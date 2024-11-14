The meme has transformed into the U.S. &quot;National Development and Reform Commission&quot;. How much room for imagination is there for DOGE promoted by Musk?

By: PANews
2024/11/14 19:13
U
U$0.012+24.48%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004728-1.08%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.492+0.55%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4378+1.36%
DOGE
DOGE$0.22078-0.17%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003012-3.36%

Author: Zen, PANews

On November 13, Beijing time, US President-elect Trump announced on his "Truth Social" platform that Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy will lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). He compared the department's responsibilities and mission to the Manhattan Project during World War II and described it as a core part of the "Save America" campaign.

DOGE's main goal is to significantly reduce "waste and fraud" in the US government's $6.5 trillion annual budget. The department is expected to operate independently. But it will work extensively with the White House and the Office of Management and Budget to guide structural reforms. In the announcement, Trump confidently stated that he expects the United States to "become a smaller, more efficient, and less bureaucratic government" by July 4, 2026 (the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States).

The meme has transformed into the U.S. "National Development and Reform Commission". How much room for imagination is there for DOGE promoted by Musk?

Since Trump's victory, his top supporter Musk has become the second biggest winner after Trump himself. Not only has his assets increased significantly, firmly occupying the throne of the world's richest man, but also closely related cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin (DOGE) (for the sake of distinction, all DOGEs are referred to as "Dogecoin" below), Department Of Government Efficiency (DOGE, hereinafter referred to as abbreviations), and X Empire (X) with Trump as the theme have taken off.

According to CoinMarketCap data, as of November 14, Dogecoin has risen by more than 107% in the past week, reaching a high of nearly $0.43 at 5 p.m. on November 12, reaching its highest point in more than three years. In addition, Musk has been using his personal influence to spread the story of Peanut, a popular squirrel who was euthanized. Musk's comment that "America was saved by a squirrel and meme coins" also led to a rapid rise in Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT), whose price has soared from around $0.01 on November 7 to $2.02, with a market value of over $2 billion.

The meme has transformed into the U.S. "National Development and Reform Commission". How much room for imagination is there for DOGE promoted by Musk?

However, after the announcement of the establishment of the Ministry of Government Efficiency, although Musk continued to post messages or interact with people on X about this "good news", and claimed: "We finally have the power to delete those cumbersome regulations that are not conducive to the public interest", and there were countless calls on X that $1 was just around the corner, Dogecoin did not continue its previous high-pitched rising sentiment, and only fluctuated around $0.4. The DOGE token, which was launched in August this year and has a smaller market value, doubled in price in less than 12 hours, and its market value has exceeded $450 million .

“Carefully planned” DOGE

On August 13 this year, Trump and Musk live-broadcasted on the X platform. The combination of the two top politicians and businessmen attracted great attention from the world. "I think we need a government efficiency committee to judge where we spend money reasonably and where we spend money irrationally?" Musk suggested to Trump during the live broadcast, saying "we need to live within our means."

A few days later, Musk posted a photo on the X platform that looked like it was generated by artificial intelligence. In the photo, he stood at a podium marked "Department of Government Efficiency" and wrote "I am willing to serve". This was the first time that the department was formally proposed. The acronym Musk named for this special agency happened to be DOGE, indicating that he seemed to intend to link his new role in politics with the cryptocurrency he started.

The meme has transformed into the U.S. "National Development and Reform Commission". How much room for imagination is there for DOGE promoted by Musk?

However, as the crypto market is in a downturn at this time, the presidential election is still undecided. Therefore, Musk's "selling" did not receive much response from the market, and the price of Dogecoin did not rise significantly. Cryptocurrency KOL @IncomeSharks also commented below: "Elon's tweets about $DOGE no longer even affect the price."

In early September, Trump publicly agreed to Musk's request. Among the series of new economic plans he announced, one of them was to establish a government efficiency commission. He said that once he was re-elected to the White House, Musk would lead the commission, which would be responsible for conducting a comprehensive financial and performance audit of the entire federal government and proposing major reform recommendations.

However, in the announcement just released by Trump, he actively cooperated with Musk and changed the name of the department to DOGE. It should be pointed out that DOGE is not an official government department. Trump said in a statement that Musk and Ramaswamy will provide "advice and guidance" to the White House outside the government. It is not clear how the organization will operate. It may be governed by the Federal Advisory Committee Act, which stipulates how external groups that provide advice to the government must operate and be accountable to the public.

It is worth mentioning that Vivek, another leader of the department and former presidential candidate, is considered one of the biggest contributors to Trump and the Republican Party's shift in their stance on cryptocurrencies. He has been advising Trump on Bitcoin and digital assets since January this year, and his influence in the core circle is growing. Vivek has also proposed that the US dollar should be backed by a basket of commodities, and over time, Bitcoin should perhaps be included.

New institutions may have a negative impact on DOGE tokens?

Considering Musk’s strong support for DOGE as a meme and asset, the industry generally believes that his involvement in DOGE may be a good sign for memecoin and even the cryptocurrency industry. In recent days, Musk’s frequent interactions with DOGE-related tweets on X seem to confirm this.

However, many people believe that Musk’s move may have a negative impact on Dogecoin. Freelance journalist Connor Sephton said in an article that after reading endless reports about the DOGE department, he believes that this may eventually be a catastrophic blow to the popularity of Dogecoin. Because if the government project gains brand awareness and is widely reported, it may drown out the exposure of Dogecoin.

"Musk posts countless posts to his 204 million followers every day, sometimes about X, sometimes about SpaceX. There are some bad jokes, or some false information. But in recent months, there has been almost no mention of cryptocurrency, and there will be even less in the future." Sephton said that Musk is transforming from a person who jokes about X to a person who directly affects world events and the lives of millions of Americans. Although Musk's new role is positioned as an external role in the government, he is extremely valued by the president, and his call with Ukrainian President Zelensky together with Trump also confirms this.

Sephton further added: "If you peel back the layers of Musk, it's easy to see why he was so fascinated by Dogecoin in the first place: he wanted influence. The fact that he could change the market with a single sentence was fascinating to him." He believes that Musk's influence has now reached its peak, which means that he can now focus on a bigger goal: power. The Department of Government Efficiency marks the beginning of his political ambitions, and he will inevitably want to gain more influence in the coming months and years. And all of this means that DOGE, the cryptocurrency, is now pretty redundant to Musk, and he will leave these things aside and focus on the next big thing.

The meme has transformed into the U.S. "National Development and Reform Commission". How much room for imagination is there for DOGE promoted by Musk?

In addition, many people are worried about whether DOGE, led by Musk, can play an active role in the Trump administration. Pessimistically speaking, if the agency ends up being "infamous", Dogecoin itself may also be affected. Its appointment has been criticized by Citizens for Public Interest, a progressive consumer rights NGO that has questioned several policies of Trump's first term. "Not only does Musk know nothing about government efficiency and regulation, his own business often violates the rules he is about to crack down on," co-chair Lisa Gilbert said in a statement.

Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of foreign exchange and commodity research at Commerzbank, is also not optimistic about DOGE's prospects. He even believes that it will have disastrous consequences for the US economy: "Musk does not believe in a gradual and cautious approach. I don't believe he can take a wise step. Some people will say that their suggestions will only be suggestions, and the president and Congress will be in front when it comes to actual implementation. But if the suggestions will not be implemented, why set up such an institution? The president will appear indecisive, which is exactly what Trump does not want to see."

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto

Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Three leading cryptocurrency institutional giants are reportedly working to secure funds to accelerate their goal of accumulating millions of Solana (SOL) tokens. The report suggests heightened interest in the top-performing altcoin and its underlying value.  According to a report from Bloomberg, Jump Crypto, Galaxy Digital, and Multicoin Capital are collaborating to raise a substantial $1 billion for the accumulation of SOL tokens. According to insider sources, all three parties pointed to global financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald LP as the banking firm heading the deal, which would be the largest Solana (SOL) based treasury record thus far. According to anonymous inside sources, financial firms are seeking to acquire a publicly traded company by establishing a cryptocurrency treasury firm.  The leading firms preparing for the massive SOL accumulation have yet to make an official response regarding reports detailing the new development.  Advertisement &nbsp Should Galaxy, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin successfully acquire $1 billion worth of SOL, it would mark the largest Solana (SOL) based reserve established thus far.  Notably, the largest SOL reserve is held by a crypto treasury management firm Upexi, with more than 2 million SOL tokens—valued at $390 million— in its possession.  DeFi Development Corp (DFDV) and Strategies.Inc., formerly Cypherpunk Holdings Inc., are the second and third largest holders of SOL tokens with 1.42 million (around $273 million) and 420,707 SOL ($74 million) in their possession. The recent advancement suggests heightened interest in SOL, highlighting the token’s growing appeal amongst institutional investors.  Meanwhile, Solana (SOL) has declined in price value following the drop in the total crypto market cap, which soared by 2.79% over the last 24 hours, bringing its value to $3.87 trillion at press time. The 6th most valued altcoin by market cap is trading at $213, soaring 2.18% from the…
Solana
SOL$213.83+4.00%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10561+4.98%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006389+15.32%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 07:39
Share
PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

CryptoQuant predicts three future trend scenarios for Bitcoin: in an optimistic scenario, it will rise to $150,000 to $175,000; Binance Alpha will launch Anon, BEETS and SHADOW; Moonshot announced the launch of New XAI gork ($gork).
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.487+0.41%
Xai
XAI$0.05001+0.68%
New XAI gork
GORK$0.009278-2.12%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 17:30
Share
Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining

Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining

BitcoinWorld Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with exciting news! Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin miner Iren Limited, previously known as Iris Energy, has just announced an astounding financial performance. Their latest report highlights a significant Iren Limited profit for the second quarter, marking a strong period for the company and the broader Bitcoin mining industry. What Propelled Iren Limited’s Impressive Q2 Profit? Iren Limited reported a net profit of a remarkable $176.9 million for the second quarter. This impressive figure comes on the heels of robust revenue generation, totaling $187.3 million during the same period. This positive financial update, as reported by The Block, underscores the company’s operational efficiency and strategic positioning within the competitive Bitcoin mining landscape. Several key factors contributed to this success: Strategic Operations: Iren Limited has consistently focused on optimizing its mining infrastructure, deploying high-efficiency hardware. Favorable Market Conditions: The upward trend in Bitcoin’s price during the quarter likely contributed to higher revenue per mined coin, maximizing the value of their efforts. Operational Scale: As a Nasdaq-listed entity, their significant scale allows for substantial mining capacity and economies of scale, reducing per-unit costs. Cost Management: Effective cost controls and energy procurement strategies played a vital role in converting revenue into a healthy net Iren Limited profit. The sheer scale of this financial achievement is a testament to their strong business model and disciplined execution. Beyond Q2: What’s Next for Bitcoin Mining Profit? Looking ahead, Iren Limited has set ambitious targets that underscore its confidence in the future of the digital asset space. The company projects its full-year revenue from Bitcoin mining will reach an astounding $1 billion. This forward-looking forecast suggests sustained growth and a strong belief in the long-term viability of large-scale cryptocurrency operations. Such projections are crucial indicators for investors and market watchers alike. They offer valuable insights into the health and potential of publicly traded Bitcoin mining companies. A billion-dollar revenue target not only reflects Iren Limited’s internal confidence but also paints a positive picture for the entire sector, signaling increasing maturity and institutional interest in this innovative industry. How will other miners respond to this impressive benchmark of Bitcoin mining profit? The Broader Impact of Iren Limited’s Success Story Iren Limited’s financial triumph resonates far beyond its own balance sheet. It provides a compelling narrative for the resilience and profitability of legitimate, large-scale Bitcoin mining operations, even amidst the inherent volatility of the crypto market. This success story helps to solidify the perception of Bitcoin mining as a viable and lucrative industry, attracting further investment and fostering innovation across the ecosystem. Key takeaways from this development include: Bolstered Investor Confidence: Strong earnings reports like this can significantly bolster investor confidence in publicly traded crypto mining companies, proving their potential for substantial returns. Industry Benchmark: Iren Limited sets a high bar for operational excellence and financial performance, encouraging competitors to optimize their own strategies. Catalyst for Growth: The projected full-year revenue hints at significant expansion possibilities for the company and its peers, potentially leading to increased infrastructure development and technological advancements. Ultimately, the substantial Iren Limited profit could serve as a beacon, guiding future investment and development within the cryptocurrency infrastructure, proving that smart strategies yield powerful results. Navigating the Future: Challenges and Opportunities in Bitcoin Mining While the Q2 results are undoubtedly positive, the Bitcoin mining industry faces its unique set of challenges. Factors such as fluctuating energy costs, evolving regulatory landscapes, and the inherent volatility of cryptocurrency prices are constant considerations. However, companies like Iren Limited demonstrate that with robust strategies, efficient operations, and a focus on sustainability, these hurdles can be successfully navigated. Their ability to secure such a significant Iren Limited profit in a dynamic market environment speaks volumes about their adaptive capabilities. It also highlights the critical importance of diversified energy sources, technological advancements in mining hardware, and proactive risk management in maintaining a competitive edge. The journey for crypto miners is always evolving, demanding constant innovation and strategic foresight to capitalize on emerging opportunities. In conclusion, Iren Limited’s Q2 net profit of $176.9 million is a monumental achievement. It underscores the company’s strong operational performance and offers a glimpse into the lucrative potential of the Bitcoin mining sector. With ambitious full-year revenue projections, Iren Limited is not just reporting success; it’s actively shaping the narrative for the future of digital asset infrastructure. This incredible Iren Limited profit story is a clear signal of strength and opportunity in the crypto world, promising an exciting road ahead for investors and enthusiasts alike. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is Iren Limited? Iren Limited is a Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin mining company, formerly known as Iris Energy. They specialize in operating large-scale data centers for cryptocurrency mining. 2. How much net profit did Iren Limited report for Q2? Iren Limited reported an impressive net profit of $176.9 million for the second quarter. 3. What was Iren Limited’s revenue for Q2? The company generated a revenue of $187.3 million during the second quarter. 4. What are Iren Limited’s full-year revenue projections? Iren Limited projects its full-year revenue from Bitcoin mining to reach $1 billion, indicating strong confidence in future growth. 5. What factors contributed to Iren Limited’s Q2 profit? Key factors include strategic operational efficiency, favorable Bitcoin market conditions, significant operational scale, and effective cost management strategies. 6. How does Iren Limited’s success impact the broader Bitcoin mining industry? Their substantial Iren Limited profit serves as a strong indicator of the viability and profitability of large-scale Bitcoin mining, bolstering investor confidence and setting a benchmark for operational excellence within the industry. Did you find this analysis of Iren Limited’s impressive Q2 profit insightful? Share this article with your network on social media to spread the word about the exciting developments in the Bitcoin mining sector! To learn more about the latest Bitcoin mining trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin mining institutional adoption. This post Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01703-1.61%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10561+4.98%
Edge
EDGE$0.41073+3.18%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/29 05:55
Share

Trending News

More

Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining

New Wallets Receive 78,891 Ethereum Worth $358M From FalconX – Whale Activity Surges

Whales Hoover Up TOKEN6900 as ICO Hits $3M And Offers One Last Chance to Buy, Is Murad Stacking?