International crude oil opened sharply higher by 6% on Monday By: PANews 2025/06/16 07:27

MORE $0.10341 +2.98% JUNE $0.069 -8.12% NOW $0.00714 +5.77%

PANews reported on June 16 that affected by the Israeli-Iranian conflict, WTI crude oil opened more than 6% higher on Monday and is now trading at US$76.13 per barrel.