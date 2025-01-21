Exclusive interview with Indie.fun: Integrating AI Agents to change game creation and gameplay, and creating a player-driven economic model

By: PANews
2025/01/21 17:29
FUNToken
FUN$0.009462-0.12%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00214009-0.04%
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.0896+1.23%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1295+2.53%

Author: Nancy, PANews

The AI Agent craze has begun to spread to the Web3 game track. On January 17, Solana officially released an article to promote the ecological game fundraising platform Indie.fun, which quickly attracted market attention. Indie.fun is a platform similar to Pump.fun, focusing on providing community-driven fundraising support for game projects in the Solana ecosystem. What is the origin of Indie.fun? What changes will it bring to the GameFi track? With these questions, PANews recently interviewed the Indie.fun team.

According to reports, Indie.fun innovatively allows developers to release games and tokens simultaneously, providing a community-driven fundraising channel for game projects. Supporters can invest in projects by purchasing tokens and use these tokens instantly in the game, achieving a seamless connection between game development, fundraising and user participation.

Similar to the token creation process on Pump.fun, users can create tokens and launch crowdfunding campaigns after creating games or selecting existing games on Indie.fun. During this process, users can set fundraising goals (minimum 25 SOL), and supporters can invest with SOL. If the fundraising goal is reached, one-third of the fundraising amount and 25% of the tokens will be deployed as a liquidity pool on Raydium. Two-thirds of the funds will be placed in the wallet of the game developer (2.5 SOL will be charged as a platform fee).

As we all know, although the GameFi track was once popular, it later suffered a setback due to the overall bear market, weakened money-making effect, and low game playability. The user retention rate dropped sharply and the survival space of the game was greatly squeezed. According to Coinspeaker's research on the GameFi track in 2024, 93% of GameFi tokens fell by an average of 95%, and the average life cycle of most GameFi projects is four months, which is much shorter than the life cycle of other crypto projects.

"Currently, Web3 games invest more in speculation and vanity indicators rather than gameplay and player experience." Indie.fun told PANews in an interview that the team will shift its focus to creators and gameplay, allowing developers to raise funds based on playable and high-quality projects. By allowing developers to own the economic system of their own games and empowering supporters to invest in trusted games, a sustainable, community-driven ecosystem is created, which prioritizes game quality and long-term participation.

The Indie.fun team has extensive experience in games, startups, and Web3. CEO Jaeyun Noh is a serial entrepreneur who has created several popular multiplayer games, such as Braains.io. COO Linda Yuan has held important positions in startups such as e-sports and AI, as well as the listed company Lyft.

In the creation of Indie.fun's game ecosystem, open source Web3 native game engines Moddio and FullMetal.ai play an important role. Among them, Moddio aims to simplify the creation process of multiplayer games. By providing an editor that does not require code writing, the platform allows developers to quickly build games. It also has built-in functions such as physics engines and artificial intelligence to facilitate developers to implement complex game mechanisms. According to Moddio founder @bboym0dE, a game can be developed within 5 hours using the platform. Currently, Moddio has more than 200,000 monthly active users, and 5,000 new worlds are created every month. Moddio has received multiple rounds of financing since its establishment in 2017, and investors include Alliance DAO, Solana Ventures, Taisu Ventures, and Untamed Ventures.

Exclusive interview with Indie.fun: Integrating AI Agents to change game creation and gameplay, and creating a player-driven economic model

FullMetal.ai is the artificial intelligence engine of the ecosystem, allowing developers to use the Eliza framework for seamless creation, deployment and management of AI agents, and directly integrate with the Moddio game environment. Its main goal is to solve the challenges of traditional self-hosted AI models, such as high hardware costs, privacy issues and difficulty in selection. According to Indie.fun, Fullmetal.ai allows users to deploy a large number of independent AI Agents through $BNTY. These AI Agents have their own wallets and can be used in games. This means that over time, players and AI Agents will become increasingly difficult to distinguish, and there will always be other players in the game to interact.

"AI Agents have great potential in the gaming ecosystem and can change the way games are made and played, making the gaming world more dynamic, engaging and vibrant. For developers, Indie.fun integrates AI technology into games to simplify the game creation process. For players, AI Agents can make the gaming experience more interesting by providing intelligent and adaptive gameplay that can evolve in real time." Indie.fun told PANews in an interview about the introduction of AI Agents.

In addition to issues such as game development difficulty and fund raising, poor user experience and complex user interface are also considered to be the main reasons hindering players from entering Web3 games.

In order to ensure the quality of the games, Indie.fun has developed a strict review mechanism. "Since we launched, the demand has been very high. For a short period of time, we allowed anyone to launch games, but we are currently whitelisting every game that is launched to ensure its quality. Each game will be tested to ensure that it has an attractive game loop and intuitive controls, and we will communicate with the game's team to understand their vision for the game. We want to ensure that players can enjoy the fun of the game before the game is officially raised for fundraising."

As of this writing, more than 30 games on the Indie.fun platform have successfully completed crowdfunding, with a cumulative market value of more than 31 million US dollars. However, among these games, only Indie.fun's official flagship game Powpow World (BNTY) has gained a certain degree of market recognition, while the market value of the remaining projects is relatively low, only tens of thousands or hundreds of thousands of dollars, and has not yet received widespread market participation.

From this point of view, whether Indie.fun can form a flywheel effect to break the GameFi dilemma and activate the Agentic Metaverse and the gaming craze by lowering the financing threshold for game developers and building an AI agent-driven gaming ecosystem with the help of Moddio and FullMetal.ai, still needs time to verify.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto

Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Three leading cryptocurrency institutional giants are reportedly working to secure funds to accelerate their goal of accumulating millions of Solana (SOL) tokens. The report suggests heightened interest in the top-performing altcoin and its underlying value.  According to a report from Bloomberg, Jump Crypto, Galaxy Digital, and Multicoin Capital are collaborating to raise a substantial $1 billion for the accumulation of SOL tokens. According to insider sources, all three parties pointed to global financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald LP as the banking firm heading the deal, which would be the largest Solana (SOL) based treasury record thus far. According to anonymous inside sources, financial firms are seeking to acquire a publicly traded company by establishing a cryptocurrency treasury firm.  The leading firms preparing for the massive SOL accumulation have yet to make an official response regarding reports detailing the new development.  Advertisement &nbsp Should Galaxy, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin successfully acquire $1 billion worth of SOL, it would mark the largest Solana (SOL) based reserve established thus far.  Notably, the largest SOL reserve is held by a crypto treasury management firm Upexi, with more than 2 million SOL tokens—valued at $390 million— in its possession.  DeFi Development Corp (DFDV) and Strategies.Inc., formerly Cypherpunk Holdings Inc., are the second and third largest holders of SOL tokens with 1.42 million (around $273 million) and 420,707 SOL ($74 million) in their possession. The recent advancement suggests heightened interest in SOL, highlighting the token’s growing appeal amongst institutional investors.  Meanwhile, Solana (SOL) has declined in price value following the drop in the total crypto market cap, which soared by 2.79% over the last 24 hours, bringing its value to $3.87 trillion at press time. The 6th most valued altcoin by market cap is trading at $213, soaring 2.18% from the…
Solana
SOL$215.07+5.14%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10501+4.40%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000653+17.53%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 07:39
Share
Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining

Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining

BitcoinWorld Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with exciting news! Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin miner Iren Limited, previously known as Iris Energy, has just announced an astounding financial performance. Their latest report highlights a significant Iren Limited profit for the second quarter, marking a strong period for the company and the broader Bitcoin mining industry. What Propelled Iren Limited’s Impressive Q2 Profit? Iren Limited reported a net profit of a remarkable $176.9 million for the second quarter. This impressive figure comes on the heels of robust revenue generation, totaling $187.3 million during the same period. This positive financial update, as reported by The Block, underscores the company’s operational efficiency and strategic positioning within the competitive Bitcoin mining landscape. Several key factors contributed to this success: Strategic Operations: Iren Limited has consistently focused on optimizing its mining infrastructure, deploying high-efficiency hardware. Favorable Market Conditions: The upward trend in Bitcoin’s price during the quarter likely contributed to higher revenue per mined coin, maximizing the value of their efforts. Operational Scale: As a Nasdaq-listed entity, their significant scale allows for substantial mining capacity and economies of scale, reducing per-unit costs. Cost Management: Effective cost controls and energy procurement strategies played a vital role in converting revenue into a healthy net Iren Limited profit. The sheer scale of this financial achievement is a testament to their strong business model and disciplined execution. Beyond Q2: What’s Next for Bitcoin Mining Profit? Looking ahead, Iren Limited has set ambitious targets that underscore its confidence in the future of the digital asset space. The company projects its full-year revenue from Bitcoin mining will reach an astounding $1 billion. This forward-looking forecast suggests sustained growth and a strong belief in the long-term viability of large-scale cryptocurrency operations. Such projections are crucial indicators for investors and market watchers alike. They offer valuable insights into the health and potential of publicly traded Bitcoin mining companies. A billion-dollar revenue target not only reflects Iren Limited’s internal confidence but also paints a positive picture for the entire sector, signaling increasing maturity and institutional interest in this innovative industry. How will other miners respond to this impressive benchmark of Bitcoin mining profit? The Broader Impact of Iren Limited’s Success Story Iren Limited’s financial triumph resonates far beyond its own balance sheet. It provides a compelling narrative for the resilience and profitability of legitimate, large-scale Bitcoin mining operations, even amidst the inherent volatility of the crypto market. This success story helps to solidify the perception of Bitcoin mining as a viable and lucrative industry, attracting further investment and fostering innovation across the ecosystem. Key takeaways from this development include: Bolstered Investor Confidence: Strong earnings reports like this can significantly bolster investor confidence in publicly traded crypto mining companies, proving their potential for substantial returns. Industry Benchmark: Iren Limited sets a high bar for operational excellence and financial performance, encouraging competitors to optimize their own strategies. Catalyst for Growth: The projected full-year revenue hints at significant expansion possibilities for the company and its peers, potentially leading to increased infrastructure development and technological advancements. Ultimately, the substantial Iren Limited profit could serve as a beacon, guiding future investment and development within the cryptocurrency infrastructure, proving that smart strategies yield powerful results. Navigating the Future: Challenges and Opportunities in Bitcoin Mining While the Q2 results are undoubtedly positive, the Bitcoin mining industry faces its unique set of challenges. Factors such as fluctuating energy costs, evolving regulatory landscapes, and the inherent volatility of cryptocurrency prices are constant considerations. However, companies like Iren Limited demonstrate that with robust strategies, efficient operations, and a focus on sustainability, these hurdles can be successfully navigated. Their ability to secure such a significant Iren Limited profit in a dynamic market environment speaks volumes about their adaptive capabilities. It also highlights the critical importance of diversified energy sources, technological advancements in mining hardware, and proactive risk management in maintaining a competitive edge. The journey for crypto miners is always evolving, demanding constant innovation and strategic foresight to capitalize on emerging opportunities. In conclusion, Iren Limited’s Q2 net profit of $176.9 million is a monumental achievement. It underscores the company’s strong operational performance and offers a glimpse into the lucrative potential of the Bitcoin mining sector. With ambitious full-year revenue projections, Iren Limited is not just reporting success; it’s actively shaping the narrative for the future of digital asset infrastructure. This incredible Iren Limited profit story is a clear signal of strength and opportunity in the crypto world, promising an exciting road ahead for investors and enthusiasts alike. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is Iren Limited? Iren Limited is a Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin mining company, formerly known as Iris Energy. They specialize in operating large-scale data centers for cryptocurrency mining. 2. How much net profit did Iren Limited report for Q2? Iren Limited reported an impressive net profit of $176.9 million for the second quarter. 3. What was Iren Limited’s revenue for Q2? The company generated a revenue of $187.3 million during the second quarter. 4. What are Iren Limited’s full-year revenue projections? Iren Limited projects its full-year revenue from Bitcoin mining to reach $1 billion, indicating strong confidence in future growth. 5. What factors contributed to Iren Limited’s Q2 profit? Key factors include strategic operational efficiency, favorable Bitcoin market conditions, significant operational scale, and effective cost management strategies. 6. How does Iren Limited’s success impact the broader Bitcoin mining industry? Their substantial Iren Limited profit serves as a strong indicator of the viability and profitability of large-scale Bitcoin mining, bolstering investor confidence and setting a benchmark for operational excellence within the industry. Did you find this analysis of Iren Limited’s impressive Q2 profit insightful? Share this article with your network on social media to spread the word about the exciting developments in the Bitcoin mining sector! To learn more about the latest Bitcoin mining trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin mining institutional adoption. This post Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01717-1.77%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10501+4.40%
Edge
EDGE$0.42344+2.93%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/29 05:55
Share
New Wallets Receive 78,891 Ethereum Worth $358M From FalconX – Whale Activity Surges

New Wallets Receive 78,891 Ethereum Worth $358M From FalconX – Whale Activity Surges

The post New Wallets Receive 78,891 Ethereum Worth $358M From FalconX – Whale Activity Surges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New Wallets Receive 78,891 Ethereum Worth $358M From FalconX – Whale Activity Surges | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. As his knowledge grew, Sebastian felt compelled to share his insights with others. He began actively contributing to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn, focusing on fintech and crypto-related content. His goal was to expose valuable trends and insights to a wider audience, fostering a deeper understanding of the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. Sebastian’s contributions quickly gained recognition, and he became a trusted voice in the online crypto community. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K forms, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance. …
Sidekick
K$0.1964+2.45%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.14458+2.52%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001688+2.55%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 06:57
Share

Trending News

More

Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto

Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining

New Wallets Receive 78,891 Ethereum Worth $358M From FalconX – Whale Activity Surges

Whales Hoover Up TOKEN6900 as ICO Hits $3M And Offers One Last Chance to Buy, Is Murad Stacking?

Lisa Cook suggests clerical error may explain mortgage application issue