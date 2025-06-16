After HYPE hit a new high of $44.4, the giant whale holding 4x leveraged long positions in $HYPE made a floating profit of more than $13.7 million By: PANews 2025/06/16 15:11

HYPE $46.23 -3.54% MORE $0.10341 +3.02% JUNE $0.069 -8.12%

PANews reported on June 16 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the price of $HYPE broke through the historical high, reaching $44.4. A whale holding a 4x leveraged long position in $HYPE currently has a floating profit of more than $13.7 million.