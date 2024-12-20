PA Daily | The monthly decline of 8 meme coins in the top 500 by market value exceeded 50%; fake news of Usual’s cooperation with DOGE caused USUAL to break through $1.6

By: PANews
2024/12/20 17:50
Moonveil
Index Cooperative
TOP Network
DOGE
USUAL
Memecoin
Today's news tips:

Metaplanet issues 5 billion yen in ordinary bonds to accelerate Bitcoin purchases

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a single-day net outflow of $680 million, a record high

Nearly 720 BTC were transferred out of Mt.Gox address, worth about 69.87 million US dollars

10 of the top 500 crypto tokens by market cap have fallen by more than 50% in 30 days, 8 of which are meme coins

The cooperation between USUAL and DOGE is fake news. USUAL briefly broke through $1.6 and then fell back.

DuckChain Completes $5 Million Financing, DWF Ventures and Others Participate

CZ says Revolut has listed BNB

Ethereum Foundation sold ETH 32 times in the past year, 15 times close to the high point

Regulatory News

Crypto.com and F1 extend partnership until 2030

According to Formula 1 official news, Crypto.com and F1's cooperation agreement has been extended to 2030. This cooperation started in 2021, during which time F1's cumulative TV audience reached 1.5 billion, with 750 million fans worldwide, and Crypto.com's user base has also grown to over 100 million. In the new agreement, Crypto.com will focus on creating unique experiences for fans in multiple Grand Prix, while continuing to serve as the official title partner of the F1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix. It is reported that the Formula 1 competition began in 1950 and is the world's most prestigious racing competition and the world's most popular annual sporting event.

US SEC approves Hashdex to launch Nasdaq Bitcoin and Ethereum crypto index ETF

According to documents released by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the SEC has approved the listing and trading of Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF and Franklin Crypto Index ETF. These funds will be listed on the Nasdaq and Cboe BZX exchanges respectively, allowing investors to invest in Bitcoin and Ethereum indirectly through traditional financial markets. The approval includes a comprehensive market monitoring protocol to prevent fraud and manipulation.

Animoca Brands announces Q2 and Q3 2024 financial and operational highlights

Animoca Brands announced financial and business highlights (unaudited, non-IFRS indicators) as of June 30 and September 30, 2024. The company's Q2 and Q3 scheduled revenues reached US$48 million and US$69 million, respectively, with cash and stablecoin balances of US$248 million, liquid digital assets worth US$330 million, and off-balance sheet token asset reserves of US$1.6 billion. The MOCA token was launched on Upbit and Bithumb in December, with a 24-hour trading volume of over US$2 billion and 1.8 million Mocaverse users. The number of active wallets on the Open Campus education chain test network reached 1.8 million, with a transaction volume of over 67 million transactions; The Sandbox Alpha Season 4 drove the SAND token up 350%; GAMEE had 16 million monthly active users. In 2024, the company realized US$28 million in revenue from token investments and continued to invest in more than 530 projects.

Metaplanet issues 5 billion yen in ordinary bonds to accelerate Bitcoin purchases

Metaplanet Inc., a Japanese listed company, announced that it will issue 5 billion yen of Series 5 ordinary bonds through a private placement, and the proceeds will be used to purchase Bitcoin. The repayment of these funds is expected to be completed through the exercise proceeds of the Series 12 stock acquisition rights. The bonds will not pay interest and are scheduled to mature on June 16, 2025, and holders can redeem some or all of the bonds early. The company said that the issuance will have limited impact on the financial results as of December 31, 2024.

Blockaid report: More than half of new crypto tokens will be malicious in 2024, with fraud losses reaching $1.4 billion

According to a report by blockchain security company Blockaid, about 59% of the crypto tokens launched in 2024 were identified as "malicious tokens." Among them, 27% involved "rug-pull" scams. The growth of these malicious tokens is related to the popular Meme token trend in the market. Currently, there are 10 Meme tokens with a market value of more than $1 billion, attracting a large number of imitators to release similar tokens on chains such as Ethereum, Base and Solana. Despite this, losses caused by crypto scams and hackers have dropped sharply from $5.6 billion last year to $1.4 billion in 2024. This data is based on Blockaid's on-chain detection and response platform, an analysis of 2.41 billion transactions, 780 million dApp connections, and 220 million tokens.

Financing

DuckChain Completes $5 Million Financing, DWF Ventures and Others Participate

DuckChain, the consumer layer of TON ecosystem, announced the successful completion of a $5 million financing round, with investors including DAO5, Offchain Labs, Kenetic Capital, DWF Ventures, Oak Grove VC, Skyland VC, Geek Cartel, Gate.io, Presto Labs, etc. In addition, angel investors of well-known projects such as CamelotDEX and Quantstamp also participated in this round of financing.

DuckChain plans to use this funding to unlock the on-chain potential of more than 30 million Telegram Star users through TON-based EVM solutions. At the same time, DuckChain also launched the "Yellow Duck Mission" hackathon with a total prize pool of $1 million, and partners include Wallet, Arbitrum and OnePiece Labs.

Project News

AltLayer receives 1 million EIGEN tokens, all to be given back to the community

According to the official announcement of AltLayer, the Eigen Foundation has provided it with a grant of 1 million EIGEN tokens in recognition of its contribution to the EigenLayer ecosystem. AltLayer announced that all the tokens will be used to give back to the community: • The first batch of 500,000 EIGEN tokens: distributed to reALT holders and stakers starting this week, with snapshots from May 9 to December 12, 2024. • The remaining 500,000 EIGEN tokens: will be distributed after Eigen Layer's V2 reward mechanism goes live on the mainnet in 2025. Users can claim them through the only official website stake.altlayer.io, and the claim time is from 11:00 on December 20, 2024 to 11:00 on February 20, 2025, Beijing time.

Coinbase has suspended wBTC trading, and the WBTC team responded

According to the Coinbase announcement, it will suspend trading of wBTC (Wrapped Bitcoin) at around noon Eastern Time on December 19, 2024, including Coinbase.com, Coinbase Exchange, and Coinbase Prime platforms. Users' wBTC funds can still be withdrawn at any time. In this regard, the WBTC team expressed regret and surprise, saying that it has always been committed to providing compliant, transparent and decentralized Bitcoin tokenization products. The team emphasized that WBTC has a leading position in transparency and decentralization, and is deeply integrated with multiple DeFi protocols, making important contributions to the development of the ecosystem. At the same time, the team called on Coinbase to reconsider this decision and promised to provide more information to address any concerns.

Robinhood Lists BONK

According to Robinhood’s official announcement, the cryptocurrency $BONK has been officially launched on its trading platform. Users can now trade through Robinhood Crypto.

CZ says Revolut has listed BNB

Binance founder CZ said on social media that financial technology giant Revolut has listed BNB. He revealed that he had just learned the news and said that the community is growing.

Binance postpones delisting of OMG/USDT perpetual contract

Binance announced that it will further postpone the delisting of the USDⓈ-M OMGUSDT perpetual contract until 17:00 (Beijing time) on January 31, 2025. At that time, the platform will automatically settle the contract and then delist it.

The cooperation between USUAL and DOGE is fake news. USUAL briefly broke through $1.6 and then fell back.

According to James Fishback, the account of Vivek Ramaswamy, co-leader of the US government's efficiency department DOGE, has been hacked and a false statement has been issued, claiming that the DOGE department has reached a cooperation with the stablecoin issuer USUAL to reduce the federal fiscal deficit and promote cryptocurrency initiatives. Fishback confirmed that this statement is false news and Vivek has been locked out of his account. Binance market shows that USUAL briefly broke through $1.6 and is now trading at about $1.51.

OKX will launch FARTCOINUSDT and AI16ZUSDT perpetual contracts

OKX announced that it will launch FARTCOINUSDT and AI16ZUSDT perpetual contracts from 17:00 to 17:15 (UTC+8) on December 20, 2024. Users can trade through the web, App and API. FARTCOIN is the token mentioned by Truth Terminal, an autonomous chatbot created by artificial intelligence researcher Andy Ayrey; AI16Z is the world's first venture capital company led by AI agents, dedicated to connecting AI entrepreneurs and investors and promoting the rapid development of the ecosystem.

Viewpoint

Murad: Pay attention to the resilient Meme coins, which may perform well in 2025

According to statistics from Meme ecosystem KOL Murad, the prices of various Meme coins have generally fallen sharply in the past 30 days. Among them, LUCE, GINNAN and SKBDI fell by 76%, 65% and 56% respectively, while SPX6900 became a rare exception, rising 33% in the past 30 days. In addition, GIGA and MOG recorded 30-day increases of 25% and 1% respectively.

He said that for Memecoin, whose price has fallen in the past week, investors should pay special attention to the tokens that have performed the best. He pointed out that the communities of these tokens may have more "diamond hand" holders (long-term firm holders), which means that they have greater future potential and may perform well in 2025.

Spartan Group: The 12 months after the US election are usually a strong period for crypto assets, especially for small and medium-sized tokens

Spartan Group published an analysis that in the 2024 US presidential election, Trump not only won the election with an overwhelming advantage, but the Republican Party also controlled the Senate and the House of Representatives. This victory provides a huge lever to promote policy changes, and it is expected that the next 12 months will be very beneficial to the crypto industry.

The article points out that what is different about this election is the importance of the crypto agenda. Trump and his core advisers are crypto-friendly, and crypto companies have provided a lot of support in the election. In addition, Trump has expressed his hope that the United States will become a global crypto hub. Currently, the United States is a leader in crypto infrastructure, mining, and trading, but the new government's policies may further consolidate this position.

Historical data shows that the 12 months after the US election is usually a strong performance period for crypto assets. The policy clarity brought by the election results and the combined effect of the BTC halving cycle may drive market sentiment to risk appetite, especially for small and medium-sized tokens. Spartan Group believes that as the "altcoin season" approaches, the crypto market will have more room for growth in the coming year.

Greeks.live: BTC pullback may trigger "alt season", and options cost-effectiveness will increase at the end of the year

According to Greeks.live analyst Adam, BTC recently pulled back after failing to hit $110,000, clearing some leveraged longs, while the adjustment of altcoins has lasted for nearly a month. Based on previous bull market experience, a sharp correction in Bitcoin may trigger an "altcoin season", but the intensity of the correction is still unclear.

As Christmas and annual delivery approach, ETF funds are flowing out significantly, and market makers continue to adjust their positions. Recently, the daily average transaction volume of large call options exceeds 30%. After more than 40% of options expire at the end of the year, the large amount of margin released is expected to drive the implied volatility down, and the cost-effectiveness of buying options in the next week may be significantly improved. According to news yesterday, Deribit: BTC options and ETH options with a total nominal value of approximately US$2.7 billion will expire tomorrow.

CryptoQuant founder: Bitcoin dominance rate has fallen by 6% recently, and only a few altcoins have attracted new liquidity

Ki Young Ju, founder of CryptoQuant, pointed out that Bitcoin’s dominance rate recently fell by 6%, of which XRP accounted for 3% of the contribution, and the dominance rate is now recovering.

He said that only a few altcoins attracted new liquidity, and the rotation of BTC to altcoins was limited. This was not a "altcoin season" in the traditional sense, but more like a season for individual altcoins with outstanding performance.

Important data

10 of the top 500 crypto tokens by market cap have fallen by more than 50% in 30 days, 8 of which are meme coins

According to coinmarketcap data, in the past 30 days, 10 of the top 500 cryptocurrencies by market value have fallen by more than 50%, of which 8 are meme coins. The specific data are as follows: Magic Eden (ME) fell 72.88% and is now priced at $3.07; Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) fell 59.75% and is now priced at $0.6628; Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) fell 58.30% and is now priced at $0.4799; Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) fell 56.60% and is now priced at $0.1015; Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) fell 55.57% and is now priced at $0.7724; Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) fell 53.90% and is now priced at $0.1811; XION (XION) fell 52.93% and is now priced at $3.30; (PONKE) fell 52.76% and is now priced at $0.3369; Neiro (Neiro On Ethereum) (NEIRO) fell 52.11% and is now priced at $0.0009805; Sudang (HIPPO) fell 51.50% and is now priced at $0.009632.

Mt.Gox address just transferred nearly 720 BTC, worth about $69.87 million

Arkm data showed that at 9:07 Beijing time, Mt. Gox transferred 719.568 $BTC to two new wallet addresses, worth approximately US$69.87 million.

Data: The number of active cryptocurrency users in Hong Kong is currently estimated to be only about 100,000

According to Sing Tao Daily, people in the virtual asset industry in Hong Kong said that the development of virtual assets in Hong Kong is in its early stages and they are not worried about market competition. Instead, they believe that as more participants join in, the market will grow. According to HashKey estimates, there are only about 100,000 active cryptocurrency users in Hong Kong, and the market size is relatively small. Moreover, most of the market has been occupied by existing licensed platforms. New entrants need to face high operating costs and face the problem of difficulty in seizing the market. It is expected that the competition in the virtual asset industry in Hong Kong will be less likely to intensify in the future.

El Salvador wallet address holds 11 bitcoins worth $1.07 million

On-chain data shows that at 8:07 Beijing time, the wallet address of El Salvador purchased 11 bitcoins worth $1.07 million for its strategic bitcoin reserves. Yesterday, it was reported that the El Salvadoran government will accelerate the purchase of bitcoins as strategic reserves, and the official bitcoin wallet Chivo will be sold or discontinued. Due to a $1.4 billion loan agreement with the IMF, bitcoin payments will become voluntary.

World Liberty purchased 722.2 ETH with $2.5 million 1 hour ago

According to Onchain Lens, an hour ago, Trump's World Liberty (@worldlibertyfi) used $2.5 million USDC to purchase 722.2 ETH, with an average price of $3,461 per transaction.

The Ethereum Foundation sold ETH 32 times in the past year, 15 times close to the high point

According to Lookonchain monitoring, the price of ETH has fallen by about 17% since the Ethereum Foundation sold 100 ETH on December 17. In the past year, the Ethereum Foundation has conducted 32 ETH sales transactions, totaling 4,466 ETH (about US$12.6 million), of which 15 transactions were close to market highs.

Hyperliquid’s 24-hour trading volume exceeds $13 billion, setting a new record

According to official news, the 24-hour trading volume of the Hyperliquid platform exceeded US$13 billion for the first time, setting a record high.

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net outflow of $680 million in a single day, a record high

According to SoSoValue data, on December 19, Eastern Time, Bitcoin spot ETFs had a net outflow of $680 million in a single day, a record high. Among them, Grayscale ETF GBTC had a net outflow of $87.8625 million in a single day, with a historical cumulative net outflow of $21.236 billion; Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF BTC had a net outflow of $189 million in a single day, but the historical cumulative net inflow was still $853 million. In contrast, WisdomTree ETF BTCW had a net inflow of $2.0474 million yesterday, with a historical cumulative net inflow of $229 million. As of now, the total net asset value of Bitcoin spot ETFs is $109.655 billion, accounting for 5.74% of the total market value of Bitcoin, and the historical cumulative net inflow is $36.329 billion.

Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto

Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Three leading cryptocurrency institutional giants are reportedly working to secure funds to accelerate their goal of accumulating millions of Solana (SOL) tokens. The report suggests heightened interest in the top-performing altcoin and its underlying value.  According to a report from Bloomberg, Jump Crypto, Galaxy Digital, and Multicoin Capital are collaborating to raise a substantial $1 billion for the accumulation of SOL tokens. According to insider sources, all three parties pointed to global financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald LP as the banking firm heading the deal, which would be the largest Solana (SOL) based treasury record thus far. According to anonymous inside sources, financial firms are seeking to acquire a publicly traded company by establishing a cryptocurrency treasury firm.  The leading firms preparing for the massive SOL accumulation have yet to make an official response regarding reports detailing the new development.  Advertisement &nbsp Should Galaxy, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin successfully acquire $1 billion worth of SOL, it would mark the largest Solana (SOL) based reserve established thus far.  Notably, the largest SOL reserve is held by a crypto treasury management firm Upexi, with more than 2 million SOL tokens—valued at $390 million— in its possession.  DeFi Development Corp (DFDV) and Strategies.Inc., formerly Cypherpunk Holdings Inc., are the second and third largest holders of SOL tokens with 1.42 million (around $273 million) and 420,707 SOL ($74 million) in their possession. The recent advancement suggests heightened interest in SOL, highlighting the token’s growing appeal amongst institutional investors.  Meanwhile, Solana (SOL) has declined in price value following the drop in the total crypto market cap, which soared by 2.79% over the last 24 hours, bringing its value to $3.87 trillion at press time. The 6th most valued altcoin by market cap is trading at $213, soaring 2.18% from the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 07:39
Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining

Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining

BitcoinWorld Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with exciting news! Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin miner Iren Limited, previously known as Iris Energy, has just announced an astounding financial performance. Their latest report highlights a significant Iren Limited profit for the second quarter, marking a strong period for the company and the broader Bitcoin mining industry. What Propelled Iren Limited’s Impressive Q2 Profit? Iren Limited reported a net profit of a remarkable $176.9 million for the second quarter. This impressive figure comes on the heels of robust revenue generation, totaling $187.3 million during the same period. This positive financial update, as reported by The Block, underscores the company’s operational efficiency and strategic positioning within the competitive Bitcoin mining landscape. Several key factors contributed to this success: Strategic Operations: Iren Limited has consistently focused on optimizing its mining infrastructure, deploying high-efficiency hardware. Favorable Market Conditions: The upward trend in Bitcoin’s price during the quarter likely contributed to higher revenue per mined coin, maximizing the value of their efforts. Operational Scale: As a Nasdaq-listed entity, their significant scale allows for substantial mining capacity and economies of scale, reducing per-unit costs. Cost Management: Effective cost controls and energy procurement strategies played a vital role in converting revenue into a healthy net Iren Limited profit. The sheer scale of this financial achievement is a testament to their strong business model and disciplined execution. Beyond Q2: What’s Next for Bitcoin Mining Profit? Looking ahead, Iren Limited has set ambitious targets that underscore its confidence in the future of the digital asset space. The company projects its full-year revenue from Bitcoin mining will reach an astounding $1 billion. This forward-looking forecast suggests sustained growth and a strong belief in the long-term viability of large-scale cryptocurrency operations. Such projections are crucial indicators for investors and market watchers alike. They offer valuable insights into the health and potential of publicly traded Bitcoin mining companies. A billion-dollar revenue target not only reflects Iren Limited’s internal confidence but also paints a positive picture for the entire sector, signaling increasing maturity and institutional interest in this innovative industry. How will other miners respond to this impressive benchmark of Bitcoin mining profit? The Broader Impact of Iren Limited’s Success Story Iren Limited’s financial triumph resonates far beyond its own balance sheet. It provides a compelling narrative for the resilience and profitability of legitimate, large-scale Bitcoin mining operations, even amidst the inherent volatility of the crypto market. This success story helps to solidify the perception of Bitcoin mining as a viable and lucrative industry, attracting further investment and fostering innovation across the ecosystem. Key takeaways from this development include: Bolstered Investor Confidence: Strong earnings reports like this can significantly bolster investor confidence in publicly traded crypto mining companies, proving their potential for substantial returns. Industry Benchmark: Iren Limited sets a high bar for operational excellence and financial performance, encouraging competitors to optimize their own strategies. Catalyst for Growth: The projected full-year revenue hints at significant expansion possibilities for the company and its peers, potentially leading to increased infrastructure development and technological advancements. Ultimately, the substantial Iren Limited profit could serve as a beacon, guiding future investment and development within the cryptocurrency infrastructure, proving that smart strategies yield powerful results. Navigating the Future: Challenges and Opportunities in Bitcoin Mining While the Q2 results are undoubtedly positive, the Bitcoin mining industry faces its unique set of challenges. Factors such as fluctuating energy costs, evolving regulatory landscapes, and the inherent volatility of cryptocurrency prices are constant considerations. However, companies like Iren Limited demonstrate that with robust strategies, efficient operations, and a focus on sustainability, these hurdles can be successfully navigated. Their ability to secure such a significant Iren Limited profit in a dynamic market environment speaks volumes about their adaptive capabilities. It also highlights the critical importance of diversified energy sources, technological advancements in mining hardware, and proactive risk management in maintaining a competitive edge. The journey for crypto miners is always evolving, demanding constant innovation and strategic foresight to capitalize on emerging opportunities. In conclusion, Iren Limited’s Q2 net profit of $176.9 million is a monumental achievement. It underscores the company’s strong operational performance and offers a glimpse into the lucrative potential of the Bitcoin mining sector. With ambitious full-year revenue projections, Iren Limited is not just reporting success; it’s actively shaping the narrative for the future of digital asset infrastructure. This incredible Iren Limited profit story is a clear signal of strength and opportunity in the crypto world, promising an exciting road ahead for investors and enthusiasts alike. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is Iren Limited? Iren Limited is a Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin mining company, formerly known as Iris Energy. They specialize in operating large-scale data centers for cryptocurrency mining. 2. How much net profit did Iren Limited report for Q2? Iren Limited reported an impressive net profit of $176.9 million for the second quarter. 3. What was Iren Limited’s revenue for Q2? The company generated a revenue of $187.3 million during the second quarter. 4. What are Iren Limited’s full-year revenue projections? Iren Limited projects its full-year revenue from Bitcoin mining to reach $1 billion, indicating strong confidence in future growth. 5. What factors contributed to Iren Limited’s Q2 profit? Key factors include strategic operational efficiency, favorable Bitcoin market conditions, significant operational scale, and effective cost management strategies. 6. How does Iren Limited’s success impact the broader Bitcoin mining industry? Their substantial Iren Limited profit serves as a strong indicator of the viability and profitability of large-scale Bitcoin mining, bolstering investor confidence and setting a benchmark for operational excellence within the industry. Did you find this analysis of Iren Limited’s impressive Q2 profit insightful? Share this article with your network on social media to spread the word about the exciting developments in the Bitcoin mining sector! To learn more about the latest Bitcoin mining trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin mining institutional adoption. This post Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/08/29 05:55
New Wallets Receive 78,891 Ethereum Worth $358M From FalconX – Whale Activity Surges

New Wallets Receive 78,891 Ethereum Worth $358M From FalconX – Whale Activity Surges

The post New Wallets Receive 78,891 Ethereum Worth $358M From FalconX – Whale Activity Surges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New Wallets Receive 78,891 Ethereum Worth $358M From FalconX – Whale Activity Surges | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. As his knowledge grew, Sebastian felt compelled to share his insights with others. He began actively contributing to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn, focusing on fintech and crypto-related content. His goal was to expose valuable trends and insights to a wider audience, fostering a deeper understanding of the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. Sebastian’s contributions quickly gained recognition, and he became a trusted voice in the online crypto community. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K forms, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance. …
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 06:57
