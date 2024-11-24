PA Daily | Wall Street bond trading giant Cantor acquires approximately 5% ownership interest in Tether for $600 million; Musk tweeted the same meme "WOULD" and it skyrocketed

By: PANews
2024/11/24 17:09
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.494+0.50%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1817+5.63%
DAI
DAI$1.0001+0.05%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003012-3.15%
Ethereum
ETH$4,456.31-1.33%

Today's news tips:

1. Trump nominates former government policy adviser Brooke Rollins as Secretary of Agriculture

2. Wall Street bond trading giant Cantor will acquire approximately 5% ownership interest in Tether for $600 million

3. Musk tweeted that he liked the "WOULD" meme, and the market value of the token with the same name exceeded 20 million US dollars

4. ZKasino project borrowed 8 million DAI to buy 2301 ETH last night. Currently, a total of 19.589 million DAI has been borrowed to buy 5801 ETH.

5. Tether minted 5 billion USDT in the past three days, and the net minting volume has reached 13 billion since November 6

6. Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin may reach $250,000 by the end of 2025, and Dogecoin may reach $1

7. A whale invested $1.023 million in ai16z 15 times and currently has a floating loss of $290,000

Regulatory News

China Securities Regulatory Commission issued eight financial industry standards including the "Communication Guidelines for Regional Equity Market Blockchain Common Infrastructure"

According to the official website of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, the China Securities Regulatory Commission has issued eight financial industry standards, including the "Communication Guidelines for the General Infrastructure of Blockchain in Regional Equity Markets". The financial industry standard "Communication Guidelines for the General Infrastructure of Blockchain in Regional Equity Markets" stipulates the communication guidelines between the general financial infrastructure based on the "supervision chain-local business chain" two-layer architecture and the existing systems of the regional equity market, and clarifies the systems, main data objects, business scenarios and operation instructions involved in the six types of communication protocols, including user registration agreement, asset registration agreement, fund mapping agreement, asset mapping agreement, transfer management agreement, and settlement management agreement. The formulation and implementation of the standard is conducive to giving full play to the supporting role of the "supervision chain-local business chain" two-layer blockchain architecture for existing business systems and promoting the transformation and docking of existing business systems.

Trump nominates former administration policy adviser Brooke Rollins as agriculture secretary

According to Jinshi, US President-elect Trump nominated Brooke Rollins, a former policy adviser to the Trump administration, as Secretary of Agriculture. Trump said in a statement that Brooke is committed to supporting American farmers, defending American food self-sufficiency, and restoring small American towns that rely on agriculture.

Project News

The ZKasino project borrowed 8 million DAI to buy 2,301 ETH last night. Currently, a total of 19.589 million DAI has been borrowed to buy 5,801 ETH.

According to on-chain analyst Ember’s monitoring, the ZKasino project borrowed another 8 million DAI to buy 2,301 ETH last night. Currently, a total of 19.589 million DAI has been borrowed from Aave to purchase 5,801 ETH, with an average price of $3,377.

According to previous news , ZKasino misappropriated the funds that were to be returned to users and used leverage to go long on ETH on the chain.

Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin could reach $250,000 by the end of 2025, and Dogecoin could reach $1

Arthur Hayes predicted in his latest podcast that Bitcoin will reach $100,000 by the end of this year, and may reach $250,000 by the end of 2025, and Dogecoin may reach $1. In addition, he suggested that people who are experiencing the bull market for the first time should remain rational and cash out in time. If they always hold the emotion of "I can make more", they may eventually lose the wealth they already have.

Sources: Wall Street financial services firm Cantor will acquire approximately 5% ownership interest in Tether

The Wall Street Journal reported that sources revealed that Wall Street financial services company Cantor Fitzgerald agreed to acquire 5% of the shares of stablecoin issuer Tether in 2023, and the 5% stake was worth up to $600 million when the agreement was reached. This may mean that Tether will gain more political support, as Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Howard Lutnick was appointed as US President-elect Donald Trump's Secretary of Commerce on November 19. Tether's largest shareholder Giancarlo Devasini once said: "Lutnick will use his political influence to try to resolve the threats facing Tether."

Earlier news , Wall Street financial services company Cantor Fitzgerald plans to promote Bitcoin financing and lending business. In December last year , Howard Lutnick, CEO of Wall Street bond trading giant Cantor Fitzgerald, highly praised the stablecoin issuer Tether (USDT) in an interview with CNBC. Lutnick described himself as a "big fan" of Tether and mentioned that he holds Tether's treasury bonds. "Lutnick also mentioned, "They have a lot of treasury bonds, they are now over $90 billion, so I am a big fan of Tether." In February last year, it was reported that more than half of Tether's stablecoin reserves are managed by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Ethereum L2 Network Movement: Parthenon testnet has ended with a total of 681 million transactions

The Ethereum L2 network Movement, based on the Move language, said that the Parthenon testnet activity has ended. The Movement testnet has accumulated 681 million transactions, 15.8 million active addresses, and 63 apps online.

Earlier news revealed that the Ethereum L2 network Movement, which uses the Move language, officially launched its public testnet.

CryptoQuant CEO: Bitcoin market does not seem to have formed a bubble yet, BTC may rise to $141,000

CryptoQuant CEO Ki Young Ju said on the X platform that the Bitcoin market does not seem to have formed a bubble yet. The market value has not increased significantly relative to the cumulative on-chain capital inflow. Based on the current realized cap, it may rise to $141,000. The realized cap is steadily increasing every day.

Realized market cap measures the total capital inflow into the Bitcoin market. It is calculated by adding up the value of all Bitcoins at the price at which they last moved on-chain. Historically, market cap tends to exceed realized market cap during bull markets, peaking as retail investors join in. In bear markets, market cap typically falls below realized market cap.

Musk tweeted that he liked the "WOULD" meme, and the market value of the coin with the same name exceeded 20 million US dollars

Musk said on the X platform that he liked the "WOULD" meme. Influenced by this news, the token of the same name quickly rose to over $0.025, and the market value exceeded $20 million.

Tether spokesperson: We have a professional relationship with Cantor Fitzgerald, and the claim that its CEO Lutnick influenced regulatory actions is nonsense

According to The block, a Tether spokesperson said: “Tether’s relationship with Cantor Fitzgerald is a purely professional one based on managing reserves. The claim that Howard Lutnick’s joining the transition team somehow means he has an influence on regulatory actions is nonsense.”

Jupiter: The first Jupuary vote will open on November 25, seeking 70% support

Jupiter said on the X platform that the first Jupuary vote will take place on November 25, and the team is seeking 70% approval. If the requirement is not met, the team will quickly conduct a new vote until the required approval milestone is reached. Jupiter added that this is one of the most important votes in its history and one of the most interesting votes in the history of the DAO.

Important data

Two pizzas ordered with 10,000 Bitcoins in 2010 are now worth $978 million

As Cointelegraph reported, programmer Laszlo Hanyecz ordered two Papa John’s pizzas for 10,000 Bitcoins in 2010. At current market prices, the two pizzas would cost more than $978 million.

Tether minted 5 billion USDT in the past three days, and the net minting volume has reached 13 billion since November 6

According to Spot On Chain, Tether minted 3 billion USDT on Ethereum and Tron networks 6 hours ago. In the past 3 days, Tether minted 5 billion USDT and injected 2.83 billion USDT into the cryptocurrency market. Since November 6, its total net minting has reached 13 billion USDT.

A smart money who traded ETH bought 366.5 WBTC 7 hours ago

According to on-chain analyst Ember’s monitoring, the smart money that had been swing trading 17 rounds of ETH bought 366.5 WBTC using 35.82 million USDT 7 hours ago, at an average price of $97,751.

A whale built a position of $11.46 million in JTO, making it the asset with the highest holding value.

According to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, the whale 5E2d6...BpkPq withdrew 3.22 million JTO from Binance 12 hours ago, with an average price of $3.66, and has now become the asset with the highest holding value. JTO is the project token of Jito Network, the MEV infrastructure of the Solana network. The Dune data panel shows that Jito MEV's single-day income on November 11 was as high as 6,900 SOL (1.45 million US dollars); and the explosive growth of the Solana ecosystem this year has also caused the price of JTO to rise by 119% in the past year.

A whale invested $1.023 million in ai16z 15 times and currently has a floating loss of $290,000

According to @ai_9684xtpa's monitoring, the whale DZsGo...YjG2L entered the market through fomo when ai16z reached its peak on November 19, and kept buying as the price dropped. He has now covered his position 15 times and invested $1.023 million; his average cost was $0.2044. Due to the controversial remarks made by the founder of ai16z this morning, his floating loss reached as high as $535,000, nearly halving.

A whale lost $385,000 due to the MATL token crash

According to Onchain Lens, a whale lost $385,000 due to the MATL crash. MATL, the token promoted by AI16Z, fell by 94%, resulting in a huge loss of about $385,000.

5 days ago, whales bought 12.91 million MATL ($399,000) at 1,650 SOL.

Just 5 hours ago, the whale sold all of his MATL for just $14,000, receiving 743,000 MUSTARD tokens.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

WOW Summit Hong Kong 2023 is a premium Web3-focused event and a part of the WOW global series.
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000225-12.10%
Particl
PART$0.1867-0.10%
Share
PANews2023/03/17 12:05
Share
Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto

Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Three leading cryptocurrency institutional giants are reportedly working to secure funds to accelerate their goal of accumulating millions of Solana (SOL) tokens. The report suggests heightened interest in the top-performing altcoin and its underlying value.  According to a report from Bloomberg, Jump Crypto, Galaxy Digital, and Multicoin Capital are collaborating to raise a substantial $1 billion for the accumulation of SOL tokens. According to insider sources, all three parties pointed to global financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald LP as the banking firm heading the deal, which would be the largest Solana (SOL) based treasury record thus far. According to anonymous inside sources, financial firms are seeking to acquire a publicly traded company by establishing a cryptocurrency treasury firm.  The leading firms preparing for the massive SOL accumulation have yet to make an official response regarding reports detailing the new development.  Advertisement &nbsp Should Galaxy, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin successfully acquire $1 billion worth of SOL, it would mark the largest Solana (SOL) based reserve established thus far.  Notably, the largest SOL reserve is held by a crypto treasury management firm Upexi, with more than 2 million SOL tokens—valued at $390 million— in its possession.  DeFi Development Corp (DFDV) and Strategies.Inc., formerly Cypherpunk Holdings Inc., are the second and third largest holders of SOL tokens with 1.42 million (around $273 million) and 420,707 SOL ($74 million) in their possession. The recent advancement suggests heightened interest in SOL, highlighting the token’s growing appeal amongst institutional investors.  Meanwhile, Solana (SOL) has declined in price value following the drop in the total crypto market cap, which soared by 2.79% over the last 24 hours, bringing its value to $3.87 trillion at press time. The 6th most valued altcoin by market cap is trading at $213, soaring 2.18% from the…
Solana
SOL$212.67+3.75%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10543+4.85%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006275+13.41%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 07:39
Share
Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining

Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining

BitcoinWorld Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with exciting news! Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin miner Iren Limited, previously known as Iris Energy, has just announced an astounding financial performance. Their latest report highlights a significant Iren Limited profit for the second quarter, marking a strong period for the company and the broader Bitcoin mining industry. What Propelled Iren Limited’s Impressive Q2 Profit? Iren Limited reported a net profit of a remarkable $176.9 million for the second quarter. This impressive figure comes on the heels of robust revenue generation, totaling $187.3 million during the same period. This positive financial update, as reported by The Block, underscores the company’s operational efficiency and strategic positioning within the competitive Bitcoin mining landscape. Several key factors contributed to this success: Strategic Operations: Iren Limited has consistently focused on optimizing its mining infrastructure, deploying high-efficiency hardware. Favorable Market Conditions: The upward trend in Bitcoin’s price during the quarter likely contributed to higher revenue per mined coin, maximizing the value of their efforts. Operational Scale: As a Nasdaq-listed entity, their significant scale allows for substantial mining capacity and economies of scale, reducing per-unit costs. Cost Management: Effective cost controls and energy procurement strategies played a vital role in converting revenue into a healthy net Iren Limited profit. The sheer scale of this financial achievement is a testament to their strong business model and disciplined execution. Beyond Q2: What’s Next for Bitcoin Mining Profit? Looking ahead, Iren Limited has set ambitious targets that underscore its confidence in the future of the digital asset space. The company projects its full-year revenue from Bitcoin mining will reach an astounding $1 billion. This forward-looking forecast suggests sustained growth and a strong belief in the long-term viability of large-scale cryptocurrency operations. Such projections are crucial indicators for investors and market watchers alike. They offer valuable insights into the health and potential of publicly traded Bitcoin mining companies. A billion-dollar revenue target not only reflects Iren Limited’s internal confidence but also paints a positive picture for the entire sector, signaling increasing maturity and institutional interest in this innovative industry. How will other miners respond to this impressive benchmark of Bitcoin mining profit? The Broader Impact of Iren Limited’s Success Story Iren Limited’s financial triumph resonates far beyond its own balance sheet. It provides a compelling narrative for the resilience and profitability of legitimate, large-scale Bitcoin mining operations, even amidst the inherent volatility of the crypto market. This success story helps to solidify the perception of Bitcoin mining as a viable and lucrative industry, attracting further investment and fostering innovation across the ecosystem. Key takeaways from this development include: Bolstered Investor Confidence: Strong earnings reports like this can significantly bolster investor confidence in publicly traded crypto mining companies, proving their potential for substantial returns. Industry Benchmark: Iren Limited sets a high bar for operational excellence and financial performance, encouraging competitors to optimize their own strategies. Catalyst for Growth: The projected full-year revenue hints at significant expansion possibilities for the company and its peers, potentially leading to increased infrastructure development and technological advancements. Ultimately, the substantial Iren Limited profit could serve as a beacon, guiding future investment and development within the cryptocurrency infrastructure, proving that smart strategies yield powerful results. Navigating the Future: Challenges and Opportunities in Bitcoin Mining While the Q2 results are undoubtedly positive, the Bitcoin mining industry faces its unique set of challenges. Factors such as fluctuating energy costs, evolving regulatory landscapes, and the inherent volatility of cryptocurrency prices are constant considerations. However, companies like Iren Limited demonstrate that with robust strategies, efficient operations, and a focus on sustainability, these hurdles can be successfully navigated. Their ability to secure such a significant Iren Limited profit in a dynamic market environment speaks volumes about their adaptive capabilities. It also highlights the critical importance of diversified energy sources, technological advancements in mining hardware, and proactive risk management in maintaining a competitive edge. The journey for crypto miners is always evolving, demanding constant innovation and strategic foresight to capitalize on emerging opportunities. In conclusion, Iren Limited’s Q2 net profit of $176.9 million is a monumental achievement. It underscores the company’s strong operational performance and offers a glimpse into the lucrative potential of the Bitcoin mining sector. With ambitious full-year revenue projections, Iren Limited is not just reporting success; it’s actively shaping the narrative for the future of digital asset infrastructure. This incredible Iren Limited profit story is a clear signal of strength and opportunity in the crypto world, promising an exciting road ahead for investors and enthusiasts alike. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is Iren Limited? Iren Limited is a Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin mining company, formerly known as Iris Energy. They specialize in operating large-scale data centers for cryptocurrency mining. 2. How much net profit did Iren Limited report for Q2? Iren Limited reported an impressive net profit of $176.9 million for the second quarter. 3. What was Iren Limited’s revenue for Q2? The company generated a revenue of $187.3 million during the second quarter. 4. What are Iren Limited’s full-year revenue projections? Iren Limited projects its full-year revenue from Bitcoin mining to reach $1 billion, indicating strong confidence in future growth. 5. What factors contributed to Iren Limited’s Q2 profit? Key factors include strategic operational efficiency, favorable Bitcoin market conditions, significant operational scale, and effective cost management strategies. 6. How does Iren Limited’s success impact the broader Bitcoin mining industry? Their substantial Iren Limited profit serves as a strong indicator of the viability and profitability of large-scale Bitcoin mining, bolstering investor confidence and setting a benchmark for operational excellence within the industry. Did you find this analysis of Iren Limited’s impressive Q2 profit insightful? Share this article with your network on social media to spread the word about the exciting developments in the Bitcoin mining sector! To learn more about the latest Bitcoin mining trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin mining institutional adoption. This post Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01705-1.50%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10543+4.85%
Edge
EDGE$0.41483+4.53%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/29 05:55
Share

Trending News

More

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto

Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining

New Wallets Receive 78,891 Ethereum Worth $358M From FalconX – Whale Activity Surges

Whales Hoover Up TOKEN6900 as ICO Hits $3M And Offers One Last Chance to Buy, Is Murad Stacking?