Financing Weekly Report | 14 public financing events; Movement Labs is close to completing a $100 million Series B financing round, with an estimated valuation of $3 billion

By: PANews
2025/01/13 10:54
B
B$0.70244+22.89%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1299+2.60%

Highlights of this issue

According to incomplete statistics from PANews, there were 14 blockchain investment and financing events around the world last week (June 6-December 12), with a total funding of over US$167 million, a significant increase compared to the previous week. An overview is as follows:

  • DeFi announced three investment and financing events, among which Berachain ecosystem liquidity aggregator Ooga Booga announced the completion of a $1.5 million strategic round of financing;
  • Web3 Games track announced one investment and financing event. ZKcandy, a Layer 2 blockchain for games driven by ZKsync, successfully completed a $4 million private placement financing;
  • Four investment and financing events were announced in the AI+Web3 field, among which AI payment infrastructure Nevermined announced the completion of a $4 million seed round of financing, led by Generative Ventures;
  • The DePIN track announced two investment and financing events. The decentralized GPU network Inferix announced that it received $2.6 million in investment from DePIN X Capital;
  • The Infrastructure & Tools sector announced two investment and financing events. Movement Labs is close to completing a $100 million Series B financing round with an estimated valuation of $3 billion.
  • One investment and financing event was announced in the Others category, among which the AI-driven encrypted data platform SoSoValue announced the completion of a US$15 million Series A financing, with a valuation of US$200 million;
  • Centralized finance announced one investment and financing event. FTX EU, the bankrupt European branch of FTX, was acquired by Backpack Exchange for $32.7 million.

Financing Weekly Report | 14 public financing events; Movement Labs is close to completing a $100 million Series B financing round, with an estimated valuation of $3 billion

DeFi

Ooga Booga Completes $1.5 Million Strategic Round of Financing, Lead by Primal

Ooga Booga, the liquidity aggregator of Berachain ecosystem, announced the completion of a strategic round of financing of US$1.5 million, which will be used to accelerate the next stage of its development in the Berachain ecosystem. This round of financing was led by Primal, and participating institutions included CitizenX, Quantstamp, Rubik, ViaBTC Capital, TempleDAO, etc. In addition, many angel investors participated, including individual investors from Infinex, GMX, Saison Capital, Movement Labs, etc.

Ocean Protocol invests $735,000 to support Yiedl.ai in developing AI-driven DeFi

OceanDAO, co-founders Trent McConaghy and Bruce Pon, and members of the Ocean Predictor team have jointly invested $735,000 in Yiedl.ai, an AI-focused DeFi marketplace platform dedicated to driving DeFi innovation through data-intensive AI.

SUI Ecosystem Project Wave Completes Seed Round Financing, KuCoin Labs Leads Investment

SUI ecological project Wave officially announced that its seed round of financing completed in November 2024 was led by KuCoin Labs, and other investors included SUI Foundation, Web3Port Foundation and Comma3 Ventures. The amount of financing was not disclosed. The Wave team said that it currently has more than 4 million on-chain users and more than 600,000 monthly active users. Its products include Telegram-based trading tool Wave Trading, Wave Pad, an incubation platform that supports high-quality early projects in the SUI ecosystem, and DeFi and GameFi related products such as Wave Staking and Lucky Wheel, providing users with a one-stop experience in trading, airdrops, investments and games.

Web3 Games

ZKcandy, a gaming-specific L2 blockchain powered by ZKsync, completes $4 million in private financing

ZKcandy, a ZKsync-powered gaming-specific Layer 2 blockchain, has successfully completed a $4 million private placement. Investors in this round include Wemix Network, Animoca Ventures, Spartan Group, Perlone Capital, Presto Labs, Flowdesk, Lecca Ventures, Efficient Frontier, and Prometheuz. ZKcandy is developed and operated by iCandy, whose subsidiary Lemon Sky Studios has participated in the development of several AAA games such as Nioh: The Rise of Ronin, The Last of Us 2: Remastered, Spider-Man 2, Baldur's Gate 3, and Final Fantasy 16. ZKcandy currently has more than 2.4 million testnet wallets and is preparing 25 games including first-tier Hollywood IPs, with plans to launch the mainnet in the first half of 2025. The project aims to promote the development of Web3 games through Layer 2 technology and build a decentralized gaming ecosystem for the future.

AI

AI payment infrastructure Nevermined completes $4 million seed round

AI payment infrastructure Nevermined announced the completion of a $4 million seed round of financing, led by Generative Ventures, with participation from Polymorphic Capital, Halo Capital and Arca. According to reports, Nevermined is building a decentralized financial infrastructure for business between artificial intelligences. The protocol it builds turns artificial intelligence interactions into permissionless economic transactions, just like PayPal turns every web page into a storefront. It aims to make every AI agent a sovereign economic participant that can set prices for its services.

Verifiable AI company Rena Labs completes $3.3 million pre-seed round of financing, led by Paper Ventures

Rena Labs, a verifiable AI technology company, has completed a $3.3 million pre-seed round of financing, led by Paper Ventures, with participation from multiple investment institutions including Lightspeed Faction, Eterna Capital, Lyrik Ventures, Mapleblock Capital, Selini Capital and Keyrock. Rena Labs plans to use this financing to expand its team, attract developers and industry experts, and strengthen the research and development of its abstract middleware Trusted Execution Environment (TEE). This technology aims to build an infrastructure for trusted AI applications on the chain, making intelligent systems trustworthy and verifiable by default, while protecting user digital sovereignty.

AI-driven RWA L2 network Novastro completes $1.2 million seed round

AI-driven RWA Layer2 network Novastro announced the completion of a $1.2 million seed round of financing, led by Woodstock, with participation from Faculty group, Double peak group, Cogitent, X21 and Sam Tapaliya. According to reports, Novastro is an AI-driven real-world asset (RWA) Layer 2 chain that integrates MoveVM and EigenLayer AVS. The network is designed to provide Ethereum-level security while leveraging the efficient scalability of the Move language to support tokenized revenue applications in the RWA and DeFi fields. Its core framework is built around the RUSD stablecoin, which is designed for the tokenization and trading of real-world assets.

Privasea Completes Series A Financing with a Valuation of US$180 Million, GSR and Others Participate in the Investment

Confidential AI project Privasea completed its Series A financing with a valuation of $180 million, and has raised a total of $15 million in three rounds. Investors include GSR, Amber and Echo, and early investors include Binance Labs, OKX Ventures, Nomura's Laser Digital and Gate Labs. Privasea released the DeepSea testnet Beta on January 6. This financing will be used to accelerate the deployment of the mainnet DeepSea and the research and development of related intelligent agents, and promote the development of fields such as human-computer interaction and intelligent agent interaction.

DePIN

DePIN startup Starpower completes $2.5 million financing, led by Framework Ventures

DePIN startup Starpower announced the completion of a new round of financing of $2.5 million, bringing its total financing to $4 million. The new financing was led by Framework Ventures, with participation from Solana Ventures and Bitscale Capital. According to reports, Starpower is creating a decentralized energy network, including batteries and electric vehicles, to help meet electricity demand. Its protocol has accumulated 1.5 million registered wallets and more than 16,000 activated devices, in addition to bringing in $1 million in revenue. The company intends to use the funds to continue building its decentralized platform and increase its efforts to increase user adoption.

DePIN Network Hivera Announces $2 Million Financing

DePIN network Hivera recently announced on the X platform that it has received $2 million in funding from the IPN Foundation. According to reports, Hivera is a decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN) supported by the Ton Incubator. It allows users to contribute data for AI training through the Telegram applet and receive token rewards based on the device bandwidth speed.

Infrastructure & Tools

Movement Labs is about to complete a $100 million Series B financing round, with a valuation of $3 billion

Movement Labs, which focuses on Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain development, is approaching the completion of a $100 million Series B financing round, with an estimated valuation of $3 billion. This round of financing is jointly led by CoinFund and Nova Fund (Brevan Howard's digital asset division), and investors will receive shares in the company and its token Move, with an emphasis on the token form. Movement Labs previously completed a $38 million Series A financing in April 2024 , led by Polychain Capital. The completion of this round of financing is expected to be achieved at the end of January.

Movement is based on the Move programming language developed by Facebook. Different from independent public chains Aptos and Sui, it adopts Layer 2 structure and makes full use of the Ethereum ecosystem. Its mainnet beta version and Move token were launched in December 2024. Move's current market value is about US$2.25 billion, which has nearly doubled since its launch.

Sundial Completes Seed Round Led by Figment Capital, Coinbase Ventures and Other Investors

Sundial, the developer of the identity protocol Onflow, announced the completion of a strategic Pre-Seed round of financing led by Figment Capital, with participation from Coinbase Ventures, Avalanche, etc. This round of financing will continue to develop its privacy-respecting identity protocol Onflow. According to reports, Sundial aims to build applications and infrastructure for the entire stack, and launched the ZK ID solution Onflow in November last year.

other

Crypto data platform SoSoValue completes $15 million in financing to launch multi-currency index

AI-driven crypto data platform SoSoValue announced the completion of a $15 million Series A financing round, with a valuation of $200 million. This round of financing was led by Hongshan (Sequoia China), SmallSpark, Mirana Ventures and Safepal. SoSoValue said that this round of financing was completed at the end of December, and the funds were mainly used for the reserve fund of SoSoValue Indices (SSI). SSI is an innovative spot crypto index protocol that aims to promote efficient investment in the crypto market and makes SoSoValue the first institution to introduce spot indexes to the market in the form of tokens.

SoSoValue is committed to providing retail investors with real-time market data and ETF fund flow tracking. Its SoSoValue Indices Protocol packages digital assets into cross-chain cryptocurrencies through smart contracts. SoSoValue has launched four indexes at the end of December, namely: MAG7.ssi, MEME.ssi (tracking the top ten meme coins), DEFI.ssi and USSI (hedge type).

Centralized Finance

Backpack Exchange acquires FTX EU for $32.7 million, plans to promote regulated crypto derivatives in Europe

FTX EU, the bankrupt European branch of FTX, has been acquired by Backpack Exchange for $32.7 million. FTX EU previously held a MiFID II license issued by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC). Armani Ferrante, CEO of Backpack Exchange, said that the company plans to become the only regulated perpetual contract provider in Europe and has submitted a MiCA notification, which is expected to go online in the first quarter of 2025. In addition, Backpack plans to launch a full range of crypto derivatives services, giving priority to the launch of regulated perpetual futures products, and promises to give priority to the return of FTX EU customer funds.

At present, many exchanges including Coinbase and Bitstamp have obtained MiFID II licenses. It is reported that the founding team of Backpack has previously participated in the construction of the Solana ecosystem and successfully launched wallet and NFT businesses, and completed US$17 million in financing last year.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto

Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Three leading cryptocurrency institutional giants are reportedly working to secure funds to accelerate their goal of accumulating millions of Solana (SOL) tokens. The report suggests heightened interest in the top-performing altcoin and its underlying value.  According to a report from Bloomberg, Jump Crypto, Galaxy Digital, and Multicoin Capital are collaborating to raise a substantial $1 billion for the accumulation of SOL tokens. According to insider sources, all three parties pointed to global financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald LP as the banking firm heading the deal, which would be the largest Solana (SOL) based treasury record thus far. According to anonymous inside sources, financial firms are seeking to acquire a publicly traded company by establishing a cryptocurrency treasury firm.  The leading firms preparing for the massive SOL accumulation have yet to make an official response regarding reports detailing the new development.  Advertisement &nbsp Should Galaxy, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin successfully acquire $1 billion worth of SOL, it would mark the largest Solana (SOL) based reserve established thus far.  Notably, the largest SOL reserve is held by a crypto treasury management firm Upexi, with more than 2 million SOL tokens—valued at $390 million— in its possession.  DeFi Development Corp (DFDV) and Strategies.Inc., formerly Cypherpunk Holdings Inc., are the second and third largest holders of SOL tokens with 1.42 million (around $273 million) and 420,707 SOL ($74 million) in their possession. The recent advancement suggests heightened interest in SOL, highlighting the token’s growing appeal amongst institutional investors.  Meanwhile, Solana (SOL) has declined in price value following the drop in the total crypto market cap, which soared by 2.79% over the last 24 hours, bringing its value to $3.87 trillion at press time. The 6th most valued altcoin by market cap is trading at $213, soaring 2.18% from the…
Solana
SOL$214.74+5.54%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10505+4.40%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006298+13.35%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 07:39
Share
Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining

Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining

BitcoinWorld Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with exciting news! Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin miner Iren Limited, previously known as Iris Energy, has just announced an astounding financial performance. Their latest report highlights a significant Iren Limited profit for the second quarter, marking a strong period for the company and the broader Bitcoin mining industry. What Propelled Iren Limited’s Impressive Q2 Profit? Iren Limited reported a net profit of a remarkable $176.9 million for the second quarter. This impressive figure comes on the heels of robust revenue generation, totaling $187.3 million during the same period. This positive financial update, as reported by The Block, underscores the company’s operational efficiency and strategic positioning within the competitive Bitcoin mining landscape. Several key factors contributed to this success: Strategic Operations: Iren Limited has consistently focused on optimizing its mining infrastructure, deploying high-efficiency hardware. Favorable Market Conditions: The upward trend in Bitcoin’s price during the quarter likely contributed to higher revenue per mined coin, maximizing the value of their efforts. Operational Scale: As a Nasdaq-listed entity, their significant scale allows for substantial mining capacity and economies of scale, reducing per-unit costs. Cost Management: Effective cost controls and energy procurement strategies played a vital role in converting revenue into a healthy net Iren Limited profit. The sheer scale of this financial achievement is a testament to their strong business model and disciplined execution. Beyond Q2: What’s Next for Bitcoin Mining Profit? Looking ahead, Iren Limited has set ambitious targets that underscore its confidence in the future of the digital asset space. The company projects its full-year revenue from Bitcoin mining will reach an astounding $1 billion. This forward-looking forecast suggests sustained growth and a strong belief in the long-term viability of large-scale cryptocurrency operations. Such projections are crucial indicators for investors and market watchers alike. They offer valuable insights into the health and potential of publicly traded Bitcoin mining companies. A billion-dollar revenue target not only reflects Iren Limited’s internal confidence but also paints a positive picture for the entire sector, signaling increasing maturity and institutional interest in this innovative industry. How will other miners respond to this impressive benchmark of Bitcoin mining profit? The Broader Impact of Iren Limited’s Success Story Iren Limited’s financial triumph resonates far beyond its own balance sheet. It provides a compelling narrative for the resilience and profitability of legitimate, large-scale Bitcoin mining operations, even amidst the inherent volatility of the crypto market. This success story helps to solidify the perception of Bitcoin mining as a viable and lucrative industry, attracting further investment and fostering innovation across the ecosystem. Key takeaways from this development include: Bolstered Investor Confidence: Strong earnings reports like this can significantly bolster investor confidence in publicly traded crypto mining companies, proving their potential for substantial returns. Industry Benchmark: Iren Limited sets a high bar for operational excellence and financial performance, encouraging competitors to optimize their own strategies. Catalyst for Growth: The projected full-year revenue hints at significant expansion possibilities for the company and its peers, potentially leading to increased infrastructure development and technological advancements. Ultimately, the substantial Iren Limited profit could serve as a beacon, guiding future investment and development within the cryptocurrency infrastructure, proving that smart strategies yield powerful results. Navigating the Future: Challenges and Opportunities in Bitcoin Mining While the Q2 results are undoubtedly positive, the Bitcoin mining industry faces its unique set of challenges. Factors such as fluctuating energy costs, evolving regulatory landscapes, and the inherent volatility of cryptocurrency prices are constant considerations. However, companies like Iren Limited demonstrate that with robust strategies, efficient operations, and a focus on sustainability, these hurdles can be successfully navigated. Their ability to secure such a significant Iren Limited profit in a dynamic market environment speaks volumes about their adaptive capabilities. It also highlights the critical importance of diversified energy sources, technological advancements in mining hardware, and proactive risk management in maintaining a competitive edge. The journey for crypto miners is always evolving, demanding constant innovation and strategic foresight to capitalize on emerging opportunities. In conclusion, Iren Limited’s Q2 net profit of $176.9 million is a monumental achievement. It underscores the company’s strong operational performance and offers a glimpse into the lucrative potential of the Bitcoin mining sector. With ambitious full-year revenue projections, Iren Limited is not just reporting success; it’s actively shaping the narrative for the future of digital asset infrastructure. This incredible Iren Limited profit story is a clear signal of strength and opportunity in the crypto world, promising an exciting road ahead for investors and enthusiasts alike. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is Iren Limited? Iren Limited is a Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin mining company, formerly known as Iris Energy. They specialize in operating large-scale data centers for cryptocurrency mining. 2. How much net profit did Iren Limited report for Q2? Iren Limited reported an impressive net profit of $176.9 million for the second quarter. 3. What was Iren Limited’s revenue for Q2? The company generated a revenue of $187.3 million during the second quarter. 4. What are Iren Limited’s full-year revenue projections? Iren Limited projects its full-year revenue from Bitcoin mining to reach $1 billion, indicating strong confidence in future growth. 5. What factors contributed to Iren Limited’s Q2 profit? Key factors include strategic operational efficiency, favorable Bitcoin market conditions, significant operational scale, and effective cost management strategies. 6. How does Iren Limited’s success impact the broader Bitcoin mining industry? Their substantial Iren Limited profit serves as a strong indicator of the viability and profitability of large-scale Bitcoin mining, bolstering investor confidence and setting a benchmark for operational excellence within the industry. Did you find this analysis of Iren Limited’s impressive Q2 profit insightful? Share this article with your network on social media to spread the word about the exciting developments in the Bitcoin mining sector! To learn more about the latest Bitcoin mining trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin mining institutional adoption. This post Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01718-0.63%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10505+4.40%
Edge
EDGE$0.41934+2.11%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/29 05:55
Share
New Wallets Receive 78,891 Ethereum Worth $358M From FalconX – Whale Activity Surges

New Wallets Receive 78,891 Ethereum Worth $358M From FalconX – Whale Activity Surges

The post New Wallets Receive 78,891 Ethereum Worth $358M From FalconX – Whale Activity Surges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New Wallets Receive 78,891 Ethereum Worth $358M From FalconX – Whale Activity Surges | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. As his knowledge grew, Sebastian felt compelled to share his insights with others. He began actively contributing to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn, focusing on fintech and crypto-related content. His goal was to expose valuable trends and insights to a wider audience, fostering a deeper understanding of the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. Sebastian’s contributions quickly gained recognition, and he became a trusted voice in the online crypto community. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K forms, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance. …
Sidekick
K$0.1968+2.34%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.14452+2.89%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001688+2.48%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 06:57
Share

Trending News

More

Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto

Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining

New Wallets Receive 78,891 Ethereum Worth $358M From FalconX – Whale Activity Surges

Whales Hoover Up TOKEN6900 as ICO Hits $3M And Offers One Last Chance to Buy, Is Murad Stacking?

Lisa Cook suggests clerical error may explain mortgage application issue