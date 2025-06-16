Japan’s Metaplanet reaches its 2025 target of 10K Bitcoin after latest 1,112 BTC purchase

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/16 12:45
Metaplanet has officially crossed the 10,000 BTC threshold, achieving its year-end 2025 target six months ahead of schedule. 

On June 16, the Tokyo-listed company disclosed the purchase of 1,112 additional Bitcoin (BTC) at an average price of 15.18 million yen per BTC, roughly $105, 000, bringing its total holdings to exactly 10,000 BTC. The acquisition, valued at approximately 16.88 billion yen, about $110 million, marks a major milestone in the firm’s Bitcoin accumulation strategy.

The latest purchase was financed through the issuance of a new $210 million bond to EVO Fund, also announced on June 16. These zero-interest bonds are scheduled to mature in December 2025 but can be redeemed earlier. 

The entire amount raised is being directed toward buying more Bitcoin, continuing the company’s focused approach to BTC accumulation. While the firm expects little impact on its full-year earnings, it has said it will update the market if anything changes.

Originally, Metaplanet’s longer-term goal was to reach 21,000 BTC by 2026 under what it called the “21 Million Plan.” But in a major shift this June, the company raised its ambitions, now targeting 100,000 BTC by the end of 2026 and 210,000 BTC by 2027. That final figure would represent 1% of Bitcoin’s total supply.

Alongside its Bitcoin buying, the company uses internal performance metrics to track progress. One of these, BTC Yield, measures how much Bitcoin is held per fully diluted share and is designed to reflect the impact of both buying BTC and issuing shares. As of June 16, the yield for the current quarter was 87.2%. Past quarters have seen even sharper increases, including a 309.8% rise in Q4 2024.

To finance its expansion, Metaplanet has also raised money through stock sales. It granted EVO Fund 21 million new share rights in five tranches in January, with flexible pricing and no discounts. The firm’s aggressive capital raise and BTC acquisitions have positioned it as Asia’s largest corporate holder of Bitcoin and the eighth largest holder globally.

