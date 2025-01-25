Trump team’s “official” DEX CoW Protocol: a large-scale exclusive aggregator, with revenue of $6 million last year but still losing money

By: PANews
2025/01/25 17:01
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,538+1,50%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01336+1,05%
CoW Protocol
COW$0,3581+2,96%
Oasis
ROSE$0,02635+3,37%

Author: Frank, PANews

Recently, the Trump family's crypto project World Liberty has increased its holdings of Ethereum and other assets. In the process of increasing holdings, almost all operations were completed through the CoW Protocol. It seems that the Trump family has a special love for this aggregator. In addition, Ethereum founder Vitalik and the Ethereum Foundation also frequently use CoW Protocol when transferring and trading assets. However, for ordinary users, the CoW Protocol is obviously not as well-known as DEX products such as Uniswap and 1inch. Until recently, due to the use of the Trump family, the attention to CoW Protocol has been raised to a higher level, and its token COW has also risen after Trump was elected. From November 6 to December 25, it rose by as much as 392%.

The "OTC market" in DEX is favored by big investors

CoW Protocol was created in 2020 and incubated by the Ethereum infrastructure builder Gnosis team. Its founder Anna George is also the business director of Gnosis. From 2016 to 2017, Anna George served as a monitoring and evaluation expert for the United Nations.

As of January 23, data showed that the number of daily active users of CoW Protocol has only reached more than 1,000 even after a significant increase. The number of daily users before was only a few hundred people per day. But in terms of cumulative trading volume, the cumulative trading volume of the project has reached 77 billion US dollars, which ranks seventh in the Ethereum ecosystem. In December 2024, CoW set a trading volume of 7.8 billion US dollars. Based on the daily active user volume of about 1,600 in December, the average monthly transaction amount completed by each user on CoW reached 4.87 million US dollars. From this point of view, CoW deserves its reputation as an exclusive trading pool for large households.

Trump team’s “official” DEX CoW Protocol: an exclusive aggregator for large investors, it earned $6 million last year but is still losing money

CoW Protocol has many technical features. In terms of effect, it mainly eliminates MEV and low transaction friction. The most characteristic core technical principle used is the "demand matching" mechanism. Regarding "demand matching", I will not give too much technical explanation here. In layman's terms, this mechanism is more like a kind of on-chain OTC market, which crosses the demand of AMM liquidity pool and directly matches two large users with the same demand for pricing transactions. In this way, the MEV and transaction wear on the chain are almost zero.

For users who trade millions or even tens of millions of dollars each time, this mechanism directly hits the pain point and can also minimize the impact on market prices. This also explains why the Trump family project World Liberty chose to use the CoW Protocol for asset allocation. At the same time, the Ethereum Foundation and Vitalik are also keen to use this project. The Ethereum Foundation has sold coins many times through CoW.

On the other hand, for ordinary users, the most important considerations may be transaction speed, the number of transaction categories, and flexible transaction pools. In contrast, the matching mechanism of CoW Protocol does not lead in these aspects. But it does not matter. For CoW Protocol, it seems to be designed for large users from the beginning.

The data has indeed improved, and we want to increase our income level

Recently, CoW Protocol has benefited from the World Liberty project. The price of its governance token COW has soared since November 6, from a low of $0.25 to a high of $1.23, with the largest increase reaching 392%.

The COW token was launched as early as 2022, with the earliest opening price of about $0.8. In the following year, the price fell all the way, falling to a low of $0.062. It did not start to rise until 2023, but it hovered below $0.4 most of the time. It was not until September 2024 that Coinbase announced that it would introduce the CoW Protocol into the coin listing route. On November 6, Binance, Bybit and other exchanges launched COW. Interestingly, this day is also the day when Trump won the 2024 US election. It can be seen that various exchanges have added COW to the Trump series of related assets, and as soon as the victory results came out, it immediately triggered market pursuit.

However, since Christmas, the price of COW tokens has been falling. As of January 23, its price has fallen to around $0.63, and the overall correction is close to 50% from the high point.

Apart from the traffic effect brought by the hot spots, the data performance of CoW Protocol itself has seen tremendous growth in recent months. The most obvious is the transaction volume. Since 2024, the monthly transaction volume of CoW Protocol has basically fluctuated between 2 billion and 3 billion US dollars. Starting in November, this figure began to surge to 6.2 billion US dollars, and in December it reached an all-time high of 7.8 billion US dollars. Throughout 2024, CoW Protocol's market share in Ethereum ecosystem aggregators has always been lower than 1inch, ranking second. On January 23, 2025, the data performance of that month has exceeded 1inch for the first time, ranking first. However, the final ranking of the two for that month may not be known until the beginning of next month.

Trump team’s “official” DEX CoW Protocol: an exclusive aggregator for large investors, it earned $6 million last year but is still losing money

On January 22, Cow DAO released the CIP-61 proposal on Snapshot, attempting to achieve a better level of income by further standardizing the charging model and ratio of CoW Protocol. According to the proposal, CoW Protocol achieved a total revenue of approximately $6 million in 2024, but still failed to break even, with development costs ($4.4 million), grants ($700,000) and solver rewards ($5.2 million) for the year. Therefore, Cow DAO hopes that through this proposal, it will be able to optimize the transaction execution price of users, create more additional value to reach break-even as soon as possible, and get rid of the need for external funds.

According to the official dashboard of CoW, the cumulative income of CoW DAO is 3,648 Ethereum, which is about 12 million USD at the price of 3,300 USD. In the Ethereum ecosystem, the income level of CoW Protocol ranks around 50th. As an aggregator that has been operating for 4 years and ranks among the top in terms of transaction volume, this income level is indeed low.

Coupled with the overall improvement in recent data, the CoW team obviously hopes to seize the current market opportunities and achieve new milestones. At present, the proposal has been successfully passed, but the discussion on social media is not very hot. The token market has not seen significant price fluctuations as a result. Perhaps, for the CoW team, capturing large users only requires targeted products and designs, but capturing the general public seems to be much more difficult. For ordinary users and token investors, complex proposal expressions seem far less affordable than a simple airdrop.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto

Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Three leading cryptocurrency institutional giants are reportedly working to secure funds to accelerate their goal of accumulating millions of Solana (SOL) tokens. The report suggests heightened interest in the top-performing altcoin and its underlying value.  According to a report from Bloomberg, Jump Crypto, Galaxy Digital, and Multicoin Capital are collaborating to raise a substantial $1 billion for the accumulation of SOL tokens. According to insider sources, all three parties pointed to global financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald LP as the banking firm heading the deal, which would be the largest Solana (SOL) based treasury record thus far. According to anonymous inside sources, financial firms are seeking to acquire a publicly traded company by establishing a cryptocurrency treasury firm.  The leading firms preparing for the massive SOL accumulation have yet to make an official response regarding reports detailing the new development.  Advertisement &nbsp Should Galaxy, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin successfully acquire $1 billion worth of SOL, it would mark the largest Solana (SOL) based reserve established thus far.  Notably, the largest SOL reserve is held by a crypto treasury management firm Upexi, with more than 2 million SOL tokens—valued at $390 million— in its possession.  DeFi Development Corp (DFDV) and Strategies.Inc., formerly Cypherpunk Holdings Inc., are the second and third largest holders of SOL tokens with 1.42 million (around $273 million) and 420,707 SOL ($74 million) in their possession. The recent advancement suggests heightened interest in SOL, highlighting the token’s growing appeal amongst institutional investors.  Meanwhile, Solana (SOL) has declined in price value following the drop in the total crypto market cap, which soared by 2.79% over the last 24 hours, bringing its value to $3.87 trillion at press time. The 6th most valued altcoin by market cap is trading at $213, soaring 2.18% from the…
Solana
SOL$215,07+5,14%
Moonveil
MORE$0,10501+4,40%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0,000653+17,53%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 07:39
Share
Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining

Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining

BitcoinWorld Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with exciting news! Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin miner Iren Limited, previously known as Iris Energy, has just announced an astounding financial performance. Their latest report highlights a significant Iren Limited profit for the second quarter, marking a strong period for the company and the broader Bitcoin mining industry. What Propelled Iren Limited’s Impressive Q2 Profit? Iren Limited reported a net profit of a remarkable $176.9 million for the second quarter. This impressive figure comes on the heels of robust revenue generation, totaling $187.3 million during the same period. This positive financial update, as reported by The Block, underscores the company’s operational efficiency and strategic positioning within the competitive Bitcoin mining landscape. Several key factors contributed to this success: Strategic Operations: Iren Limited has consistently focused on optimizing its mining infrastructure, deploying high-efficiency hardware. Favorable Market Conditions: The upward trend in Bitcoin’s price during the quarter likely contributed to higher revenue per mined coin, maximizing the value of their efforts. Operational Scale: As a Nasdaq-listed entity, their significant scale allows for substantial mining capacity and economies of scale, reducing per-unit costs. Cost Management: Effective cost controls and energy procurement strategies played a vital role in converting revenue into a healthy net Iren Limited profit. The sheer scale of this financial achievement is a testament to their strong business model and disciplined execution. Beyond Q2: What’s Next for Bitcoin Mining Profit? Looking ahead, Iren Limited has set ambitious targets that underscore its confidence in the future of the digital asset space. The company projects its full-year revenue from Bitcoin mining will reach an astounding $1 billion. This forward-looking forecast suggests sustained growth and a strong belief in the long-term viability of large-scale cryptocurrency operations. Such projections are crucial indicators for investors and market watchers alike. They offer valuable insights into the health and potential of publicly traded Bitcoin mining companies. A billion-dollar revenue target not only reflects Iren Limited’s internal confidence but also paints a positive picture for the entire sector, signaling increasing maturity and institutional interest in this innovative industry. How will other miners respond to this impressive benchmark of Bitcoin mining profit? The Broader Impact of Iren Limited’s Success Story Iren Limited’s financial triumph resonates far beyond its own balance sheet. It provides a compelling narrative for the resilience and profitability of legitimate, large-scale Bitcoin mining operations, even amidst the inherent volatility of the crypto market. This success story helps to solidify the perception of Bitcoin mining as a viable and lucrative industry, attracting further investment and fostering innovation across the ecosystem. Key takeaways from this development include: Bolstered Investor Confidence: Strong earnings reports like this can significantly bolster investor confidence in publicly traded crypto mining companies, proving their potential for substantial returns. Industry Benchmark: Iren Limited sets a high bar for operational excellence and financial performance, encouraging competitors to optimize their own strategies. Catalyst for Growth: The projected full-year revenue hints at significant expansion possibilities for the company and its peers, potentially leading to increased infrastructure development and technological advancements. Ultimately, the substantial Iren Limited profit could serve as a beacon, guiding future investment and development within the cryptocurrency infrastructure, proving that smart strategies yield powerful results. Navigating the Future: Challenges and Opportunities in Bitcoin Mining While the Q2 results are undoubtedly positive, the Bitcoin mining industry faces its unique set of challenges. Factors such as fluctuating energy costs, evolving regulatory landscapes, and the inherent volatility of cryptocurrency prices are constant considerations. However, companies like Iren Limited demonstrate that with robust strategies, efficient operations, and a focus on sustainability, these hurdles can be successfully navigated. Their ability to secure such a significant Iren Limited profit in a dynamic market environment speaks volumes about their adaptive capabilities. It also highlights the critical importance of diversified energy sources, technological advancements in mining hardware, and proactive risk management in maintaining a competitive edge. The journey for crypto miners is always evolving, demanding constant innovation and strategic foresight to capitalize on emerging opportunities. In conclusion, Iren Limited’s Q2 net profit of $176.9 million is a monumental achievement. It underscores the company’s strong operational performance and offers a glimpse into the lucrative potential of the Bitcoin mining sector. With ambitious full-year revenue projections, Iren Limited is not just reporting success; it’s actively shaping the narrative for the future of digital asset infrastructure. This incredible Iren Limited profit story is a clear signal of strength and opportunity in the crypto world, promising an exciting road ahead for investors and enthusiasts alike. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is Iren Limited? Iren Limited is a Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin mining company, formerly known as Iris Energy. They specialize in operating large-scale data centers for cryptocurrency mining. 2. How much net profit did Iren Limited report for Q2? Iren Limited reported an impressive net profit of $176.9 million for the second quarter. 3. What was Iren Limited’s revenue for Q2? The company generated a revenue of $187.3 million during the second quarter. 4. What are Iren Limited’s full-year revenue projections? Iren Limited projects its full-year revenue from Bitcoin mining to reach $1 billion, indicating strong confidence in future growth. 5. What factors contributed to Iren Limited’s Q2 profit? Key factors include strategic operational efficiency, favorable Bitcoin market conditions, significant operational scale, and effective cost management strategies. 6. How does Iren Limited’s success impact the broader Bitcoin mining industry? Their substantial Iren Limited profit serves as a strong indicator of the viability and profitability of large-scale Bitcoin mining, bolstering investor confidence and setting a benchmark for operational excellence within the industry. Did you find this analysis of Iren Limited’s impressive Q2 profit insightful? Share this article with your network on social media to spread the word about the exciting developments in the Bitcoin mining sector! To learn more about the latest Bitcoin mining trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin mining institutional adoption. This post Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Brainedge
LEARN$0,01717-1,77%
Moonveil
MORE$0,10501+4,40%
Edge
EDGE$0,42344+2,93%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/29 05:55
Share
New Wallets Receive 78,891 Ethereum Worth $358M From FalconX – Whale Activity Surges

New Wallets Receive 78,891 Ethereum Worth $358M From FalconX – Whale Activity Surges

The post New Wallets Receive 78,891 Ethereum Worth $358M From FalconX – Whale Activity Surges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New Wallets Receive 78,891 Ethereum Worth $358M From FalconX – Whale Activity Surges | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. As his knowledge grew, Sebastian felt compelled to share his insights with others. He began actively contributing to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn, focusing on fintech and crypto-related content. His goal was to expose valuable trends and insights to a wider audience, fostering a deeper understanding of the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. Sebastian’s contributions quickly gained recognition, and he became a trusted voice in the online crypto community. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K forms, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance. …
Sidekick
K$0,1964+2,45%
DeepBook
DEEP$0,14458+2,52%
DeFi
DEFI$0,001688+2,55%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 06:57
Share

Trending News

More

Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto

Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining

New Wallets Receive 78,891 Ethereum Worth $358M From FalconX – Whale Activity Surges

Whales Hoover Up TOKEN6900 as ICO Hits $3M And Offers One Last Chance to Buy, Is Murad Stacking?

Lisa Cook suggests clerical error may explain mortgage application issue