PA Daily | Binance will open SOLV/USDT trading on January 17; listed company KULR Technology purchased $21 million in BTC

By: PANews
2025/01/06 17:25
Bitcoin
BTC$112,078.54+0.54%
Shiba Inu Treat
TREAT$0.001717+2.20%
Moonveil
MORE$0.105+4.50%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0133+0.30%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000567+0.88%
Solv Protocol
SOLV$0.04376+0.32%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000718-2.31%

Today's news tips:

Binance Alpha adds FREYA, pippin, and OPUS

Binance Announces Solv Protocol (SOLV) Megadrop Now Live, SOLV/USDT Trading to Open on January 17

The swarms market will soon launch multiple features, including automatic generation and uploading, paywall integration, etc.

Shiba Inu Ecological Token TREAT will be launched on January 14

OpenAI announces new products for 2025, including intelligent agents and AGI

Binance Research: The crypto market soared to a record high of $3.91 trillion in December before falling back, and BTC rose by more than 123% throughout the year

Data: Vitalik sells more than $116,300 in ESTEE

KULR Technology, a listed company, withdrew 213.4 BTC from Coinbase Prime, equivalent to about 21 million US dollars

Regulatory/Macro

Interactive Brokers is taking action to significantly reduce its exposure to MSTR

According to Bitcoin News, Interactive Brokers is tightening its exposure to MicroStrategy (ticker: MSTR) by gradually increasing margin requirements to a minimum of 50% on January 13, 2025. This is a clear sign that they are preparing for the upcoming large fluctuations.

Project News

Binance Alpha adds FREYA, pippin, and OPUS

Binance Alpha announced a new list of projects, including: FREYA, pippin and OPUS.

Binance Announces Solv Protocol (SOLV) Megadrop Now Live, SOLV/USDT Trading to Open on January 17

According to Binance’s announcement, Solv Protocol MegaDrop event is now open. It is reported that Binance will list SOLV at 18:00 on January 17 and open SOLV/USDT, SOLV/BNB, SOLV/FDUSD and SOLV/TRY trading pairs, and mark SOLV with the “seed” tag. This Megadrop reward pool contains 588 million SOLV, accounting for 7% of the Genesis token supply. Earlier news, Binance Megadrop launched Solv Protocol (SOLV).

The swarms market will soon launch multiple features, including automatic generation and uploading, paywall integration, etc.

Kye Gomez, founder of swarms, disclosed on the X platform that the upcoming features of the AI proxy protocol swarms market are designed to empower creators, enhance collaboration, and simplify automation processes in the swarms ecosystem. These features include: Automatic generation and uploading: seamlessly create agents, tools, and clusters, and then upload them directly to the market. Paywall integration: Profit by selling agents at a price, allowing others to purchase users' creations. Swarms token integration: Use Phantom to trade agents through swarms tokens to simplify the transaction process. Swarms automatic cloud deployment: Swarm API can be started in the cloud with one instruction, which is easy and efficient. Agent quality rewards: According to the framework evaluation, swarms token rewards can be obtained for publishing high-quality agents. Real-time chat and API: Enable real-time interaction and API functions for each agent, cluster, tool, and instruction. Usage tracking: Monitor the real-time usage of agents through detailed tracking tools.

GMGN: Pirated GMGN App appears in App Store, please do not download and install

GMGN.Ai said on the X platform that the GMGN official iOS App is undergoing App Store review. The IOS version of the App in the App Store is pirated and has great security issues. Please do not download and install it. For all updates and App downloads, please refer to the official channel information. In addition, the development account review of the GMGN APP IOS version has passed, and a Testflight version is expected to be launched within a week. The App Store version still needs to wait for listing review.

Shiba Inu Ecological Token TREAT will be launched on January 14

According to official news, Shiba Inu ecological token TREAT announced its launch date as January 14. Earlier in April last year, the Shiba Inu team raised $12 million by selling unissued TREAT tokens to non-US venture capital investors to develop its new privacy-focused Layer3 blockchain. According to Shiba Inu, the TREAT token is the "utility and governance token" of its new privacy-focused Layer3 blockchain, which is built on the Ethereum Layer2 blockchain Shibarium.

OpenAI announces new products for 2025, including intelligent agents and AGI

According to Cailianshe, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced last week the technical products that will be released in 2025. They are: AGI (general artificial intelligence), Agents, a better GPT-4o upgrade, better memory storage, better context windows, "Grow up mode", in-depth research features, better Sora, and better personalized customization.

Aave governance proposal to link Ethena’s USDe to USDT sparks community concerns

According to Protos, the Aave governance forum recently proposed a proposal to link USDe to Tether's USDT at a 1:1 ratio, a suggestion that has raised concerns about potential conflicts of interest, especially given the difference in decoupling risks between the two. The proposal, which is currently in the consultation stage, aims to replace the existing Chainlink USDe/USD oracle by hard-coding the USDe price to match the USDT price in the Aave pricing feed to ensure seamless integration and reduce disruptions caused by USDe price fluctuations. However, the two co-authors of the proposal are from ChaosLabs and LlamaRisk, risk management companies associated with Ethena, which has raised questions about conflicts of interest from MakerDAO community member "ImperiumPaper", who likened it to a real estate agent representing both buyers and sellers. In addition, Tether is (ostensibly) fully backed by off-chain assets, ensuring that USDT can be exchanged for dollars at a 1:1 ratio off-chain. In contrast, USDe is supported by a Delta neutral balance of long and short positions and faces the risk of "continuous negative funding rates", which could happen if market sentiment turns bearish. One user likened the move to an “aggressive growth proposal,” while another criticized the circular logic of acknowledging different risks and then treating assets as having the same value instead of taking appropriate action. In response, Ethena founder Guy Young denied any conflict of interest and highlighted the project’s risk committee, which is designed to “provide external discipline and accountability for the ongoing management of the product.”

Viewpoint

Binance Research: The crypto market soared to a record high of $3.91 trillion in December before falling back, and BTC rose by more than 123% throughout the year

According to the January 2025 Market Insights report released by Binance Research, the crypto market capitalization soared to an all-time high of $3.91 trillion in December 2024, driven by regulatory optimism, institutional adoption and Bitcoin hitting an all-time high of $108,000. However, as the Federal Reserve reduced its 2025 rate cut plan from four to two, the market pulled back in late December, with the market value evaporating by more than $0.5 trillion. Bitcoin's market value increased by about 123.4% throughout the year, becoming the world's seventh-largest asset, surpassing Saudi Aramco and silver, and second only to Nvidia's performance. The main drivers include the approval of spot ETFs, Bitcoin halving, changes in monetary policy, and more supportive regulatory expectations for cryptocurrencies. In addition, Ethena's USDe market value has reached $5.9 billion, surpassing DAI to become the third largest stablecoin, thanks to its high yield and application as Aave collateral. Decentralized spot and perpetual contract trading volumes reached record highs of $326 billion and $356 billion respectively in December, while decentralized perpetual trading volumes grew by more than 370% throughout the year, mainly driven by Hyperliquid. TVL in the DeFi field also hit new highs, with lending protocols and liquid pledge protocols reaching $55 billion and $71 billion respectively. AI agents have gradually become an emerging hot spot in the crypto field, with the market value of related tokens reaching billions of dollars and an average daily exposure of about 100,000 times. Representative projects include Virtuals and ai16z's Eliza framework, as well as individual agents aixbt, etc.

Matrixport: Tether's market value and trading volume have declined, and whether the market will rise again remains to be seen

According to Matrixport analysis, the performance of stablecoins is an important indicator of the crypto market. Usually, the growth of Tether's market value reflects the inflow of more fiat money, while the increase in trading volume indicates that market sentiment is bullish. However, recent data shows that both Tether's market value and trading volume have declined, but analysts believe that this may only be a seasonal downturn caused by the Christmas holiday, rather than a clear signal that the market is turning bearish. As the new year begins, whether the market will rise again remains to be seen.

Vitalik proposes hardware-implemented global “soft pause button” to replace dangerous AGI race

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin proposed in an article about the d/acc concept published today that a global "soft pause button" should be set up to replace the dangerous artificial general intelligence (AGI) race. The function of this button is to "reduce the global available computing power by about 90%-99% at a critical moment for 1-2 years to buy more preparation time for mankind." In this regard, a user commented: "I strongly disagree with the views of Vitalik Buterin and d/acc. It is a naive proposal to suspend 90%-99% of the global computing power for 1-2 years without the use of military force to enforce it (which obviously will not happen). The chances of a gentle slowdown are slim." Vitalik then replied: "Yes, I agree that this is a difficult task, but almost all proposals to deal with strong artificial intelligence are difficult to some extent. I think the key idea in this proposal is that it is less difficult than other pause ideas because it is enforced at the hardware level, so key decisions are made before the high-risk period begins, and 'betrayal' requires the manufacture of new hardware (rather than just secretly flipping a few switches), which requires months of preparation time." Earlier today, Vitalik said that many encryption technologies can be used in the d/acc subject area.

Important data

Data: Vitalik sells more than $116,300 in ESTEE

According to Onchain Lens, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has sold 5.054 billion $ESTEE tokens in exchange for 116,306 $USDC. In addition, 13 hours ago, he also sold 340 $LDOG tokens for 5.2 $ETH.

A smart money bought BUTTHOLE worth $14,800 9 days ago, with a return on investment of 87 times

According to The Data Nerd, 9 days ago, a smart money investor purchased 13.18 million BUTTHOLE tokens (based on the Solana chain) for $14,800. 3 days later, the investor added 6.59 million tokens to the liquidity pool and has not sold any tokens yet. So far, his unrealized gains are about $1.29 million, with a return on investment of 87 times.

KULR Technology, a listed company, withdrew 213.4 BTC from Coinbase Prime, equivalent to about 21 million US dollars

According to the monitoring of the on-chain analyst Embers, KULR Technology, a New York Stock Exchange-listed company, withdrew 213.4 BTC (about 21 million US dollars) from Coinbase Prime 20 minutes ago. This should be the second BTC they purchased. KULR Technology announced their Bitcoin treasury strategy in December 2024, which means that 90% of the company's cash holdings will be converted into BTC. The first purchase was on December 24, spending $21 million to buy 217.18 BTC at a price of $96,556. Today's purchase should be the second purchase. They now hold 430.6 BTC (about 42 million US dollars) at a cost of $97,537.

The whale with a wave winning rate of 82% once again added 2,000 ETH short positions

According to the monitoring of on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the market rebounded, and the whale with a band winning rate of 82% once again added 2,000 ETH short orders. In the past half hour, he borrowed 3,000 ETH from Aave and sold 2,006 of them (about 7.34 million US dollars) at an average price of 3,660.9 US dollars; his short position has now increased to 23,616 ETH, worth 86.67 million US dollars, with an average short price of 3,475.59 US dollars, and a floating loss of 4.568 million US dollars. The health of the main position address is 1.14, and the liquidation price is 4,197.88 US dollars.

USD0 surpasses FDUSD in market value, becoming the fifth largest stablecoin

DefiLlama data shows that the market value of USD0, a stablecoin product of stablecoin developer Usual, has reached US$1.813 billion, with a one-month increase of 237%, exceeding the current market value of FDUSD of US$1.712 billion, and ranking fifth in the stablecoin market value.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto

Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Three leading cryptocurrency institutional giants are reportedly working to secure funds to accelerate their goal of accumulating millions of Solana (SOL) tokens. The report suggests heightened interest in the top-performing altcoin and its underlying value.  According to a report from Bloomberg, Jump Crypto, Galaxy Digital, and Multicoin Capital are collaborating to raise a substantial $1 billion for the accumulation of SOL tokens. According to insider sources, all three parties pointed to global financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald LP as the banking firm heading the deal, which would be the largest Solana (SOL) based treasury record thus far. According to anonymous inside sources, financial firms are seeking to acquire a publicly traded company by establishing a cryptocurrency treasury firm.  The leading firms preparing for the massive SOL accumulation have yet to make an official response regarding reports detailing the new development.  Advertisement &nbsp Should Galaxy, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin successfully acquire $1 billion worth of SOL, it would mark the largest Solana (SOL) based reserve established thus far.  Notably, the largest SOL reserve is held by a crypto treasury management firm Upexi, with more than 2 million SOL tokens—valued at $390 million— in its possession.  DeFi Development Corp (DFDV) and Strategies.Inc., formerly Cypherpunk Holdings Inc., are the second and third largest holders of SOL tokens with 1.42 million (around $273 million) and 420,707 SOL ($74 million) in their possession. The recent advancement suggests heightened interest in SOL, highlighting the token’s growing appeal amongst institutional investors.  Meanwhile, Solana (SOL) has declined in price value following the drop in the total crypto market cap, which soared by 2.79% over the last 24 hours, bringing its value to $3.87 trillion at press time. The 6th most valued altcoin by market cap is trading at $213, soaring 2.18% from the…
Solana
SOL$214.74+5.54%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10505+4.40%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006298+13.35%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 07:39
Share
Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining

Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining

BitcoinWorld Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with exciting news! Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin miner Iren Limited, previously known as Iris Energy, has just announced an astounding financial performance. Their latest report highlights a significant Iren Limited profit for the second quarter, marking a strong period for the company and the broader Bitcoin mining industry. What Propelled Iren Limited’s Impressive Q2 Profit? Iren Limited reported a net profit of a remarkable $176.9 million for the second quarter. This impressive figure comes on the heels of robust revenue generation, totaling $187.3 million during the same period. This positive financial update, as reported by The Block, underscores the company’s operational efficiency and strategic positioning within the competitive Bitcoin mining landscape. Several key factors contributed to this success: Strategic Operations: Iren Limited has consistently focused on optimizing its mining infrastructure, deploying high-efficiency hardware. Favorable Market Conditions: The upward trend in Bitcoin’s price during the quarter likely contributed to higher revenue per mined coin, maximizing the value of their efforts. Operational Scale: As a Nasdaq-listed entity, their significant scale allows for substantial mining capacity and economies of scale, reducing per-unit costs. Cost Management: Effective cost controls and energy procurement strategies played a vital role in converting revenue into a healthy net Iren Limited profit. The sheer scale of this financial achievement is a testament to their strong business model and disciplined execution. Beyond Q2: What’s Next for Bitcoin Mining Profit? Looking ahead, Iren Limited has set ambitious targets that underscore its confidence in the future of the digital asset space. The company projects its full-year revenue from Bitcoin mining will reach an astounding $1 billion. This forward-looking forecast suggests sustained growth and a strong belief in the long-term viability of large-scale cryptocurrency operations. Such projections are crucial indicators for investors and market watchers alike. They offer valuable insights into the health and potential of publicly traded Bitcoin mining companies. A billion-dollar revenue target not only reflects Iren Limited’s internal confidence but also paints a positive picture for the entire sector, signaling increasing maturity and institutional interest in this innovative industry. How will other miners respond to this impressive benchmark of Bitcoin mining profit? The Broader Impact of Iren Limited’s Success Story Iren Limited’s financial triumph resonates far beyond its own balance sheet. It provides a compelling narrative for the resilience and profitability of legitimate, large-scale Bitcoin mining operations, even amidst the inherent volatility of the crypto market. This success story helps to solidify the perception of Bitcoin mining as a viable and lucrative industry, attracting further investment and fostering innovation across the ecosystem. Key takeaways from this development include: Bolstered Investor Confidence: Strong earnings reports like this can significantly bolster investor confidence in publicly traded crypto mining companies, proving their potential for substantial returns. Industry Benchmark: Iren Limited sets a high bar for operational excellence and financial performance, encouraging competitors to optimize their own strategies. Catalyst for Growth: The projected full-year revenue hints at significant expansion possibilities for the company and its peers, potentially leading to increased infrastructure development and technological advancements. Ultimately, the substantial Iren Limited profit could serve as a beacon, guiding future investment and development within the cryptocurrency infrastructure, proving that smart strategies yield powerful results. Navigating the Future: Challenges and Opportunities in Bitcoin Mining While the Q2 results are undoubtedly positive, the Bitcoin mining industry faces its unique set of challenges. Factors such as fluctuating energy costs, evolving regulatory landscapes, and the inherent volatility of cryptocurrency prices are constant considerations. However, companies like Iren Limited demonstrate that with robust strategies, efficient operations, and a focus on sustainability, these hurdles can be successfully navigated. Their ability to secure such a significant Iren Limited profit in a dynamic market environment speaks volumes about their adaptive capabilities. It also highlights the critical importance of diversified energy sources, technological advancements in mining hardware, and proactive risk management in maintaining a competitive edge. The journey for crypto miners is always evolving, demanding constant innovation and strategic foresight to capitalize on emerging opportunities. In conclusion, Iren Limited’s Q2 net profit of $176.9 million is a monumental achievement. It underscores the company’s strong operational performance and offers a glimpse into the lucrative potential of the Bitcoin mining sector. With ambitious full-year revenue projections, Iren Limited is not just reporting success; it’s actively shaping the narrative for the future of digital asset infrastructure. This incredible Iren Limited profit story is a clear signal of strength and opportunity in the crypto world, promising an exciting road ahead for investors and enthusiasts alike. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is Iren Limited? Iren Limited is a Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin mining company, formerly known as Iris Energy. They specialize in operating large-scale data centers for cryptocurrency mining. 2. How much net profit did Iren Limited report for Q2? Iren Limited reported an impressive net profit of $176.9 million for the second quarter. 3. What was Iren Limited’s revenue for Q2? The company generated a revenue of $187.3 million during the second quarter. 4. What are Iren Limited’s full-year revenue projections? Iren Limited projects its full-year revenue from Bitcoin mining to reach $1 billion, indicating strong confidence in future growth. 5. What factors contributed to Iren Limited’s Q2 profit? Key factors include strategic operational efficiency, favorable Bitcoin market conditions, significant operational scale, and effective cost management strategies. 6. How does Iren Limited’s success impact the broader Bitcoin mining industry? Their substantial Iren Limited profit serves as a strong indicator of the viability and profitability of large-scale Bitcoin mining, bolstering investor confidence and setting a benchmark for operational excellence within the industry. Did you find this analysis of Iren Limited’s impressive Q2 profit insightful? Share this article with your network on social media to spread the word about the exciting developments in the Bitcoin mining sector! To learn more about the latest Bitcoin mining trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin mining institutional adoption. This post Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01718-0.63%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10505+4.40%
Edge
EDGE$0.41934+2.11%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/29 05:55
Share
New Wallets Receive 78,891 Ethereum Worth $358M From FalconX – Whale Activity Surges

New Wallets Receive 78,891 Ethereum Worth $358M From FalconX – Whale Activity Surges

The post New Wallets Receive 78,891 Ethereum Worth $358M From FalconX – Whale Activity Surges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New Wallets Receive 78,891 Ethereum Worth $358M From FalconX – Whale Activity Surges | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. As his knowledge grew, Sebastian felt compelled to share his insights with others. He began actively contributing to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn, focusing on fintech and crypto-related content. His goal was to expose valuable trends and insights to a wider audience, fostering a deeper understanding of the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. Sebastian’s contributions quickly gained recognition, and he became a trusted voice in the online crypto community. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K forms, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance. …
Sidekick
K$0.1968+2.34%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.14452+2.89%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001688+2.48%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 06:57
Share

Trending News

More

Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto

Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining

New Wallets Receive 78,891 Ethereum Worth $358M From FalconX – Whale Activity Surges

Whales Hoover Up TOKEN6900 as ICO Hits $3M And Offers One Last Chance to Buy, Is Murad Stacking?

Lisa Cook suggests clerical error may explain mortgage application issue