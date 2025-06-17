Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC falls slightly as Trump calls security advisors to deal with Iran-Israel war

By: Fxstreet
2025/06/17 18:36
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.575+1.61%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,454.44+0.84%
  • Bitcoin price declines slightly to around $106,000 on Tuesday following a mild recovery the previous day.
  • Donald Trump leaves the G7 summit early to return to Washington and meet with his national security team.
  • Institutional accumulation continues to support BTC prices, but any further escalation could hit global risk assets.

Bitcoin (BTC) price falls to around $106,000 at the time of writing on Tuesday following a mild recovery the previous day. The decline comes as investors continue to digest the escalation of the Iran-Israel conflict and after US President Donald Trump highlighted concerns and asked his security advisors to meet in the situation room. While institutional interest in Bitcoin remains robust, any further escalation in the Middle East could impact global risk assets.

The US enters to resolve the Iran-Israel war

Bitcoin price action remained broadly resilient on Monday despite escalating tensions in the Middle East. The four-day-old war between Israel and Iran that started on Friday had failed to trigger a sharp correction. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization held above its key psychological threshold of 100,000 despite the initial shock, compared to April last year, when BTC fell more than 8% amid similar Iran-Israel turmoil.  

The New York Times reported on Monday that US President Donald Trump has encouraged Vice President JD Vance and his Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, to offer to meet with the Iranians this week. 

Moreover, President Donald Trump has instructed his national security team to be ready in the White House's situation room as he travels back to Washington on Monday evening after cutting short his trip to the G7 summit, according to ABC News.

The White House stated that Trump was departing the summit early, citing the situation in the Middle East. In a post in Truth.Social on Tuesday, Trump said that he hasn't reached Iran for peace talks "in any way."

The Kobeissi letter reports that the meeting would be a “make or break moment” for whether the US will join the war against Iran. 

https://twitter.com/KobeissiLetter/status/1934811101733982525

https://twitter.com/KobeissiLetter/status/1934811101733982525

Analysts see the US bunker-buster bombs that could be used to destroy Iranian uranium enrichment facilities could serve as an “inflection point” in this ongoing conflict. 

Traders should still remain cautious, as any further escalation of ongoing tensions could disrupt stability in global risk markets. Additionally, the Iranian blockade of the Strait of Hormuz (which is used for global Oil shipments) could also spark a surge in Oil prices, fueling further escalation or direct US military involvement. 

Institutional demand supports Bitcoin’s resilient price action

Bitcoin’s institutional demand remains robust, supporting its price at the start of the week. Strategy announced on Monday that it has added 10,100 BTC for $1.05 billion at an average price of $104,080 per BTC. The firm currently holds 592,100 BTC. 

https://twitter.com/saylor/status/1934582626448236794

Following the footsteps of the Strategy, Japanese investment firm Metaplanet announced on the same day that it had purchased an additional 1,112 BTC, bringing its total holding to 10,000 BTC.

According to Coinglass data, US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded an inflow of $408.60 million on Monday, continuing its six-day streak of gains since last week.

Total Bitcoin Sport ETF net inflow chart. Source: Coinglass

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC is poised for a decline as FVG gets triggered

Bitcoin price declined sharply, falling from the June 10 open of $110,274 to the June 11 close of $105,671, creating a Fair Value Gap (FVG) at approximately $108,064. This bearish FVG marks a key resistance zone, meaning that once Bitcoin collects liquidity, it is likely to continue its correction.

On Monday, BTC retested and faced a slight pullback from this FGV zone, closing the day up by 1.14%. At the time of writing on Tuesday, it trades slightly down at around $106,000.

If BTC continues its correction, it could extend the decline to retest its key support at $103,070, the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA).  A successful close below this level could extend the decline to retest its key, psychologically important level at $100,000.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) momentum indicator on the daily chart is hovering around its neutral level of 50, indicating indecision among traders. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator on the daily chart displayed a bearish crossover on Thursday, providing a sell signal and giving credence to the downward trend. 

BTC/USDT daily chart

BTC/USDT daily chart

On the contrary, if BTC recovers and closes above its FVG level at $108,064, it could extend the recovery toward retesting its May 22 all-time high of $111,980.

Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs

Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.

Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.

Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.

Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu Sees 300% Surge In This Major Metric, Is The Bottom In?

Shiba Inu Sees 300% Surge In This Major Metric, Is The Bottom In?

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is experiencing renewed interest after fresh data revealed a massive 300% spike in on-chain activity. The meme coin recorded one of its most significant surges in transaction volume in months, indicating a possible sign of the market bottoming as large holders seemingly prepare for the next leg.  Shiba Inu Sees Explosive On-Chain Growth Shiba Inu’s on-chain activity has erupted in recent days, with token transfer volumes recording a major increase. According to Etherscan’s data, on August 25, SHIB’s transfer volume surged over 4.25 trillion tokens, representing a 300% increase from the 1.13 trillion recorded the previous day. This sudden rise highlights renewed liquidity flows and investor participation, possibly signaling that Shiba Inu may be gearing up for a market bottom.  Related Reading: Shiba Inu 699,000% Imbalance: What Happened To Trigger It? Interestingly, despite the dramatic surge in volume, transaction counts did not follow the same upward trend. Data shows that while August 24 saw 5,478 transfers, the number slightly declined to 5,355 on August 25, marking a drop of 123 transactions. This disparity suggests that the spike in Shiba Inu’s on-chain volume was not driven by a higher number of transfers, but rather by larger transaction sizes, indicating renewed whale activity or significant reallocations within the ecosystem.  As of August 27, SHIB’s transfer volume slightly cooled to 3.26 trillion tokens, with transaction counts dropping significantly to 4,811. Despite this reduction, the metric still reflects a strong level of on-chain engagement compared to prior weeks. With the Shiba Inu price currently consolidating around the $0.000012 range, the recent surge in transfer volume may suggest that the market is finding its floor before the next expansion phase.  Analyst Says SHIB’s Consolidation May Be Ending A new chart analysis by crypto market expert Kamran Asghar has added a fresh layer of optimism for Shiba Inu holders. Sharing his insights on X social media, Asghar hinted at the possibility that SHIB’s long-term consolidation may be coming to an end. Related Reading: Shiba Inu Head And Shoulders Pattern Signals 540% Upshoot To New All-Time Highs The analyst noted that Shiba Inu’s accumulation pattern is strikingly similar to those of previous consolidation phases that preceded massive price rallies. The accompanying chart shows three distinct accumulation zones in the meme coin’s history. The first occurred before its 1,154.2% rally in late 2021, while the second phase led to a 501.23% surge in early 2024.  Now, Shiba Inu is trading within an extended accumulation zone again, and Asghar suggests this could be the setup for another explosive move. If the current pattern holds, the analyst predicts that the next breakout could see the meme coin’s price skyrocket toward $0.00009, marking a new all-time high. As of writing, Shibua Inu is trading at $0.0000126, meaning a rally to this projected target would represent a significant increase of approximately 614%. Featured image from Getty Images, chart from Tradingview.com
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001264+0.79%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.022689+88.60%
Movement
MOVE$0.1282+3.63%
Share
NewsBTC2025/08/29 05:00
Share
Pepenode ($PEPENODE) Nears $500k In Presale – Is This The Next Big Meme Utility Token?

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) Nears $500k In Presale – Is This The Next Big Meme Utility Token?

For far too long, the meme coin market has been flooded with a countless number of presales that offer neither engagement, utility, nor innovation.  Even after launch, most of these projects still relegate early participants to passive investors, and as a result, they often fade into obscurity quickly.  Pepenode, however, stands apart from the crowd, […]
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01327+0.53%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003007-3.59%
Farcana
FAR$0.000299+6.40%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/08/29 03:28
Share
Ford Motor Company to Serve as Advisor to Cardano’s Decentralized Cloud Service Lagon

Ford Motor Company to Serve as Advisor to Cardano’s Decentralized Cloud Service Lagon

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointrust, Ford Motor Company announced that it will serve as an advisor to Lagon, a decentralized cloud service based on the Cardano
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07644+1.15%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.069-8.12%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 18:32
Share

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu Sees 300% Surge In This Major Metric, Is The Bottom In?

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) Nears $500k In Presale – Is This The Next Big Meme Utility Token?

Ford Motor Company to Serve as Advisor to Cardano’s Decentralized Cloud Service Lagon

Dow Jones up 100 points as Federal Reserve balances Iran tensions

PEPETO Price Prediction 2025: The Ethereum Memecoin Set to Beat Solana and Cardano