Mainnet launch countdown! A look at the 22 ecological projects that will soon be settled in Abstract Chain

Author: Nancy, PANews

Recently, after Pudgy Penguins attracted market attention due to the airdrop event, the L2 chain Abstract Chain developed by its parent company Igloo Inc. has also attracted market attention due to the expected PENGU airdrop and the upcoming mainnet launch.

Abstract Chain is a consumer-centric blockchain for consumer encryption, pioneering culture, community and on-chain creativity. It will be launched on the mainnet in January next year. In July this year, Abstract Chain announced that it had received more than $11 million in financing led by the well-known venture capital firm Founders Fund.

Over the past period of time, many projects have officially announced that they will soon be launched on the Abstract Chain ecosystem. In this article, PANews has counted 22 of the crypto projects that have attracted high market attention, mainly NFT projects, and also covering multiple tracks such as games, DeFi, Launchpad and AI.

Khuga

Khuga is a Web3 project developed by Khuga Lab, which aims to create a creative and interactive decentralized virtual world through innovative IP and blockchain technology, and encourage creators and players to jointly build an ecosystem. OpenSea data shows that the cumulative transaction volume of the NFT project Khuga by KhugaLabs has reached 667 ETH so far.

Mintify

Mintify is a digital asset trading platform founded in 2022. It has launched Ethereum, Base, Bitcoin, ApeChain, Flow, etc. Mintify has completed more than 20,000 ETH transactions so far, has about 180,000 users, and raised US$5 million in funds.

77-Bit

77-Bit is a cyberpunk-style anime series that aims to redefine MMORPG (massively multiplayer online role-playing game) for a new generation. It will open its beta version next month. As early as April 2022, 77-Bit issued NFTs, and the total transaction volume has exceeded 21,000 ETH to date.

Imaginary Ones

Imaginary Ones aims to build the next generation of Web3 entertainment companies and has received investments from Kuek Yu-Chuang, Vice President of iQiyi and former Vice President of Netflix, Cypher Capital, Animoca Brands, Polygon Ventures, etc. As previously reported by PANews , Imaginary Ones was originally an NFT project based on Ethereum and released the first NFT series of the same name. In May this year, it announced plans to launch a utility token $BUBBLE for staking, governance, platform payments, and exclusive access to games, merchandise, and content.

Blever

Blever is an NFT portal that aims to redefine the relationship between creators and collectors. It can help creators give back to loyal fans through NFTs and digital rewards. It was previously funded by Yuga Labs' L2 ApeChain DAO and launched on the chain.

Multiplier

Multiplier is an innovative Web3 project that combines NFTs. It aims to provide users with a diversified entertainment experience through gamification, provide players with rewards and interaction opportunities, and encourage community members to participate in content creation, game competitions and social interactions.

Wolfswap

Wolfswap is a DEX that supports multiple blockchains and aims to provide users with a safe and convenient crypto asset trading experience. $WOLF launched by Wolfswap includes regular tokens and NFTs, which can be pledged to earn income.

Kabu

Kabu is an NFT consisting of 7,000 bear characters, with the background of 6 bears from different backgrounds living, growing and having fun together in the vibrant Sunset City. The project aims to bridge the gap between traditional and digital art and promote the public's entry into the Web3 world through its creative content and interactive platform.

NFTs2Me

NFTs2Me is a code-free NFT toolkit that allows users to create, deploy and manage NFT collection and minting pages using custom subdomains for free, aiming to break the complexity and barriers in the traditional NFT purchasing process.

Abstract Cats

Abstract Cats is the first cat-themed PFP NFT project on Abstract Chain. Each NFT is a hand-drawn illustration showing cats in various abstract styles. Holders can get exclusive events, DAO governance, future sales participation rights and other benefits. Abstract Cats will be officially launched on the first day of the mainnet launch.

zkMarkets

zkMarkets is an NFT trading platform based on zkSync Era, aiming to provide users with the best NFT trading and management experience. Its core functions include Launchpad, Paymaster, Aggregation and Twitter Bot.

Canna Sapiens

Canna Sapiens is a PFP NFT series, scheduled to be minted on Abstract Chain in January 2025, which aims to build a cannabis culture community driven by humor and creativity, revolving around humor and innovation, and encouraging participants to become creators. NFT holders can obtain benefits such as NFT authorization, priority access, store exclusive discounts and creative rewards.

DOGAMÍ

DOGAMÍ is a Web3 entertainment platform supported by Ubisoft, Animoca Brands, and SANDBOX, aiming to combine games, digital collectibles, and cross-media storytelling to build a dog-themed digital entertainment universe. Founded in 2021, DOGAMÍ was once the largest NFT game project on Tezos. It expanded to the Polygon ecosystem in 2023 and recently announced that it will be launched on Abstract Chain. Previously, DOGAMÍ raised $4 million in revenue through NFT sales.

Hotdogs

Hotdogs is a community-driven Web3 project that combines NFTs, interactive mechanisms, and personalized experiences. Hotdogs has partnered with pixel artist Zonix to issue NFTs, with a total of 3,333 NFTs. In addition, Hotdogs has also partnered with Abstract Chain to issue the testnet NFT project Abstract Hotdogs Early SBT NFT, which has achieved a minting record of more than 48 million times.

Upcade

Upcade is a Web3 gaming hub that aims to create a decentralized interactive experience through unique digital assets and NFTs.

Moonsheep

Moonsheep will be the first 404 project on Abstract Chain, pushing the boundaries of art and technology. Users can earn a few points through the Telegram robot or purchase The Sad Times NFT to obtain whitelist qualifications.

Seedify

Seedify is a Web3 incubator and launch platform that focuses on Web3 projects with innovative technologies such as DeFi, artificial intelligence, NFT, and Web3 games. Holders of its token $SFUND can obtain early access, token purchases, and other benefits through staking.

YOLO

YOLO is an innovative PFP NFT project that provides NFT holders with a unique AI assistant experience. YOLO combines personal AI assistants, advanced investment tools, simplified trading processes, and deep integration with the community to provide users with a personalized, intelligent, and efficient Web3 experience. Among them, the total number of YOLO NFTs is 2222, and the core token $YOLO has the main functions of ecosystem integration, reward and incentive mechanisms, financial and transaction convenience, and staking and revenue sharing.

Telgather

Telgather is the first mini-game platform integrated into Telegram, aiming to create a player-driven, community-supported gaming ecosystem where every player can participate in game development, asset trading, and ecosystem construction.

RUYUI

Ruyui Studios is a dynamic team of creatives, gamers, builders and visionaries dedicated to developing games, digital art and interactive entertainment projects. The team has participated in works such as Big Hero 6 and Duck Donald Club. The total number of Ruyui NFTs is 7,777, and pre-sale quotas are open to the community.

Cat AI

Cat AI is the first batch of pixelated cat-themed AI Agents to land on Abstract Chain, combining artificial intelligence technology with artistic creation and NFT trading.

The Plooshies

The Plooshies is an interactive, gamified NFT story adventure with 3,333 animated and playable Plooshies character NFTs. OpenSea data shows that as of December 27, its NFT trading volume reached 1,536 ETH.