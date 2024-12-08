PA Daily | There is no snapshot of the “Fat Penguin” PENGU token; the top ten Bitcoin holders control nearly 15% of the circulation

By: PANews
2024/12/08 17:26
BabyDogeCoin
BABYDOGE$0.0000000012228+0.45%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01322-0.22%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Pudgy Penguins
PENGU$0.029702-1.12%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001883+3.40%
FAT NIGGA SEASON
FAT$0.002198+9.19%

Today's news tips:

1. Telegram founder Pavel Durov has appeared in a Paris court and said he "trusts the French judicial system"

2. David Sacks forwarded his ten views on Bitcoin: Buy Bitcoin in 2013; PayPal is realizing its original vision of creating a new world currency

3. Vitalik Buterin: I cannot accept Ethereum giving up verifiability

4. All $2.42 million of BABYDOGE tokens unlocked about 10 hours ago were recharged to Binance

5. The top ten Bitcoin holders control nearly 15% of the circulating supply

6. This week’s NFT transaction volume reached US$196.2 million, an increase of 34.23% from last week

7. Justin Sun transferred 29,920 ETH to HTX about 9 hours ago, worth about $119.7 million

8. Pudgy Penguins CEO: There is no snapshot of PENGU tokens

Regulatory News

Telegram founder Pavel Durov has appeared in a Paris court and said he "trusts the French judicial system"

According to Cointelegraph, Telegram founder Pavel Durov appeared in a Paris court at 10 a.m. Central European Time on December 6. He was accompanied by his lawyers David-Olivier Kaminski and Christophe Ingrain. It is reported that the focus of the court's questioning was on allegations that Telegram may have been used for illegal transactions. Pavel Durov said he trusted the French judicial system but refused to elaborate on the case.

Next week's macro outlook: The Fed enters its regular silent period, and CPI data may create suspense about interest rate cuts

This week's much-anticipated U.S. nonfarm payrolls data for November was better than expected, but not yet hot enough to prevent the Federal Reserve from cutting interest rates again later this month. The market has pushed up the probability of a 25 basis point rate cut in December to around 90%. At the same time, more and more Fed officials are inclined to be cautious in cutting interest rates. The U.S. inflation data in the coming week is the only important data that may shake the Fed's expectations of a rate cut in December. After the data showed that the U.S. labor market remained strong but also showed signs of slowing down, Fed officials seemed likely to cut interest rates this month, but the debate about a possible pause in rate cuts next year has been put on the table. Policymakers who spoke before the Fed's silent period generally said that they expect interest rates to continue to fall, while being cautious about the pace of rate cuts. The following are the key points that the market will focus on in the new week:

  • 9:30 on Monday, China's November CPI annual rate;
  • At 23:00 on Monday, the monthly rate of wholesale sales in the United States in October;
  • Tuesday 0:00, US New York Fed 1-year inflation expectations for November;
  • At 21:30 on Wednesday, US November CPI and core CPI;
  • At 21:30 on Thursday, the number of initial jobless claims in the United States for the week ending December 7; the annual and monthly PPI rates in the United States in November;
  • At 1:00 a.m. on Friday, the Federal Reserve will release account fund flows for the third quarter of 2024;
  • At 21:30 on Friday, the US import price index monthly rate for November will be released.

Trump's second son will speak at Bitcoin MENA Summit in Abu Dhabi

According to Bitcoin News, Trump’s second son Eric Trump will deliver a speech at the Bitcoin MENA Summit in Abu Dhabi from December 9 to 10.

David Sacks forwards 10 views on Bitcoin: Buy Bitcoin in 2013; PayPal is fulfilling its original vision of creating a new world currency

Trump’s appointed crypto chief David Sacks retweeted his ten quotes about Bitcoin, which are as follows:

  • Buy Bitcoin in 2013;
  • Understand the importance of Bitcoin as a decentralized currency and its role as a hedge against the devaluation of fiat currencies;
  • Satoshi Nakamoto should become a billionaire and appreciate the profoundness of Satoshi Nakamoto’s invention;
  • There’s a feature-length fictional movie being made about Satoshi Nakamoto that’s like watching The Social Network but without knowing who Mark Zuckerberg’s character actually is;
  • Understand Bitcoin’s utility as a highly portable and non-confiscable store of value;
  • Bitcoin has the potential to separate money and state;
  • Not a Bitcoin maximalist;
  • Through its venture capital firm Craft Ventures, it has invested in companies such as Lightning Labs, Fold, Bitwise, and Bitgo;
  • After using PayPal, I never thought I would be interested in payments again. But then Bitcoin came along, and “Bitcoin is fulfilling PayPal’s original vision of creating a new world currency”;
  • Understand that Bitcoin is an invention of digital scarcity.

Project News

Vitalik Buterin: Ethereum abandons verifiability

Nick White, co-founder of Celestia, wrote on the X platform that the core of blockchain is verifiability, and the purpose is to get rid of committees and intermediaries. A more decentralized committee is still a committee. In response, Vitalik Buterin, co-founder of Ethereum, said: If Ethereum abandons verifiability and accepts committees and centralized intermediaries as the solution to everything, I will think it is no longer Ethereum. In addition to verifiability, I will also add highly democratic participation.

Latest Ethereum ACDE meeting: agreed to include EIP 7623 in Pectra upgrade

Christine Kim, vice president of research at Galaxy, summarized the 201st Ethereum Core Developers Executive (ACDE) call, in which developers agreed to include EIP 7623 (increase call data costs) in the Pectra upgrade. They also agreed to exclude EIP 7762 from the upgrade. This was a controversial decision that several people on the call did not support, so this may be a topic revisited in the next ACD call. Developers discussed coordinating the rollout of EIP 7639 (stop providing history before the Paris upgrade) and EIP 4803 (limit transaction gas to a reasonable maximum) in Pectra.

Pudgy Penguins CEO: There is no snapshot of PENGU tokens

Luca Netz, CEO of Pudgy Penguins, posted on the X platform that in order to let the Pudgy Penguins community have a clearer understanding of the PENGU token situation, he reminded that there is no snapshot of the PENGU token. Once the token is launched, it will be allocated to the relevant NFT, and there will be 88 days to apply for the token.

Sky Protocol will increase the savings rate DSR, SSR and stability fees of various vault types

Sky Protocol (formerly MakerDAO) said on the X platform that the following parameter changes will be executed at 5:24 (UTC+8) on December 9 after the latest executive vote was approved.

Savings Rate Update:

  • The Sky Savings Rate (SSR) will increase to 12.5%, and the Dai Savings Rate (DSR) will increase to 11.5%.

Stability fee parameter update:

  • ETH stability fees will increase: ETH-A to 12.75%, ETH-B to 13.25%, and ETH-C to 12.5%.
  • The WSTETH stability fee will increase: WSTETH-A will increase to 13.75%, and WSTETH-B will increase to 13.5%.
  • The WBTC stability fee will increase: WBTC-A will increase to 16.25%, WBTC-B will increase to 16.75%, and WBTC-C will increase to 16%.

BABYDOGE unlocked 2.42 million USD worth of tokens about 10 hours ago and deposited them all into Binance

According to monitoring by ai_9684xtpa, BABYDOGE surged 60% after Musk’s “order call” yesterday. According to CMC data, BABYDOGE is still in a “not fully circulated” state, with a circulation ratio of 79.33%.

10 hours ago, the lock contract UNCX Network unlocked $2.42 million worth of BABYDOGE to the multi-signature address 0xB2E...9a0F3, all of which have been recharged to Binance. Since November, a total of $12.02 million worth of BABYDOGE has been unlocked, all of which have flowed to CEX after unlocking; currently, there are 9.55% of the total tokens in the contract to be unlocked.

EtherRock #19 sold for 235 ETH

On-chain data shows that EtherRock #19 was traded for 235 ETH about 13 hours ago, worth about $930,000. EtherRock is a set of "stone"-themed NFT collections launched in December 2017, limited to 100 pieces.

Important data

Data: US Bitcoin spot ETF holds more than 1.108 million BTC

According to HODL15Capital monitoring statistics, as of December 6, the US Bitcoin spot ETF held a total of 1,108,419 BTC, with an AUM of more than US$111 billion.

The top ten Bitcoin holders control nearly 15% of the circulating supply

According to Timechainindex.com, the top ten entities holding Bitcoin and their holdings are as follows – excluding unused block rewards from the early years (2009 (including Satoshi’s holdings), 2010, 2011, 2012 and beyond).

Coinbase is the largest single holder of Bitcoin, holding 1,123,520.49 BTC, worth more than $112 billion. In second place is Binance, holding 686,997.40 BTC, worth $68.9 billion. BlackRock ranks third with 520,861 BTC, worth $52.2 billion. In fourth place is publicly traded company Microstrategy, holding 402,099.99 BTC, worth $40.3 billion. Close behind is centralized cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex, which ranks fifth with 350,262.05 BTC, worth about $35.04 billion. These five companies control 1,960,220.44 BTC, worth $196.59 billion, and together account for about 9.9% of the entire circulating Bitcoin supply.

Grayscale is in sixth place, with on-chain holdings of 211,799.39 BTC, worth about $21.19 billion. Fidelity follows in seventh place, managing 201,043.88 BTC, worth about $20.11 billion. In eighth place is the U.S. government, which has accumulated 199,172.73 BTC, worth $19.92 billion, through asset seizures. If the government keeps these bitcoins, it may continue to be one of the top ten Bitcoin holders in the world (excluding unspent Coinbase rewards and Satoshi Nakamoto's holdings). Next is the mysterious figure labeled "Individual X" by timechainindex.com. This mysterious entity holds 180,701.87 bitcoins, which may be worth a little over $18 billion. In tenth place is the centralized cryptocurrency exchange Kraken, with on-chain holdings of 179,409.90 BTC, worth $17.94 billion. The sixth to tenth largest Bitcoin holders hold a total of 972,127.77 BTC, worth $97.4 billion.

The top ten entities control 2,932,348.21 BTC, valued at $294 billion. Together, these ten entities hold approximately 14.82% of the total Bitcoin supply.

Justin Sun transferred 29,920 ETH to HTX about 9 hours ago, worth about $119.7 million

According to Spot On Chain monitoring, 9 hours ago, after the ETH price broke through $4,000, Justin Sun further deposited 29,920 ETH ($119.7 million) into HTX. This batch of ETH is part of the 392,474 ETH he bought cumulatively from February to August this year, with an average purchase price of $3,027 and a total investment of approximately $1.19 billion. At present, his estimated total profit from this investment is $366 million (+30%) (excluding staking rewards and airdrops).

It is worth noting that Justin Sun also deposited 322,119 EIGEN (US$1.44 million) and 175,021 ETHFI (US$516,000) into HTX 9 hours ago. Both amounts were staking rewards obtained from ETH positions.

This week’s NFT transaction volume reached US$196.2 million, an increase of 34.23% from last week

CryptoSlam data shows that the NFT market has seen a sharp rise this week, with total trading volume reaching $196.2 million. This is a 34.23% increase from last week's $146.5 million. The number of NFT buyers increased to 693,833, a growth rate of 20.29%; the number of NFT sellers increased to 402,069, an increase of 15.97%.

The Ethereum NFT blockchain performed best, with sales nearly doubling to $100.9 million. This marks a 97.33% increase over the past seven days. The network attracted 61,020 buyers, an increase of 23.15%. Although the Bitcoin NFT ecosystem maintained its second position, it declined slightly, falling by 6.84%. The Bitcoin network had sales of $45.1 million. However, the network continued to show strong user engagement with a total of 67,188 buyers, an increase of 22.38% over the previous week.

PEPE band winning rate is 100%. Whales may sell part of PEPE and SHIB, with an estimated profit of $1.71 million

According to @ai_9684xtpa, the winning rate of PEPE is 100%. The whale deposited 6.17 million USD of PEPE and 2 million USD of SHIB into Binance 10 hours ago, and withdrew 109.7 billion PEPE six hours ago. If the remaining part has been sold, the expected profit is 1.71 million USD. His PEPE cost is 0.00001331 USD, and SHIB cost is 0.00002343 USD.

A whale withdrew $9.63 million of LINK from Binance at an average price of $24.68 nine hours ago

According to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, the address 0x924...a2BB0 withdrew LINK worth $9.63 million from Binance at an average price of $24.68 nine hours ago; this was the first time the address had built a LINK position, and its asset size reached $30.98 million.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto

Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Three leading cryptocurrency institutional giants are reportedly working to secure funds to accelerate their goal of accumulating millions of Solana (SOL) tokens. The report suggests heightened interest in the top-performing altcoin and its underlying value.  According to a report from Bloomberg, Jump Crypto, Galaxy Digital, and Multicoin Capital are collaborating to raise a substantial $1 billion for the accumulation of SOL tokens. According to insider sources, all three parties pointed to global financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald LP as the banking firm heading the deal, which would be the largest Solana (SOL) based treasury record thus far. According to anonymous inside sources, financial firms are seeking to acquire a publicly traded company by establishing a cryptocurrency treasury firm.  The leading firms preparing for the massive SOL accumulation have yet to make an official response regarding reports detailing the new development.  Advertisement &nbsp Should Galaxy, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin successfully acquire $1 billion worth of SOL, it would mark the largest Solana (SOL) based reserve established thus far.  Notably, the largest SOL reserve is held by a crypto treasury management firm Upexi, with more than 2 million SOL tokens—valued at $390 million— in its possession.  DeFi Development Corp (DFDV) and Strategies.Inc., formerly Cypherpunk Holdings Inc., are the second and third largest holders of SOL tokens with 1.42 million (around $273 million) and 420,707 SOL ($74 million) in their possession. The recent advancement suggests heightened interest in SOL, highlighting the token’s growing appeal amongst institutional investors.  Meanwhile, Solana (SOL) has declined in price value following the drop in the total crypto market cap, which soared by 2.79% over the last 24 hours, bringing its value to $3.87 trillion at press time. The 6th most valued altcoin by market cap is trading at $213, soaring 2.18% from the…
Solana
SOL$212.63+3.99%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1056+4.98%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000627+13.50%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 07:39
Share
Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining

Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining

BitcoinWorld Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with exciting news! Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin miner Iren Limited, previously known as Iris Energy, has just announced an astounding financial performance. Their latest report highlights a significant Iren Limited profit for the second quarter, marking a strong period for the company and the broader Bitcoin mining industry. What Propelled Iren Limited’s Impressive Q2 Profit? Iren Limited reported a net profit of a remarkable $176.9 million for the second quarter. This impressive figure comes on the heels of robust revenue generation, totaling $187.3 million during the same period. This positive financial update, as reported by The Block, underscores the company’s operational efficiency and strategic positioning within the competitive Bitcoin mining landscape. Several key factors contributed to this success: Strategic Operations: Iren Limited has consistently focused on optimizing its mining infrastructure, deploying high-efficiency hardware. Favorable Market Conditions: The upward trend in Bitcoin’s price during the quarter likely contributed to higher revenue per mined coin, maximizing the value of their efforts. Operational Scale: As a Nasdaq-listed entity, their significant scale allows for substantial mining capacity and economies of scale, reducing per-unit costs. Cost Management: Effective cost controls and energy procurement strategies played a vital role in converting revenue into a healthy net Iren Limited profit. The sheer scale of this financial achievement is a testament to their strong business model and disciplined execution. Beyond Q2: What’s Next for Bitcoin Mining Profit? Looking ahead, Iren Limited has set ambitious targets that underscore its confidence in the future of the digital asset space. The company projects its full-year revenue from Bitcoin mining will reach an astounding $1 billion. This forward-looking forecast suggests sustained growth and a strong belief in the long-term viability of large-scale cryptocurrency operations. Such projections are crucial indicators for investors and market watchers alike. They offer valuable insights into the health and potential of publicly traded Bitcoin mining companies. A billion-dollar revenue target not only reflects Iren Limited’s internal confidence but also paints a positive picture for the entire sector, signaling increasing maturity and institutional interest in this innovative industry. How will other miners respond to this impressive benchmark of Bitcoin mining profit? The Broader Impact of Iren Limited’s Success Story Iren Limited’s financial triumph resonates far beyond its own balance sheet. It provides a compelling narrative for the resilience and profitability of legitimate, large-scale Bitcoin mining operations, even amidst the inherent volatility of the crypto market. This success story helps to solidify the perception of Bitcoin mining as a viable and lucrative industry, attracting further investment and fostering innovation across the ecosystem. Key takeaways from this development include: Bolstered Investor Confidence: Strong earnings reports like this can significantly bolster investor confidence in publicly traded crypto mining companies, proving their potential for substantial returns. Industry Benchmark: Iren Limited sets a high bar for operational excellence and financial performance, encouraging competitors to optimize their own strategies. Catalyst for Growth: The projected full-year revenue hints at significant expansion possibilities for the company and its peers, potentially leading to increased infrastructure development and technological advancements. Ultimately, the substantial Iren Limited profit could serve as a beacon, guiding future investment and development within the cryptocurrency infrastructure, proving that smart strategies yield powerful results. Navigating the Future: Challenges and Opportunities in Bitcoin Mining While the Q2 results are undoubtedly positive, the Bitcoin mining industry faces its unique set of challenges. Factors such as fluctuating energy costs, evolving regulatory landscapes, and the inherent volatility of cryptocurrency prices are constant considerations. However, companies like Iren Limited demonstrate that with robust strategies, efficient operations, and a focus on sustainability, these hurdles can be successfully navigated. Their ability to secure such a significant Iren Limited profit in a dynamic market environment speaks volumes about their adaptive capabilities. It also highlights the critical importance of diversified energy sources, technological advancements in mining hardware, and proactive risk management in maintaining a competitive edge. The journey for crypto miners is always evolving, demanding constant innovation and strategic foresight to capitalize on emerging opportunities. In conclusion, Iren Limited’s Q2 net profit of $176.9 million is a monumental achievement. It underscores the company’s strong operational performance and offers a glimpse into the lucrative potential of the Bitcoin mining sector. With ambitious full-year revenue projections, Iren Limited is not just reporting success; it’s actively shaping the narrative for the future of digital asset infrastructure. This incredible Iren Limited profit story is a clear signal of strength and opportunity in the crypto world, promising an exciting road ahead for investors and enthusiasts alike. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is Iren Limited? Iren Limited is a Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin mining company, formerly known as Iris Energy. They specialize in operating large-scale data centers for cryptocurrency mining. 2. How much net profit did Iren Limited report for Q2? Iren Limited reported an impressive net profit of $176.9 million for the second quarter. 3. What was Iren Limited’s revenue for Q2? The company generated a revenue of $187.3 million during the second quarter. 4. What are Iren Limited’s full-year revenue projections? Iren Limited projects its full-year revenue from Bitcoin mining to reach $1 billion, indicating strong confidence in future growth. 5. What factors contributed to Iren Limited’s Q2 profit? Key factors include strategic operational efficiency, favorable Bitcoin market conditions, significant operational scale, and effective cost management strategies. 6. How does Iren Limited’s success impact the broader Bitcoin mining industry? Their substantial Iren Limited profit serves as a strong indicator of the viability and profitability of large-scale Bitcoin mining, bolstering investor confidence and setting a benchmark for operational excellence within the industry. Did you find this analysis of Iren Limited’s impressive Q2 profit insightful? Share this article with your network on social media to spread the word about the exciting developments in the Bitcoin mining sector! To learn more about the latest Bitcoin mining trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin mining institutional adoption. This post Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Brainedge
LEARN$0.0171-1.21%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1056+4.98%
Edge
EDGE$0.41879+3.95%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/29 05:55
Share
New Wallets Receive 78,891 Ethereum Worth $358M From FalconX – Whale Activity Surges

New Wallets Receive 78,891 Ethereum Worth $358M From FalconX – Whale Activity Surges

The post New Wallets Receive 78,891 Ethereum Worth $358M From FalconX – Whale Activity Surges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New Wallets Receive 78,891 Ethereum Worth $358M From FalconX – Whale Activity Surges | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. As his knowledge grew, Sebastian felt compelled to share his insights with others. He began actively contributing to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn, focusing on fintech and crypto-related content. His goal was to expose valuable trends and insights to a wider audience, fostering a deeper understanding of the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. Sebastian’s contributions quickly gained recognition, and he became a trusted voice in the online crypto community. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K forms, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance. …
Sidekick
K$0.1959+1.55%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.143784+1.66%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001687+2.30%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 06:57
Share

Trending News

More

Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto

Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining

New Wallets Receive 78,891 Ethereum Worth $358M From FalconX – Whale Activity Surges

Whales Hoover Up TOKEN6900 as ICO Hits $3M And Offers One Last Chance to Buy, Is Murad Stacking?

Lisa Cook suggests clerical error may explain mortgage application issue