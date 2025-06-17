This might be a bad time to buy XRP, Dogecoin, but these 3 coins look strong

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/17 23:09
Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

With legacy tokens like XRP and Dogecoin losing steam, savvy investors are pivoting toward new crypto projects like Neo Pepe Protocol that blend meme appeal with real decentralization.

  • Why XRP and Dogecoin are falling out of favor
  • Emerging as crypto’s high-conviction opportunity
  • Standing out among 2025’s best crypto picks
  • Three undervalued coins gaining momentum in uncertain markets

With the crypto market in constant flux, allocating $10,000 wisely demands more than simply chasing familiar names. XRP and Dogecoin, once investor darlings, now face headwinds from regulatory uncertainty and stagnant innovation. In contrast, a fresh generation of cryptocurrencies is seizing attention with robust decentralization, genuine utility, and vibrant community engagement.

Why XRP and Dogecoin are falling out of favor

Former altcoin favorites XRP and Dogecoin are losing traction among savvy investors due to fundamental drawbacks:

  • XRP remains ensnared in regulatory challenges, increasing its risk profile significantly.
  • Dogecoin has not evolved beyond its meme status, lacking substantial real-world utility and clear development trajectory.

Serious crypto capital is pivoting away from speculative legacy assets toward projects emphasizing structural credibility and transparent governance. The evolving market demands more than mere price action, it demands long-term sustainability and community-driven structures.

Emerging as crypto’s high-conviction opportunity

Neo Pepe Coin (NEOP) is quickly establishing itself as a standout choice for investors valuing principle and precision. Its groundbreaking treasury structure ensures funds are community-controlled through a DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization), providing complete transparency and accountability.

Key reasons investors are turning toward Neo Pepe Protocol:

  1. Secure governance: All fund allocations undergo DAO approval, featuring a mandatory timelock mechanism that ensures fiscal responsibility and prevents centralized misuse.
  2. Active community participation: Every significant decision, from treasury spending to protocol enhancements, requires token-holder consensus, reinforcing genuine decentralization.
  3. Long-term stability: A fixed, deflationary supply capped at 1 billion tokens prevents inflationary dilution, protecting early investor value.

Standing out among 2025’s best crypto picks

Amid numerous presales, Neo Pepe Protocol distinguishes itself by uniquely combining meme culture with a strong ideological backbone:

  • Immutable tokenomics: Neo Pepe Coin has an immutable, fixed supply with no minting or hidden inflation mechanisms, fostering long-term price stability.
  • Structured rewards: Early-stage presale participants benefit from tiered pricing structures, incentivizing prompt involvement and rewarding early conviction.
  • Community governance: Protocol decisions, including strategic exchange listings and token burns, rely on robust DAO voting, ensuring alignment with community interests.

Three undervalued coins gaining momentum in uncertain markets

In the face of macroeconomic uncertainty, projects combining innovation with genuine utility are gaining prominence. Three particularly strong contenders, Neo Pepe Coin, VeChain, and SUI, each offer distinct and complementary value:

  • Neo Pepe Protocol: Combines meme-driven enthusiasm with structured DAO governance, delivering long-term transparency and community empowerment.
  • VeChain: Provides practical blockchain solutions for global supply chains, appealing to utility-focused investors.
  • SUI: Offers robust scalability solutions, capturing investor interest through cutting-edge blockchain technology.

Getting involved: Simple steps to Join Neo Pepe Protocol

Participating in the Neo Pepe Protocol presale is straightforward:

  • Visit the official Neo Pepe website.
  • Contribute using supported cryptocurrencies such as ETH or USDT.
  • Monitor allocation and token unlocking schedule in real time.

Key considerations for presale investors

Before participating:

  • Familiarize yourself with the project’s tokenomics and unlocking schedules.
  • Review the detailed presale structure and allocations.
  • Understand DAO governance mechanisms and smart contract transparency.

To learn more about Neo Pepe, visit its Telegram and website.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. crypto.news does not endorse any product mentioned on this page. Users must do their own research before taking any actions related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

Shiba Inu Sees 300% Surge In This Major Metric, Is The Bottom In?

Shiba Inu Sees 300% Surge In This Major Metric, Is The Bottom In?

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is experiencing renewed interest after fresh data revealed a massive 300% spike in on-chain activity. The meme coin recorded one of its most significant surges in transaction volume in months, indicating a possible sign of the market bottoming as large holders seemingly prepare for the next leg.  Shiba Inu Sees Explosive On-Chain Growth Shiba Inu’s on-chain activity has erupted in recent days, with token transfer volumes recording a major increase. According to Etherscan’s data, on August 25, SHIB’s transfer volume surged over 4.25 trillion tokens, representing a 300% increase from the 1.13 trillion recorded the previous day. This sudden rise highlights renewed liquidity flows and investor participation, possibly signaling that Shiba Inu may be gearing up for a market bottom.  Related Reading: Shiba Inu 699,000% Imbalance: What Happened To Trigger It? Interestingly, despite the dramatic surge in volume, transaction counts did not follow the same upward trend. Data shows that while August 24 saw 5,478 transfers, the number slightly declined to 5,355 on August 25, marking a drop of 123 transactions. This disparity suggests that the spike in Shiba Inu’s on-chain volume was not driven by a higher number of transfers, but rather by larger transaction sizes, indicating renewed whale activity or significant reallocations within the ecosystem.  As of August 27, SHIB’s transfer volume slightly cooled to 3.26 trillion tokens, with transaction counts dropping significantly to 4,811. Despite this reduction, the metric still reflects a strong level of on-chain engagement compared to prior weeks. With the Shiba Inu price currently consolidating around the $0.000012 range, the recent surge in transfer volume may suggest that the market is finding its floor before the next expansion phase.  Analyst Says SHIB’s Consolidation May Be Ending A new chart analysis by crypto market expert Kamran Asghar has added a fresh layer of optimism for Shiba Inu holders. Sharing his insights on X social media, Asghar hinted at the possibility that SHIB’s long-term consolidation may be coming to an end. Related Reading: Shiba Inu Head And Shoulders Pattern Signals 540% Upshoot To New All-Time Highs The analyst noted that Shiba Inu’s accumulation pattern is strikingly similar to those of previous consolidation phases that preceded massive price rallies. The accompanying chart shows three distinct accumulation zones in the meme coin’s history. The first occurred before its 1,154.2% rally in late 2021, while the second phase led to a 501.23% surge in early 2024.  Now, Shiba Inu is trading within an extended accumulation zone again, and Asghar suggests this could be the setup for another explosive move. If the current pattern holds, the analyst predicts that the next breakout could see the meme coin’s price skyrocket toward $0.00009, marking a new all-time high. As of writing, Shibua Inu is trading at $0.0000126, meaning a rally to this projected target would represent a significant increase of approximately 614%. Featured image from Getty Images, chart from Tradingview.com
Pepenode ($PEPENODE) Nears $500k In Presale – Is This The Next Big Meme Utility Token?

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) Nears $500k In Presale – Is This The Next Big Meme Utility Token?

For far too long, the meme coin market has been flooded with a countless number of presales that offer neither engagement, utility, nor innovation.  Even after launch, most of these projects still relegate early participants to passive investors, and as a result, they often fade into obscurity quickly.  Pepenode, however, stands apart from the crowd, […]
Ford Motor Company to Serve as Advisor to Cardano's Decentralized Cloud Service Lagon

Ford Motor Company to Serve as Advisor to Cardano’s Decentralized Cloud Service Lagon

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointrust, Ford Motor Company announced that it will serve as an advisor to Lagon, a decentralized cloud service based on the Cardano
