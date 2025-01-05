PA Daily | Solv Protocol official X account was stolen; NFT transaction volume fell 17.54% month-on-month to US$132.7 million in the past week

By: PANews
2025/01/05 17:17
swarms
SWARMS$0.01923+2.34%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10515+4.63%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.0000001027+0.29%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01975+5.38%
Solv Protocol
SOLV$0.04376+0.32%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004569-0.24%

Today's news tips:

1. The People's Bank of China held a 2025 work meeting: solid work on digital RMB research and development

2. Solv Protocol official X account was stolen, RWA lending protocol Centrifuge official X account was stolen

3. In the past week, NFT transaction volume fell by 17.54% month-on-month to US$132.7 million, and the number of buyers and sellers increased by more than 20% month-on-month

4. Elon Musk: I started a new character called "Percy Verence"

5. JPMorgan Chase: A record $78 billion is expected to enter the crypto market in 2024, 28% of which will come from MicroStrategy's Bitcoin purchases

6. The three SWARMS whales made a cumulative floating profit of 21.573 million US dollars

7. The transaction volume settled on the Bitcoin network will exceed $19 trillion in 2024, more than double the $8.7 trillion in 2023.

8. A trader who made over $17 million in AI tokens bought create, pippin, SANDY, MOLE, FORGE

Regulatory/Macro

The People's Bank of China held a 2025 work meeting: solid work on digital RMB research and development

According to the People's Bank of China's official account, the 2025 People's Bank of China Work Conference was held on January 3-4. The meeting pointed out that in 2024, financial management and service capabilities will continue to improve, and the development and application of digital RMB will be steadily promoted. In 2025, the central bank's financial management and services will be further optimized, and the legal guarantee for the central bank to perform its duties will be strengthened. Improve the multi-level and diversified payment service system. Promote the integration of information technology systems in an orderly manner. Vigorously develop a multi-level credit reporting market. Continue to optimize the central bank's county-level financial services. Solidly carry out economic and financial research, comprehensive statistics of the financial industry, currency issuance, digital RMB research and development, treasury management, and international anti-money laundering assessments.

Macro outlook for next week: The Fed is expected to be more cautious, and non-agricultural data may add fuel to the dollar

This week, the largest ETF tracking Bitcoin, the darling of global speculators, saw its worst outflow ever, volatility indicators for U.S. Treasuries crept up, and U.S. stocks saw their worst year-end decline on record. There is no sign of panic in the market, but market movements do indicate a wariness that has been largely absent in the past 12 months, at least in the risk asset sector. Concerns about Trump's policies and their impact on inflation have awakened the hedge market. Next week's non-farm payrolls report will play a central role in influencing market sentiment. Here are the key points that the market will focus on in the new week:

  • At 22:30 on Monday, Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook will give a speech;
  • At 18:00 on Tuesday, the preliminary value of the euro area's December CPI annual rate/monthly rate and the euro area's November unemployment rate will be released;
  • At 23:00 on Tuesday, the US December ISM non-manufacturing PMI and the US November JOLTs job vacancies;
  • Wednesday 21:15, US December ADP employment data;
  • At 03:00 on Thursday, the Federal Reserve will release the minutes of its December monetary policy meeting;
  • Thursday 09:30, China's December CPI annual rate;
  • At 20:30 on Thursday, the number of layoffs by challenger companies in the United States in December;
  • At 22:00 on Thursday, Harker, 2026 FOMC voting member and President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, will deliver a speech;
  • At 01:40 on Friday, Barkin, 2027 FOMC voting member and Richmond Fed President, delivered a speech;
  • At 02:30 on Friday, 2025 FOMC voting member and Kansas Fed President Schmid will speak on the outlook for the economy and monetary policy;
  • At 21:30 on Friday, the U.S. unemployment rate in December, the U.S. seasonally adjusted non-farm payrolls in December, and the U.S. average hourly wage annual/monthly rate in December;
  • At 23:00 on Friday, the preliminary value of the US one-year inflation rate forecast for January and the preliminary value of the US University of Michigan Consumer Confidence Index for January will be released.

Next week, the US will release several labor market data, starting with the Jolts job openings data on Tuesday, followed by the ADP employment data on Wednesday and finally the non-farm data on Friday. It is worth noting that the December non-farm data is the first report in several months that is not affected by one-off factors. UBS expects the number of new US jobs in December to be close to the recent average and continue to show a gradual cooling of the labor market, providing room for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates further. Given the current market pricing, strong labor data is unlikely to lead to further interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve, while weak data may make the market consider further interest rate cuts. But US data is unlikely to weaken the US dollar index at this stage.

Chilean Lawmakers Considering Bitcoin Strategic Reserve Legislation

Chilean lawmakers Gael Yeomans and Juan Santana are considering legislation for strategic bitcoin reserves.

Hong Kong media: Hong Kong local banks have not yet recognized Bitcoin, employers using Bitcoin to pay wages may violate the Employment Ordinance

According to Hong Kong 01, some employees in overseas regions accept Bitcoin as salary, but it is not common in Hong Kong. The reason is that the Hong Kong Employment Ordinance stipulates that wages must be paid in the form of money, and cryptocurrencies are not legal tender, so employers may violate the law by using Bitcoin. Some technology companies have used Bitcoin as a start-up bonus or reward, and there are no major legal issues. However, from a mortgage perspective, Bitcoin cannot be regarded as non-fixed income such as bonuses. When banks generally calculate the income of borrowers, they will average the bonuses they received in two years into the Debt-To-Income Ratio (DTI), and have the opportunity to apply for a mortgage of up to 90%; but Bitcoin is not a legal tender. Even if employees continue to receive Bitcoin as a reward or bonus, or if Bitcoin income is mentioned in the tax return, the bank will not accept it. Borrowers can only calculate DTI based on the salary, bonus and commission received in legal currency.

Hong Kong banks have not yet recognized Bitcoin. Currently, they only accept cash, stocks, foreign currencies, Hong Kong properties, funds and bonds. Some banks also accept insurance policies with no premium financing as applicants' assets, but there are no successful cases of Bitcoin. The reason is that Hong Kong banks do not recognize cryptocurrencies. The only feasible method is to cash out the cryptocurrency and then use the funds as a down payment for home purchases, or apply for a mortgage based on the asset level. According to the latest regulations, there is a chance to apply for a loan of up to 70%. It should be noted that if you cash out and then apply for an asset mortgage with cash, some banks require customers to keep it in their accounts for more than 3 months, and they also need to show their bank monthly statements. If it shows that the funds are from selling cryptocurrencies, banks will pay great attention to the source of funds or assets, and buying and selling cryptocurrencies can easily involve money laundering activities. Banks may need to eliminate risks, not only refusing to approve mortgages, but there is even a chance that bank accounts will be blocked.

Project News

Solv Protocol's official X account has been stolen. Please do not click on suspicious links.

SlowMist founder Yu Xian tweeted that Solv Protocol's official X account has been stolen, please do not click on suspicious links.

RWA lending protocol Centrifuge official X account was stolen

The official X account of RWA lending protocol Centrifuge has been stolen. Please do not interact with its account and pay attention to the safety of your assets.

VaderAI launches VADER staking points mechanism

VaderAI has launched a VADER staking points mechanism, which is calculated based on three main factors: the amount of VADER staked, the pledge commitment period, and the number of days since the stake. The higher the staking points, the higher the user's ranking, and the ranking will directly affect the user's allocation when participating in Vader Fun activities in the future. Due to the low efficiency of the current single staking contract, many users choose to stake VADER through multiple wallets. To solve this problem, the project team plans to deploy the wallet link function tomorrow.

Jupiter launches Goodcats rewards program to contribute to ecosystem growth

Jupiter has launched the Goodcats reward program for those who contribute to the growth of the ecosystem on platforms such as Discord, X, and Reddit. It includes content creators, community contributors, and developers. Anyone who has made contributions can submit an application. The submission rules are as follows:

  • Include only links to your own contributions;
  • Must be within the qualifying date range of November 3, 2023 to November 2, 2024;

Viewpoint

Elon Musk: I started a new character called "Percy Verence"

NBA legend Scottie Pippen posted on X-platform: "Motivation is not built on dependency, but on resilience. Leaders don't fall... they rise again. Kekius Maximus is proof of that." In response, Elon Musk said on X-platform: "I started a new character called Percy Verence."

Earlier news reported that Musk changed his personal profile picture and nickname to Kekius Maximus , and then about three days ago changed the profile picture and nickname of the X account back to his original appearance (Elon Musk), and related concept coins all plummeted .

ICBC International Chief Economist: The Fed is expected to cut interest rates by 50-75 basis points in 2025

According to Jinshi, Cheng Shi, chief economist of ICBC International, said at the 2025 China Chief Economist Forum Annual Meeting that the adjustment path of US monetary policy in 2025 will be a process of "first urgent and then slow", and it is currently expected that the Fed will cut interest rates by about 50-75 basis points in 2025. Cheng Shi said that the re-inflation risk faced by the United States can be viewed from two dimensions: First, the current US inflation is in a range that is easy to rise but difficult to fall, and there is little room for further downward movement and it is very difficult. In fact, there are many factors that may drive US inflation upward. Second, the current market has formed an upward expectation for US inflation, and inflation expectations will always be self-fulfilling, so there will be substantial upward pressure on inflation.

JPMorgan Chase: A record $78 billion is expected to enter the crypto market in 2024, 28% of which will come from MicroStrategy's Bitcoin purchases

JPMorgan Chase's global market strategists said in a report that with the help of Trump's victory, 2024 is a key year for digital assets, with a record $78 billion expected to enter the crypto market. This capital inflow includes several key parts: $27 billion in net inflows from crypto funds, $14 billion invested in CME futures, $14 billion raised by crypto venture capital funds, $22 billion in Bitcoin purchased by MicroStrategy, and another $1 billion in Bitcoin purchased by Bitcoin miners. In other words, MicroStrategy's Bitcoin purchases alone accounted for 28% of last year's record crypto market capital inflows.

Important data

A whale has built a position of 7.15 million SWARMS in the past 18 hours, and currently has a floating profit of $150,000

According to @ai_9694xtpa, the whale 3EqUQ...xrU3s spent $1.415 million to build a position of 7.15 million SWARMS in the past 18 hours, with an average price of $0.1979, and has now made a floating profit of $150,000. In fact, he traded SWARMS 14 days ago (the second day after the launch), and made a total profit of $2,000 in two waves. If the first 1.67 million tokens were held until now, the cost of $20,000 would have made a profit of $345,000.

Two smart money addresses have received 28 times and 99 times returns respectively through investment in RAI

According to The Data Nerd, two smart money addresses have achieved high returns through investment in RAI, including:

  • The address starting with 0xfAd spent $66,000 to buy 192,000 RAI, which has now appreciated to $1.92 million, a return of 28 times;
  • The address starting with 0xeaa spent $8,300 to buy 84,600 RAI. It has now appreciated to $839,000, with a return of 99 times.

The Bitcoin network will settle over $19 trillion in transactions in 2024, more than double the $8.7 trillion in 2023.

In 2024, the value of transactions settled through the Bitcoin network will exceed $19 trillion, more than double the $8.7 trillion settled by the network in 2023, reversing a two-year trend of declining transaction volumes since 2021. According to data from Pierre Rochard, vice president of research at mining company Riot Platforms, Bitcoin transaction volume peaked at about $47 trillion during the 2021 bull run and fell sharply in 2022 and 2023.

In the past week, NFT transaction volume fell by 17.54% month-on-month to US$132.7 million, and the number of buyers and sellers increased by more than 20% month-on-month.

CryptoSlam data shows that NFT sales fell 17.54% to $132.7 million this week, a sharp drop from last week's $152 million in sales. However, market traders' participation has increased, indicating that lower price levels continue to attract attention. The number of NFT buyers rose 25.54% to 667,116; the number of NFT sellers increased 23.96% to 382,754; the total number of transactions fell 16.96% to 1,326,111.

NFT sales on the Ethereum network fell 25.72% to $56 million, but the number of buyers increased 14.35% to 72,241. NFT sales on the Bitcoin network rose against the trend, with sales rising 8.38% to $30.3 million, attracting 67,423 buyers, up 13.68% from the previous week. Mythos Chain climbed to third place with sales of $11.8 million, up 3.63%. Although the Solana network had the largest number of buyers, reaching 234,220, sales fell 57.91% to $9.4 million, falling to fourth place.

The NFTs with the highest transaction volume this week are:

  • CryptoPunks #5192: $192,556 (53.69 ETH)
  • CryptoPunks #7942: $154,075 (45 ETH)
  • CryptoPunks #9208: $153,677 (45.99 ETH)
  • CryptoPunks #5203: $153,580 (44.7 ETH)
  • CryptoPunks #7210: $147,498 (42.93 ETH)

The three SWARMS whales have accumulated a floating profit of 21.573 million US dollars

According to @ai_9684xtpa, the three SWARMS whales have accumulated a floating profit of 21.573 million US dollars. The costs and floating profits of the whales are summarized as follows:

  • $SWARMS No. 1 & $ZEILGO No. 2: This address and the small amount of positions added to the address hold a total of 59.94 million SWARMS, costing $0.04036, and currently has a cumulative floating profit of $19.92 million; and is still continuing to increase its position

  • A whale with a market value of 200 million and a heavy position of 1.415 million US dollars: holding 7.15 million SWARMS, no increase or sale yet, average price of 0.1979 US dollars, with a floating profit of 1.27 million US dollars

  • The whale with a heavy position of 1.5 million US dollars who took over the market last night: holding 4.968 million SWARMS, with an average cost of 0.3019 US dollars, and a current floating profit of 383,000 US dollars

A trader who once made over $17 million in profits from trading AI tokens bought create, pippin, SANDY, MOLE, FORGE

According to Lookonchain monitoring, the profit of an AI token trader is as follows:

Profit of over $5.14 million on GOAT: The trader bought GOAT when its market cap was below $2 million, spent $62,000 to buy 11.1 million GOAT, and sold all GOAT for $5.2 million, making a profit of $5.14 million

Profits of more than $4.5 million on ai16z: The trader bought ai16z when its market value was $22 million, spent $123,000 to buy 6.17 million ai16z, and sold 4.67 million ai16z at $1.78. He currently holds 2.65 million ai16z (worth $2.9 million), with a total profit of more than $4.5 million.

Profits of over $4 million on Fartcoin: The trader started buying Fartcoin when its market value was less than $7 million, spent $121,000 to buy 9.46 million Fartcoins, and sold 6.81 million Fartcoins at $610,000. He currently holds 2.65 million Fartcoins (worth $3.55 million), with a total profit of over $4 million.

Profit of over $4 million on arc: This trader bought arc when its market value was $15 million, spent $212,000 to buy 11.6 million arc, and then sold 1.6 million arc for a profit of $212,000. Currently holding 10 million arc ($4 million), with a total profit of $4 million.

Today the trader bought create, pippin, SANDY, MOLE, and FORGE.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto

Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Three leading cryptocurrency institutional giants are reportedly working to secure funds to accelerate their goal of accumulating millions of Solana (SOL) tokens. The report suggests heightened interest in the top-performing altcoin and its underlying value.  According to a report from Bloomberg, Jump Crypto, Galaxy Digital, and Multicoin Capital are collaborating to raise a substantial $1 billion for the accumulation of SOL tokens. According to insider sources, all three parties pointed to global financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald LP as the banking firm heading the deal, which would be the largest Solana (SOL) based treasury record thus far. According to anonymous inside sources, financial firms are seeking to acquire a publicly traded company by establishing a cryptocurrency treasury firm.  The leading firms preparing for the massive SOL accumulation have yet to make an official response regarding reports detailing the new development.  Advertisement &nbsp Should Galaxy, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin successfully acquire $1 billion worth of SOL, it would mark the largest Solana (SOL) based reserve established thus far.  Notably, the largest SOL reserve is held by a crypto treasury management firm Upexi, with more than 2 million SOL tokens—valued at $390 million— in its possession.  DeFi Development Corp (DFDV) and Strategies.Inc., formerly Cypherpunk Holdings Inc., are the second and third largest holders of SOL tokens with 1.42 million (around $273 million) and 420,707 SOL ($74 million) in their possession. The recent advancement suggests heightened interest in SOL, highlighting the token’s growing appeal amongst institutional investors.  Meanwhile, Solana (SOL) has declined in price value following the drop in the total crypto market cap, which soared by 2.79% over the last 24 hours, bringing its value to $3.87 trillion at press time. The 6th most valued altcoin by market cap is trading at $213, soaring 2.18% from the…
Solana
SOL$214.74+5.54%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10505+4.40%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006298+13.35%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 07:39
Share
Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining

Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining

BitcoinWorld Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with exciting news! Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin miner Iren Limited, previously known as Iris Energy, has just announced an astounding financial performance. Their latest report highlights a significant Iren Limited profit for the second quarter, marking a strong period for the company and the broader Bitcoin mining industry. What Propelled Iren Limited’s Impressive Q2 Profit? Iren Limited reported a net profit of a remarkable $176.9 million for the second quarter. This impressive figure comes on the heels of robust revenue generation, totaling $187.3 million during the same period. This positive financial update, as reported by The Block, underscores the company’s operational efficiency and strategic positioning within the competitive Bitcoin mining landscape. Several key factors contributed to this success: Strategic Operations: Iren Limited has consistently focused on optimizing its mining infrastructure, deploying high-efficiency hardware. Favorable Market Conditions: The upward trend in Bitcoin’s price during the quarter likely contributed to higher revenue per mined coin, maximizing the value of their efforts. Operational Scale: As a Nasdaq-listed entity, their significant scale allows for substantial mining capacity and economies of scale, reducing per-unit costs. Cost Management: Effective cost controls and energy procurement strategies played a vital role in converting revenue into a healthy net Iren Limited profit. The sheer scale of this financial achievement is a testament to their strong business model and disciplined execution. Beyond Q2: What’s Next for Bitcoin Mining Profit? Looking ahead, Iren Limited has set ambitious targets that underscore its confidence in the future of the digital asset space. The company projects its full-year revenue from Bitcoin mining will reach an astounding $1 billion. This forward-looking forecast suggests sustained growth and a strong belief in the long-term viability of large-scale cryptocurrency operations. Such projections are crucial indicators for investors and market watchers alike. They offer valuable insights into the health and potential of publicly traded Bitcoin mining companies. A billion-dollar revenue target not only reflects Iren Limited’s internal confidence but also paints a positive picture for the entire sector, signaling increasing maturity and institutional interest in this innovative industry. How will other miners respond to this impressive benchmark of Bitcoin mining profit? The Broader Impact of Iren Limited’s Success Story Iren Limited’s financial triumph resonates far beyond its own balance sheet. It provides a compelling narrative for the resilience and profitability of legitimate, large-scale Bitcoin mining operations, even amidst the inherent volatility of the crypto market. This success story helps to solidify the perception of Bitcoin mining as a viable and lucrative industry, attracting further investment and fostering innovation across the ecosystem. Key takeaways from this development include: Bolstered Investor Confidence: Strong earnings reports like this can significantly bolster investor confidence in publicly traded crypto mining companies, proving their potential for substantial returns. Industry Benchmark: Iren Limited sets a high bar for operational excellence and financial performance, encouraging competitors to optimize their own strategies. Catalyst for Growth: The projected full-year revenue hints at significant expansion possibilities for the company and its peers, potentially leading to increased infrastructure development and technological advancements. Ultimately, the substantial Iren Limited profit could serve as a beacon, guiding future investment and development within the cryptocurrency infrastructure, proving that smart strategies yield powerful results. Navigating the Future: Challenges and Opportunities in Bitcoin Mining While the Q2 results are undoubtedly positive, the Bitcoin mining industry faces its unique set of challenges. Factors such as fluctuating energy costs, evolving regulatory landscapes, and the inherent volatility of cryptocurrency prices are constant considerations. However, companies like Iren Limited demonstrate that with robust strategies, efficient operations, and a focus on sustainability, these hurdles can be successfully navigated. Their ability to secure such a significant Iren Limited profit in a dynamic market environment speaks volumes about their adaptive capabilities. It also highlights the critical importance of diversified energy sources, technological advancements in mining hardware, and proactive risk management in maintaining a competitive edge. The journey for crypto miners is always evolving, demanding constant innovation and strategic foresight to capitalize on emerging opportunities. In conclusion, Iren Limited’s Q2 net profit of $176.9 million is a monumental achievement. It underscores the company’s strong operational performance and offers a glimpse into the lucrative potential of the Bitcoin mining sector. With ambitious full-year revenue projections, Iren Limited is not just reporting success; it’s actively shaping the narrative for the future of digital asset infrastructure. This incredible Iren Limited profit story is a clear signal of strength and opportunity in the crypto world, promising an exciting road ahead for investors and enthusiasts alike. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is Iren Limited? Iren Limited is a Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin mining company, formerly known as Iris Energy. They specialize in operating large-scale data centers for cryptocurrency mining. 2. How much net profit did Iren Limited report for Q2? Iren Limited reported an impressive net profit of $176.9 million for the second quarter. 3. What was Iren Limited’s revenue for Q2? The company generated a revenue of $187.3 million during the second quarter. 4. What are Iren Limited’s full-year revenue projections? Iren Limited projects its full-year revenue from Bitcoin mining to reach $1 billion, indicating strong confidence in future growth. 5. What factors contributed to Iren Limited’s Q2 profit? Key factors include strategic operational efficiency, favorable Bitcoin market conditions, significant operational scale, and effective cost management strategies. 6. How does Iren Limited’s success impact the broader Bitcoin mining industry? Their substantial Iren Limited profit serves as a strong indicator of the viability and profitability of large-scale Bitcoin mining, bolstering investor confidence and setting a benchmark for operational excellence within the industry. Did you find this analysis of Iren Limited’s impressive Q2 profit insightful? Share this article with your network on social media to spread the word about the exciting developments in the Bitcoin mining sector! To learn more about the latest Bitcoin mining trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin mining institutional adoption. This post Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01718-0.63%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10505+4.40%
Edge
EDGE$0.41934+2.11%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/29 05:55
Share
New Wallets Receive 78,891 Ethereum Worth $358M From FalconX – Whale Activity Surges

New Wallets Receive 78,891 Ethereum Worth $358M From FalconX – Whale Activity Surges

The post New Wallets Receive 78,891 Ethereum Worth $358M From FalconX – Whale Activity Surges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New Wallets Receive 78,891 Ethereum Worth $358M From FalconX – Whale Activity Surges | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. As his knowledge grew, Sebastian felt compelled to share his insights with others. He began actively contributing to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn, focusing on fintech and crypto-related content. His goal was to expose valuable trends and insights to a wider audience, fostering a deeper understanding of the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. Sebastian’s contributions quickly gained recognition, and he became a trusted voice in the online crypto community. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K forms, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance. …
Sidekick
K$0.1968+2.34%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.14452+2.89%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001688+2.48%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 06:57
Share

Trending News

More

Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto

Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining

New Wallets Receive 78,891 Ethereum Worth $358M From FalconX – Whale Activity Surges

Whales Hoover Up TOKEN6900 as ICO Hits $3M And Offers One Last Chance to Buy, Is Murad Stacking?

Lisa Cook suggests clerical error may explain mortgage application issue