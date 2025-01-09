“Fame brings trouble” Hyperliquid sparks controversy again, public chain ecosystem development becomes a future problem

By: PANews
2025/01/09 14:49
Moonveil
MORE$0.10521+4.61%
NODE
NODE$0.11308-5.18%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5581+2.36%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.14432+3.38%

Author: Frank, PANews

As the most popular new Layer 1 public chain in the market, Hyperliquid's token market value exceeded 11 billion US dollars after the airdrop, and the total circulation market value was close to 35 billion US dollars. The ecological data has grown exponentially. While the market is extremely optimistic, it has also caused a lot of controversy recently.

These controversies mainly revolve around the fact that Hyperliquid, as a Layer 1, has performed poorly in terms of decentralized governance and the introduction of more developers. Especially in terms of node participation, it seems to be full of closed colors, which once again confirms the impression of many skeptics that Hyperliquid is a stand-alone chain. The official also basically admitted in its response that these problems exist in the network, but will be gradually resolved in the future.

An open letter sparked governance controversy

On January 8, Kam, an employee of node operator Chorus One, published an open letter on social media, pointing out that Hyperliquid currently has many problems in terms of closed source code, black market for testnet tokens, and limited decentralization. This statement quickly triggered many discussions in the community about Hyperliquid governance.

Kam mentioned in the open letter that the testnet nodes are difficult to operate, with problems such as closed source, lack of documentation, and over-reliance on centralized APIs. There are design problems with the testnet incentive mechanism, and black market transactions of test coins have occurred. The mainnet validators are over-concentrated and the degree of centralization is insufficient.

“Fame brings trouble” Hyperliquid sparks controversy again, public chain ecosystem development becomes a future problem

Judging from the content of this open letter, the criticism is directed at Hyperliquid's low degree of decentralization in governance, and the official and foundation have absolute dominance in nodes and pledges. Second, the technical and operational information is not transparent, which is a big problem for expanding the ecosystem. Third, the economic incentive mechanism is not sound, and it is difficult for external nodes to maintain costs. Fourth, the communication between the official and the nodes is not smooth. During the operation of the nodes, it is impossible to obtain official guidance on the nodes in a timely manner, and the nodes also lack channels for feedback.

The above are basically the main problems that the industry criticizes about Hyperliquid. In a crypto research report released in December, VanEck, a well-known asset management institution, also pointed out that Hyperliquid's valuation is about 28 billion US dollars, but it has not attracted a large number of developer communities to join. If the growth expectations of the development community cannot be achieved, the price of HYPE tokens may be difficult to maintain. Research institution Messari also published an article on New Year's Day saying that Hyperliquid's excellent performance may have ended.

After Kam's open letter was released, many industry insiders joined the discussion about Hyperliquid. Charles d'Haussy, CEO of dYdX Foundation, a competitor on the same track, commented, "Closed source code + limited number of validators + most of the equity weight under 1 entity + bridge multi-signature setting lacks clarity and security. The price trend of tokens should not be ignored by so many people."

Another person said: “I don’t think the black market for testnet hype is a big problem because we have seen this on many other protocols.”

Officials admit that the problem exists, but there is still a long way to go to solve it

However, most people still question this phenomenon of excessive centralization. Faced with these doubts, Hyperliquid also responded quickly on the same day, focusing on the following 6 points: 1. All validators are qualified based on the performance of the test network and cannot obtain seats by purchasing; as the blockchain matures, the validator set will gradually expand. 2. It will further promote the decentralization of the network. 3. Anyone can run an API server pointing to any node, and the sample client code sends a request to a specific API server, but this is not a basic requirement of the network. 4. The test network HYPE black market is unacceptable, and efforts will continue to be made to improve the entry process of the test network. 5. The node code is currently closed source; open source is important, and the project will be open source after the development enters a stable state; Hyperliquid's development speed is several orders of magnitude faster than most projects, and its scope is also several orders of magnitude larger than most projects; the code will be open source when it is safe. 6. There is only one binary file at present. Even for a very mature network like Solana, the vast majority of validators run a single client.

In summary, Hyperliquid's response did not deny the issues raised by Kam in the questioning, but basically acknowledged that these problems exist in the network, but will be gradually resolved in the future. Judging from the current data of Hyperliquid's validators, the top five nodes with the highest stakes are all officially operated nodes. The staked tokens of these five nodes alone reached 330 million, which exceeded the total number of stakes of all other nodes. In addition, although the official has launched a foundation, it has not yet launched related channels such as governance voting. From these perspectives, Hyperliquid's open governance still has a long way to go.

“Fame brings trouble” Hyperliquid sparks controversy again, public chain ecosystem development becomes a future problem

Valuation Game, Using Layer 1 Narrative Valuation to Defeat All DEXs

Since the Hyperliquid airdrop, the data of the Hyperliquid ecosystem has seen a sharp increase. As of January 8, the cumulative number of users reached 300,000, with 100,000 new users in more than a month. In addition, the TVL data reached a peak of US$2.8 billion in December, a 14-fold increase in a single month. According to VanEck's research report, its main competitor dYdX has not exceeded US$600 million in TVL within 15 months of its creation, and the market value of its tokens exceeds the total market value of all its peers.

“Fame brings trouble” Hyperliquid sparks controversy again, public chain ecosystem development becomes a future problem

Hyperliquid's excellent market performance is closely related to its dual attributes of Layer 1 and DEX. As of now, Hyperliquid's attributes as a Layer 1 are not complete. On the one hand, decentralized open governance is still far behind the mainstream Layer 1. On the other hand, the richness of the Hyperliquid ecosystem also needs to be improved. The current main applications of the ecosystem are all operated by the official team.

As a DEX, Hyperliquid has a relatively obvious advantage in user experience due to its 100,000 TPS performance and independent public chain foundation.

Therefore, if Hyperliquid is positioned as a DEX, it is obviously successful. If it is positioned as a Layer 1, it has a long way to go.

Positioning may be an important factor in future market pricing

It is also worth mentioning that many people believe that Hyperliquid may be another gold rush after Solana. However, when PANews analyzed Hyperliquid's on-chain data, it was found that in the change curve of Hyperliquid traders' net profit and loss, it can be seen that the overall profit curve of Hyperliquid traders has been negative for a long time, and as the trading heat increases, the overall amount of losses is still expanding. As of January 7, 2025, the cumulative loss of traders is 51.3 million US dollars, which is nearly 25 times higher than the same period a year ago. The cumulative liquidation amount has also reached 6.69 billion US dollars, and the number of open contracts has also increased, reaching 3.78 billion US dollars. From this perspective, Hyperliquid is more like another new on-chain casino.

“Fame brings trouble” Hyperliquid sparks controversy again, public chain ecosystem development becomes a future problem

On January 6, Hyperliquid announced the launch of a new cross-chain bridge in cooperation with Router Protocol, which began to support cross-chain deposits of more than 30 networks including Solana, Sui, Tron, Base and Ethereum. Compared with the current funds transfer that can only be carried out through Arbitrium, this cooperation can bring Hyperliquid more flexible channels for capital flow.

In general, the controversy surrounding Hyperliquid is the same as the reason why many people are optimistic about it. As an exchange with DEX as its leading product, Layer1 is currently more like the underlying supporting product of this exchange. Those who doubt it believe that Hyperliquid lacks transparency and a decentralized governance framework as a Layer1. Supporters believe that Hyperliquid is the only DEX equipped with Layer1. As for the development of Hyperliquid itself, the situation it will face in the future may always revolve around the contradiction between these two roles.

If the main development is Layer 1, then Hyperliquid's valuation still has a lot of room for improvement and there are many problems to deal with. If it is only positioned as a high-performance DEX, then the valuation far exceeding that of its peers will raise suspicions of overvaluation in the market. Moreover, as the ecosystem continues to open up, HYPE will enter more market transactions, get rid of the doubts about stand-alone coins, and will also face more market uncertainties and changes. These issues are a test of the art of balance for Hyperliquid officials, and for investors who are concerned, they are even more difficult problems that require careful scrutiny.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto

Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Three leading cryptocurrency institutional giants are reportedly working to secure funds to accelerate their goal of accumulating millions of Solana (SOL) tokens. The report suggests heightened interest in the top-performing altcoin and its underlying value.  According to a report from Bloomberg, Jump Crypto, Galaxy Digital, and Multicoin Capital are collaborating to raise a substantial $1 billion for the accumulation of SOL tokens. According to insider sources, all three parties pointed to global financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald LP as the banking firm heading the deal, which would be the largest Solana (SOL) based treasury record thus far. According to anonymous inside sources, financial firms are seeking to acquire a publicly traded company by establishing a cryptocurrency treasury firm.  The leading firms preparing for the massive SOL accumulation have yet to make an official response regarding reports detailing the new development.  Advertisement &nbsp Should Galaxy, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin successfully acquire $1 billion worth of SOL, it would mark the largest Solana (SOL) based reserve established thus far.  Notably, the largest SOL reserve is held by a crypto treasury management firm Upexi, with more than 2 million SOL tokens—valued at $390 million— in its possession.  DeFi Development Corp (DFDV) and Strategies.Inc., formerly Cypherpunk Holdings Inc., are the second and third largest holders of SOL tokens with 1.42 million (around $273 million) and 420,707 SOL ($74 million) in their possession. The recent advancement suggests heightened interest in SOL, highlighting the token’s growing appeal amongst institutional investors.  Meanwhile, Solana (SOL) has declined in price value following the drop in the total crypto market cap, which soared by 2.79% over the last 24 hours, bringing its value to $3.87 trillion at press time. The 6th most valued altcoin by market cap is trading at $213, soaring 2.18% from the…
Solana
SOL$214.74+5.54%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10505+4.40%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006298+13.35%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 07:39
Share
Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining

Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining

BitcoinWorld Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with exciting news! Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin miner Iren Limited, previously known as Iris Energy, has just announced an astounding financial performance. Their latest report highlights a significant Iren Limited profit for the second quarter, marking a strong period for the company and the broader Bitcoin mining industry. What Propelled Iren Limited’s Impressive Q2 Profit? Iren Limited reported a net profit of a remarkable $176.9 million for the second quarter. This impressive figure comes on the heels of robust revenue generation, totaling $187.3 million during the same period. This positive financial update, as reported by The Block, underscores the company’s operational efficiency and strategic positioning within the competitive Bitcoin mining landscape. Several key factors contributed to this success: Strategic Operations: Iren Limited has consistently focused on optimizing its mining infrastructure, deploying high-efficiency hardware. Favorable Market Conditions: The upward trend in Bitcoin’s price during the quarter likely contributed to higher revenue per mined coin, maximizing the value of their efforts. Operational Scale: As a Nasdaq-listed entity, their significant scale allows for substantial mining capacity and economies of scale, reducing per-unit costs. Cost Management: Effective cost controls and energy procurement strategies played a vital role in converting revenue into a healthy net Iren Limited profit. The sheer scale of this financial achievement is a testament to their strong business model and disciplined execution. Beyond Q2: What’s Next for Bitcoin Mining Profit? Looking ahead, Iren Limited has set ambitious targets that underscore its confidence in the future of the digital asset space. The company projects its full-year revenue from Bitcoin mining will reach an astounding $1 billion. This forward-looking forecast suggests sustained growth and a strong belief in the long-term viability of large-scale cryptocurrency operations. Such projections are crucial indicators for investors and market watchers alike. They offer valuable insights into the health and potential of publicly traded Bitcoin mining companies. A billion-dollar revenue target not only reflects Iren Limited’s internal confidence but also paints a positive picture for the entire sector, signaling increasing maturity and institutional interest in this innovative industry. How will other miners respond to this impressive benchmark of Bitcoin mining profit? The Broader Impact of Iren Limited’s Success Story Iren Limited’s financial triumph resonates far beyond its own balance sheet. It provides a compelling narrative for the resilience and profitability of legitimate, large-scale Bitcoin mining operations, even amidst the inherent volatility of the crypto market. This success story helps to solidify the perception of Bitcoin mining as a viable and lucrative industry, attracting further investment and fostering innovation across the ecosystem. Key takeaways from this development include: Bolstered Investor Confidence: Strong earnings reports like this can significantly bolster investor confidence in publicly traded crypto mining companies, proving their potential for substantial returns. Industry Benchmark: Iren Limited sets a high bar for operational excellence and financial performance, encouraging competitors to optimize their own strategies. Catalyst for Growth: The projected full-year revenue hints at significant expansion possibilities for the company and its peers, potentially leading to increased infrastructure development and technological advancements. Ultimately, the substantial Iren Limited profit could serve as a beacon, guiding future investment and development within the cryptocurrency infrastructure, proving that smart strategies yield powerful results. Navigating the Future: Challenges and Opportunities in Bitcoin Mining While the Q2 results are undoubtedly positive, the Bitcoin mining industry faces its unique set of challenges. Factors such as fluctuating energy costs, evolving regulatory landscapes, and the inherent volatility of cryptocurrency prices are constant considerations. However, companies like Iren Limited demonstrate that with robust strategies, efficient operations, and a focus on sustainability, these hurdles can be successfully navigated. Their ability to secure such a significant Iren Limited profit in a dynamic market environment speaks volumes about their adaptive capabilities. It also highlights the critical importance of diversified energy sources, technological advancements in mining hardware, and proactive risk management in maintaining a competitive edge. The journey for crypto miners is always evolving, demanding constant innovation and strategic foresight to capitalize on emerging opportunities. In conclusion, Iren Limited’s Q2 net profit of $176.9 million is a monumental achievement. It underscores the company’s strong operational performance and offers a glimpse into the lucrative potential of the Bitcoin mining sector. With ambitious full-year revenue projections, Iren Limited is not just reporting success; it’s actively shaping the narrative for the future of digital asset infrastructure. This incredible Iren Limited profit story is a clear signal of strength and opportunity in the crypto world, promising an exciting road ahead for investors and enthusiasts alike. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is Iren Limited? Iren Limited is a Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin mining company, formerly known as Iris Energy. They specialize in operating large-scale data centers for cryptocurrency mining. 2. How much net profit did Iren Limited report for Q2? Iren Limited reported an impressive net profit of $176.9 million for the second quarter. 3. What was Iren Limited’s revenue for Q2? The company generated a revenue of $187.3 million during the second quarter. 4. What are Iren Limited’s full-year revenue projections? Iren Limited projects its full-year revenue from Bitcoin mining to reach $1 billion, indicating strong confidence in future growth. 5. What factors contributed to Iren Limited’s Q2 profit? Key factors include strategic operational efficiency, favorable Bitcoin market conditions, significant operational scale, and effective cost management strategies. 6. How does Iren Limited’s success impact the broader Bitcoin mining industry? Their substantial Iren Limited profit serves as a strong indicator of the viability and profitability of large-scale Bitcoin mining, bolstering investor confidence and setting a benchmark for operational excellence within the industry. Did you find this analysis of Iren Limited’s impressive Q2 profit insightful? Share this article with your network on social media to spread the word about the exciting developments in the Bitcoin mining sector! To learn more about the latest Bitcoin mining trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin mining institutional adoption. This post Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01718-0.63%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10505+4.40%
Edge
EDGE$0.41934+2.11%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/29 05:55
Share
New Wallets Receive 78,891 Ethereum Worth $358M From FalconX – Whale Activity Surges

New Wallets Receive 78,891 Ethereum Worth $358M From FalconX – Whale Activity Surges

The post New Wallets Receive 78,891 Ethereum Worth $358M From FalconX – Whale Activity Surges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New Wallets Receive 78,891 Ethereum Worth $358M From FalconX – Whale Activity Surges | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. As his knowledge grew, Sebastian felt compelled to share his insights with others. He began actively contributing to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn, focusing on fintech and crypto-related content. His goal was to expose valuable trends and insights to a wider audience, fostering a deeper understanding of the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. Sebastian’s contributions quickly gained recognition, and he became a trusted voice in the online crypto community. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K forms, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance. …
Sidekick
K$0.1968+2.34%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.14452+2.89%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001688+2.48%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 06:57
Share

Trending News

More

Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto

Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining

New Wallets Receive 78,891 Ethereum Worth $358M From FalconX – Whale Activity Surges

Whales Hoover Up TOKEN6900 as ICO Hits $3M And Offers One Last Chance to Buy, Is Murad Stacking?

Lisa Cook suggests clerical error may explain mortgage application issue