Pump.fun's quiet return to X offers no clarity, just crypto's latest cautionary tale

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/18 04:20
Pump.fun’s reappearance on X is dramatic: sudden suspension, rampant theories, then a quiet return in less than 24 hours. No answers, just a more paranoid market left picking up the pieces.

On June 16, without warning or explanation, the official X account for Pump.fun, the Solana-based memecoin launchpad, was abruptly taken offline. Shortly after, the personal handle of co-founder Alon Cohen (@a1lon9) also vanished.

The unexpected purge didn’t stop there. Several other accounts tied to high-profile token platforms, including GMGN, Bloom Trading, and ElizaOS, were swept up in what appeared to many as a coordinated crackdown, raising more questions than answers.

Was this X enforcing new policies? A shadowban by overzealous moderators? Or, more ominously, the first sign of regulatory pressure on Solana’s hyperactive memecoin ecosystem?

Then, just as suddenly, the accounts were restored. X offered no justification for either decision, leaving traders to wonder whether the episode was a glitch, a warning, or pure bureaucratic randomness.

Keen users quickly noted Pump.fun’s unceremonious comeback on X and raised concerns about what might be happening behind the scenes.

A billion-dollar memecoin moment under fire

The social media blackout came just as Pump.fun was gearing up for a massive token offering, rumored to target a valuation near $1 billion. The reported plan drew both attention and backlash, as Pump.fun’s meteoric rise in 2024–25 made it a poster child for rapid-fire memecoin activity.

Founded in January 2024 by Alon Cohen and his team, the platform has hosted more than six million token launches and generated over $350 million in annual revenue.

But this growth hasn’t come without scrutiny. In November, Pump.fun was forced to disable its livestream feature after users exploited it to broadcast everything from violent threats to explicit content.

That incident exposed the darker side of memecoin culture and how quickly unregulated platforms can spiral into chaos. Now, with its rumored $1 billion token sale drawing mainstream attention, regulators appear to be taking notice.

While no agency has publicly claimed responsibility for the X suspensions, the U.S. SEC has been increasingly vocal about cracking down on what it sees as unregistered securities offerings, a category that could easily include memecoin launchpads.

What makes this episode particularly troubling for crypto is how it exposes the industry’s dependence on platforms it doesn’t control. Pump.fun’s website continued operating during the suspension, but how long can any platform thrive when its primary marketing channel can vanish overnight?

The takeaway is in black and white. In the crypto industry’s ongoing battle between innovation and regulation, social media platforms have become the new battleground. And as Pump.fun’s rollercoaster week shows, the rules of engagement are being written in real time, with billions of dollars hanging in the balance.

Shiba Inu Sees 300% Surge In This Major Metric, Is The Bottom In?

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is experiencing renewed interest after fresh data revealed a massive 300% spike in on-chain activity. The meme coin recorded one of its most significant surges in transaction volume in months, indicating a possible sign of the market bottoming as large holders seemingly prepare for the next leg.  Shiba Inu Sees Explosive On-Chain Growth Shiba Inu’s on-chain activity has erupted in recent days, with token transfer volumes recording a major increase. According to Etherscan’s data, on August 25, SHIB’s transfer volume surged over 4.25 trillion tokens, representing a 300% increase from the 1.13 trillion recorded the previous day. This sudden rise highlights renewed liquidity flows and investor participation, possibly signaling that Shiba Inu may be gearing up for a market bottom.  Related Reading: Shiba Inu 699,000% Imbalance: What Happened To Trigger It? Interestingly, despite the dramatic surge in volume, transaction counts did not follow the same upward trend. Data shows that while August 24 saw 5,478 transfers, the number slightly declined to 5,355 on August 25, marking a drop of 123 transactions. This disparity suggests that the spike in Shiba Inu’s on-chain volume was not driven by a higher number of transfers, but rather by larger transaction sizes, indicating renewed whale activity or significant reallocations within the ecosystem.  As of August 27, SHIB’s transfer volume slightly cooled to 3.26 trillion tokens, with transaction counts dropping significantly to 4,811. Despite this reduction, the metric still reflects a strong level of on-chain engagement compared to prior weeks. With the Shiba Inu price currently consolidating around the $0.000012 range, the recent surge in transfer volume may suggest that the market is finding its floor before the next expansion phase.  Analyst Says SHIB’s Consolidation May Be Ending A new chart analysis by crypto market expert Kamran Asghar has added a fresh layer of optimism for Shiba Inu holders. Sharing his insights on X social media, Asghar hinted at the possibility that SHIB’s long-term consolidation may be coming to an end. Related Reading: Shiba Inu Head And Shoulders Pattern Signals 540% Upshoot To New All-Time Highs The analyst noted that Shiba Inu’s accumulation pattern is strikingly similar to those of previous consolidation phases that preceded massive price rallies. The accompanying chart shows three distinct accumulation zones in the meme coin’s history. The first occurred before its 1,154.2% rally in late 2021, while the second phase led to a 501.23% surge in early 2024.  Now, Shiba Inu is trading within an extended accumulation zone again, and Asghar suggests this could be the setup for another explosive move. If the current pattern holds, the analyst predicts that the next breakout could see the meme coin’s price skyrocket toward $0.00009, marking a new all-time high. As of writing, Shibua Inu is trading at $0.0000126, meaning a rally to this projected target would represent a significant increase of approximately 614%. Featured image from Getty Images, chart from Tradingview.com
Pepenode ($PEPENODE) Nears $500k In Presale – Is This The Next Big Meme Utility Token?

For far too long, the meme coin market has been flooded with a countless number of presales that offer neither engagement, utility, nor innovation.  Even after launch, most of these projects still relegate early participants to passive investors, and as a result, they often fade into obscurity quickly.  Pepenode, however, stands apart from the crowd, […]
Ford Motor Company to Serve as Advisor to Cardano’s Decentralized Cloud Service Lagon

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointrust, Ford Motor Company announced that it will serve as an advisor to Lagon, a decentralized cloud service based on the Cardano
