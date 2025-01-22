Estimated Pump.fun invoice: The official income for issuing one coin is 68 US dollars, and 70% of the user's profit is paid as a handling fee

By: PANews
2025/01/22 09:58
FUNToken
FUN$0.009462-0.12%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003477+16.95%
PAID Network
PAID$0.0222-0.44%

Author: Frank, PANews

Pump.fun has recently caused a public opinion crisis. The US law firm Burwick Law filed a lawsuit against Pump.fun and the fraudulent project on behalf of investors who lost money on the platform. Burwick Law said that this announcement was released after months of cooperation with investors, and also called on more victims to fill in registration information. In addition, a week ago, there were only 55,000 addresses on social media that had profits of more than $10,000 on Pump.fun, which also caused a lot of discussion. Pump.fun founder Alon had to stand up and respond to inaccurate data. It seems that behind the players' contribution of a large amount of handling fees and interaction volume, who is the biggest winner of Pump.fun has become a topic of more concern to everyone.

A free casino or a hotbed of conspirators?

Regarding the news that Burwick Law took legal action against Pump.fun, many crypto KOLs also joined the discussion. ZachXBT, a well-known on-chain detective, said: "Degenerate gamblers voluntarily chose to gamble in the micro-market value MEME tokens and are not actual victims or investors."

Estimated Pump.fun invoice: The official income for issuing one coin is 68 US dollars, and 70% of the user's profit is paid as a handling fee

In response, Burwick Law posted the opinion of its partner Max Burwick: "Like in casinos, regulated gambling is defined by rules and unchangeable statistics. Imagine if you went to a casino and the dealer could "rug pull" a card game, would you make the same argument as here?"

In fact, ZachXBT and Max Burwick's views basically represent two attitudes of the public towards suing Pump.fun. Some people believe that trading on Pump.fun is voluntary, and suing is a pure expression of being unable to afford it. In addition, from a mechanism point of view, Pump.fun also reduces a lot of fraud risks in MEME. Others believe that Pump.fun charges a lot of fees, but allows some addresses to manipulate the market and does not review the content, so it should be sued.

Of course, we still have no way of knowing whether Pump.fun has violated relevant regulations, and whether this lawsuit will be a victory for investors or turn into a farce.

How many winners are there on Pump.fun?

But in addition to this, how much profit do users on Pump.fun make? Who is the biggest profiteer on Pump.fun? This information may be more meaningful to ordinary users. PANews has made some summary and analysis of the data of Pump.fun over a long period of time.

In fact, as early as January 11, the discussion on social media about the number of addresses on Pump.fun with profits exceeding $10,000 was only 55,000 (accounting for 0.408%), which caused a stir. Alon, the founder of Pump.fun, also responded to this, saying that this statistic was inaccurate. The reasons are: 1. The purchase of tokens that have been bound to Raydium is not included, and most of the gains are generated after the tokens are bound. 2. Unrealized profits are not taken into account. 3. Many of the more than 13 million traders are robots and AI agents. About 30% of the wallets have only made one transaction, and these wallets cannot be real people.

Here Alon is referring to the data table of "Pump.Fun Alpha Wallets" created by @adam_tehc on Dune. It should be noted that Alon did not say that the data about @adam_tehc was distorted, but believed that the data was incomplete and insufficient to explain the profitability of Pump.fun users.

PANews will also partially use the data from several Dune dashboards created by @adam_tehc in subsequent analysis, but will only use basic statistical data, such as the total number of addresses, transaction volume, cumulative revenue, etc. In addition, since there is no direct user profit and loss analysis data, the following analysis uses the existing data for analysis, estimation, and inference. This analysis method may not be very accurate, but it is hoped that it can explain some problems from certain perspectives.

Since there are many data categories used, some basic data are listed here first (data as of January 16):

Pump.fun Total revenue: $416,810,737 ($416.8 million)

Pump.fun cumulative token issuance: 6,096,526 (6.096 million)

Pump.fun cumulative user addresses: 14,130,923 (14.13 million)

Pump.fun’s revenue in the past 30 days: 105,182,383 ($105 million, this figure is a bit high, mainly because Pump.fun did several revenue aggregations on other DEXs in January).

Total cumulative transaction volume: 36030577862 (US$36 billion, Note: This data is from April 22, 2024 to January 6, 2025. The cumulative revenue on April 22 was approximately US$9.65 million. Based on the 1% handling fee, the total transaction volume before that was approximately 965 million. Therefore, the estimated cumulative transaction volume is approximately US$37 billion)

The average proportion of graduated tokens is 1.42%.

The above data comes from @adam_tehc's Pump.Fun data on Dune.

Number of transactions on Pump.fun in the past 30 days: 113,540,000 (113 million)

Active addresses of Pump.fun in the past 30 days: 7795520 (7.79 million)

The above data comes from the Solana browser Pump.fun Program data.

In addition, PANews also randomly counted 5,252 transactions on January 16 for 7 tokens that were about to be fully utilized on Pump.fun. Through transaction behavior analysis, it was found that there were 36 robot addresses and 909 real users.

The official income for each token issued is $68

Based on the above statistics, PANews calculated some data and came up with the following analysis results:

Token data:

Based on the total number of coins issued and total revenue data, we obtained the average official fee income per token of US$68.

Based on total trading volume and total token issuance, we calculated that the average trading volume per token is approximately $6,074.

User's data:

Based on the total revenue and total number of users, it can be calculated that the average contribution of each user to the official platform is approximately US$29.49.

Based on the total revenue and the total number of transactions in the past 30 days, it can be calculated that the revenue contributed by each transaction is approximately US$0.92. Based on the fee rate of 1%, it can be estimated that the average single transaction size of users in the past 30 days is approximately US$92.63.

According to the data of the past 30 days, we found that each user conducted an average of 14.56 transactions in the past 30 days, and each address contributed $13.49 in fees. Based on the overall user contribution of $29.49 in fees, it is estimated that the average number of transactions per address is about 31.8.

At this point, let’s review the data we obtained above: on average, a single address conducted 31.8 transactions, and the average transaction size was approximately US$92.63.

Combined with the basic data of the token, we can calculate that the average number of transactions generated by each token is about 65.5 transactions, the average number of transactions a user participates in with a token is about 5.5 times, and the average number of addresses involved in each token is about 11.79 addresses.

70% of users’ profits are taken away by the authorities?

Next, we estimate the following ideal situation. Assuming that all users have a chance to buy graduated tokens, when these tokens are listed on Raydium, all users can sell them at double the profit each time, and the transaction scale each time they buy is the average transaction scale. Of course, in this process, for ease of understanding, we will assume that there is a user whose data is exactly the average value, named "Averager".

According to the above calculation results, we know that the graduation rate of tokens on Pump.fun is 1.42%, which means that the winning rate of this "average player" is about 1.42%. The transaction size of this "average player" is $92.63 each time, and he has made a total of 31.8 transactions from the beginning to now. Based on this data, we can calculate that this "average player" has bought a total of 0.45 graduation tokens, and doubled the sale to obtain a profit of $41.88.

During this process, the “averager” spent $29.49 in transaction fees. Of course, only his transaction fees are calculated here, and the amount of loss due to his personal operations is not calculated. We assume that he is lucky every time he trades on the internal market. Even if he fails to buy the graduated tokens, he can break even every time without loss.

According to the above algorithm, we can see that under extremely ideal conditions (not considering losses), users can get an average profit of about US$41.88, but the handling fee they need to pay is as high as US$29.49. That is, under this relatively ideal income situation, Pump.fun basically takes away 70% of the user's profits.

If such calculations are true, it may not be difficult to explain why so many investors are pointing the finger at Pump.fun officials.

Of course, the calculation here may deviate from reality. For example, the overall profit margin of internal players may be greater than 1 times after listing on Raydium. However, this is unlikely. Most tokens quickly return to zero after listing on Raydium. Taking the data on January 17 as an example, a total of 48,631 tokens were issued on Pump.fun within 24 hours, and 697 tokens graduated in the same period. In the same period, the number of tokens newly listed on Raydium with a market value greater than 81,000 US dollars (graduation market value) and more than 100 transactions was 214, which means that only 30% of the tokens can maintain the graduation market value after listing on Raydium.

Finally, the above data calculation method is an estimate and extrapolation, and cannot fully represent the facts. However, judging from the overall data, the Pump.fun team is the biggest beneficiary of this MEME craze. The early release of official data will provide guidance and basis for users and better illustrate the problem.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto

Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Three leading cryptocurrency institutional giants are reportedly working to secure funds to accelerate their goal of accumulating millions of Solana (SOL) tokens. The report suggests heightened interest in the top-performing altcoin and its underlying value.  According to a report from Bloomberg, Jump Crypto, Galaxy Digital, and Multicoin Capital are collaborating to raise a substantial $1 billion for the accumulation of SOL tokens. According to insider sources, all three parties pointed to global financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald LP as the banking firm heading the deal, which would be the largest Solana (SOL) based treasury record thus far. According to anonymous inside sources, financial firms are seeking to acquire a publicly traded company by establishing a cryptocurrency treasury firm.  The leading firms preparing for the massive SOL accumulation have yet to make an official response regarding reports detailing the new development.  Advertisement &nbsp Should Galaxy, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin successfully acquire $1 billion worth of SOL, it would mark the largest Solana (SOL) based reserve established thus far.  Notably, the largest SOL reserve is held by a crypto treasury management firm Upexi, with more than 2 million SOL tokens—valued at $390 million— in its possession.  DeFi Development Corp (DFDV) and Strategies.Inc., formerly Cypherpunk Holdings Inc., are the second and third largest holders of SOL tokens with 1.42 million (around $273 million) and 420,707 SOL ($74 million) in their possession. The recent advancement suggests heightened interest in SOL, highlighting the token’s growing appeal amongst institutional investors.  Meanwhile, Solana (SOL) has declined in price value following the drop in the total crypto market cap, which soared by 2.79% over the last 24 hours, bringing its value to $3.87 trillion at press time. The 6th most valued altcoin by market cap is trading at $213, soaring 2.18% from the…
Solana
SOL$215.07+5.14%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10501+4.40%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000653+17.53%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 07:39
Share
Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining

Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining

BitcoinWorld Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with exciting news! Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin miner Iren Limited, previously known as Iris Energy, has just announced an astounding financial performance. Their latest report highlights a significant Iren Limited profit for the second quarter, marking a strong period for the company and the broader Bitcoin mining industry. What Propelled Iren Limited’s Impressive Q2 Profit? Iren Limited reported a net profit of a remarkable $176.9 million for the second quarter. This impressive figure comes on the heels of robust revenue generation, totaling $187.3 million during the same period. This positive financial update, as reported by The Block, underscores the company’s operational efficiency and strategic positioning within the competitive Bitcoin mining landscape. Several key factors contributed to this success: Strategic Operations: Iren Limited has consistently focused on optimizing its mining infrastructure, deploying high-efficiency hardware. Favorable Market Conditions: The upward trend in Bitcoin’s price during the quarter likely contributed to higher revenue per mined coin, maximizing the value of their efforts. Operational Scale: As a Nasdaq-listed entity, their significant scale allows for substantial mining capacity and economies of scale, reducing per-unit costs. Cost Management: Effective cost controls and energy procurement strategies played a vital role in converting revenue into a healthy net Iren Limited profit. The sheer scale of this financial achievement is a testament to their strong business model and disciplined execution. Beyond Q2: What’s Next for Bitcoin Mining Profit? Looking ahead, Iren Limited has set ambitious targets that underscore its confidence in the future of the digital asset space. The company projects its full-year revenue from Bitcoin mining will reach an astounding $1 billion. This forward-looking forecast suggests sustained growth and a strong belief in the long-term viability of large-scale cryptocurrency operations. Such projections are crucial indicators for investors and market watchers alike. They offer valuable insights into the health and potential of publicly traded Bitcoin mining companies. A billion-dollar revenue target not only reflects Iren Limited’s internal confidence but also paints a positive picture for the entire sector, signaling increasing maturity and institutional interest in this innovative industry. How will other miners respond to this impressive benchmark of Bitcoin mining profit? The Broader Impact of Iren Limited’s Success Story Iren Limited’s financial triumph resonates far beyond its own balance sheet. It provides a compelling narrative for the resilience and profitability of legitimate, large-scale Bitcoin mining operations, even amidst the inherent volatility of the crypto market. This success story helps to solidify the perception of Bitcoin mining as a viable and lucrative industry, attracting further investment and fostering innovation across the ecosystem. Key takeaways from this development include: Bolstered Investor Confidence: Strong earnings reports like this can significantly bolster investor confidence in publicly traded crypto mining companies, proving their potential for substantial returns. Industry Benchmark: Iren Limited sets a high bar for operational excellence and financial performance, encouraging competitors to optimize their own strategies. Catalyst for Growth: The projected full-year revenue hints at significant expansion possibilities for the company and its peers, potentially leading to increased infrastructure development and technological advancements. Ultimately, the substantial Iren Limited profit could serve as a beacon, guiding future investment and development within the cryptocurrency infrastructure, proving that smart strategies yield powerful results. Navigating the Future: Challenges and Opportunities in Bitcoin Mining While the Q2 results are undoubtedly positive, the Bitcoin mining industry faces its unique set of challenges. Factors such as fluctuating energy costs, evolving regulatory landscapes, and the inherent volatility of cryptocurrency prices are constant considerations. However, companies like Iren Limited demonstrate that with robust strategies, efficient operations, and a focus on sustainability, these hurdles can be successfully navigated. Their ability to secure such a significant Iren Limited profit in a dynamic market environment speaks volumes about their adaptive capabilities. It also highlights the critical importance of diversified energy sources, technological advancements in mining hardware, and proactive risk management in maintaining a competitive edge. The journey for crypto miners is always evolving, demanding constant innovation and strategic foresight to capitalize on emerging opportunities. In conclusion, Iren Limited’s Q2 net profit of $176.9 million is a monumental achievement. It underscores the company’s strong operational performance and offers a glimpse into the lucrative potential of the Bitcoin mining sector. With ambitious full-year revenue projections, Iren Limited is not just reporting success; it’s actively shaping the narrative for the future of digital asset infrastructure. This incredible Iren Limited profit story is a clear signal of strength and opportunity in the crypto world, promising an exciting road ahead for investors and enthusiasts alike. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is Iren Limited? Iren Limited is a Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin mining company, formerly known as Iris Energy. They specialize in operating large-scale data centers for cryptocurrency mining. 2. How much net profit did Iren Limited report for Q2? Iren Limited reported an impressive net profit of $176.9 million for the second quarter. 3. What was Iren Limited’s revenue for Q2? The company generated a revenue of $187.3 million during the second quarter. 4. What are Iren Limited’s full-year revenue projections? Iren Limited projects its full-year revenue from Bitcoin mining to reach $1 billion, indicating strong confidence in future growth. 5. What factors contributed to Iren Limited’s Q2 profit? Key factors include strategic operational efficiency, favorable Bitcoin market conditions, significant operational scale, and effective cost management strategies. 6. How does Iren Limited’s success impact the broader Bitcoin mining industry? Their substantial Iren Limited profit serves as a strong indicator of the viability and profitability of large-scale Bitcoin mining, bolstering investor confidence and setting a benchmark for operational excellence within the industry. Did you find this analysis of Iren Limited’s impressive Q2 profit insightful? Share this article with your network on social media to spread the word about the exciting developments in the Bitcoin mining sector! To learn more about the latest Bitcoin mining trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin mining institutional adoption. This post Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01717-1.77%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10501+4.40%
Edge
EDGE$0.42344+2.93%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/29 05:55
Share
New Wallets Receive 78,891 Ethereum Worth $358M From FalconX – Whale Activity Surges

New Wallets Receive 78,891 Ethereum Worth $358M From FalconX – Whale Activity Surges

The post New Wallets Receive 78,891 Ethereum Worth $358M From FalconX – Whale Activity Surges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New Wallets Receive 78,891 Ethereum Worth $358M From FalconX – Whale Activity Surges | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. As his knowledge grew, Sebastian felt compelled to share his insights with others. He began actively contributing to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn, focusing on fintech and crypto-related content. His goal was to expose valuable trends and insights to a wider audience, fostering a deeper understanding of the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. Sebastian’s contributions quickly gained recognition, and he became a trusted voice in the online crypto community. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K forms, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance. …
Sidekick
K$0.1964+2.45%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.14458+2.52%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001688+2.55%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 06:57
Share

Trending News

More

Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto

Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining

New Wallets Receive 78,891 Ethereum Worth $358M From FalconX – Whale Activity Surges

Whales Hoover Up TOKEN6900 as ICO Hits $3M And Offers One Last Chance to Buy, Is Murad Stacking?

Lisa Cook suggests clerical error may explain mortgage application issue