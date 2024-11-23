A Crypto Map of Trump’s New Administration: A Look at the Crypto Holdings and Policy Positions of Key Decision-makers

By: PANews
2024/11/23 11:32
SynFutures
F$0.007096+0.05%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.492+0.54%
Vice
VICE$0.01356+5.11%
Core DAO
CORE$0.438+1.31%

A Crypto Map of Trump’s New Administration: A Look at the Crypto Holdings and Policy Positions of Key Decision-makers

Author: Weilin, PANews

Before winning the 2024 U.S. election, Trump had explicitly promised to promote a pro-cryptocurrency policy stance. Now, as the list of members of his new government is gradually unveiled, the crypto movements of these members have quickly attracted the attention of the market.

This article will review the cryptocurrency holdings and policy positions of eight members of the new Trump administration, from Vice President JD Vance to Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Among these core decision makers, some have invested directly in crypto assets, while others have expressed support for the crypto industry through policies and statements.

Vice President JD Vance: Holding hundreds of thousands of dollars in Bitcoin, supporting cryptocurrencies

A Crypto Map of Trump’s New Administration: A Look at the Crypto Holdings and Policy Positions of Key Decision-makers

Holdings: Documents submitted to the U.S. Congress on August 13, 2024 showed that Vance disclosed that he held Bitcoin worth up to $100,000 to $250,000.

Crypto stance: JD Vance has always been a staunch supporter of cryptocurrency and has made several important statements on the subject. His stance is very pro-cryptocurrency, as reflected in the following aspects: First, he supports the pro-crypto House Joint Resolution SAB 121.

Secondly, in terms of statements and actions, on July 13, 2023, Vance proposed a bill to protect cryptocurrency companies from regulatory pressure from banks and advocate more politically neutral supervision. On February 8, 2024, he, along with several Republican senators, criticized the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for its handling of the DEBT Box case, accusing it of unethical and unprofessional behavior. On June 20, 2024, Vance expressed strong support for cryptocurrency and shared a post about making cryptocurrency donations to Trump.

In terms of campaign financing, Vance received support from a Super PAC (Political Action Committee) through Bitcoin supporter Peter Thiel.

On social media, Vance has also frequently shared his bullish views on cryptocurrencies on platforms such as X (formerly Twitter), including a tweet on February 15, 2022 that talked about the rise of cryptocurrencies due to the regime cutting off ties with banks.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent: Once a key member of Soros' team, publicly supports Bitcoin and the crypto economy

A Crypto Map of Trump’s New Administration: A Look at the Crypto Holdings and Policy Positions of Key Decision-makers

There is no public record of cryptocurrency holdings. Bessent runs the macro investment firm Key Square Group. He worked for the famous investor George Soros 30 years ago. In 1992, Bessent became a key member of Soros' team, pushing bets on the collapse of the pound and earning the company more than $1 billion in profits. He left in 2015 to establish Key Square Group, which managed assets of more than $5 billion at its peak.

Today, Bitcoin and the entire cryptocurrency space have become his focus. "I'm very excited about (Trump's) embrace of cryptocurrency, and I think it fits in very well with the spirit of the Republican Party. Cryptocurrency represents freedom, and the crypto economy will last a long time," he said in an interview with Fox Business Channel in July. "Cryptocurrency attracts young people and those who have not participated in the market before."

National Security Advisor Michael Waltz: Holds less than $100,000 in Bitcoin and promotes crypto-supportive policies

A Crypto Map of Trump’s New Administration: A Look at the Crypto Holdings and Policy Positions of Key Decision-makers

Holdings: Last year's filings showed that Waltz owned between $50,000 and $100,000 worth of Bitcoin in 2023.

Crypto Stance: Michael Waltz, a former Republican congressman from Florida, has shown strong support in the cryptocurrency field. He has made several important statements on cryptocurrencies: voting in favor of the FIT21 bill, a very cryptocurrency bill, voting in favor of House Joint Resolution SAB 121, a cryptocurrency bill, and co-sponsoring the CBDC Anti-Surveillance State Act, which focuses on opposing the use of central bank digital currency (CBDC) as a surveillance tool.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard: Holds a small amount of Litecoin and Ethereum and opposes the government's promotion of CBDC

A Crypto Map of Trump’s New Administration: A Look at the Crypto Holdings and Policy Positions of Key Decision-makers

Holdings: In the second half of 2017, he held between $1,000 and $15,000 worth of Litecoin and $1,000 to $15,000 worth of Ethereum.

Crypto Stance: Although Gabbard said in her last disclosure in 2019 that she no longer holds cryptocurrencies, she has been critical of government initiatives that infringe on financial privacy and autonomy.

She believes the push for central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) is part of a broader effort by governments to increase control over their citizens, undermining the decentralized nature of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

Elon Musk, co-leader of the National Efficiency Department: Supporter of Bitcoin and Dogecoin

A Crypto Map of Trump’s New Administration: A Look at the Crypto Holdings and Policy Positions of Key Decision-makers

Holdings : Earlier this year, X Space showed that Musk once said, "I still hold a lot of Dogecoin, and SpaceX also holds a lot of Bitcoin." As of November 21, Arkham Intelligence showed that Tesla held 11,509 BTC, worth approximately US$1.11 billion.

Crypto Stance: Although not a member of Trump's cabinet, Musk is undoubtedly close to the Trump camp and is, at least publicly, a supporter of cryptocurrency.

He is the co-leader of the new Trump-appointed “Department of Government Effectiveness,” which shares the same acronym as Dogecoin (DOGE). Musk has often expressed support for Dogecoin, calling it the “people’s cryptocurrency” and influencing its market value.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick: Holds hundreds of millions of dollars in Bitcoin and provides custody services to Tether for many years

A Crypto Map of Trump’s New Administration: A Look at the Crypto Holdings and Policy Positions of Key Decision-makers

Holdings: Lutnick recently revealed in an interview with Anthony Pompliano, founder of Professional Capital Management: "I own hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin, and I expect that number to reach billions soon."

Crypto stance: Lutnick is a big fan of Bitcoin. At the Bitcoin 2024 conference, he said: "Bitcoin is the same as gold. Bitcoin should be traded like gold - globally, without exception." His company Cantor Fitzgerald has helped Tether manage the large inventory of U.S. Treasury bonds that support its USDT stablecoin since 2021. Cantor Fitzgerald also recently announced a Bitcoin financing business designed to provide leverage to Bitcoin investors with an initial funding of $2 billion.

Vivek Ramaswamy, co-leader of the National Efficiency Department: He was a candidate who accepted cryptocurrency donations, and his company included Bitcoin in its investment portfolio

A Crypto Map of Trump’s New Administration: A Look at the Crypto Holdings and Policy Positions of Key Decision-makers

Since Ramaswamy is not a member of parliament, he is not required to publicly disclose his cryptocurrency holdings. However, the billionaire businessman has been an active supporter of cryptocurrencies and is known to hold digital assets himself.

For example, the former Republican presidential candidate announced two years ago at the 2023 Bitcoin Conference in Miami that he would accept cryptocurrency donations for his campaign.

Ramaswamy also stressed the need for clear regulation of cryptocurrencies. He criticized the current regulatory approach of agencies like the SEC, calling it "enforcement-based regulation," and advocated for a framework that would both promote innovation and ensure consumer protection.

Additionally, Ramaswamy’s Strive Asset Management, which manages $1.7 billion, announced in early November that it would include Bitcoin in its clients’ portfolios.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: Most of the wealth is invested in Bitcoin, criticizing the Biden administration's regulatory measures

A Crypto Map of Trump’s New Administration: A Look at the Crypto Holdings and Policy Positions of Key Decision-makers

Robert Kennedy Jr. has no public record of cryptocurrency declarations by Congress, but the well-known Bitcoin supporter and former presidential candidate recently stated that he would invest most of his wealth in cryptocurrencies and made multiple public statements on cryptocurrencies. Kennedy Jr. said at a public event in November: "I am a strong supporter of Bitcoin. I attended another Bitcoin conference a year ago. Most of my wealth is in Bitcoin, so I am fully invested in it."

The soon-to-be Trump administration member also praised Bitcoin as a hedge against inflation in a November post. “Bitcoin is free money, a hedge against inflation for middle class Americans, a remedy to the dollar’s decline as the world’s reserve currency, and an exit from the national debt catastrophe,” he said in the post.

Kennedy also criticized current regulatory measures, especially the excessive restrictions on cryptocurrencies under the Biden administration. He said at the Bitcoin Conference in July this year: "I will end the Biden administration's war on Bitcoin." He advocated for a more open regulatory environment to guide innovation and maintain the United States' competitive advantage in the global financial landscape.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

WOW Summit Hong Kong 2023 is a premium Web3-focused event and a part of the WOW global series.
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000225-12.10%
Particl
PART$0.1867-0.10%
Share
PANews2023/03/17 12:05
Share
Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto

Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Three leading cryptocurrency institutional giants are reportedly working to secure funds to accelerate their goal of accumulating millions of Solana (SOL) tokens. The report suggests heightened interest in the top-performing altcoin and its underlying value.  According to a report from Bloomberg, Jump Crypto, Galaxy Digital, and Multicoin Capital are collaborating to raise a substantial $1 billion for the accumulation of SOL tokens. According to insider sources, all three parties pointed to global financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald LP as the banking firm heading the deal, which would be the largest Solana (SOL) based treasury record thus far. According to anonymous inside sources, financial firms are seeking to acquire a publicly traded company by establishing a cryptocurrency treasury firm.  The leading firms preparing for the massive SOL accumulation have yet to make an official response regarding reports detailing the new development.  Advertisement &nbsp Should Galaxy, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin successfully acquire $1 billion worth of SOL, it would mark the largest Solana (SOL) based reserve established thus far.  Notably, the largest SOL reserve is held by a crypto treasury management firm Upexi, with more than 2 million SOL tokens—valued at $390 million— in its possession.  DeFi Development Corp (DFDV) and Strategies.Inc., formerly Cypherpunk Holdings Inc., are the second and third largest holders of SOL tokens with 1.42 million (around $273 million) and 420,707 SOL ($74 million) in their possession. The recent advancement suggests heightened interest in SOL, highlighting the token’s growing appeal amongst institutional investors.  Meanwhile, Solana (SOL) has declined in price value following the drop in the total crypto market cap, which soared by 2.79% over the last 24 hours, bringing its value to $3.87 trillion at press time. The 6th most valued altcoin by market cap is trading at $213, soaring 2.18% from the…
Solana
SOL$212.67+3.75%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10543+4.85%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006275+13.41%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 07:39
Share
Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining

Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining

BitcoinWorld Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with exciting news! Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin miner Iren Limited, previously known as Iris Energy, has just announced an astounding financial performance. Their latest report highlights a significant Iren Limited profit for the second quarter, marking a strong period for the company and the broader Bitcoin mining industry. What Propelled Iren Limited’s Impressive Q2 Profit? Iren Limited reported a net profit of a remarkable $176.9 million for the second quarter. This impressive figure comes on the heels of robust revenue generation, totaling $187.3 million during the same period. This positive financial update, as reported by The Block, underscores the company’s operational efficiency and strategic positioning within the competitive Bitcoin mining landscape. Several key factors contributed to this success: Strategic Operations: Iren Limited has consistently focused on optimizing its mining infrastructure, deploying high-efficiency hardware. Favorable Market Conditions: The upward trend in Bitcoin’s price during the quarter likely contributed to higher revenue per mined coin, maximizing the value of their efforts. Operational Scale: As a Nasdaq-listed entity, their significant scale allows for substantial mining capacity and economies of scale, reducing per-unit costs. Cost Management: Effective cost controls and energy procurement strategies played a vital role in converting revenue into a healthy net Iren Limited profit. The sheer scale of this financial achievement is a testament to their strong business model and disciplined execution. Beyond Q2: What’s Next for Bitcoin Mining Profit? Looking ahead, Iren Limited has set ambitious targets that underscore its confidence in the future of the digital asset space. The company projects its full-year revenue from Bitcoin mining will reach an astounding $1 billion. This forward-looking forecast suggests sustained growth and a strong belief in the long-term viability of large-scale cryptocurrency operations. Such projections are crucial indicators for investors and market watchers alike. They offer valuable insights into the health and potential of publicly traded Bitcoin mining companies. A billion-dollar revenue target not only reflects Iren Limited’s internal confidence but also paints a positive picture for the entire sector, signaling increasing maturity and institutional interest in this innovative industry. How will other miners respond to this impressive benchmark of Bitcoin mining profit? The Broader Impact of Iren Limited’s Success Story Iren Limited’s financial triumph resonates far beyond its own balance sheet. It provides a compelling narrative for the resilience and profitability of legitimate, large-scale Bitcoin mining operations, even amidst the inherent volatility of the crypto market. This success story helps to solidify the perception of Bitcoin mining as a viable and lucrative industry, attracting further investment and fostering innovation across the ecosystem. Key takeaways from this development include: Bolstered Investor Confidence: Strong earnings reports like this can significantly bolster investor confidence in publicly traded crypto mining companies, proving their potential for substantial returns. Industry Benchmark: Iren Limited sets a high bar for operational excellence and financial performance, encouraging competitors to optimize their own strategies. Catalyst for Growth: The projected full-year revenue hints at significant expansion possibilities for the company and its peers, potentially leading to increased infrastructure development and technological advancements. Ultimately, the substantial Iren Limited profit could serve as a beacon, guiding future investment and development within the cryptocurrency infrastructure, proving that smart strategies yield powerful results. Navigating the Future: Challenges and Opportunities in Bitcoin Mining While the Q2 results are undoubtedly positive, the Bitcoin mining industry faces its unique set of challenges. Factors such as fluctuating energy costs, evolving regulatory landscapes, and the inherent volatility of cryptocurrency prices are constant considerations. However, companies like Iren Limited demonstrate that with robust strategies, efficient operations, and a focus on sustainability, these hurdles can be successfully navigated. Their ability to secure such a significant Iren Limited profit in a dynamic market environment speaks volumes about their adaptive capabilities. It also highlights the critical importance of diversified energy sources, technological advancements in mining hardware, and proactive risk management in maintaining a competitive edge. The journey for crypto miners is always evolving, demanding constant innovation and strategic foresight to capitalize on emerging opportunities. In conclusion, Iren Limited’s Q2 net profit of $176.9 million is a monumental achievement. It underscores the company’s strong operational performance and offers a glimpse into the lucrative potential of the Bitcoin mining sector. With ambitious full-year revenue projections, Iren Limited is not just reporting success; it’s actively shaping the narrative for the future of digital asset infrastructure. This incredible Iren Limited profit story is a clear signal of strength and opportunity in the crypto world, promising an exciting road ahead for investors and enthusiasts alike. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is Iren Limited? Iren Limited is a Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin mining company, formerly known as Iris Energy. They specialize in operating large-scale data centers for cryptocurrency mining. 2. How much net profit did Iren Limited report for Q2? Iren Limited reported an impressive net profit of $176.9 million for the second quarter. 3. What was Iren Limited’s revenue for Q2? The company generated a revenue of $187.3 million during the second quarter. 4. What are Iren Limited’s full-year revenue projections? Iren Limited projects its full-year revenue from Bitcoin mining to reach $1 billion, indicating strong confidence in future growth. 5. What factors contributed to Iren Limited’s Q2 profit? Key factors include strategic operational efficiency, favorable Bitcoin market conditions, significant operational scale, and effective cost management strategies. 6. How does Iren Limited’s success impact the broader Bitcoin mining industry? Their substantial Iren Limited profit serves as a strong indicator of the viability and profitability of large-scale Bitcoin mining, bolstering investor confidence and setting a benchmark for operational excellence within the industry. Did you find this analysis of Iren Limited’s impressive Q2 profit insightful? Share this article with your network on social media to spread the word about the exciting developments in the Bitcoin mining sector! To learn more about the latest Bitcoin mining trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin mining institutional adoption. This post Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01705-1.50%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10543+4.85%
Edge
EDGE$0.41483+4.53%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/29 05:55
Share

Trending News

More

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto

Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining

New Wallets Receive 78,891 Ethereum Worth $358M From FalconX – Whale Activity Surges

Whales Hoover Up TOKEN6900 as ICO Hits $3M And Offers One Last Chance to Buy, Is Murad Stacking?