Data interpretation of PNUT's on-chain chips: Robot 22U becomes 2.91 million, creating a 132,000-fold return, some people missed 34 million, and some people raked in 13 million

By: PANews
2024/12/03 10:36
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.006877+0.20%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01953+3.77%
Peanut the Squirrel
PNUT$0.2185+2.77%

Author: Frank, PANews

The past November was destined to be a month for Bitcoin and MEME to dance together. And PNUT became the most dazzling star in the MEME track in November. It created a record of a market value from 0 to a maximum of more than 2 billion US dollars in a single month, and also created countless diamond hands and wealth myths of smart money.

Putting aside Musk's orders and the news of Binance and other mainstream exchanges going online, how did the smart money and diamond hands grab this golden project? What is the current distribution of chips on the chain? PANews conducted a large amount of data analysis on the top 1,000 holding addresses on the PNUT chain, trying to uncover the secrets of these top chips.

First, the data source and method of this analysis are explained here. This analysis uses the top 1,000 holding addresses on the chain on November 28 as the analysis object. Due to the source of transaction data, the robot addresses, exchange addresses, trading pool addresses or abnormal addresses are removed. A total of about 624 addresses were analyzed for their first purchase or transfer (price, amount), first sale or transfer (price, amount), some related addresses, some large-scale addresses, and early internal trading addresses.

Diamond Hands Faster Than Musk

Data interpretation of PNUT's on-chain chips: Robot 22U becomes 2.91 million, creating a 132,000-fold return, some people missed 34 million, and some people raked in 13 million

First purchase time distribution chart

Through analysis, PANews found that the initial purchase time of these large investors was mostly concentrated between November 2 and November 4. Among them, the largest number of addresses purchased on November 3, which was 159. November 2 was the second largest day, with 138 addresses buying for the first time on this day. From the timeline, Musk first mentioned the Peanut incident at around 3 a.m. on November 3.

The purchase time of these diamond hands was even earlier than this time. In fact, the incident happened on October 31, and the PNUT token was also born on October 31. On November 2, many American media began to ferment the topic of "Rat Lives Matter", which shows that many smart money's grasp of the subject matter is not limited to following Musk, but keeps a close eye on hot topics and events in the West.

But after Musk’s call, we did see that the most smart money addresses chose to intervene during this time period.

Enter when others are panicking

Data interpretation of PNUT's on-chain chips: Robot 22U becomes 2.91 million, creating a 132,000-fold return, some people missed 34 million, and some people raked in 13 million

Judging from the purchase price, almost half of the smart money chose to buy PNUT for the first time in the price range between 0.05 and 0.1.

Data interpretation of PNUT's on-chain chips: Robot 22U becomes 2.91 million, creating a 132,000-fold return, some people missed 34 million, and some people raked in 13 million

From the chart, the yellow box is basically the time and price range when the top 1,000 large holders bought the most. In fact, before this price range, PNUT had experienced two increases, and its market value also reached the range of 50 million to 100 million US dollars. Normally, a short-term increase of a MEME coin to the range of 50 million to 100 million US dollars is a good time for many people to leave the market, but it is clear that the real main force seems to choose to enter the market here. From this, it can be seen that the secret of smart money may not be to grab early chips. But to choose to enter the market when others dare not.

In addition, judging from the total amount of purchases on each date, the main capital inflows of the top 1,000 major players were concentrated between November 2nd and 4th, and November 11th and 14th. The first period was when PNUT just started to become popular, and most of the major funds were deployed at this stage. The second period was when Binance and other exchanges announced the launch of PNUT. At this stage, another part of the major players saw the certainty and decided to enter the market. However, since the market value of PNUT was close to 1 billion US dollars at this time, these purchases were relatively not obvious. On the contrary, it can be seen that between November 2nd and 4th was the obvious entry period for the major players.

Data interpretation of PNUT's on-chain chips: Robot 22U becomes 2.91 million, creating a 132,000-fold return, some people missed 34 million, and some people raked in 13 million

Large investors generally hold their positions for longer periods of time

From the perspective of holding habits, the main investors hold positions longer than retail investors. Among the addresses analyzed, the average holding time is 39 hours, and the addresses that have not been sold since purchase are not counted here. If the holding time of addresses that have never sold is included, the average holding time will be higher.

Judging from the selling or transfer prices, the first selling or transfer prices are basically concentrated in the price range of 0.05~0.1 USD. However, one factor that may need to be considered here is that many large addresses here will disperse the tokens to new addresses as soon as they buy, which is not considered selling. Therefore, the selling price range is not of much reference significance here. According to further analysis of individual large addresses by PANews, several addresses holding more than 10 million USD have not sold so far.

Data interpretation of PNUT's on-chain chips: Robot 22U becomes 2.91 million, creating a 132,000-fold return, some people missed 34 million, and some people raked in 13 million

Who is the real diamond hand? There is an address with a profit of over 10 million

During the investigation, PANews found that the tokens in multiple addresses all came from the same addresses. These addresses are basically new addresses used by these real big players to disperse funds. In this regard, PANews conducted some investigations on the real big players behind these.

Data interpretation of PNUT's on-chain chips: Robot 22U becomes 2.91 million, creating a 132,000-fold return, some people missed 34 million, and some people raked in 13 million

Among these large accounts, the most eye-catching one is J8ZWHVX5CjZWcHb1fqNVSiwjRy21WFj8mxvFDddjbHxv (hereinafter referred to as "J8ZWH").

The address first bought 1513,000 PNUT at 11-01-2024 01:48:12, spending 10 SOL, and then kept replenishing the position, holding up to 28 million PNUT, and his average holding price was about $0.0001. Calculated at a maximum of $2.46, his rate of return could reach 24,600 times. On November 2, 15.97 million PNUT were sold, earning $109,371. Currently, he still holds nearly $12.6 million of PNUT.

Data interpretation of PNUT's on-chain chips: Robot 22U becomes 2.91 million, creating a 132,000-fold return, some people missed 34 million, and some people raked in 13 million

Another address 2h7s3FpSvc6v2oHke6Uqg191B5fPCeFTmMGnh5oPWhX7 (tonkadriving.sol) is also quite legendary. This address discovered PNUT on November 1 and invested madly to buy it, spending $67,000 to buy a total of 9.15 million PNUT. The market value of PNUT at that time should be only about $7.3 million. He completed the position in half an hour, and during his purchase process, he also raised the token to $0.01. Then other players began to sell, and tonkadriving.sol continued to absorb chips in the process, and finally completed the initial position at an average price of $0.007.

On November 3, tonkadriving.sol also sent 4 million PNUT to the creator of PNUT, which was worth $244,000 at the time. If tonkadriving.sol knew that these tokens were worth more than $10 million at most, would he regret the donation?

The number of early internal players has dropped to 2.91 million due to forgetting 22U

For MEME players, many people like to grab the internal market. The earlier they buy, the higher the yield. PANews analyzed the 276 internal market addresses participating in the internal market and found that only 4 addresses finally appeared within the top 1,000 in the holding ranking.

Among them, taking B8S2aupPvX3ARWgyEYS1gbHc3jTb2Ta4Q2i37HUewGnf as an example, this address used 2 addresses to purchase 13.75 million PNUT tokens at a total cost of about $280, and sold almost all of these tokens at $5,657 in the following two days. On November 16, the address spent another $148,000 to buy back 86,000 PNUT coins. According to the earliest holdings, he missed out on up to $34.1 million.

The strongest player in the inner market is gUPH84k3YhMSjXSfXrTAUzCjuqQinQMZg9TkAkoSR77, which spent $22 to buy 2.37 million PNUT in the inner market and has not traded since then. These tokens are currently worth about $2.91 million. His rate of return is as high as 132,000 times, which should be regarded as a model of 10U war gods. However, judging from the trading habits, this address is most likely a trading robot address, which is still conducting high-frequency transactions of hundreds of dollars. Perhaps the owner of the address has long forgotten that the unintentional act at that time has reaped unimaginable benefits. Another inner market address CrjPMnpDyJ16qpo1hR74iEQ2bypvAeMqxmxm42tB9ppr also bought $22, and chose to sell a fixed 5,902 each time. So far, $194,000 has been sold, and the account still holds tokens worth about $82,000.

From this point of view, the way to keep the highest profit is to forget it, but you can't forget it completely.

In the process of analyzing PNUT, we have seen many lucky stories of getting rich quickly, and also found many regrets. Many addresses had very low holding costs in the early stage, but almost all of them were sold before PNUT really rose. From the trading habits, we can see the style of these players. Many of them do not have a large amount of funds, and they will choose to clear all their positions when the amount of funds increases from tens of dollars to thousands of dollars. However, they did not know that they missed tens of millions of dollars in profits, and this is very likely the biggest opportunity in their trading career.

Those with large accounts are generally much calmer. They invest tens of thousands to millions of dollars, but choose to hold on. At most, they will choose to withdraw the principal when the profit is large. The rest is to let the bullet fly for a while. Perhaps, there is a saying that is very appropriate here: people can only earn money within their cognition.

But then again, as an ordinary person, it is not easy to earn dozens of times in one transaction. Moreover, without the release of these chips, PNUT may find it difficult to become the king of MEME in November.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto

Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Three leading cryptocurrency institutional giants are reportedly working to secure funds to accelerate their goal of accumulating millions of Solana (SOL) tokens. The report suggests heightened interest in the top-performing altcoin and its underlying value.  According to a report from Bloomberg, Jump Crypto, Galaxy Digital, and Multicoin Capital are collaborating to raise a substantial $1 billion for the accumulation of SOL tokens. According to insider sources, all three parties pointed to global financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald LP as the banking firm heading the deal, which would be the largest Solana (SOL) based treasury record thus far. According to anonymous inside sources, financial firms are seeking to acquire a publicly traded company by establishing a cryptocurrency treasury firm.  The leading firms preparing for the massive SOL accumulation have yet to make an official response regarding reports detailing the new development.  Advertisement &nbsp Should Galaxy, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin successfully acquire $1 billion worth of SOL, it would mark the largest Solana (SOL) based reserve established thus far.  Notably, the largest SOL reserve is held by a crypto treasury management firm Upexi, with more than 2 million SOL tokens—valued at $390 million— in its possession.  DeFi Development Corp (DFDV) and Strategies.Inc., formerly Cypherpunk Holdings Inc., are the second and third largest holders of SOL tokens with 1.42 million (around $273 million) and 420,707 SOL ($74 million) in their possession. The recent advancement suggests heightened interest in SOL, highlighting the token’s growing appeal amongst institutional investors.  Meanwhile, Solana (SOL) has declined in price value following the drop in the total crypto market cap, which soared by 2.79% over the last 24 hours, bringing its value to $3.87 trillion at press time. The 6th most valued altcoin by market cap is trading at $213, soaring 2.18% from the…
Solana
SOL$212.63+3.99%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1056+4.98%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000627+13.50%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 07:39
Share
Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining

Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining

BitcoinWorld Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with exciting news! Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin miner Iren Limited, previously known as Iris Energy, has just announced an astounding financial performance. Their latest report highlights a significant Iren Limited profit for the second quarter, marking a strong period for the company and the broader Bitcoin mining industry. What Propelled Iren Limited’s Impressive Q2 Profit? Iren Limited reported a net profit of a remarkable $176.9 million for the second quarter. This impressive figure comes on the heels of robust revenue generation, totaling $187.3 million during the same period. This positive financial update, as reported by The Block, underscores the company’s operational efficiency and strategic positioning within the competitive Bitcoin mining landscape. Several key factors contributed to this success: Strategic Operations: Iren Limited has consistently focused on optimizing its mining infrastructure, deploying high-efficiency hardware. Favorable Market Conditions: The upward trend in Bitcoin’s price during the quarter likely contributed to higher revenue per mined coin, maximizing the value of their efforts. Operational Scale: As a Nasdaq-listed entity, their significant scale allows for substantial mining capacity and economies of scale, reducing per-unit costs. Cost Management: Effective cost controls and energy procurement strategies played a vital role in converting revenue into a healthy net Iren Limited profit. The sheer scale of this financial achievement is a testament to their strong business model and disciplined execution. Beyond Q2: What’s Next for Bitcoin Mining Profit? Looking ahead, Iren Limited has set ambitious targets that underscore its confidence in the future of the digital asset space. The company projects its full-year revenue from Bitcoin mining will reach an astounding $1 billion. This forward-looking forecast suggests sustained growth and a strong belief in the long-term viability of large-scale cryptocurrency operations. Such projections are crucial indicators for investors and market watchers alike. They offer valuable insights into the health and potential of publicly traded Bitcoin mining companies. A billion-dollar revenue target not only reflects Iren Limited’s internal confidence but also paints a positive picture for the entire sector, signaling increasing maturity and institutional interest in this innovative industry. How will other miners respond to this impressive benchmark of Bitcoin mining profit? The Broader Impact of Iren Limited’s Success Story Iren Limited’s financial triumph resonates far beyond its own balance sheet. It provides a compelling narrative for the resilience and profitability of legitimate, large-scale Bitcoin mining operations, even amidst the inherent volatility of the crypto market. This success story helps to solidify the perception of Bitcoin mining as a viable and lucrative industry, attracting further investment and fostering innovation across the ecosystem. Key takeaways from this development include: Bolstered Investor Confidence: Strong earnings reports like this can significantly bolster investor confidence in publicly traded crypto mining companies, proving their potential for substantial returns. Industry Benchmark: Iren Limited sets a high bar for operational excellence and financial performance, encouraging competitors to optimize their own strategies. Catalyst for Growth: The projected full-year revenue hints at significant expansion possibilities for the company and its peers, potentially leading to increased infrastructure development and technological advancements. Ultimately, the substantial Iren Limited profit could serve as a beacon, guiding future investment and development within the cryptocurrency infrastructure, proving that smart strategies yield powerful results. Navigating the Future: Challenges and Opportunities in Bitcoin Mining While the Q2 results are undoubtedly positive, the Bitcoin mining industry faces its unique set of challenges. Factors such as fluctuating energy costs, evolving regulatory landscapes, and the inherent volatility of cryptocurrency prices are constant considerations. However, companies like Iren Limited demonstrate that with robust strategies, efficient operations, and a focus on sustainability, these hurdles can be successfully navigated. Their ability to secure such a significant Iren Limited profit in a dynamic market environment speaks volumes about their adaptive capabilities. It also highlights the critical importance of diversified energy sources, technological advancements in mining hardware, and proactive risk management in maintaining a competitive edge. The journey for crypto miners is always evolving, demanding constant innovation and strategic foresight to capitalize on emerging opportunities. In conclusion, Iren Limited’s Q2 net profit of $176.9 million is a monumental achievement. It underscores the company’s strong operational performance and offers a glimpse into the lucrative potential of the Bitcoin mining sector. With ambitious full-year revenue projections, Iren Limited is not just reporting success; it’s actively shaping the narrative for the future of digital asset infrastructure. This incredible Iren Limited profit story is a clear signal of strength and opportunity in the crypto world, promising an exciting road ahead for investors and enthusiasts alike. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is Iren Limited? Iren Limited is a Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin mining company, formerly known as Iris Energy. They specialize in operating large-scale data centers for cryptocurrency mining. 2. How much net profit did Iren Limited report for Q2? Iren Limited reported an impressive net profit of $176.9 million for the second quarter. 3. What was Iren Limited’s revenue for Q2? The company generated a revenue of $187.3 million during the second quarter. 4. What are Iren Limited’s full-year revenue projections? Iren Limited projects its full-year revenue from Bitcoin mining to reach $1 billion, indicating strong confidence in future growth. 5. What factors contributed to Iren Limited’s Q2 profit? Key factors include strategic operational efficiency, favorable Bitcoin market conditions, significant operational scale, and effective cost management strategies. 6. How does Iren Limited’s success impact the broader Bitcoin mining industry? Their substantial Iren Limited profit serves as a strong indicator of the viability and profitability of large-scale Bitcoin mining, bolstering investor confidence and setting a benchmark for operational excellence within the industry. Did you find this analysis of Iren Limited’s impressive Q2 profit insightful? Share this article with your network on social media to spread the word about the exciting developments in the Bitcoin mining sector! To learn more about the latest Bitcoin mining trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin mining institutional adoption. This post Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Brainedge
LEARN$0.0171-1.21%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1056+4.98%
Edge
EDGE$0.41879+3.95%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/29 05:55
Share
New Wallets Receive 78,891 Ethereum Worth $358M From FalconX – Whale Activity Surges

New Wallets Receive 78,891 Ethereum Worth $358M From FalconX – Whale Activity Surges

The post New Wallets Receive 78,891 Ethereum Worth $358M From FalconX – Whale Activity Surges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New Wallets Receive 78,891 Ethereum Worth $358M From FalconX – Whale Activity Surges | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. As his knowledge grew, Sebastian felt compelled to share his insights with others. He began actively contributing to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn, focusing on fintech and crypto-related content. His goal was to expose valuable trends and insights to a wider audience, fostering a deeper understanding of the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. Sebastian’s contributions quickly gained recognition, and he became a trusted voice in the online crypto community. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K forms, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance. …
Sidekick
K$0.1959+1.55%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.143784+1.66%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001687+2.30%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 06:57
Share

Trending News

More

Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto

Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining

New Wallets Receive 78,891 Ethereum Worth $358M From FalconX – Whale Activity Surges

Whales Hoover Up TOKEN6900 as ICO Hits $3M And Offers One Last Chance to Buy, Is Murad Stacking?

Lisa Cook suggests clerical error may explain mortgage application issue