA$0.005468-0.95%

Buying a house is as smooth as buying coins? On-chain housing platform Propy launches Coinbase custody service and high reward plan

Author: Weilin, PANews

Purchasing real estate with cryptocurrency is becoming the choice of more and more American homebuyers. In the last round of the 2021-2022 bull market, according to a survey by the US real estate trading platform Redfin, about 11.6% of first-time homebuyers in the United States said in the fourth quarter of 2021 that selling cryptocurrency helped them pay the down payment for the property, a significant increase from 9% in the third quarter of 2020.

Based on this trend, on October 24 this year, Propy, a star real estate project in the RWA track, launched a cryptocurrency third-party custody service based on the Coinbase Prime platform and services to solve the troubles of up to 11.6% of real estate buyers. At the same time, Propy also announced the launch of the highest reward event in the history of Coinbase Wallet.

Launch of Coinbase Prime-based cryptocurrency custodian service

Cryptocurrency escrow is a method of securely holding cryptocurrency during a transaction. The escrow provider acts as a neutral third party, ensuring that the buyer and seller fulfill their respective obligations before the funds are released. This adds an extra layer of security and trust to high-value transactions, such as home purchases.

This type of custody has several advantages. First, Propy’s crypto custody service allows homebuyers to avoid having to convert their cryptocurrencies into fiat currency early on, thereby avoiding triggering capital gains taxes and the risk of having to repurchase crypto assets if the transaction fails.

Specifically, if a homebuyer holds Bitcoin, they can now securely place it in escrow through Propy's licensed title escrow service, conduct real estate transactions, and only redeem it when the transaction is completed. This avoids unnecessary fees and taxes and is also a typical use case for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies to be used in practical applications associated with real-world assets (RWA). This escrow service can support BTC, USDC and ETH.

By deferring the exchange, buyers can potentially reduce their tax liability. Considering that crypto gains are taxed at rates ranging from 10% to 37% depending on income bracket, this can result in significant cost savings. For example, without crypto escrow, John exchanges 10 Bitcoins for $500,000 at the outset of the transaction, but the Bitcoin price rises to $55,000 on the closing date, causing him to miss out on $50,000 in potential gains and potentially face capital gains taxes. In contrast, when using Propy’s crypto escrow service, John’s 10 Bitcoins are held in an escrow account. On the closing date, Bitcoin is worth $55,000, and only 9.09 Bitcoins need to be exchanged to reach $500,000, allowing him to keep 0.91 Bitcoins (worth $50,000). In addition, John can defer any capital gains taxes until the cryptocurrency is actually exchanged for fiat. This simple example shows how Propy’s escrow service protects buyers from market fluctuations.

In addition, crypto assets are securely stored in custodial accounts through Coinbase’s trusted custody solution during the transaction process on the Propy platform. Coinbase Prime’s quarterly institutional trading volume exceeds $130 billion, ensuring strong liquidity.

Propy's escrow service also provides 24/7 support, fully demonstrating the powerful influence of the 24/7 operation of the crypto market. Michael Casey, chief content officer of CoinDesk, said in X Space of Propy's escrow service announcement, "In real estate transactions, many people have experienced the pain of having to deal with tedious matters during normal working hours, but this is a personal transaction, not my job. Therefore, being able to trade on weekends, at night, or at any time eliminates friction in the process and gives people greater flexibility. This convenience will encourage industries to create more value, thereby driving innovation and development in the market."

Regarding the latest developments, Propy CEO Natalia Karayaneva said in a statement announcing the news that Propy is committed to improving the security of traditional home sales. "The advantage of Propy's crypto escrow service is that it can protect funds during the closing process, providing unprecedented security for buyers and sellers," she said. "As the first licensed title company operating in the crypto space, we are committed to providing a seamless and secure closing experience. With Coinbase's trusted custody solution, we add an extra layer of security to ensure that funds are safely held during the final stages of the transaction."

Buying a house is as smooth as buying coins? On-chain housing platform Propy launches Coinbase custody service and high reward plan

$1,000 PRO referral reward, Propy launches the highest reward event in Coinbase Wallet history

At the end of October, Propy also announced a referral program based on Coinbase Wallet, which offers $1,000 worth of Propy tokens PRO. If a user has a friend who is buying a house and they use Propy's crypto escrow service, they will receive $1,000 in PRO tokens.

Anthony Bassili, head of asset allocation and tokenization at Coinbase Institutional, said they are working closely with various teams building Web3 enterprise stacks. He pointed out that the network has been well calibrated, the application layer connects many excellent use cases, and enterprise use cases are beginning to emerge in major industries such as real estate. Anthony said, "Thanks to the Propy team for building on Base and using the Coinbase wallet, and extending it to Coinbase custody services, this is the cooperation model we look forward to. Coinbase is building infrastructure so that developers can easily build in its ecosystem to drive the transformation of traditional industries."

In addition, Anthony revealed that they are working with multiple protocols to integrate services, especially in the real estate sector. "Coinbase Institutional is a qualified custodian in the United States regulated by the New York Department of Financial Services. Our responsibility is to ensure the security of assets and to ensure that technology serves individuals and institutions that use these assets. This is a huge opportunity."

RWA real estate track trend: property history has been put on the chain, and real estate loans may be mortgaged with cryptocurrencies in the future

In the RWA real estate track, Propy found that with the development of the RWA trend and the advancement of blockchain infrastructure, it has become easier for Propy to establish partnerships with traditional real estate industry players.

At the same time, multiple case studies and surveys show that the new generation prefers to store funds in cryptocurrencies and real estate. This shift reflects their emphasis on financial innovation and asset diversification, which means that these two assets will play an increasingly important role in the future economy. As market conditions change, asset portfolios that can be converted into each other may provide investors with greater flexibility and opportunities.

Propy has spent years working with multiple data providers on data integration, and more recently, thanks to upgrades to second-layer solutions like Base, both title history and lien history are now available on-chain, providing greater transparency into transactions.

In addition, Propy is in discussions with traditional lenders willing to launch proof-of-concepts and first crypto holder loans, and is in dialogue with major crypto lending platforms. These developments mark the gradual deepening of blockchain applications in the real estate sector, driving the industry's transformation towards digitalization and innovation.

Jake Brukhman, founder and CEO of CoinFund, said at the X Space held by Propy that 2024 is seen as a key year for institutional adoption of blockchain and digital assets, and multiple data indicate this trend. Earlier this year, Gary Gensler, chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), approved the Bitcoin ETF, followed by the Ethereum ETF in the summer. At the same time, large Wall Street companies such as Blackrock, Franklin Templeton, and Fidelity have entered the crypto field, driving the maturity of the market. In addition, the rise of tokenized projects and stablecoins has also paved the way for integration with real-world assets (RWA), further promoting the development of this field.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto

Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Three leading cryptocurrency institutional giants are reportedly working to secure funds to accelerate their goal of accumulating millions of Solana (SOL) tokens. The report suggests heightened interest in the top-performing altcoin and its underlying value.  According to a report from Bloomberg, Jump Crypto, Galaxy Digital, and Multicoin Capital are collaborating to raise a substantial $1 billion for the accumulation of SOL tokens. According to insider sources, all three parties pointed to global financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald LP as the banking firm heading the deal, which would be the largest Solana (SOL) based treasury record thus far. According to anonymous inside sources, financial firms are seeking to acquire a publicly traded company by establishing a cryptocurrency treasury firm.  The leading firms preparing for the massive SOL accumulation have yet to make an official response regarding reports detailing the new development.  Advertisement &nbsp Should Galaxy, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin successfully acquire $1 billion worth of SOL, it would mark the largest Solana (SOL) based reserve established thus far.  Notably, the largest SOL reserve is held by a crypto treasury management firm Upexi, with more than 2 million SOL tokens—valued at $390 million— in its possession.  DeFi Development Corp (DFDV) and Strategies.Inc., formerly Cypherpunk Holdings Inc., are the second and third largest holders of SOL tokens with 1.42 million (around $273 million) and 420,707 SOL ($74 million) in their possession. The recent advancement suggests heightened interest in SOL, highlighting the token’s growing appeal amongst institutional investors.  Meanwhile, Solana (SOL) has declined in price value following the drop in the total crypto market cap, which soared by 2.79% over the last 24 hours, bringing its value to $3.87 trillion at press time. The 6th most valued altcoin by market cap is trading at $213, soaring 2.18% from the…
Solana
SOL$213.83+4.00%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10561+4.98%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006389+15.32%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 07:39
Share
PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

CryptoQuant predicts three future trend scenarios for Bitcoin: in an optimistic scenario, it will rise to $150,000 to $175,000; Binance Alpha will launch Anon, BEETS and SHADOW; Moonshot announced the launch of New XAI gork ($gork).
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.487+0.41%
Xai
XAI$0.05001+0.68%
New XAI gork
GORK$0.009278-2.12%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 17:30
Share
Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining

Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining

BitcoinWorld Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with exciting news! Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin miner Iren Limited, previously known as Iris Energy, has just announced an astounding financial performance. Their latest report highlights a significant Iren Limited profit for the second quarter, marking a strong period for the company and the broader Bitcoin mining industry. What Propelled Iren Limited’s Impressive Q2 Profit? Iren Limited reported a net profit of a remarkable $176.9 million for the second quarter. This impressive figure comes on the heels of robust revenue generation, totaling $187.3 million during the same period. This positive financial update, as reported by The Block, underscores the company’s operational efficiency and strategic positioning within the competitive Bitcoin mining landscape. Several key factors contributed to this success: Strategic Operations: Iren Limited has consistently focused on optimizing its mining infrastructure, deploying high-efficiency hardware. Favorable Market Conditions: The upward trend in Bitcoin’s price during the quarter likely contributed to higher revenue per mined coin, maximizing the value of their efforts. Operational Scale: As a Nasdaq-listed entity, their significant scale allows for substantial mining capacity and economies of scale, reducing per-unit costs. Cost Management: Effective cost controls and energy procurement strategies played a vital role in converting revenue into a healthy net Iren Limited profit. The sheer scale of this financial achievement is a testament to their strong business model and disciplined execution. Beyond Q2: What’s Next for Bitcoin Mining Profit? Looking ahead, Iren Limited has set ambitious targets that underscore its confidence in the future of the digital asset space. The company projects its full-year revenue from Bitcoin mining will reach an astounding $1 billion. This forward-looking forecast suggests sustained growth and a strong belief in the long-term viability of large-scale cryptocurrency operations. Such projections are crucial indicators for investors and market watchers alike. They offer valuable insights into the health and potential of publicly traded Bitcoin mining companies. A billion-dollar revenue target not only reflects Iren Limited’s internal confidence but also paints a positive picture for the entire sector, signaling increasing maturity and institutional interest in this innovative industry. How will other miners respond to this impressive benchmark of Bitcoin mining profit? The Broader Impact of Iren Limited’s Success Story Iren Limited’s financial triumph resonates far beyond its own balance sheet. It provides a compelling narrative for the resilience and profitability of legitimate, large-scale Bitcoin mining operations, even amidst the inherent volatility of the crypto market. This success story helps to solidify the perception of Bitcoin mining as a viable and lucrative industry, attracting further investment and fostering innovation across the ecosystem. Key takeaways from this development include: Bolstered Investor Confidence: Strong earnings reports like this can significantly bolster investor confidence in publicly traded crypto mining companies, proving their potential for substantial returns. Industry Benchmark: Iren Limited sets a high bar for operational excellence and financial performance, encouraging competitors to optimize their own strategies. Catalyst for Growth: The projected full-year revenue hints at significant expansion possibilities for the company and its peers, potentially leading to increased infrastructure development and technological advancements. Ultimately, the substantial Iren Limited profit could serve as a beacon, guiding future investment and development within the cryptocurrency infrastructure, proving that smart strategies yield powerful results. Navigating the Future: Challenges and Opportunities in Bitcoin Mining While the Q2 results are undoubtedly positive, the Bitcoin mining industry faces its unique set of challenges. Factors such as fluctuating energy costs, evolving regulatory landscapes, and the inherent volatility of cryptocurrency prices are constant considerations. However, companies like Iren Limited demonstrate that with robust strategies, efficient operations, and a focus on sustainability, these hurdles can be successfully navigated. Their ability to secure such a significant Iren Limited profit in a dynamic market environment speaks volumes about their adaptive capabilities. It also highlights the critical importance of diversified energy sources, technological advancements in mining hardware, and proactive risk management in maintaining a competitive edge. The journey for crypto miners is always evolving, demanding constant innovation and strategic foresight to capitalize on emerging opportunities. In conclusion, Iren Limited’s Q2 net profit of $176.9 million is a monumental achievement. It underscores the company’s strong operational performance and offers a glimpse into the lucrative potential of the Bitcoin mining sector. With ambitious full-year revenue projections, Iren Limited is not just reporting success; it’s actively shaping the narrative for the future of digital asset infrastructure. This incredible Iren Limited profit story is a clear signal of strength and opportunity in the crypto world, promising an exciting road ahead for investors and enthusiasts alike. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is Iren Limited? Iren Limited is a Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin mining company, formerly known as Iris Energy. They specialize in operating large-scale data centers for cryptocurrency mining. 2. How much net profit did Iren Limited report for Q2? Iren Limited reported an impressive net profit of $176.9 million for the second quarter. 3. What was Iren Limited’s revenue for Q2? The company generated a revenue of $187.3 million during the second quarter. 4. What are Iren Limited’s full-year revenue projections? Iren Limited projects its full-year revenue from Bitcoin mining to reach $1 billion, indicating strong confidence in future growth. 5. What factors contributed to Iren Limited’s Q2 profit? Key factors include strategic operational efficiency, favorable Bitcoin market conditions, significant operational scale, and effective cost management strategies. 6. How does Iren Limited’s success impact the broader Bitcoin mining industry? Their substantial Iren Limited profit serves as a strong indicator of the viability and profitability of large-scale Bitcoin mining, bolstering investor confidence and setting a benchmark for operational excellence within the industry. Did you find this analysis of Iren Limited’s impressive Q2 profit insightful? Share this article with your network on social media to spread the word about the exciting developments in the Bitcoin mining sector! To learn more about the latest Bitcoin mining trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin mining institutional adoption. This post Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01703-1.61%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10561+4.98%
Edge
EDGE$0.41073+3.18%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/29 05:55
Share

Trending News

More

Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining

New Wallets Receive 78,891 Ethereum Worth $358M From FalconX – Whale Activity Surges

Whales Hoover Up TOKEN6900 as ICO Hits $3M And Offers One Last Chance to Buy, Is Murad Stacking?