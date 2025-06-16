Coinbase Product Manager: Coinbase on-chain lending total exceeds $400 million By: PANews 2025/06/16 08:25

According to PANews on June 16, Max Branzburg, product manager at Coinbase, cited Dune data and said that to date, Coinbase users have lent more than $400 million USDC through the on-chain mechanism, with an annualized interest rate of about 5%. The lending function has grown rapidly within a few months of its launch. Max mentioned that users are using this function to collateralize BTC and raise funds without reducing their holdings.