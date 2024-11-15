Aptos and Sui Data Competition: Which One Will Become the First Facebook-Based Public Chain?

By: PANews
2024/11/15 10:51
SUI
SUI$3.4399-0.89%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01321-0.67%
Holo Token
HOT$0.0009728+0.75%
FUND
FUND$0.02-12.35%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001886+3.39%

Author: Frank, PANews

Aptos and Sui, which come from the same school, are often compared with each other. Especially in the recent hot market, SUI token has led the rise in public chains, rising as high as 117% in half a month and setting a historical high. On the other hand, APTOS is not to be outdone. The BUIDL fund under BlackRock, the world's largest asset management company, has expanded to Aptos.

PANews conducted an investigation based on on-chain data to compare the ecological development of Aptos and Sui.

With the support of capital, prices are rising

Aptos and Sui are public chain networks created by former members of the Diem blockchain project team of Facebook (later renamed Meta). The same team background makes these two public chain projects have many similarities, such as both use the Move language as the basic programming language, and both emphasize high performance and low latency. As the new generation of public chains launched in the past two years, Aptos and Sui have also been highly expected by the market in this round of bull market.

From the news level, Aptos and Sui have made good progress recently, especially from the favor of big capital.

On November 13, BlackRock's BUIDL fund announced its expansion to Aptos, Arbitrum, Avalanche, OP and Polygon chains, which is also considered a big positive for Aptos. At the end of last month, Tether announced the introduction of USDT stablecoin to the Aptos network. In addition, on November 12, Bitwise will launch the world's first Aptos Staking ETP on the Swiss Stock Exchange on November 19. Institutional-level products may bring more investor attention and new capital inflows to Aptos. At the same time, this is also seen as an endorsement, increasing the market's confidence in it.

It is also worth mentioning that Aptos has recently caused a wave of popularity due to the same name as the song "APT" released by a Korean actress and Mars Brother. Aptos officials also seem to be satisfied with the effect of this popularity. On November 14, Aptos specially reposted the Chinese hip-hop song "Public Chain Cheetah" created by music creator 0xRasTrack for Aptos.

Aptos and Sui Data Competition: Which One Will Become the First Facebook-Based Public Chain?

The Sui network seems to have received support from Binance recently. On November 11, Binance announced that WBETH, BNSOL and SUI assets have been added to the dual-currency investment. On November 13, Binance announced that it would launch the HIPPO 75x contract. As the only MEME coin in the Sui ecosystem with a market value of over 100 million, it quickly rose by 100% under the stimulation of this news. As of November 14, the market value of HIPPO has exceeded 200 million US dollars. In addition to the interaction with Binance, asset management company VanEck announced on November 13 that it would list Sui ETN on the Euronext Amsterdam and Paris exchanges. This product allows investors to participate in the development of SUI tokens without directly holding tokens.

On the whole, both have recently attracted market attention through the endorsement of big capital. The price of governance tokens has also risen sharply recently with the market. The SUI token rose from a low of 1.59 on October 29 to a high of 3.52 on November 14, an increase of more than 117%, becoming the most eye-catching token among mainstream coins recently. The APT token rose from $7.74 to a high of $14.11 from November 5 to November 12, with a maximum increase of more than 83%. However, APT still experienced a large retracement in the following days, with a maximum retracement of about 20%. From a historical perspective, the current APT price is nearly 1 times away from the high of $20.4 in 2023. Data on November 14 showed that SUI's market value was approximately US$9.5 billion, ranking 14th. APT's market value was approximately US$6.3 billion, ranking 22nd.

There is no significant growth in on-chain data, and Sui's MEME ecosystem is more active

Judging from the comparison of on-chain data, neither Aptos nor Sui have been able to create new popularity within the ecosystem recently.

The number of new coins, active addresses and daily transactions on the Sui chain are not as high as they were some time ago, and there is a clear decline. The popularity of MEME coins in the ecosystem also reflects this. Among the tokens with a transaction volume of more than $1 million on November 14, only one PNUT was created on that day, and the other tokens were created a month ago. The daily transaction volume of the Sui network is about 15 million, and the daily active users remain between 700,000 and 900,000. Aptos and Sui Data Competition: Which One Will Become the First Facebook-Based Public Chain?

There is also no significant change in Aptos' on-chain data. The user transaction volume basically remains at around 3 million transactions per day, and the daily active users are around 700,000.

Aptos and Sui Data Competition: Which One Will Become the First Facebook-Based Public Chain?

Judging from the data on the chain, the activity levels of the two are relatively close, but there is a big gap between them and the Solana chain.

In terms of the performance of the MEME ecosystem, HIPPO, the top-ranked MEME token on Sui, has a market value of approximately $193 million. The current MEME coin PNUT on Aptos has a market value of only $1.1 million. According to data from November 14, there were 9 trading pairs on the Sui chain with a trading volume of more than $1 million that day, while there were only 5 on Aptos. On November 14, Aptos added only 4 new token trading pairs, with the largest trading volume of $460. From this perspective, Aptos' MEME environment can only be said to be better than nothing. The Sui ecosystem is relatively active, with 176 new trading pairs created on the 14th.

Aptos and Sui Data Competition: Which One Will Become the First Facebook-Based Public Chain?

The capital inflow of Sui far exceeds that of Aptos, and the scale of DeFi is comparable

In terms of capital flow, the Sui network has received a net inflow of $178 million in the past month, ranking third in the entire network, only lower than Base and Solana. Aptos is obviously much smaller, with a total inflow of $10.6 million and a total outflow of $9.7 million in the past month, with a monthly net inflow of about $900,000. Aptos and Sui Data Competition: Which One Will Become the First Facebook-Based Public Chain?

Aptos and Sui Data Competition: Which One Will Become the First Facebook-Based Public Chain?

Judging from the capital flow in the past month, there have been signs of an increase in the Aptos chain in the past week or so, with net capital inflows reaching US$520,000 on November 10. However, in terms of volume, this capital inflow data cannot be regarded as an entry of funds.

Aptos and Sui Data Competition: Which One Will Become the First Facebook-Based Public Chain?

From the perspective of DeFi's development trend, Aptos' TVL data has been on an upward trend since the beginning of this year, breaking the $1 billion mark for the first time on November 12. This figure has increased more than 10 times in the past year.

Aptos and Sui Data Competition: Which One Will Become the First Facebook-Based Public Chain?

At present, the TVL of Sui network is 1.425 billion US dollars (data on November 14). In terms of growth, the TVL of Sui network has also increased by more than 10 times in the past year. In comparison, the gap between Sui and Aptos in TVL is not big.

In general, in the comparison between Aptos and Sui, Sui network obviously has the upper hand at this stage. Whether from the perspective of capital inflow or the activity of the ecosystem, Sui network has gradually established its position as a mainstream public chain with the craze of MEME.

Aptos obviously emphasizes its performance advantages and focuses on the development of DeFi, including the APT song that went viral some time ago. Aptos seems to have failed to catch this trend and gain more actual conversions. It seems that the popularity of Aptos' applications is still not enough. If we have to say who is leading the development of the "Facebook-based" public chain, the current result is still Sui Network. But fortunately, the market is still in a bull market, and everything is possible.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto

Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Three leading cryptocurrency institutional giants are reportedly working to secure funds to accelerate their goal of accumulating millions of Solana (SOL) tokens. The report suggests heightened interest in the top-performing altcoin and its underlying value.  According to a report from Bloomberg, Jump Crypto, Galaxy Digital, and Multicoin Capital are collaborating to raise a substantial $1 billion for the accumulation of SOL tokens. According to insider sources, all three parties pointed to global financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald LP as the banking firm heading the deal, which would be the largest Solana (SOL) based treasury record thus far. According to anonymous inside sources, financial firms are seeking to acquire a publicly traded company by establishing a cryptocurrency treasury firm.  The leading firms preparing for the massive SOL accumulation have yet to make an official response regarding reports detailing the new development.  Advertisement &nbsp Should Galaxy, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin successfully acquire $1 billion worth of SOL, it would mark the largest Solana (SOL) based reserve established thus far.  Notably, the largest SOL reserve is held by a crypto treasury management firm Upexi, with more than 2 million SOL tokens—valued at $390 million— in its possession.  DeFi Development Corp (DFDV) and Strategies.Inc., formerly Cypherpunk Holdings Inc., are the second and third largest holders of SOL tokens with 1.42 million (around $273 million) and 420,707 SOL ($74 million) in their possession. The recent advancement suggests heightened interest in SOL, highlighting the token’s growing appeal amongst institutional investors.  Meanwhile, Solana (SOL) has declined in price value following the drop in the total crypto market cap, which soared by 2.79% over the last 24 hours, bringing its value to $3.87 trillion at press time. The 6th most valued altcoin by market cap is trading at $213, soaring 2.18% from the…
Solana
SOL$213.83+4.00%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10561+4.98%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006389+15.32%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 07:39
Share
PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

CryptoQuant predicts three future trend scenarios for Bitcoin: in an optimistic scenario, it will rise to $150,000 to $175,000; Binance Alpha will launch Anon, BEETS and SHADOW; Moonshot announced the launch of New XAI gork ($gork).
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.487+0.41%
Xai
XAI$0.05001+0.68%
New XAI gork
GORK$0.009278-2.12%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 17:30
Share
Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining

Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining

BitcoinWorld Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with exciting news! Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin miner Iren Limited, previously known as Iris Energy, has just announced an astounding financial performance. Their latest report highlights a significant Iren Limited profit for the second quarter, marking a strong period for the company and the broader Bitcoin mining industry. What Propelled Iren Limited’s Impressive Q2 Profit? Iren Limited reported a net profit of a remarkable $176.9 million for the second quarter. This impressive figure comes on the heels of robust revenue generation, totaling $187.3 million during the same period. This positive financial update, as reported by The Block, underscores the company’s operational efficiency and strategic positioning within the competitive Bitcoin mining landscape. Several key factors contributed to this success: Strategic Operations: Iren Limited has consistently focused on optimizing its mining infrastructure, deploying high-efficiency hardware. Favorable Market Conditions: The upward trend in Bitcoin’s price during the quarter likely contributed to higher revenue per mined coin, maximizing the value of their efforts. Operational Scale: As a Nasdaq-listed entity, their significant scale allows for substantial mining capacity and economies of scale, reducing per-unit costs. Cost Management: Effective cost controls and energy procurement strategies played a vital role in converting revenue into a healthy net Iren Limited profit. The sheer scale of this financial achievement is a testament to their strong business model and disciplined execution. Beyond Q2: What’s Next for Bitcoin Mining Profit? Looking ahead, Iren Limited has set ambitious targets that underscore its confidence in the future of the digital asset space. The company projects its full-year revenue from Bitcoin mining will reach an astounding $1 billion. This forward-looking forecast suggests sustained growth and a strong belief in the long-term viability of large-scale cryptocurrency operations. Such projections are crucial indicators for investors and market watchers alike. They offer valuable insights into the health and potential of publicly traded Bitcoin mining companies. A billion-dollar revenue target not only reflects Iren Limited’s internal confidence but also paints a positive picture for the entire sector, signaling increasing maturity and institutional interest in this innovative industry. How will other miners respond to this impressive benchmark of Bitcoin mining profit? The Broader Impact of Iren Limited’s Success Story Iren Limited’s financial triumph resonates far beyond its own balance sheet. It provides a compelling narrative for the resilience and profitability of legitimate, large-scale Bitcoin mining operations, even amidst the inherent volatility of the crypto market. This success story helps to solidify the perception of Bitcoin mining as a viable and lucrative industry, attracting further investment and fostering innovation across the ecosystem. Key takeaways from this development include: Bolstered Investor Confidence: Strong earnings reports like this can significantly bolster investor confidence in publicly traded crypto mining companies, proving their potential for substantial returns. Industry Benchmark: Iren Limited sets a high bar for operational excellence and financial performance, encouraging competitors to optimize their own strategies. Catalyst for Growth: The projected full-year revenue hints at significant expansion possibilities for the company and its peers, potentially leading to increased infrastructure development and technological advancements. Ultimately, the substantial Iren Limited profit could serve as a beacon, guiding future investment and development within the cryptocurrency infrastructure, proving that smart strategies yield powerful results. Navigating the Future: Challenges and Opportunities in Bitcoin Mining While the Q2 results are undoubtedly positive, the Bitcoin mining industry faces its unique set of challenges. Factors such as fluctuating energy costs, evolving regulatory landscapes, and the inherent volatility of cryptocurrency prices are constant considerations. However, companies like Iren Limited demonstrate that with robust strategies, efficient operations, and a focus on sustainability, these hurdles can be successfully navigated. Their ability to secure such a significant Iren Limited profit in a dynamic market environment speaks volumes about their adaptive capabilities. It also highlights the critical importance of diversified energy sources, technological advancements in mining hardware, and proactive risk management in maintaining a competitive edge. The journey for crypto miners is always evolving, demanding constant innovation and strategic foresight to capitalize on emerging opportunities. In conclusion, Iren Limited’s Q2 net profit of $176.9 million is a monumental achievement. It underscores the company’s strong operational performance and offers a glimpse into the lucrative potential of the Bitcoin mining sector. With ambitious full-year revenue projections, Iren Limited is not just reporting success; it’s actively shaping the narrative for the future of digital asset infrastructure. This incredible Iren Limited profit story is a clear signal of strength and opportunity in the crypto world, promising an exciting road ahead for investors and enthusiasts alike. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is Iren Limited? Iren Limited is a Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin mining company, formerly known as Iris Energy. They specialize in operating large-scale data centers for cryptocurrency mining. 2. How much net profit did Iren Limited report for Q2? Iren Limited reported an impressive net profit of $176.9 million for the second quarter. 3. What was Iren Limited’s revenue for Q2? The company generated a revenue of $187.3 million during the second quarter. 4. What are Iren Limited’s full-year revenue projections? Iren Limited projects its full-year revenue from Bitcoin mining to reach $1 billion, indicating strong confidence in future growth. 5. What factors contributed to Iren Limited’s Q2 profit? Key factors include strategic operational efficiency, favorable Bitcoin market conditions, significant operational scale, and effective cost management strategies. 6. How does Iren Limited’s success impact the broader Bitcoin mining industry? Their substantial Iren Limited profit serves as a strong indicator of the viability and profitability of large-scale Bitcoin mining, bolstering investor confidence and setting a benchmark for operational excellence within the industry. Did you find this analysis of Iren Limited’s impressive Q2 profit insightful? Share this article with your network on social media to spread the word about the exciting developments in the Bitcoin mining sector! To learn more about the latest Bitcoin mining trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin mining institutional adoption. This post Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01703-1.61%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10561+4.98%
Edge
EDGE$0.41073+3.18%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/29 05:55
Share

Trending News

More

Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining

New Wallets Receive 78,891 Ethereum Worth $358M From FalconX – Whale Activity Surges

Whales Hoover Up TOKEN6900 as ICO Hits $3M And Offers One Last Chance to Buy, Is Murad Stacking?