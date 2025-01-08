AI takes the lead, 22 crypto projects collectively deploy AI Agent

Author: Nancy, PANews

AI Agent is undoubtedly the core theme of the current on-chain market. From infrastructure construction, tool development, DeFi to games and other products, the rapid iteration of AI Agent is driving the explosive growth of the market, strongly occupying the market's attention and user minds. The recent rise in the proportion of DEX/CEX trading volume also proves the crazy plunder of on-chain liquidity and attention, and the structural changes in market capital flows are taking place. According to data from The Block and DeFiLlama, the proportion of spot trading volume of DEX and CEX has increased significantly in the past few months. As of January 2025, this proportion has reached 20.2%, a record high.

Under this trend, many non-AI crypto projects that lack favorable themes are also rushing to try to take advantage of the traffic of AI Agent. In this article, PANews compiled 22 crypto projects that have deployed AI Agents, covering multiple tracks such as games, public chains, payments, DeFi and DePIN. These projects mainly accelerate the construction and development of the AI Agent ecosystem through technical framework development and application scenario implementation.

Illuvium: Introducing Autonomous AI NPCs to Games

Illuvium is an RPG and NFT game built on Ethereum. On January 7, Illuvium announced a partnership with Virtuals Protocol to enhance the gaming experience of the upcoming Illuvium MMO Lite. The partnership will leverage Virtuals' AI technology and its GAME LLM framework to provide NPCs with dynamic, intelligent behaviors and immersive experiences.

Story Protocol: Hiring AI Agent Luna with a high salary

Story Protocol is a Layer 1 designed for intellectual property (IP). Last December, after releasing a TCP/IP framework between AI Agents, Story Protocol announced that "the human intern asked for leave and planned to recruit an AI Agent to manage Twitter", and finally decided to hire Luna to manage its X account with an annual salary of up to 36.5 USDC, saying that she would bring "charm, personality and a hint of naughtiness".

Circle: Exploring AI agents using USDC to operate and trade independently

In the second half of 2024, Circle announced that it would launch an AI agent in cooperation with Solana to enhance infrastructure security. In November of the same year, Circle released a report saying that the company had issued more than $2 billion worth of USDC in the past few weeks, exploring how the combination of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology will change people's understanding of work and finance, especially through the use of "autonomous" payments. Circle introduced a concept that enables AI agents to operate and trade independently using USDC. In addition, it has built a sample application to "demonstrate the autonomous system" and encourages users to use this template to build their own projects and provide feedback.

Arbitrum: Launching funding program and establishing AI agency partnership

In November 2024, Arbitrum announced the launch of a $1 million Trailblazer funding program, which aims to attract developers with innovative ideas to deploy influential AI Agents or other AI products based on Arbitrum. In addition, Arbitrum has also reached partnerships with Eilza Labs and ARC Agents.

Stripe: Plans to launch AI agent toolkit

In November 2024, Jeff Weinstein, product director of payment company Stripe, said that a software development kit (SDK) built specifically for AI agents is being launched. The toolkit supports large language models (LLM) to call payment, billing, issuance and other APIs, integrates Vercel, LangChainAI, CrewAIInc, etc., and can use any model through functions.

Coinbase: Releases multiple AI agent products to simplify on-chain operations and interactions

At the end of October last year, Coinbase launched a new tool, Based Agent, which was developed based on Coinbase SDK, OpenAI and Replit platforms. It allows users to create AI agents with encrypted wallet functions within 3 minutes, and can perform multiple tasks such as on-chain transactions, token swaps and pledges. The following month, Coinbase Developer Platform also cooperated with Langchain to launch AgentKit, a framework for building AI agents, which can integrate on-chain (Base chain) and off-chain interactive functions, combine Web2 API and on-chain data, and enable Agents to browse content by themselves and grant on-chain operations.

Orca: Developing an AI Agent version of an automated robot

Orca is an AMM DEX on Solana. On January 6, ai16z co-founder Shaw revealed in an offline interview with BlockBeats that ai16z is working with Orca to develop an agent, an automated robot that can automatically manage Orca's liquidity pool. Users only need to put tokens into it. If the pool does not exist, it will automatically create a new pool; if the pool already exists, it will put the tokens into the existing pool. Next, it will continue to monitor these pools, and once it finds a situation that may lead to permanent losses, such as token price divergence, it will automatically withdraw funds from the pool. Because most people are worried about the problem of permanent loss. Users can also program to control the spread of tokens or adjust the pairing method of tokens.

io.net: Establish multiple collaborations in the field of AI Agent

DePIN's leading project io.net has established multiple collaborations in the field of AI Agent. For example, in December last year, io.net announced a partnership with the creative autonomous AI agent Zerebro to enhance Ethereum verification operations. Not only that, io.net also cooperated with ai16z to provide decentralized GPU computing power to support the latter's model operation.

IoTeX: Launching BinoAI, the first AI agent in the DePIN field

IoTeX is an open platform for modularly constructing AI+DePIN infrastructure. Last December, IoTeX announced the launch of its first AI Agent in the DePIN field: BinoAI, which is built on ELIZA-OS and aims to lay the foundation for the evolution of decentralized autonomous consciousness in the DePIN field. BinoAI will use AI autonomous learning, automatic cognition and insight analysis of DePIN-related knowledge, and based on ai16z's ELIZA framework, BinoAI will be able to securely access and interact with on-chain data. Combined with IoTeX's decentralized DePIN module infrastructure, BinoAI will run in a fully decentralized and trustless environment. Its application scenarios in DePIN include smart travel, energy systems, smart wearables, and smart homes.

Smolverse: Developing an AI Tamagotchi game based on Eliza

Smolverse is a game and NFT project on Treasure DAO. Since December last year, Smolverse has been working with ai16z to develop an on-chain AI Tomogatchi game called "Smolworld" that combines Eliza's Agent framework.

Phala Network: Building a TEE framework based on Eliza

Phala Network was once the privacy computing infrastructure of the Polkadot ecosystem. According to PANews, Phala Network has worked with a16z to build Eliza's TEE framework, which can integrate TEE (Trusted Execution Environment) technology into Eliza's multi-agent framework to provide cryptographic verifiability and enhanced privacy, thereby ensuring safe and reliable interactions. For example, the previously popular Spore.fun, aiPool and other projects all used Phala Network's TEE technology.

Injective: Launching the First Cross-Chain AI Agents Hub

Injective is an interoperable first-layer blockchain. A few days ago, Injective announced that it will cooperate with Sonic SVM, the first SVM blockchain on Solana, to launch the first cross-chain AI agent platform Smart Agent Hub this year, providing developers with powerful tools and frameworks for creating, managing, and monetizing AI agents, and realizing cross-chain asset transfer and unified development experience. The first testnet is expected to be launched in the first quarter of 2025, and the ecosystem will gradually expand to games, entertainment, DeFi, and social platforms (such as TikTok, Web3 games) and other fields.

Fuel: Launches Fuel Agent Kit, an AI agent tool

Fuel is a modular execution layer designed for the Ethereum Rollup ecosystem. Not long ago, Fuel announced the launch of the AI agent tool Fuel Agent Kit, which will connect the user's AI agent to Fuel and various applications on Fuel, or use Fuel to build new AI agents.

Gaia: Creating your own AI agent

Gaia is a decentralized open source artificial intelligence infrastructure platform. Last November, Gaia announced that it would cooperate with AI platform vana to create powerful and exclusive AI agents. Currently, Gaia's AI agent has integrated cooperation with EigenLayer, ENS and other projects.

Aethir: Incubating and investing in AI Agents

Aethir is a decentralized real-time rendering network. Aethir has continued to incubate and invest in AI Agents in recent months. For example, at the end of last year, it announced its $100 million Ecosystem Fund Batch 3 to support projects that focus on the combination of games and AI agents. At the same time, Aethir also provides free GPU computing power to Eliza agent developers.

DWF Labs: Developing AI agent trading and setting up fund support

In addition to successfully managing investment portfolios completely autonomously by developing AI trading agents that have been integrated into the workflow of the DWF trading system, DWF Labs also announced at the end of last year the establishment of a $20 million fund to support the development of autonomous AI agents. Projects including TAO Cat and HeyAnon have already received funding.

Blade Games: On-chain gaming ecosystem integrating AI Agent

Blade Games is one of the largest on-chain game ecosystems on Arbitrum and Mantle, attracting more than 850,000 registered users. Blade Games combines on-chain games with AI agent technology, built on the zkVM stack, where players can play games, train AI agents, and create their own on-chain economy.

aelf: Introducing a code-free AI agent framework aevatar intelligence

In December 2024, Layer1 blockchain aelf announced the launch of a code-free AI agent framework aevatar intelligence, which will be supported by multiple large language models (LLMs), allowing external developers to integrate their preferred LLMs, thereby forming a collaborative ecosystem that drives innovation and expands framework functionality. The first use case, AI pump pad, will be launched in early January 2025.

SendAI: Implementing AI agents to autonomously execute operations on the Solana chain

SendAI is the Solana artificial intelligence ecosystem accelerator. In December 2024, SendAI announced the launch of the open source toolkit Solana Agent Kit, which supports agents of any AI model to autonomously perform operations on the Solana chain, and has integrated mainstream protocols such as Jupiter, Metaplex, and Raydium. The toolkit uses LangChain technology, supports various AI models from GPT-4 to Llama, and plans to integrate with frameworks such as Eliza from ai16z and ZerePy from Zerebro.

Artela: Releases the next generation full-chain AI Agent technology framework

In December 2024, the parallel EVM public chain Artela Network officially released the full-chain AI Agents technology framework. Based on the characteristics of Artela's on-chain intelligence, decentralized trusted execution, and elastic block space, it solves the current pain points of AI Agents' limited autonomy due to their reliance on centralized servers, and can bring true "read, write, and own" capabilities to AI Agents.

Frax: Developing a technology stack “AIVM” for AI agents on blockchain

In mid-December 2024, the decentralized stablecoin protocol Frax Finance announced that it is working with its affiliated project IQ to develop an AI technology stack called "AIVM". This technology stack is based on the parallel blockchain developed internally by Fraxtal, a Layre2 rollup protocol, which enables AI agents to be fully autonomous without a single point of control, and ultimately helps AI and blockchain to achieve more seamless collaboration.

Planet Mojo: Launching AI agent Mr. WWA, the first game is coming soon

Planet Mojo is a GameFi game based on PVP auto chess developed by Magic platform. On January 7, Planet Mojo announced that it will cooperate with Virtuals to launch AI Agent Mr. WWA (Winston Wylde Alexande). The token WWA will be used as a platform reward token, and the foundation will support continuous repurchase. In addition, Planet Mojo's first game Agents of Poker will also be launched soon.

