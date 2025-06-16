Michael Saylor’s Strategy Snaps Up $1.05B in Bitcoin – Debt-Fueled Bet or Masterstroke?

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/16 23:51
Strategy disclosed in a Form 8‑K filed June 16 that it has purchased an additional 10,100 Bitcoin at a cost of approximately $1.05 billion, representing an average acquisition price of about $104,080 per bitcoin.

This latest investment raises Strategy’s total Bitcoin holdings to approximately 592,100 BTC, solidifying its standing as one of the largest corporate Bitcoin holders globally.

The firm continues executing on its “buy and hold” strategy, fueled by proceeds from equity and debt financing, rather than using its at‑the‑market programs. Importantly, Strategy did not sell any stock or Bitcoin in the days surrounding the acquisition.

Continued Confidence in Bitcoin’s Long-Term Value

In the filing, Strategy’s management stresses its unwavering conviction in Bitcoin’s long-term value proposition, although they acknowledge the volatility and risks associated with such a concentrated treasury allocation.

The filing explicitly warns that the absence of diversification heightens exposure to Bitcoin’s short-term price fluctuations: “The concentration of our assets in Bitcoin limits our ability to mitigate risk that could otherwise be achieved by holding a more diversified portfolio.”

Strategy notes that this strategy “has not been tested over an extended period of time or under different market conditions.”

Financing and Risk Factors

The 8‑K also discloses that Strategy’s Bitcoin acquisitions are financed primarily through debt and equity, making the company dependent on favorable financing conditions to sustain its accumulation trajectory.

Strategy also flags counterparty and custody risks, acknowledging that if custodians were to undergo insolvency, access to stored bitcoin might be impeded.

This purchase follows a recent 10-for-1 stock split in August 2024, ensuring that per-share metrics in the Form 8‑K reflect adjusted, post-split figures.

With Bitcoin hovering around $104k, Strategy’s entry is striking for its size and continued commitment amid a volatile macroeconomic environment.

Michael Saylor Extends Hand to Pakistan’s Crypto Ambition

This weekend, Michael Saylor, the executive chairman of Strategy, reportedly met with top Pakistani officials to explore how crypto could help reshape the country’s financial future.

The talks, described by officials as a “landmark discussion,” brought Saylor together with Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and Minister of State for Crypto and Blockchain Bilal Bin Saqib.

The agenda focused on how Bitcoin could be used in sovereign reserves and monetary policy. Meanwhile, Pakistan is accelerating efforts to become a digital asset leader in the Global South.

“Pakistan aspires to lead the Global South in the development and adoption of digital assets, setting a benchmark for innovation, regulation, and inclusive growth in the digital economy,” said Aurangzeb, who also chairs the Pakistan Crypto Council.

Cheap Below $0.003, This Meme Coin Could be the Next 20,000% Runner After Pepe Coin (PEPE)

Cheap Below $0.003, This Meme Coin Could be the Next 20,000% Runner After Pepe Coin (PEPE)

From Dogecoin’s early dominance to Shiba Inu’s community-driven surge and Pepe’s explosive run, history shows that meme tokens can deliver life-changing returns in a short span. Attention is shifting toward a new contender trading under $0.003; Little Pepe (LILPEPE). With its nearly sold-out presale, unique Layer 2 design, and rapid rise in community interest, LILPEPE […]
VanEck CEO Says Ethereum Could Power Banks in the Stablecoin Era

VanEck CEO Says Ethereum Could Power Banks in the Stablecoin Era

TLDR VanEck CEO Jan van Eck described Ethereum as the Wall Street token during an interview. He explained that banks must prepare to handle stablecoins as demand for digital payments grows. The United States introduced the Genius Act which is the first federal law focused on stablecoins. The law provided banks with a framework to [...] The post VanEck CEO Says Ethereum Could Power Banks in the Stablecoin Era appeared first on CoinCentral.
Interpreting the 6 current situations of Web3 AI track: Compared with AI Agent, institutions pay more attention to infrastructure

Interpreting the 6 current situations of Web3 AI track: Compared with AI Agent, institutions pay more attention to infrastructure

Gamblers are still mindlessly following various junk projects on Pump.Fun, while smart money is making 5 to 10 times the profit through new projects on Virtuals.
