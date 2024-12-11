Spot auction price hits new high, could Hyperliquid become a new option for listing coins?

By: PANews
2024/12/11 10:08
BounceToken
AUCTION$10.068-0.11%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001883+3.40%

Author: Nancy, PANews

The listing fee has always been the focus of market controversy, especially the huge listing fee is often regarded as an important factor hindering market innovation. Therefore, more and more emerging projects choose DEX (decentralized exchange) as the first position, but at the same time, the risk of Rug has also increased significantly.

Recently, after successfully performing a textbook airdrop, the derivatives DEX Hyperliquid not only achieved impressive performance in many data, but also hit a new high in the spot auction price, further enhancing the platform's market advantage. With such strong data, PANews learned that many projects have already set their sights on listing on Hyperliquid.

The auction price of the listed coin increased significantly after the airdrop, and the spot trading liquidity was concentrated in HYPE

On December 6, a token ticket named "SOLV" set a new record for Hyperliquid's auction at a price of approximately US$128,000, which attracted the attention of many investors and was suspected to be related to Solv Protocol, which announced the upcoming TGE (token generation event).

According to official documents, if a project wants to launch Hyperliquid, it needs to obtain the HIP-1 native token deployment rights. HIP-1 is the native token standard established by the protocol for spot trading and creates an on-chain spot order book, similar to ERC20 on Ethereum. However, in order to obtain the right to issue new tokens, projects usually need to participate in Dutch auctions, which are usually held every 31 hours, which means that a maximum of 282 token codes are allowed to be deployed each year.

This auction fee can also be understood as the Gas fee for deployment, which is currently paid in USDC. During the 31-hour auction, the Gas fee for deployment gradually decreases from the initial price to a minimum of 10,000 USDC. If the previous auction was not completed, the initial price will be 10,000 USDC; otherwise, the initial price will be twice the final Gas price of the previous time. The introduction of this auction mechanism can not only avoid excessive speculation and irrational increases caused by excessively high prices, but also dynamically adjust the listing speed of new tokens according to demand. It is this mechanism that ensures that the number of tokens on the Hyperliquid market will not be too large, and gives priority to projects with excellent quality for listing.

Judging from past auctions, ASXN data shows that as of December 10, Hyperliquid has conducted more than 150 auctions since May this year. From the auction price point of view, Hyperliquid's airdrop has become an important turning point. The auction price before December was basically below $25,000, and even millions of dollars, and most of the token codes participating in the auction were MEME coins, such as PEPE, TRUMP, FUN, LADY and WAGMI, but this month's auction prices have risen sharply, except for SOLV, such as SHEEP's auction price of about $112,000, BUBZ about $118,000, GENES about $87,000, etc. This also reflects that the market demand and interest in Hyperliquid have increased significantly after the popularity of the airdrop.

Spot auction price hits new high, could Hyperliquid become a new option for listing coins?

However, judging from the liquidity of hundreds of HIP-1 tokens launched, they are mainly concentrated in a few projects. Hyperliquid transaction data shows that as of December 10, there were hundreds of HIP-1 tokens launched on the platform, with a cumulative trading volume of approximately US$240 million in the past 24 hours, of which Hyperliquid token HYPE accounted for 85.9% of the total trading volume, and its ecological head MEME project PURR accounted for more than 6.7%, and the total liquidity of the remaining projects accounted for only 7.4%. This is related to the fact that Hyperliquid mainly focuses on derivatives trading, and the spot market has gradually taken shape after the rise of MEME.

Spot auction price hits new high, could Hyperliquid become a new option for listing coins?

“Compared to CEX, Hyperliquid currently has very few spot products that can actually be traded. If a large project wins a Hyperliquid spot seat through an auction, it is actually a strong combination. As an on-chain exchange, we are happy to see more high-quality large projects go online or launch through auctions; the USDC funds above can also focus more on the speculation of newly launched assets.” Wu said blockchain analyst @defioasis recently analyzed.

After the airdrop, many data showed impressive performance, and it may become a strong contender for listing?

With its outstanding market performance and innovative coin listing strategies, Hyperliquid may become one of the important competitors for coin listing applications.

On the one hand, the wealth-creating effect of Hyperliquid's airdrop and the successive increases in token prices have become the best marketing tools. As the popularity of the project has surged, Hyperliquid has performed strongly in many data performances.

From the perspective of token price performance, compared with the situation of most projects opening high and closing low after airdrop, the FDV (fully diluted valuation) of Hyperliquid's token HYPE has soared all the way. According to Coingecko data, HYPE's circulating market value once reached 4.96 billion US dollars, and has now fallen slightly, and the current FDV has reached 13.21 billion US dollars, with a maximum of 14.85 billion US dollars.

At the same time, Hyperliquid has a strong competitive advantage in the derivatives DEX track. According to data from The Block on December 9, Hyperliquid's trading volume on that day reached US$9.89 billion, accounting for 58.4% of the entire track (about US$16.92 billion).

Spot auction price hits new high, could Hyperliquid become a new option for listing coins?

At present, Hyperliquid has accumulated a lot of assets. According to DeFiLlama data, as of December 10, the TVL of Hyperliquid Bridge reached 1.54 billion US dollars. With the huge asset pool of the platform, if Hyperliquid launches more high-quality projects, it may further release trading potential.

Spot auction price hits new high, could Hyperliquid become a new option for listing coins?

In addition, from the perspective of money-making ability, Hyperliquid has demonstrated strong profitability. According to research and analysis by @stevenyuntcap of Yunt Capital, the revenue of the Hyperliquid platform includes instant listing auction fees, HLP market makers' profits and losses, and platform fees. The first two are public information, but the team recently explained the last source of income. Based on this, it can be estimated that Hyperliquid's year-to-date revenue is US$44 million. When HYPE was launched, the team used the Assistance Fund wallet to buy HYPE on the market; assuming that the team does not have multiple USDC AF wallets, the year-to-date profit and loss of USDC AF is US$52 million. Therefore, adding HLP's US$44 million and USDC AF's US$52 million, Hyperliquid's year-to-date revenue is approximately US$96 million, surpassing Lido and becoming the 9th most profitable crypto project in 2024.

The above data also demonstrates Hyperliquid's attractiveness and competitiveness in the market.

On the other hand, Hyperliquid is more transparent and fair in its listing mechanism. As we all know, the controversy over listing fees has a long history, including the recent controversy between Binance and Coinbase over listing fees. The opinions of all parties on listing fees are quite different.

The opposing view is that the rising listing fees have undoubtedly brought a heavy economic burden to the early development of the project, and often have to sacrifice the long-term development potential of the project, which in turn affects the healthy development of the overall ecosystem. Arthur Hayes once disclosed in his article that among the top CEXs, such as Binance, the highest fee is 8% of the total token supply of the project as a listing fee, while most other CEXs charge between 250,000 and 500,000 US dollars, usually paid in stablecoins. He believes that there is nothing wrong with CEX charging listing fees. These platforms have invested a lot of money to accumulate a user base, which needs to be recovered. However, as an advisor and token holder, if the project gives the token to the CEX instead of the user, this will damage the future potential of the project and negatively affect the trading price of the token.

However, the positive side believes that the listing fee is part of the exchange's operation and can be used as an effective tool to screen the quality of projects. By charging a certain fee, the exchange can not only ensure the sustainable operation of the platform, but also ensure that the listed projects have a certain economic strength and market recognition, thereby reducing the influx of low-quality projects and maintaining market order and healthy development.

In this regard, IOSG partner Jocy once published an article and made several suggestions. First, the exchange needs to strengthen information transparency and take severe punishment measures against problematic projects; second, the exchange should isolate departmental interests to avoid conflicts of interest; finally, prudent due diligence must be conducted to ensure a diversified decision-making process and say "no" to any form of project fraud.

In addition to exchanges, project parties should not rely on CEX listings, but rather on user participation and market recognition. For example, Binance founder CZ said not long ago, "We should work to reduce such 'quote attacks' in the industry. Bitcoin has never paid any listing fees. Focus on projects, not exchanges." Arthur Hayes said that the biggest problem in the current token issuance is that the initial price is too high. Therefore, no matter which CEX obtains the first listing rights, it is almost impossible to achieve a successful issuance. At the same time, for those project parties who blindly pursue listing on CEX, selling tokens to the listing trading platform can only be done once, but the positive flywheel effect formed by increasing user participation will continue to bring returns. Crypto researcher 0xLoki also wrote that the iron must be hard to forge, and any exchange will list a good enough project. If you need to accept extremely harsh terms to go on the exchange, you need to first think about the motivation of the project party: Is the project really good enough? What is the real purpose of listing on the exchange? Who will pay for the cost in the end?

Ultimately, the core issue of the controversy over listing fees lies in the transparency and fairness of the fees, as well as the sustainable development potential of the project. Compared with the opacity and high fees faced in the CEX listing process, Hyperliquid's listing auction mechanism can reduce listing costs and enhance market fairness, thereby ensuring that the assets on the platform have higher value and market potential. At the same time, Hyperliquid returns listing fees to the community, a mechanism that also helps to encourage more users to participate in transactions.

In general, in the current market environment, how to balance the listing costs and the long-term development of the project has become a core issue that the industry urgently needs to think about and solve.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto

Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Three leading cryptocurrency institutional giants are reportedly working to secure funds to accelerate their goal of accumulating millions of Solana (SOL) tokens. The report suggests heightened interest in the top-performing altcoin and its underlying value.  According to a report from Bloomberg, Jump Crypto, Galaxy Digital, and Multicoin Capital are collaborating to raise a substantial $1 billion for the accumulation of SOL tokens. According to insider sources, all three parties pointed to global financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald LP as the banking firm heading the deal, which would be the largest Solana (SOL) based treasury record thus far. According to anonymous inside sources, financial firms are seeking to acquire a publicly traded company by establishing a cryptocurrency treasury firm.  The leading firms preparing for the massive SOL accumulation have yet to make an official response regarding reports detailing the new development.  Advertisement &nbsp Should Galaxy, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin successfully acquire $1 billion worth of SOL, it would mark the largest Solana (SOL) based reserve established thus far.  Notably, the largest SOL reserve is held by a crypto treasury management firm Upexi, with more than 2 million SOL tokens—valued at $390 million— in its possession.  DeFi Development Corp (DFDV) and Strategies.Inc., formerly Cypherpunk Holdings Inc., are the second and third largest holders of SOL tokens with 1.42 million (around $273 million) and 420,707 SOL ($74 million) in their possession. The recent advancement suggests heightened interest in SOL, highlighting the token’s growing appeal amongst institutional investors.  Meanwhile, Solana (SOL) has declined in price value following the drop in the total crypto market cap, which soared by 2.79% over the last 24 hours, bringing its value to $3.87 trillion at press time. The 6th most valued altcoin by market cap is trading at $213, soaring 2.18% from the…
Solana
SOL$212.63+3.99%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1056+4.98%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000627+13.50%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 07:39
Share
Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining

Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining

BitcoinWorld Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with exciting news! Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin miner Iren Limited, previously known as Iris Energy, has just announced an astounding financial performance. Their latest report highlights a significant Iren Limited profit for the second quarter, marking a strong period for the company and the broader Bitcoin mining industry. What Propelled Iren Limited’s Impressive Q2 Profit? Iren Limited reported a net profit of a remarkable $176.9 million for the second quarter. This impressive figure comes on the heels of robust revenue generation, totaling $187.3 million during the same period. This positive financial update, as reported by The Block, underscores the company’s operational efficiency and strategic positioning within the competitive Bitcoin mining landscape. Several key factors contributed to this success: Strategic Operations: Iren Limited has consistently focused on optimizing its mining infrastructure, deploying high-efficiency hardware. Favorable Market Conditions: The upward trend in Bitcoin’s price during the quarter likely contributed to higher revenue per mined coin, maximizing the value of their efforts. Operational Scale: As a Nasdaq-listed entity, their significant scale allows for substantial mining capacity and economies of scale, reducing per-unit costs. Cost Management: Effective cost controls and energy procurement strategies played a vital role in converting revenue into a healthy net Iren Limited profit. The sheer scale of this financial achievement is a testament to their strong business model and disciplined execution. Beyond Q2: What’s Next for Bitcoin Mining Profit? Looking ahead, Iren Limited has set ambitious targets that underscore its confidence in the future of the digital asset space. The company projects its full-year revenue from Bitcoin mining will reach an astounding $1 billion. This forward-looking forecast suggests sustained growth and a strong belief in the long-term viability of large-scale cryptocurrency operations. Such projections are crucial indicators for investors and market watchers alike. They offer valuable insights into the health and potential of publicly traded Bitcoin mining companies. A billion-dollar revenue target not only reflects Iren Limited’s internal confidence but also paints a positive picture for the entire sector, signaling increasing maturity and institutional interest in this innovative industry. How will other miners respond to this impressive benchmark of Bitcoin mining profit? The Broader Impact of Iren Limited’s Success Story Iren Limited’s financial triumph resonates far beyond its own balance sheet. It provides a compelling narrative for the resilience and profitability of legitimate, large-scale Bitcoin mining operations, even amidst the inherent volatility of the crypto market. This success story helps to solidify the perception of Bitcoin mining as a viable and lucrative industry, attracting further investment and fostering innovation across the ecosystem. Key takeaways from this development include: Bolstered Investor Confidence: Strong earnings reports like this can significantly bolster investor confidence in publicly traded crypto mining companies, proving their potential for substantial returns. Industry Benchmark: Iren Limited sets a high bar for operational excellence and financial performance, encouraging competitors to optimize their own strategies. Catalyst for Growth: The projected full-year revenue hints at significant expansion possibilities for the company and its peers, potentially leading to increased infrastructure development and technological advancements. Ultimately, the substantial Iren Limited profit could serve as a beacon, guiding future investment and development within the cryptocurrency infrastructure, proving that smart strategies yield powerful results. Navigating the Future: Challenges and Opportunities in Bitcoin Mining While the Q2 results are undoubtedly positive, the Bitcoin mining industry faces its unique set of challenges. Factors such as fluctuating energy costs, evolving regulatory landscapes, and the inherent volatility of cryptocurrency prices are constant considerations. However, companies like Iren Limited demonstrate that with robust strategies, efficient operations, and a focus on sustainability, these hurdles can be successfully navigated. Their ability to secure such a significant Iren Limited profit in a dynamic market environment speaks volumes about their adaptive capabilities. It also highlights the critical importance of diversified energy sources, technological advancements in mining hardware, and proactive risk management in maintaining a competitive edge. The journey for crypto miners is always evolving, demanding constant innovation and strategic foresight to capitalize on emerging opportunities. In conclusion, Iren Limited’s Q2 net profit of $176.9 million is a monumental achievement. It underscores the company’s strong operational performance and offers a glimpse into the lucrative potential of the Bitcoin mining sector. With ambitious full-year revenue projections, Iren Limited is not just reporting success; it’s actively shaping the narrative for the future of digital asset infrastructure. This incredible Iren Limited profit story is a clear signal of strength and opportunity in the crypto world, promising an exciting road ahead for investors and enthusiasts alike. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is Iren Limited? Iren Limited is a Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin mining company, formerly known as Iris Energy. They specialize in operating large-scale data centers for cryptocurrency mining. 2. How much net profit did Iren Limited report for Q2? Iren Limited reported an impressive net profit of $176.9 million for the second quarter. 3. What was Iren Limited’s revenue for Q2? The company generated a revenue of $187.3 million during the second quarter. 4. What are Iren Limited’s full-year revenue projections? Iren Limited projects its full-year revenue from Bitcoin mining to reach $1 billion, indicating strong confidence in future growth. 5. What factors contributed to Iren Limited’s Q2 profit? Key factors include strategic operational efficiency, favorable Bitcoin market conditions, significant operational scale, and effective cost management strategies. 6. How does Iren Limited’s success impact the broader Bitcoin mining industry? Their substantial Iren Limited profit serves as a strong indicator of the viability and profitability of large-scale Bitcoin mining, bolstering investor confidence and setting a benchmark for operational excellence within the industry. Did you find this analysis of Iren Limited’s impressive Q2 profit insightful? Share this article with your network on social media to spread the word about the exciting developments in the Bitcoin mining sector! To learn more about the latest Bitcoin mining trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin mining institutional adoption. This post Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Brainedge
LEARN$0.0171-1.21%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1056+4.98%
Edge
EDGE$0.41879+3.95%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/29 05:55
Share
New Wallets Receive 78,891 Ethereum Worth $358M From FalconX – Whale Activity Surges

New Wallets Receive 78,891 Ethereum Worth $358M From FalconX – Whale Activity Surges

The post New Wallets Receive 78,891 Ethereum Worth $358M From FalconX – Whale Activity Surges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New Wallets Receive 78,891 Ethereum Worth $358M From FalconX – Whale Activity Surges | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. As his knowledge grew, Sebastian felt compelled to share his insights with others. He began actively contributing to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn, focusing on fintech and crypto-related content. His goal was to expose valuable trends and insights to a wider audience, fostering a deeper understanding of the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. Sebastian’s contributions quickly gained recognition, and he became a trusted voice in the online crypto community. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K forms, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance. …
Sidekick
K$0.1959+1.55%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.143784+1.66%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001687+2.30%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 06:57
Share

Trending News

More

Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto

Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining

New Wallets Receive 78,891 Ethereum Worth $358M From FalconX – Whale Activity Surges

Whales Hoover Up TOKEN6900 as ICO Hits $3M And Offers One Last Chance to Buy, Is Murad Stacking?

Lisa Cook suggests clerical error may explain mortgage application issue