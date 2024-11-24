Check out 9 DePIN projects that may be profitable

By: PANews
2024/11/24 13:04
Sleepless AI
AI$0,128+%0,31
MAY
MAY$0,04553+%3,26
Ethereum Classic
ETC$21,44-%1,15

Author: Lockridge Okoth & Daria Krasnova

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network) is a hot trend in 2024 and one of the popular narratives in the crypto market. One of the leading projects in this field is Grass, a decentralized blockchain for collecting and structuring public network data. Centralized network.

Grass has recently attracted much attention due to its airdrop, but has been boycotted due to issues with the Phantom wallet. Here are 9 alternatives to Grass.

Rivalz Network

Rivalz offers a unique AI-driven platform that rewards users for sharing and processing data. The network incentivizes participants to run nodes to earn points that can be redeemed for RIZ tokens.

The testnet encourages users to contribute to the decentralized infrastructure of AI data applications and sets a high reward leaderboard based on participation. To participate in the Rivalz airdrop, users must link their wallets and complete social participation tasks to earn points.

Tokens distributed during the airdrop may be used for various purposes within the platform, including staking, rewards, and in-game purchases.

Dawn

Dawn is a decentralized communication protocol designed to enhance the Solana ecosystem, which is approaching saturation. Dawn is positioning itself as a key player in decentralized internet access, with the expected Token Generation Event (TGE) It had previously received $33 million in financing.

While details about a potential airdrop have yet to be confirmed, users can support the development of Dawn by participating in its community and testnet. Rewards are evaluated for connection time, referrals, following DAWN on social media, and participating as a validator node.

Every 24 hours, users are eligible to earn 1,440 reward points. Users will earn points based on download time, activity, and connection status.

Kuzco

Kuzco is a decentralized GPU network optimized for efficient language model processing and powered by a16z. Designed for high-speed AI computing, Kuzco incentivizes users to download and run its software and rewards them for contributing their idle computing power.

The platform offers reward mining, which is an attractive option for those looking to utilize Kuzco’s processing power.

Nexus

NexusLabs is the first zkVM prover network that provides mining opportunities through a simple process: users participate by keeping the Nexus window open. NexusLabs is backed by $27.2 million in funding from investors including Pantera Capital, Dragonfly, and Lightspeed Ventures , which rewards participants with points that can be converted into tokens when the mainnet launches.

To receive airdrops and rewards, users must complete specific tasks, follow instructions closely, and monitor task updates. This is another opportunity to win prizes following the closure of the Nexus Node testnet in late October, marking the next phase of development for NexusLabs.

Aggregata

Aggregata enables users to monetize AI-generated data and participate in its ecosystem. Lead investor Binance Labs has enabled this AI data asset platform to attract users who use ChatGPT and connect their wallets. Participants use ChatGPT to interact and earn Byte points.

The more questions a user asks, the more Byte points they can earn; the quality of the questions may also affect the number of Byte points a user receives.

Additionally, users can earn reward points by using the platform’s extensions and invitation codes. This creates a reward loop for interaction within the Aggregata ecosystem.

Oasis AI

Oasis AI converts spoken language into refined text and rewards users for interacting with its platform. After raising $2.8 million in funding, the project offers points to users who use its browser extension. By accumulating points, users can participate in the growth of the platform and have the opportunity to Potentially profit from data monetization.

At the same time, Oasis AI also provides services such as chat assistant, image generator and speech-to-text. Users can earn OAI by connecting to the network and using existing GPU and CPU resources to power supported models.

Oasis AI is airdropping free OAI tokens to users who sign up and share computing power. Create an account, install the extension, and share computing power to start earning OAI tokens. Users can also earn more by referring friends. Take more”.

Points mining has been available since May, and a recent article on Medium indicates that the Oasis AI airdrop is now available.

BlockMesh Network

BlockMesh is designed for decentralized and secure communication and promotes ethical AI supervision. BlockMesh has an investment of $250,000 and is a confirmed airdrop project. It encourages users to register and complete tasks through its extension, providing points, which are Can be redeemed for future token airdrops or rewards.

Specifically, Blockmesh users can monetize excess internet bandwidth by contributing to the decentralized network. The airdrop is currently in its early stages, and points are accumulated through various activities on the platform. Similar to other successful projects in this space , these points can play a role in future token distributions.

The airdrop program includes a variety of earning mechanisms. These include sharing bandwidth through a Chrome extension, social media engagement, and a referral system. Users increase their earning potential by completing various tasks and maintaining active participation in the network.

BlockMesh stated: "While the exact token exchange rate has not yet been announced, it is expected that points will influence future token distributions. The more points accumulated, the higher the potential rewards during the token distribution period."

Gradient Network

Gradient is a Solana-focused project backed by Sequoia and Multicoin Capital that optimizes computing resources through liquidity staking services, thereby enhancing interoperability between blockchain networks. Gradient joins Gradient’s computing network and downloads its mining Extensions, where users can earn rewards for supporting AI and Web3 applications.

While the airdrop is still unconfirmed and no tokens have been launched, Gradient has launched a points campaign called “Sentry Node Open Beta.” To earn points, participants must register, follow Gradient on X (formerly Twitter), and Install the extension.

Users can also increase their points by inviting friends to receive airdrops when project tokens are launched. Gradient prioritizes fair and transparent participation of the community.

Each user only needs to register one account and install only one Sentry Node on each device.

Navigate AI

Navigate AI provides Web3 data sharing opportunities, allowing users to profit by sharing data on the Navigate network. Navigate has received funding from Kraken and currently has a user base of 5,000 people. Users can download its extension and start mining. The network is its unique The data ecosystem provides a path to monetization.

summary

The aforementioned cryptocurrency airdrops offer viable GRASS alternatives. They demonstrate a growing trend toward using Web3 technologies to create decentralized profit opportunities that incentivize user participation, data sharing, and computational contribution.

Whether by running a node, contributing data, or simply participating in AI-driven platforms, these projects enable ordinary users to participate in and benefit economically from the expanding Web3 economy.

Related reading: After the airdrop, the price fluctuated upward. What are the characteristics of Grass, a web crawler project that combines AI and DePIN?

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

WOW Summit Hong Kong 2023 is a premium Web3-focused event and a part of the WOW global series.
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0,0000225-%12,10
Particl
PART$0,1867-%0,10
Share
PANews2023/03/17 12:05
Share
Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto

Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Three leading cryptocurrency institutional giants are reportedly working to secure funds to accelerate their goal of accumulating millions of Solana (SOL) tokens. The report suggests heightened interest in the top-performing altcoin and its underlying value.  According to a report from Bloomberg, Jump Crypto, Galaxy Digital, and Multicoin Capital are collaborating to raise a substantial $1 billion for the accumulation of SOL tokens. According to insider sources, all three parties pointed to global financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald LP as the banking firm heading the deal, which would be the largest Solana (SOL) based treasury record thus far. According to anonymous inside sources, financial firms are seeking to acquire a publicly traded company by establishing a cryptocurrency treasury firm.  The leading firms preparing for the massive SOL accumulation have yet to make an official response regarding reports detailing the new development.  Advertisement &nbsp Should Galaxy, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin successfully acquire $1 billion worth of SOL, it would mark the largest Solana (SOL) based reserve established thus far.  Notably, the largest SOL reserve is held by a crypto treasury management firm Upexi, with more than 2 million SOL tokens—valued at $390 million— in its possession.  DeFi Development Corp (DFDV) and Strategies.Inc., formerly Cypherpunk Holdings Inc., are the second and third largest holders of SOL tokens with 1.42 million (around $273 million) and 420,707 SOL ($74 million) in their possession. The recent advancement suggests heightened interest in SOL, highlighting the token’s growing appeal amongst institutional investors.  Meanwhile, Solana (SOL) has declined in price value following the drop in the total crypto market cap, which soared by 2.79% over the last 24 hours, bringing its value to $3.87 trillion at press time. The 6th most valued altcoin by market cap is trading at $213, soaring 2.18% from the…
Solana
SOL$212,67+%3,75
Moonveil
MORE$0,10543+%4,85
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0,0006275+%13,41
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 07:39
Share
Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining

Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining

BitcoinWorld Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with exciting news! Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin miner Iren Limited, previously known as Iris Energy, has just announced an astounding financial performance. Their latest report highlights a significant Iren Limited profit for the second quarter, marking a strong period for the company and the broader Bitcoin mining industry. What Propelled Iren Limited’s Impressive Q2 Profit? Iren Limited reported a net profit of a remarkable $176.9 million for the second quarter. This impressive figure comes on the heels of robust revenue generation, totaling $187.3 million during the same period. This positive financial update, as reported by The Block, underscores the company’s operational efficiency and strategic positioning within the competitive Bitcoin mining landscape. Several key factors contributed to this success: Strategic Operations: Iren Limited has consistently focused on optimizing its mining infrastructure, deploying high-efficiency hardware. Favorable Market Conditions: The upward trend in Bitcoin’s price during the quarter likely contributed to higher revenue per mined coin, maximizing the value of their efforts. Operational Scale: As a Nasdaq-listed entity, their significant scale allows for substantial mining capacity and economies of scale, reducing per-unit costs. Cost Management: Effective cost controls and energy procurement strategies played a vital role in converting revenue into a healthy net Iren Limited profit. The sheer scale of this financial achievement is a testament to their strong business model and disciplined execution. Beyond Q2: What’s Next for Bitcoin Mining Profit? Looking ahead, Iren Limited has set ambitious targets that underscore its confidence in the future of the digital asset space. The company projects its full-year revenue from Bitcoin mining will reach an astounding $1 billion. This forward-looking forecast suggests sustained growth and a strong belief in the long-term viability of large-scale cryptocurrency operations. Such projections are crucial indicators for investors and market watchers alike. They offer valuable insights into the health and potential of publicly traded Bitcoin mining companies. A billion-dollar revenue target not only reflects Iren Limited’s internal confidence but also paints a positive picture for the entire sector, signaling increasing maturity and institutional interest in this innovative industry. How will other miners respond to this impressive benchmark of Bitcoin mining profit? The Broader Impact of Iren Limited’s Success Story Iren Limited’s financial triumph resonates far beyond its own balance sheet. It provides a compelling narrative for the resilience and profitability of legitimate, large-scale Bitcoin mining operations, even amidst the inherent volatility of the crypto market. This success story helps to solidify the perception of Bitcoin mining as a viable and lucrative industry, attracting further investment and fostering innovation across the ecosystem. Key takeaways from this development include: Bolstered Investor Confidence: Strong earnings reports like this can significantly bolster investor confidence in publicly traded crypto mining companies, proving their potential for substantial returns. Industry Benchmark: Iren Limited sets a high bar for operational excellence and financial performance, encouraging competitors to optimize their own strategies. Catalyst for Growth: The projected full-year revenue hints at significant expansion possibilities for the company and its peers, potentially leading to increased infrastructure development and technological advancements. Ultimately, the substantial Iren Limited profit could serve as a beacon, guiding future investment and development within the cryptocurrency infrastructure, proving that smart strategies yield powerful results. Navigating the Future: Challenges and Opportunities in Bitcoin Mining While the Q2 results are undoubtedly positive, the Bitcoin mining industry faces its unique set of challenges. Factors such as fluctuating energy costs, evolving regulatory landscapes, and the inherent volatility of cryptocurrency prices are constant considerations. However, companies like Iren Limited demonstrate that with robust strategies, efficient operations, and a focus on sustainability, these hurdles can be successfully navigated. Their ability to secure such a significant Iren Limited profit in a dynamic market environment speaks volumes about their adaptive capabilities. It also highlights the critical importance of diversified energy sources, technological advancements in mining hardware, and proactive risk management in maintaining a competitive edge. The journey for crypto miners is always evolving, demanding constant innovation and strategic foresight to capitalize on emerging opportunities. In conclusion, Iren Limited’s Q2 net profit of $176.9 million is a monumental achievement. It underscores the company’s strong operational performance and offers a glimpse into the lucrative potential of the Bitcoin mining sector. With ambitious full-year revenue projections, Iren Limited is not just reporting success; it’s actively shaping the narrative for the future of digital asset infrastructure. This incredible Iren Limited profit story is a clear signal of strength and opportunity in the crypto world, promising an exciting road ahead for investors and enthusiasts alike. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is Iren Limited? Iren Limited is a Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin mining company, formerly known as Iris Energy. They specialize in operating large-scale data centers for cryptocurrency mining. 2. How much net profit did Iren Limited report for Q2? Iren Limited reported an impressive net profit of $176.9 million for the second quarter. 3. What was Iren Limited’s revenue for Q2? The company generated a revenue of $187.3 million during the second quarter. 4. What are Iren Limited’s full-year revenue projections? Iren Limited projects its full-year revenue from Bitcoin mining to reach $1 billion, indicating strong confidence in future growth. 5. What factors contributed to Iren Limited’s Q2 profit? Key factors include strategic operational efficiency, favorable Bitcoin market conditions, significant operational scale, and effective cost management strategies. 6. How does Iren Limited’s success impact the broader Bitcoin mining industry? Their substantial Iren Limited profit serves as a strong indicator of the viability and profitability of large-scale Bitcoin mining, bolstering investor confidence and setting a benchmark for operational excellence within the industry. Did you find this analysis of Iren Limited’s impressive Q2 profit insightful? Share this article with your network on social media to spread the word about the exciting developments in the Bitcoin mining sector! To learn more about the latest Bitcoin mining trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin mining institutional adoption. This post Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Brainedge
LEARN$0,01705-%1,50
Moonveil
MORE$0,10543+%4,85
Edge
EDGE$0,41483+%4,53
Share
Coinstats2025/08/29 05:55
Share

Trending News

More

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto

Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining

New Wallets Receive 78,891 Ethereum Worth $358M From FalconX – Whale Activity Surges

Whales Hoover Up TOKEN6900 as ICO Hits $3M And Offers One Last Chance to Buy, Is Murad Stacking?