PA Daily | On-chain transaction terminal DEXX was attacked and hundreds of millions of yuan were stolen; Gary Gensler may announce his resignation in early January after Thanksgiving

By: PANews
2024/11/16 17:09
U
U$0.012+24.48%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1056+5.08%
MAY
MAY$0.04544+3.03%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.0419+4.90%

Today's news tips:

1. Source: Gary Gensler may announce his resignation in early January after Thanksgiving

2. Reuters: U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York plans to reduce cryptocurrency-related cases

3. The Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Act has been published on the Pennsylvania website

4. The on-chain transaction terminal DEXX was attacked, and multiple users’ tokens were transferred

5. The Dexx hack has confirmed that over 100 million yuan was stolen. The platform has problems with private key storage and private key export and plain text transmission

6. The average return rate of the Memecoins track in the past 30 days was 103%, which is more than 6 times higher than the average return rate of the overall crypto market

7. Coinbase adds FLOKI (FLOKI) to its coin listing roadmap

8. A smart money bought 40.3 million BITCATs and made a profit of $467,000, with a return rate of 27,837%

Regulation & Policy

EU regulators set out guidelines on restrictions for cryptocurrency providers

According to Bitcoin Magazine, Gary Gensler issued a statement suggesting that he might leave the SEC. In the two paragraphs of the intercepted statement of Gensler, Gensler wrote: "Before I close, I want to say a few words about the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and its staff." "I am honored to work day in and day out with my colleagues at the SEC to protect American families on the financial highway."

After review, in this statement, Gary Gensler elaborated on how he believes the SEC should effectively regulate the crypto industry: "First, parties who issue or sell securities to the public need to register and make appropriate disclosures to the public; second, intermediaries need to register and be properly regulated in terms of conflicts, disclosures, and business practices." He said: "Before I joined the commission, many applications for Bitcoin ETFs and ETPs had been rejected or withdrawn by SEC staff. Shortly after I joined in 2021, the first Bitcoin futures ETF came into effect after consultation with SEC staff. The Commission approved ETPs for physical Bitcoin and Ethereum earlier this year. Subsequently, investors in these products have benefited from disclosure, supervision, lower fees, and more intense competition compared to non-compliant crypto asset markets. Everything we do is to ensure compliance with the law."

Trump Nominates Bitcoin-Promoting RFK Jr. as U.S. Surgeon General

According to The Block, US President-elect Trump nominated Robert Kennedy (RFK Jr.), a former Democrat who supports Bitcoin, as the US Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS). During the 2024 presidential campaign, RFK Jr. advocated the establishment of a strategic Bitcoin reserve to stabilize the US dollar and exempt Bitcoin earnings from capital gains tax. Part of his personal wealth is also invested in Bitcoin. In a statement, Trump said Kennedy will "make America healthy again" and is committed to clearing corruption in industrial food and medicine.

Kennedy's nomination is part of a pro-crypto team assembled by Trump, including Vice President-elect JD Vance and Secretary of Defense nominee Pete Hegseth. Notably, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy will co-lead the newly formed government efficiency department "DOGE". In addition, market rumors say that Robinhood Chief Legal Officer Dan Gallagher may take over as Chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, replacing Gary Gensler, who currently has a tough attitude towards the crypto industry.

Investors withdraw appeal against Musk's lawsuit alleging Dogecoin price manipulation

Investors have withdrawn their appeal against Elon Musk’s lawsuit over alleged price manipulation of Dogecoin, officially ending the legal dispute, Bloomberg reported.

Source: Gary Gensler may announce his resignation in early January after Thanksgiving

Fox Business reporter Eleanor Terrett said on X Platform that while Trump's choice for SEC chairman remains unknown, it seems increasingly likely that Gary Gensler will resign and choose not to complete his term as commissioner (which expires in 2026). Sources in Washington are saying that Gary is likely to announce his resignation after Thanksgiving (November 28) in early January, before Trump's inauguration.

Reuters: U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York plans to reduce cryptocurrency-related cases

According to Reuters, Scott Hartman, co-head of the Securities and Commodities Working Group of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, said that the office plans to reduce cryptocurrency-related cases. Trump will shift the focus of the Department of Justice to immigration issues. This does not mean that prosecutors will ignore crypto cases, but there will be fewer people handling these cases compared to 2022. Scott Hartman said: "After the cryptocurrency winter, we took over a lot of big cases and there were a lot of important fraud cases. But we know that our regulatory partners are very active in this area, and we don't have a lot of staff."

Crypto mixer Helix founder sentenced to 3 years in prison for money laundering

According to Cointelegraph, Larry Harmon, founder of the crypto mixer Helix, was arrested in 2020 for helping criminals launder money and has been sentenced to three years in prison. Beryl Howell, a judge in the District Court for the District of Columbia, said the sentence was lenient given his assistance in the Bitcoin Fog mixer case. Larry Harmon operated the dark web Helix cryptocurrency mixer from 2014 to 2017, laundering more than 350,000 BTC during that period. Helix works with the Grams dark web search engine, which Larry Harmon also operates.

The Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Act has been published on the Pennsylvania website

Dennis Porter, co-founder of Satoshi Action Fund, said on the X platform that the Pennsylvania "Strategic Bitcoin Reserve" bill was officially published on the Pennsylvania website (HB2664).

Earlier news , the Pennsylvania House of Representatives submitted a legislative proposal that would allow the state to include Bitcoin (BTC) on its balance sheet as a reserve asset.

Project News

Ink: Proof of Failure and Phase 1 Now Live

Kraken's Layer 2 network Ink announced that its Fault Proofs and Stage 1 are now live, powered by Gelato Network. The update enables users to withdraw assets to Ethereum independently, while reviewing and questioning rollup transactions on Ink. In addition, the Security Committee is on standby to protect user assets in the event of disputes. Ink said that the next goal is to achieve faster asset withdrawals and strengthen security measures.

Vivek Ramaswamy: DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) will be disbanded on July 4, 2026

Vivek Ramaswamy, who leads the U.S. Department of Efficiency with Musk, just posted on X that the "Department of Government Efficiency" (DOGE) he plans to create will be disbanded on July 4, 2026, as part of the celebration of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. He quoted Reagan's famous saying, emphasizing the durability of government agencies, but said DOGE will be an exception.

The on-chain trading terminal DEXX was attacked, and the tokens of many users were transferred

The on-chain trading terminal DEXX was attacked, and many users confirmed that their funds were transferred. DEXX Chinese official responded on the X platform: "Currently, DEXX has noticed the problem of token transfer reported by many users, and many professional security audit teams have begun to analyze and investigate. The team is working hard to solve it, and there is no rug. Subsequent progress will be synchronized to everyone through the site push and X/Telegram notification as soon as possible."

Coinbase Adds FLOKI to its Listing Roadmap

Coinbase Assets announced on X platform that it will include FLOKI (FLOKI) in its coin listing roadmap.

Ethena Foundation: Wintermute’s proposal for “ENA fee conversion” has been approved

The Ethena Foundation said on the X platform that the Wintermute proposal to enable ENA fee conversion has been approved by the Risk Committee. The Foundation will work with the Risk Committee to determine the fee conversion activation parameters before November 30 and follow the precise implementation mechanism.

Earlier news , Wintermute proposed the "ENA Fee Conversion" proposal in the Ethena Governance Forum, suggesting that part of the protocol revenue be approved to flow to sENA and provide clear parameters for future implementation. The proposal requires the Ethena Risk Committee to set revenue distribution conditions for protocol maturity, such as USDe circulation and protocol revenue levels. At the same time, Wintermute called on the Ethena Foundation to disclose the historical and future distribution of protocol revenue to ensure transparency and alignment with the interests of ENA/sENA holders.

The X account of CZ's educational project Giggle Academy was suspected to be hacked

The X account of CZ's educational project Giggle Academy was suspected to be hacked. Yi He, co-founder of Binance, said, "If the Giggle Academy account said it would issue coins or let users invest, it must have been hacked."

OneKey: Dexx or uploaded the user's clipboard

OneKey said on the X platform that Dexx may have also uploaded the user's clipboard. OneKey received feedback that the app has repeatedly requested this permission. If the user has copied the private key mnemonic on the phone, it is recommended to transfer the assets as soon as possible.

Dexx hacking incident has confirmed that more than 100 million yuan was stolen, and its platform has problems with private key storage and private key export plaintext transmission

According to official news, BitJungle system monitoring, after preliminary investigation, the large-scale theft of user assets on the Dexx trading platform has confirmed that the amount of stolen funds has reached hundreds of millions of yuan, and hackers are still continuing to commit crimes and actively transferring user assets. The risk of internal crimes cannot be ruled out at present. After in-depth technical analysis, the Dexx trading platform has the following serious security issues:

Private key storage: The Dexx platform is a non-custodial platform, but it records user private keys. Once the system is attacked, hackers can easily obtain user private keys and steal user assets.

Private key export and plain text transmission: Dexx platform does not take any encryption measures when users export private keys, resulting in the private keys being exposed in plain text during transmission, which can be easily intercepted by hackers.

Thala was attacked in the early morning, causing the v1 liquidity pool to be temporarily damaged, and THL plummeted by more than 50%

Thala said in the community that the Thala protocol was affected by a series of transactions earlier today, resulting in a brief damage to the v1 liquidity pool. Thala contributors have worked with several security agencies to regain access to all user funds. Efforts are currently underway to restore and compensate the affected users. The team will release a full post-event report later today, and all protocol functions will be restored once the affected liquidity pools return to normal. Perhaps affected by this news, Thala (THL) plummeted by more than 50% in a short period of time in the early hours of this morning, once falling below $0.26.

CertiK: The DEXX security incident occurred on the Solana chain, which is not covered by its audit

According to official news, blockchain security audit company CertiK issued a statement saying that it has recently received a large number of requests for help from DEXX platform users, who reported that their account assets were cleared. After verification and confirmation, the security incident occurred on the Solana chain, but the chain is not within the scope of CertiK's audit coverage. CertiK said that the main reason for the incident was improper private key management on the DEXX platform, which led to the leakage of the official private key.

It is reported that a large-scale user asset theft occurred on the DEXX trading platform. It has been confirmed that the amount of stolen funds has reached over 100 million yuan, and hackers are still committing crimes.

Financing News

CNBC: xAI is raising up to $6 billion in capital, with a valuation expected to exceed $50 billion

According to CNBC, Musk's xAI is raising up to $6 billion in capital, with a new post-financing valuation expected to exceed $50 billion. xAI is mainly financed by Middle Eastern sovereign funds. xAI will use the newly raised funds to purchase 100,000 H100 chips to enhance the Memphis cloud cluster.

Important data

The average return of the Memecoins track in the past 30 days was 103%, more than 6 times higher than the average return of the overall crypto market

According to Cryptoslate, Artemis data shows that Memecoins have an average return of 103% in the past 30 days, more than 6 times higher than the average return of 16.1% in the crypto market. Among the 19 Memecoins tracked by Artemis, DOGE and PEPE have seen the largest increases, up 196.1% and 115% respectively. At the same time, BONK has risen 70.2% and BRETT has risen 63.5%.

Notably, many memecoins associated with the US election plunged in the days following the presidential election, including MAGA (TRUMP), which has fallen 72% in the past 30 days. According to market insight platform Kaito AI, as of November 14, memecoins accounted for nearly 24% of investors' attention. A quarter of cryptocurrency investors posting on X are discussing memecoins.

A smart money bought 40.3 million BITCATs and made a profit of $467,000, with a return rate of 27,837%.

According to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, smart money v2yNh...8A5a7 spent 7.84 SOL (1,678 USD) to buy 40.3 million BITCAT in the internal market, with the cost as low as $0.00004165; then it liquidated all tokens in batches within the market value range of 5 million to 30 million USD, making a profit of 467,000 USD and a return rate of 27,837%.

Two whales built large positions in SLERF, buying 2.35 million and 2.52 million respectively

According to @ai_9684xtpa's monitoring, since Wintermute withdrew SLERF from OKX yesterday, the coin price has soared 60% in the past 24 hours. Today, two whales have built large positions in SLERF on the chain. About an hour ago, 3.15 spent $2.3 million to buy BOME. A large account withdrew 6,007 SOL (1.32 million US dollars) from Binance, and then spent 4,642 SOL to buy 2.35 million SLERF, worth $1.02 million, at a cost of $0.4325. 4 hours ago, the address AkxGU...wfyqW spent 1.03 million USDC to buy 2.52 million SLERF, with a position cost of $0.4103.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto

Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Three leading cryptocurrency institutional giants are reportedly working to secure funds to accelerate their goal of accumulating millions of Solana (SOL) tokens. The report suggests heightened interest in the top-performing altcoin and its underlying value.  According to a report from Bloomberg, Jump Crypto, Galaxy Digital, and Multicoin Capital are collaborating to raise a substantial $1 billion for the accumulation of SOL tokens. According to insider sources, all three parties pointed to global financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald LP as the banking firm heading the deal, which would be the largest Solana (SOL) based treasury record thus far. According to anonymous inside sources, financial firms are seeking to acquire a publicly traded company by establishing a cryptocurrency treasury firm.  The leading firms preparing for the massive SOL accumulation have yet to make an official response regarding reports detailing the new development.  Advertisement &nbsp Should Galaxy, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin successfully acquire $1 billion worth of SOL, it would mark the largest Solana (SOL) based reserve established thus far.  Notably, the largest SOL reserve is held by a crypto treasury management firm Upexi, with more than 2 million SOL tokens—valued at $390 million— in its possession.  DeFi Development Corp (DFDV) and Strategies.Inc., formerly Cypherpunk Holdings Inc., are the second and third largest holders of SOL tokens with 1.42 million (around $273 million) and 420,707 SOL ($74 million) in their possession. The recent advancement suggests heightened interest in SOL, highlighting the token’s growing appeal amongst institutional investors.  Meanwhile, Solana (SOL) has declined in price value following the drop in the total crypto market cap, which soared by 2.79% over the last 24 hours, bringing its value to $3.87 trillion at press time. The 6th most valued altcoin by market cap is trading at $213, soaring 2.18% from the…
Solana
SOL$213.83+4.00%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10561+4.98%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006389+15.32%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 07:39
Share
PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

CryptoQuant predicts three future trend scenarios for Bitcoin: in an optimistic scenario, it will rise to $150,000 to $175,000; Binance Alpha will launch Anon, BEETS and SHADOW; Moonshot announced the launch of New XAI gork ($gork).
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.487+0.41%
Xai
XAI$0.05001+0.68%
New XAI gork
GORK$0.009278-2.12%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 17:30
Share
Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining

Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining

BitcoinWorld Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with exciting news! Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin miner Iren Limited, previously known as Iris Energy, has just announced an astounding financial performance. Their latest report highlights a significant Iren Limited profit for the second quarter, marking a strong period for the company and the broader Bitcoin mining industry. What Propelled Iren Limited’s Impressive Q2 Profit? Iren Limited reported a net profit of a remarkable $176.9 million for the second quarter. This impressive figure comes on the heels of robust revenue generation, totaling $187.3 million during the same period. This positive financial update, as reported by The Block, underscores the company’s operational efficiency and strategic positioning within the competitive Bitcoin mining landscape. Several key factors contributed to this success: Strategic Operations: Iren Limited has consistently focused on optimizing its mining infrastructure, deploying high-efficiency hardware. Favorable Market Conditions: The upward trend in Bitcoin’s price during the quarter likely contributed to higher revenue per mined coin, maximizing the value of their efforts. Operational Scale: As a Nasdaq-listed entity, their significant scale allows for substantial mining capacity and economies of scale, reducing per-unit costs. Cost Management: Effective cost controls and energy procurement strategies played a vital role in converting revenue into a healthy net Iren Limited profit. The sheer scale of this financial achievement is a testament to their strong business model and disciplined execution. Beyond Q2: What’s Next for Bitcoin Mining Profit? Looking ahead, Iren Limited has set ambitious targets that underscore its confidence in the future of the digital asset space. The company projects its full-year revenue from Bitcoin mining will reach an astounding $1 billion. This forward-looking forecast suggests sustained growth and a strong belief in the long-term viability of large-scale cryptocurrency operations. Such projections are crucial indicators for investors and market watchers alike. They offer valuable insights into the health and potential of publicly traded Bitcoin mining companies. A billion-dollar revenue target not only reflects Iren Limited’s internal confidence but also paints a positive picture for the entire sector, signaling increasing maturity and institutional interest in this innovative industry. How will other miners respond to this impressive benchmark of Bitcoin mining profit? The Broader Impact of Iren Limited’s Success Story Iren Limited’s financial triumph resonates far beyond its own balance sheet. It provides a compelling narrative for the resilience and profitability of legitimate, large-scale Bitcoin mining operations, even amidst the inherent volatility of the crypto market. This success story helps to solidify the perception of Bitcoin mining as a viable and lucrative industry, attracting further investment and fostering innovation across the ecosystem. Key takeaways from this development include: Bolstered Investor Confidence: Strong earnings reports like this can significantly bolster investor confidence in publicly traded crypto mining companies, proving their potential for substantial returns. Industry Benchmark: Iren Limited sets a high bar for operational excellence and financial performance, encouraging competitors to optimize their own strategies. Catalyst for Growth: The projected full-year revenue hints at significant expansion possibilities for the company and its peers, potentially leading to increased infrastructure development and technological advancements. Ultimately, the substantial Iren Limited profit could serve as a beacon, guiding future investment and development within the cryptocurrency infrastructure, proving that smart strategies yield powerful results. Navigating the Future: Challenges and Opportunities in Bitcoin Mining While the Q2 results are undoubtedly positive, the Bitcoin mining industry faces its unique set of challenges. Factors such as fluctuating energy costs, evolving regulatory landscapes, and the inherent volatility of cryptocurrency prices are constant considerations. However, companies like Iren Limited demonstrate that with robust strategies, efficient operations, and a focus on sustainability, these hurdles can be successfully navigated. Their ability to secure such a significant Iren Limited profit in a dynamic market environment speaks volumes about their adaptive capabilities. It also highlights the critical importance of diversified energy sources, technological advancements in mining hardware, and proactive risk management in maintaining a competitive edge. The journey for crypto miners is always evolving, demanding constant innovation and strategic foresight to capitalize on emerging opportunities. In conclusion, Iren Limited’s Q2 net profit of $176.9 million is a monumental achievement. It underscores the company’s strong operational performance and offers a glimpse into the lucrative potential of the Bitcoin mining sector. With ambitious full-year revenue projections, Iren Limited is not just reporting success; it’s actively shaping the narrative for the future of digital asset infrastructure. This incredible Iren Limited profit story is a clear signal of strength and opportunity in the crypto world, promising an exciting road ahead for investors and enthusiasts alike. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is Iren Limited? Iren Limited is a Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin mining company, formerly known as Iris Energy. They specialize in operating large-scale data centers for cryptocurrency mining. 2. How much net profit did Iren Limited report for Q2? Iren Limited reported an impressive net profit of $176.9 million for the second quarter. 3. What was Iren Limited’s revenue for Q2? The company generated a revenue of $187.3 million during the second quarter. 4. What are Iren Limited’s full-year revenue projections? Iren Limited projects its full-year revenue from Bitcoin mining to reach $1 billion, indicating strong confidence in future growth. 5. What factors contributed to Iren Limited’s Q2 profit? Key factors include strategic operational efficiency, favorable Bitcoin market conditions, significant operational scale, and effective cost management strategies. 6. How does Iren Limited’s success impact the broader Bitcoin mining industry? Their substantial Iren Limited profit serves as a strong indicator of the viability and profitability of large-scale Bitcoin mining, bolstering investor confidence and setting a benchmark for operational excellence within the industry. Did you find this analysis of Iren Limited’s impressive Q2 profit insightful? Share this article with your network on social media to spread the word about the exciting developments in the Bitcoin mining sector! To learn more about the latest Bitcoin mining trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin mining institutional adoption. This post Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01703-1.61%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10561+4.98%
Edge
EDGE$0.41073+3.18%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/29 05:55
Share

Trending News

More

Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining

New Wallets Receive 78,891 Ethereum Worth $358M From FalconX – Whale Activity Surges

Whales Hoover Up TOKEN6900 as ICO Hits $3M And Offers One Last Chance to Buy, Is Murad Stacking?