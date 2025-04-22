Looking for potential Alpha: 10 early un-coined projects

By: PANews
2025/04/22 19:28
DeFi
DEFI$0.001682+1.87%
SUI Desci Agents
DESCI$0.0003141+5.79%
Stella
ALPHA$0.01511+3.77%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000352--%

By Stacy Muur

Compiled by: Tim, PANews

I’ve hand-picked 10 early-stage protocols from AI-driven social analytics platform Moni that are 100% worth your attention:

Looking for potential Alpha: 10 early un-coined projects

1.Burve

Category: DeFi yield aggregator based on Berachain

Introduction: Maximize the

Berachain on-chain revenue.

Airdrop potential: medium-high (the project is in a very early stage, few followers, no tokens issued yet, classic airdrop model)

Tokens: Not issued

Highlights: Building an ecosystem around liquidity provider optimization + risk management tools (insurance, leverage). It is expected that the liquidity mining phase will be launched later.

Looking for potential Alpha: 10 early un-coined projects

2.Multipli.fi

Category: DeFi income aggregation

Introduction: Democratize the benefits of native assets, stablecoins, and real-world tokenized assets

Airdrop Potential: High (ORB rewards available in both testnet and mainnet; token issuance confirmed)

Token: Not yet issued

Highlights: ORB (on-chain reward bonds) can be obtained by participating in the testnet and mainnet staking, and will be redeemed at TGE

Looking for potential Alpha: 10 early un-coined projects

3.ambient.xyz

Category: Web3+AI Infrastructure

Introduction: A PoW (proof of work) blockchain that transforms AI model training into a secure, rewarded on-chain activity

Airdrop Potential: No official airdrop plan has been announced yet

Token: Not yet issued

Highlights: Currently there is no point mining or airdrop mechanism. Investors include a16z, Delphi Ventures and Amber Group.

Looking for potential Alpha: 10 early un-coined projects

4. Cline

Category: AI developer tools, autonomous programming agents

Introduction: An open source AI programming agent that supports collaborative writing, debugging and delivery of full-stack code

Airdrop potential: Low (no token model, focus on SaaS and open source, no reward mechanism announced)

Token: None (no plans or signs of issuing native tokens)

Highlights: 1.3 million+ installed base, over 31,000 community fans, active developer ecosystem; high popularity on GitHub (over 40,000 stars), more focused on open source infrastructure rather than on-chain protocols

Looking for potential Alpha: 10 early un-coined projects

5. Optimex

Category: BTCFi

Introduction: A non-custodial DeFi protocol layer for native Bitcoin, supporting flash exchange, lending and margin trading

Airdrop Potential: Moderate (no official plan yet, but early adopters + alpha testers may be eligible)

Tokens: Not yet launched (no public information on TGE or token economics)

Highlights: No points system, no tokens. The project may be building a retroactive reward mechanism (rewards will be issued based on early contributions in the future)

Looking for potential Alpha: 10 early un-coined projects

6. Converge

Category: Institutional DeFi protocols, asset tokenization settlement layer​

Introduction: Layer1 public chain compatible with EVM, integrating traditional finance and decentralized finance, realizing compliant asset tokenization and stablecoin settlement

Airdrop Expectations: Low (no airdrop announced; focus on institutional adoption and compliance)

Token: No native token; USDe and $ENA used for settlement

Highlights: Powered by Ethena and Securitize. Designed for both institutional and permissionless use cases. Early partners include AAVE, Pendle, Morpho, and Maple Finance.

Looking for potential Alpha: 10 early un-coined projects

7. Hubble Protocol

Categories: DeFi, Yield Strategy Forks

Introduction: An evolution of Tomb Finance, reimagined on Sonic to optimize DeFi yield strategies.

Airdrop Potential: Moderate (early stages with no token confirmed, but mention of user onboarding mechanism hints at possible incentives in the future)

Token: Not yet launched

Highlights: The project claims to be derived from Tomb Finance and may be building an elastic supply or algorithmic yield structure.

Looking for potential Alpha: 10 early un-coined projects

8. Monadic DNA

Categories: Decentralized Science, Privacy-Preserving Genomics

Brief: Gain health and lifestyle insights from DNA without giving up control of your data

Airdrop Potential: Moderate (waitlist opening soon, good early momentum, no token announced yet but likely to adopt typical DeSci incentive model)

Token: Not yet launched (token or governance mechanism not confirmed yet)

Highlights: Positioned as an alternative to 23andMe’s user ownership, 23andMe is the winning project of ETHGlobal 2024

Looking for potential Alpha: 10 early un-coined projects

9. Splenium

Category: Decentralized Artificial Intelligence (DeAI)

Introduction: An AI co-pilot tool based on a chat interface that supports users to conduct NFT transactions, asset management and market tracking across EVM chains in real time

Airdrop potential: Medium (13,000 users, early growth stage, high interaction frequency indicates that a reward mechanism may be introduced in the future)

Tokens: Not yet issued (token plans not yet confirmed)

Highlights: It is expected to develop into a personal DeFi application layer or be integrated into the existing wallet ecosystem. It is necessary to build a long-term growth flywheel through the token economy or protocol layer.

Looking for potential Alpha: 10 early un-coined projects

10. Metadrip

• Categories: AI Agents, DeFi UX Layer

• Introduction: A one-stop platform for cryptocurrency trading, staking, tracking and token issuance through a conversational AI assistant

• Airdrop Potential: High (staking mechanism, DAO governance and DRIP token design hint at future rewards or early user incentives)

• Tokens: Planned (DRIP tokens will be used for voting governance)

• Highlights: Focusing on retail investors, creating an "All-in-One" DeFi assistant experience, integrating multiple Web3 functions in the interface

Looking for potential Alpha: 10 early un-coined projects

Time always rewards those who wake up early.

This list is not a prediction, but a snapshot. Please use it at your own discretion.

Not every early-stage project can become a breakout, but every breakout has the same growth trajectory.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Weekly preview | US April CPI data will be released; VanEck plans to launch new crypto-related ETFs

Weekly preview | US April CPI data will be released; VanEck plans to launch new crypto-related ETFs

In the coming week from May 12, 2025 to May 18, 2025, there are other blockchain news that are worth your attention.
MAY
MAY$0.04559+3.26%
Share
PANews2025/05/11 21:46
Share
Real Estate Firm’s Stock Spikes After Revealing First Publicly Traded Chainlink Treasury

Real Estate Firm’s Stock Spikes After Revealing First Publicly Traded Chainlink Treasury

The post Real Estate Firm’s Stock Spikes After Revealing First Publicly Traded Chainlink Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Caliber, a publicly traded real estate asset management firm, is starting a Chainlink treasury. The firm will use cash reserves and existing access to capital to acquire LINK. CWD shares jumped nearly 60% on Thursday as the price of LINK itself rose 2.5%. Caliber, a publicly traded real estate asset management company, saw its stock price skyrocket Thursday after announcing that it has adopted a digital assets treasury strategy that will center on Chainlink (LINK). The firm’s strategy was approved by its board of directors, allowing it to allocate a portion of its treasury to acquire LINK—the token that powers a Chainlink’s oracle network, which brings real-world data to blockchain apps. Caliber will use its balance sheet and existing access to capital to acquire LINK, though the firm has not shared how much it intends to acquire.  “This strategy combines what Caliber already does best—raising and managing capital in private equity real estate funds—with one of the most promising financial technologies of our time,” Caliber CEO Chris Loeffler told Decrypt.  “That technology, Chainlink, is directly applicable to our existing real estate business and it will help us to better automate our real estate value calculations (NAV automation), help better administer our funds, and it can help us potentially provide stronger liquidity options for our suite of private funds,” he added. ﻿ In addition to the digital asset treasury, the board of directors approved the creation of the Caliber Crypto Advisory Board—a group of crypto and blockchain experts that will help guide the firm’s digital asset treasury strategy. Loeffler told Decrypt that the board’s composition would be announced soon.  Shares in Caliber (CWD) are up 59% since the opening bell on Thursday, now trading hands at $2.70. However, the stock has traded down nearly 4% in the last month…
RealLink
REAL$0.05847+1.33%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01329+0.15%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018907+3.79%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 06:22
Share
American Bitcoin Eyeing Nasdaq Debut in September: Reuters

American Bitcoin Eyeing Nasdaq Debut in September: Reuters

Hut 8 CEO Asher Genoot told Reuters that American Bitcoin’s merger with Gryphon Digital mining is nearly complete.
Share
Coinstats2025/08/29 05:02
Share

Trending News

More

Weekly preview | US April CPI data will be released; VanEck plans to launch new crypto-related ETFs

Real Estate Firm’s Stock Spikes After Revealing First Publicly Traded Chainlink Treasury

American Bitcoin Eyeing Nasdaq Debut in September: Reuters

Tether Moves USD₮ Onto Bitcoin With RGB Expansion

Apple expresses concerns over UK's plans to enhance competition in the mobile operating system market