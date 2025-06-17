ARK Invest Sells $52M in Circle Shares Just 11 Days After IPO—Profit-Taking or Red Flag?

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/17 20:25
Threshold
T$0.01654+1.65%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.95-3.95%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10372+2.94%
RedStone
RED$0.4198-1.61%
ARK
ARK$0.4605+0.10%

ARK Invest has begun cashing in on its stake in stablecoin issuer Circle just 11 days after the company’s debut on the New York Stock Exchange.

The firm, led by well-known Bitcoin supporter Cathie Wood, sold 342,658 shares of Circle (CRCL) on Monday, according to a trade disclosure. The transaction was valued at roughly $51.7 million.

ARK Invest Trims Circle Stake After 387% Post-IPO Rally

The move marks ARK’s first reduction in its Circle position since acquiring shares during the June 5 IPO. On that day, ARK snapped up around 4.49 million shares, spending $373.4 million based on the closing price.

Despite the recent sale, Circle remains one of the top holdings across ARK’s three major funds: the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW), and the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF).

The majority of the trimmed shares came from ARKK, which reduced its holdings by nearly 196,000 shares. ARKW and ARKF followed, selling 92,310 and 53,981 shares, respectively.

Combined, the sale accounts for about 7.6% of ARK’s original Circle position.

Circle’s stock has surged since going public. It opened at $31 on June 5 and closed at $151.06 on June 16. That represents a 387% gain in less than two weeks. The stock hit an intraday high of $165.60 before easing by the close.

At yesterday’s price, ARK’s remaining 4.15 million shares are now worth approximately $628 million, well above its initial investment.

The timing of ARK’s partial exit coincides with Circle reaching record highs, suggesting a possible strategy to lock in early profits amid strong market enthusiasm.

Still, the asset manager maintains substantial exposure to Circle. ARKK holds the largest slice, valued at $387.7 million and making up 6.6% of its portfolio. ARKW and ARKF follow closely, each holding over 6.7% of their portfolios in CRCL.

Neither ARK nor Wood has commented publicly on the sale. However, the rapid rise in Circle’s valuation raises questions about whether ARK is simply securing gains or taking a cautious approach after a steep rally.

Circle’s listing and the sharp increase in its stock price have brought renewed attention to tokenization and digital asset firms entering public markets. With this sale, ARK shows it’s willing to move quickly when the numbers align.

Circle’s IPO Frenzy Draws Big Players as Shares Soar 160%—But Is the Momentum Sustainable?

Circle Internet Financial, the issuer of USDC, made a blockbuster trading debut on the NYSE on June 5, with shares opening at $69.50, more than doubling its IPO price of $31.

The 124% surge marked one of the most dramatic post-IPO rallies of 2025, briefly pushing Circle’s valuation to over $8 billion fully diluted.

The offering raised $1.05 billion, with 34 million shares sold, 14.8 million by Circle itself and the remaining 19.2 million from existing shareholders.

It followed a last-minute upsizing of the deal from 24 million to 32 million shares, driven by overwhelming demand that saw books close more than 25 times oversubscribed.

Major financial institutions were quick to back the listing. BlackRock is reportedly acquiring roughly 10% of the shares, strengthening its existing ties to USDC through its management of the stablecoin’s cash reserves.

Ark Invest also made headlines by revealing plans to buy up to $150 million worth of shares at IPO.

The excitement comes after Circle’s months-long preparation for a traditional listing, following the SEC filing of its Form S-1 earlier this year. Citi and JPMorgan served as lead underwriters for the deal.

However, with Ark Invest selling $52 million worth of shares just 11 days post-IPO, questions are already emerging over whether the rally was driven more by hype than fundamentals.

Investors are now watching closely to see if Circle can sustain this momentum, or if the sell-off signals early doubts about its long-term growth story.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu Sees 300% Surge In This Major Metric, Is The Bottom In?

Shiba Inu Sees 300% Surge In This Major Metric, Is The Bottom In?

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is experiencing renewed interest after fresh data revealed a massive 300% spike in on-chain activity. The meme coin recorded one of its most significant surges in transaction volume in months, indicating a possible sign of the market bottoming as large holders seemingly prepare for the next leg.  Shiba Inu Sees Explosive On-Chain Growth Shiba Inu’s on-chain activity has erupted in recent days, with token transfer volumes recording a major increase. According to Etherscan’s data, on August 25, SHIB’s transfer volume surged over 4.25 trillion tokens, representing a 300% increase from the 1.13 trillion recorded the previous day. This sudden rise highlights renewed liquidity flows and investor participation, possibly signaling that Shiba Inu may be gearing up for a market bottom.  Related Reading: Shiba Inu 699,000% Imbalance: What Happened To Trigger It? Interestingly, despite the dramatic surge in volume, transaction counts did not follow the same upward trend. Data shows that while August 24 saw 5,478 transfers, the number slightly declined to 5,355 on August 25, marking a drop of 123 transactions. This disparity suggests that the spike in Shiba Inu’s on-chain volume was not driven by a higher number of transfers, but rather by larger transaction sizes, indicating renewed whale activity or significant reallocations within the ecosystem.  As of August 27, SHIB’s transfer volume slightly cooled to 3.26 trillion tokens, with transaction counts dropping significantly to 4,811. Despite this reduction, the metric still reflects a strong level of on-chain engagement compared to prior weeks. With the Shiba Inu price currently consolidating around the $0.000012 range, the recent surge in transfer volume may suggest that the market is finding its floor before the next expansion phase.  Analyst Says SHIB’s Consolidation May Be Ending A new chart analysis by crypto market expert Kamran Asghar has added a fresh layer of optimism for Shiba Inu holders. Sharing his insights on X social media, Asghar hinted at the possibility that SHIB’s long-term consolidation may be coming to an end. Related Reading: Shiba Inu Head And Shoulders Pattern Signals 540% Upshoot To New All-Time Highs The analyst noted that Shiba Inu’s accumulation pattern is strikingly similar to those of previous consolidation phases that preceded massive price rallies. The accompanying chart shows three distinct accumulation zones in the meme coin’s history. The first occurred before its 1,154.2% rally in late 2021, while the second phase led to a 501.23% surge in early 2024.  Now, Shiba Inu is trading within an extended accumulation zone again, and Asghar suggests this could be the setup for another explosive move. If the current pattern holds, the analyst predicts that the next breakout could see the meme coin’s price skyrocket toward $0.00009, marking a new all-time high. As of writing, Shibua Inu is trading at $0.0000126, meaning a rally to this projected target would represent a significant increase of approximately 614%. Featured image from Getty Images, chart from Tradingview.com
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001264+0.79%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.022689+88.60%
Movement
MOVE$0.1282+3.63%
Share
NewsBTC2025/08/29 05:00
Share
Pepenode ($PEPENODE) Nears $500k In Presale – Is This The Next Big Meme Utility Token?

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) Nears $500k In Presale – Is This The Next Big Meme Utility Token?

For far too long, the meme coin market has been flooded with a countless number of presales that offer neither engagement, utility, nor innovation.  Even after launch, most of these projects still relegate early participants to passive investors, and as a result, they often fade into obscurity quickly.  Pepenode, however, stands apart from the crowd, […]
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01327+0.53%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003007-3.59%
Farcana
FAR$0.000299+6.40%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/08/29 03:28
Share
Ford Motor Company to Serve as Advisor to Cardano’s Decentralized Cloud Service Lagon

Ford Motor Company to Serve as Advisor to Cardano’s Decentralized Cloud Service Lagon

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointrust, Ford Motor Company announced that it will serve as an advisor to Lagon, a decentralized cloud service based on the Cardano
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07644+1.15%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.069-8.12%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 18:32
Share

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu Sees 300% Surge In This Major Metric, Is The Bottom In?

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) Nears $500k In Presale – Is This The Next Big Meme Utility Token?

Ford Motor Company to Serve as Advisor to Cardano’s Decentralized Cloud Service Lagon

Dow Jones up 100 points as Federal Reserve balances Iran tensions

PEPETO Price Prediction 2025: The Ethereum Memecoin Set to Beat Solana and Cardano