Weekly preview | Abstract mainnet launches; Sui (SUI) will unlock tokens worth over $260 million

By: PANews
2025/01/26 20:37
SUI
SUI$3.4645+0.34%

Important news:

  • Abstract mainnet will be launched on January 27th, Eastern Time;
  • Jupiter DAO: Addresses that were mislabeled as Sybils can appeal after January 27th;
  • Sui (SUI) will unlock approximately 64.19 million tokens at 8:00 a.m. Beijing time on February 1, accounting for 2.13% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$265 million;
  • Optimism (OP) will unlock approximately 31.34 million tokens at 8:00 am on January 31, Beijing time, accounting for 2.32% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$51.4 million;
  • DWF Labs to launch synthetic dollar protocol Falcon Finance next week;
  • Uniswap Labs’ v4 deployment has been gradually rolled out, and all contracts are expected to be fully deployed and launched next week

January 27

Project dynamics:

DeepSea (formerly Privasea AI) will release Genesis on January 27th and fully launch the Privanetix node plan

Privasea AI previously announced the mainnet roadmap, and the mainnet was officially named DeepSea. The DeepSea AI network is driven by FHE deep learning and aims to provide users with comprehensive security during the computing process. According to the roadmap, on January 6, its testnet evolved from Alpha to Beta, released a new dashboard, and opened the test version of the USB node and Privanetix node plan; on January 27, the Genesis release will fully launch the Privanetix node plan and the FHEML task release plan; in the first quarter of 2025, the DeepSea mainnet will be officially launched, and the optimized versions of the USB node and Privanetix node will be launched. At the same time, the FHEML task release plug-in and webpage will be launched, and users can design custom models, submit learning samples, and publish tasks to obtain machine learning results.

Jupiter DAO: Addresses mislabeled as Sybils can appeal after January 27

Jupiter DAO posted on the X platform that if you are mistakenly labeled as a witch, you need to wait until January 27th, when the appeal will be open. In addition, the Jupuary airdrop can be collected on any device, and Carrots will be handled separately later. If the user forgets the email or uses a temporary email, you need to wait until January 27th to submit a ticket on Discord. If the wallet is stolen, you can sign to give up the allocation of the tokens you own, so that even if someone else owns the stolen wallet, they cannot get the tokens.

Token unlocking:

Yield Guild Games (YGG) will unlock approximately 14.08 million tokens at 10:00 pm Beijing time on January 27, accounting for 3.43% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$5 million.

Velo (VELO) will unlock approximately 182 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on January 27, accounting for 2.47% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$4.4 million.

January 28

Project dynamics:

Pudgy Penguins CEO: Abstract mainnet will be launched on January 27th, Eastern Time

Pudgy Penguins CEO Luca Netz posted on X platform that the Abstract mainnet will be launched next Monday (US time). Last June , Pudgy Penguins' parent company acquired the on-chain creator platform Frame, aiming to develop a Layer 2 network Abstract Chain designed specifically for on-chain culture and community.

Crypto firm Ctrl Wallet is up for sale, bids close on January 28

Emile Dubie, CEO and founder of multi-chain self-custodial wallet solution Ctrl Wallet, said in an interview that the company is for sale, and the sale process was initiated after the company received two M&A proposals at the end of last year. The wallet provider (formerly XDEFI) received an acquisition offer from a crypto protocol and a proposal to merge with a large decentralized exchange (DEX). Dubie added that the company subsequently hired investment bankers to organize the sale process and was advised by Imperii Partners. The auction process is ongoing, the deadline for bids is January 28, and the winning bidder is expected to be announced on January 31.

Dubie said Ctrl Wallet currently has 650,000 users and aims to break 2 million users by the end of the year. The company's main competitors are Coinbase Wallet, Binance's Trust Wallet and OKX's wallet. Dubie said that in order to compete with these larger players, the company needs a partner, someone who can invest in the business. The company raised funds in 2021 at a valuation of $60 million.

Dolos developers: Will launch Dolion, a code-free AI agent development platform, on January 28

Dolos developer @khouuba posted on the X platform that he will launch Dolion, a code-free, one-click AI Agent development platform, on January 28, which can simplify social media management and on-chain operations. It will initially support X and TikTok, and plans to expand to Meta platform, LinkedIn and WeChat in the future. All value of the Dolion platform will flow to BULLY tokens, making it the core of the ecosystem through repurchase and burning mechanisms.

Token unlocking:

Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) will unlock approximately 3.34 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on January 28, accounting for 0.13% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$4 million.

SingularityNET (AGIX) will unlock approximately 7.71 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on January 28, accounting for 1.85% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$4 million.

January 29

Project News:

Quai Network: Airdrop claim website is now live, mainnet will be launched on January 29

L1 network Quai Network officially announced on the X platform that the mainnet will be launched on January 29. In addition, the Quai airdrop claiming website is now online at claims.qu.ai. Users can subsequently claim the QUAI tokens earned by participating in the testnet program and community program.

Token unlocking:

Tribal Token (TRIBL) will unlock approximately 22.07 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on January 29, accounting for 14.03% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$39.7 million.

Ethena (ENA) will unlock approximately 12.86 million tokens at 3:00 pm Beijing time on January 29, accounting for 0.42% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$10.9 million.

Eigenlayer (EIGEN) will unlock approximately 1.29 million tokens at 3:00 a.m. Beijing time on January 29, accounting for 0.55% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$3.6 million.

January 30

Policy supervision:

TD Securities: The ECB is expected to cut interest rates by 25 basis points next Thursday

The ECB will announce its interest rate decision next Thursday, when the market expects the bank to cut interest rates. TD Securities foreign exchange analysts said that since the data was basically in line with the ECB's December forecast or weaker, this meeting should directly cut interest rates by 25 basis points. Short-term market dynamics reflect tight positioning and valuations, which we believe will provide a good entry point to re-engage in new USD longs.

Project News:

Tesla will release its 2024 Q4 and full-year financial report on January 30

According to Tesla's official website, Tesla will release its 2024 fourth quarter and full-year financial report on January 29, Eastern Time (January 30, Beijing Time). After the release of the financial report, Tesla will hold an earnings conference at 17:30 pm Eastern Time on the 29th (6:30 am Beijing Time on the 30th). According to Arkham data, the value of Tesla's Bitcoin holdings reached US$1 billion in November last year.

Token unlocking:

Delysium (AGI) will unlock approximately 34.38 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on January 30, accounting for 2.41% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$4.6 million.

January 31

Policy supervision:

The South Korean government has asked public officials to reassess their cryptocurrency holdings and to submit compliance reports by January 31.

South Korea's Ministry of Personnel Management has asked all government agencies to reassess the implementation of restrictions on public officials' cryptocurrency holdings. Agencies must review their compliance and submit reports by January 31. The ministry specifically emphasized that not only agencies dealing with virtual asset policies, drafting and enforcing regulations, but also agencies involved in promoting economic and industrial policies may be subject to restrictions on access to virtual asset information.

Ethereum and Solana staking are no longer classified as collective investment schemes in the UK from January 31

The UK Treasury has amended the Financial Services and Markets Act (FSMA), which will come into effect on January 31, excluding cryptocurrency staking from the classification of collective investment schemes. Under this change, staking ETH and SOL will only be considered a blockchain verification process and will no longer be subject to regulatory requirements applicable to collective investment schemes. Previously, due to vague regulatory definitions, staking was at risk of being classified as traditional collective investment tools, which are subject to stricter FSMA regulations.

The amendment clarifies that staking involves participants locking cryptocurrencies to verify blockchain transactions and ensure network security, which is essentially different from collective investment schemes and requires a tailored regulatory framework. Bill Hughes, a lawyer at ConsenSys, welcomed the move as an important step for the industry and stressed that British law has traditionally taken a tough regulatory approach to collective investment schemes, which could hinder industry development. It is worth noting that the move is consistent with the UK's broader strategy of promoting innovation in the cryptocurrency field while maintaining appropriate regulation to protect market participants.

Project News:

OneKey Card will stop service on January 31

According to the announcement on OneKey's official website, in order to improve service quality and optimize product experience, the OneKey Card Service will be gradually shut down. On January 31, 2025, the OneKey Card Service will be completely stopped.

Token unlocking:

Optimism (OP) will unlock approximately 31.34 million tokens at 8:00 am on January 31, Beijing time, accounting for 2.32% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$51.4 million.

February 1

Proposal governance:

Cow DAO's new proposal plans to optimize prices, improve sharing and revenue models. If passed, it will take effect on February 1

Cow DAO released the CIP-61 proposal on Snapshot, which aims to improve the revenue model of the CoW protocol. The proposal proposes to continue to use price improvement sharing as the main source of revenue, while introducing new strategies to test price improvement sharing and fee models. The proposal will end voting on January 29, and if passed, it will be in 2025. The proposal also allows partners to charge fees for transactions attributed to their user traffic and introduces a revenue sharing mechanism. In the future, Cow DAO can adjust price improvement sharing, revenue sharing and fee structure at any time through new proposals to ensure the flexibility and sustainability of the protocol.

Token unlocking:

Sui (SUI) will unlock approximately 64.19 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on February 1, accounting for 2.13% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$265 million.

ZetaChain (ZETA) will unlock approximately 44.26 million tokens at 8:00 a.m. Beijing time on February 1, accounting for 6.98% of the current circulation and worth approximately $20.9 million.

Sleepless AI (AI) will unlock approximately 18.21 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on February 1, accounting for 14.01% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$10 million.

DYDX (DYDX) will unlock approximately 8.33 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on February 1, accounting for 1.15% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$9.7 million.

Manta Network (MANTA) will unlock approximately 1.87 million tokens at 7:59 am Beijing time on February 1, accounting for 0.49% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$1.2 million.

DODO (DODO) will unlock about 10 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on February 1, accounting for 1.38% of the current circulation and worth about $1.1 million.

February 2

Token unlocking:

Staika (STIK) will unlock approximately 1.57 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on February 2, worth approximately US$6 million

BENQI (QI) will unlock approximately 83.08 million tokens at 8:00 a.m. Beijing time on February 2, accounting for 1.61% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$1.2 million.

Specific time to be determined

Project News:

Uniswap: v4 deployment has begun to be gradually rolled out, and all contracts are expected to be fully deployed and launched next week

Uniswap Labs announced on the X platform that v4 deployment will begin to be gradually rolled out this week for developers to test hooks and integrations on the chain, and all contracts are expected to be fully deployed and launched next week. The contract address will be announced soon.

DWF Labs to launch synthetic dollar protocol Falcon Finance next week

Andrei Grachev, partner of DWF Labs, said on the X platform that the synthetic dollar protocol Falcon Finance will be launched next week. Falcon Finance is secured by multiple assets and adopts a hedging and farming system to improve returns and stability. USDF will be launched soon.

Kinto hints at a major announcement next week, possibly related to TGE

Layer 2 network Kinto revealed in a post on X that it will release a major announcement next week. The community speculates that it is related to TGE.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto

Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Three leading cryptocurrency institutional giants are reportedly working to secure funds to accelerate their goal of accumulating millions of Solana (SOL) tokens. The report suggests heightened interest in the top-performing altcoin and its underlying value.  According to a report from Bloomberg, Jump Crypto, Galaxy Digital, and Multicoin Capital are collaborating to raise a substantial $1 billion for the accumulation of SOL tokens. According to insider sources, all three parties pointed to global financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald LP as the banking firm heading the deal, which would be the largest Solana (SOL) based treasury record thus far. According to anonymous inside sources, financial firms are seeking to acquire a publicly traded company by establishing a cryptocurrency treasury firm.  The leading firms preparing for the massive SOL accumulation have yet to make an official response regarding reports detailing the new development.  Advertisement &nbsp Should Galaxy, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin successfully acquire $1 billion worth of SOL, it would mark the largest Solana (SOL) based reserve established thus far.  Notably, the largest SOL reserve is held by a crypto treasury management firm Upexi, with more than 2 million SOL tokens—valued at $390 million— in its possession.  DeFi Development Corp (DFDV) and Strategies.Inc., formerly Cypherpunk Holdings Inc., are the second and third largest holders of SOL tokens with 1.42 million (around $273 million) and 420,707 SOL ($74 million) in their possession. The recent advancement suggests heightened interest in SOL, highlighting the token’s growing appeal amongst institutional investors.  Meanwhile, Solana (SOL) has declined in price value following the drop in the total crypto market cap, which soared by 2.79% over the last 24 hours, bringing its value to $3.87 trillion at press time. The 6th most valued altcoin by market cap is trading at $213, soaring 2.18% from the…
Solana
SOL$215.07+5.14%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10501+4.40%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000653+17.53%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 07:39
Share
Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining

Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining

BitcoinWorld Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with exciting news! Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin miner Iren Limited, previously known as Iris Energy, has just announced an astounding financial performance. Their latest report highlights a significant Iren Limited profit for the second quarter, marking a strong period for the company and the broader Bitcoin mining industry. What Propelled Iren Limited’s Impressive Q2 Profit? Iren Limited reported a net profit of a remarkable $176.9 million for the second quarter. This impressive figure comes on the heels of robust revenue generation, totaling $187.3 million during the same period. This positive financial update, as reported by The Block, underscores the company’s operational efficiency and strategic positioning within the competitive Bitcoin mining landscape. Several key factors contributed to this success: Strategic Operations: Iren Limited has consistently focused on optimizing its mining infrastructure, deploying high-efficiency hardware. Favorable Market Conditions: The upward trend in Bitcoin’s price during the quarter likely contributed to higher revenue per mined coin, maximizing the value of their efforts. Operational Scale: As a Nasdaq-listed entity, their significant scale allows for substantial mining capacity and economies of scale, reducing per-unit costs. Cost Management: Effective cost controls and energy procurement strategies played a vital role in converting revenue into a healthy net Iren Limited profit. The sheer scale of this financial achievement is a testament to their strong business model and disciplined execution. Beyond Q2: What’s Next for Bitcoin Mining Profit? Looking ahead, Iren Limited has set ambitious targets that underscore its confidence in the future of the digital asset space. The company projects its full-year revenue from Bitcoin mining will reach an astounding $1 billion. This forward-looking forecast suggests sustained growth and a strong belief in the long-term viability of large-scale cryptocurrency operations. Such projections are crucial indicators for investors and market watchers alike. They offer valuable insights into the health and potential of publicly traded Bitcoin mining companies. A billion-dollar revenue target not only reflects Iren Limited’s internal confidence but also paints a positive picture for the entire sector, signaling increasing maturity and institutional interest in this innovative industry. How will other miners respond to this impressive benchmark of Bitcoin mining profit? The Broader Impact of Iren Limited’s Success Story Iren Limited’s financial triumph resonates far beyond its own balance sheet. It provides a compelling narrative for the resilience and profitability of legitimate, large-scale Bitcoin mining operations, even amidst the inherent volatility of the crypto market. This success story helps to solidify the perception of Bitcoin mining as a viable and lucrative industry, attracting further investment and fostering innovation across the ecosystem. Key takeaways from this development include: Bolstered Investor Confidence: Strong earnings reports like this can significantly bolster investor confidence in publicly traded crypto mining companies, proving their potential for substantial returns. Industry Benchmark: Iren Limited sets a high bar for operational excellence and financial performance, encouraging competitors to optimize their own strategies. Catalyst for Growth: The projected full-year revenue hints at significant expansion possibilities for the company and its peers, potentially leading to increased infrastructure development and technological advancements. Ultimately, the substantial Iren Limited profit could serve as a beacon, guiding future investment and development within the cryptocurrency infrastructure, proving that smart strategies yield powerful results. Navigating the Future: Challenges and Opportunities in Bitcoin Mining While the Q2 results are undoubtedly positive, the Bitcoin mining industry faces its unique set of challenges. Factors such as fluctuating energy costs, evolving regulatory landscapes, and the inherent volatility of cryptocurrency prices are constant considerations. However, companies like Iren Limited demonstrate that with robust strategies, efficient operations, and a focus on sustainability, these hurdles can be successfully navigated. Their ability to secure such a significant Iren Limited profit in a dynamic market environment speaks volumes about their adaptive capabilities. It also highlights the critical importance of diversified energy sources, technological advancements in mining hardware, and proactive risk management in maintaining a competitive edge. The journey for crypto miners is always evolving, demanding constant innovation and strategic foresight to capitalize on emerging opportunities. In conclusion, Iren Limited’s Q2 net profit of $176.9 million is a monumental achievement. It underscores the company’s strong operational performance and offers a glimpse into the lucrative potential of the Bitcoin mining sector. With ambitious full-year revenue projections, Iren Limited is not just reporting success; it’s actively shaping the narrative for the future of digital asset infrastructure. This incredible Iren Limited profit story is a clear signal of strength and opportunity in the crypto world, promising an exciting road ahead for investors and enthusiasts alike. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is Iren Limited? Iren Limited is a Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin mining company, formerly known as Iris Energy. They specialize in operating large-scale data centers for cryptocurrency mining. 2. How much net profit did Iren Limited report for Q2? Iren Limited reported an impressive net profit of $176.9 million for the second quarter. 3. What was Iren Limited’s revenue for Q2? The company generated a revenue of $187.3 million during the second quarter. 4. What are Iren Limited’s full-year revenue projections? Iren Limited projects its full-year revenue from Bitcoin mining to reach $1 billion, indicating strong confidence in future growth. 5. What factors contributed to Iren Limited’s Q2 profit? Key factors include strategic operational efficiency, favorable Bitcoin market conditions, significant operational scale, and effective cost management strategies. 6. How does Iren Limited’s success impact the broader Bitcoin mining industry? Their substantial Iren Limited profit serves as a strong indicator of the viability and profitability of large-scale Bitcoin mining, bolstering investor confidence and setting a benchmark for operational excellence within the industry. Did you find this analysis of Iren Limited’s impressive Q2 profit insightful? Share this article with your network on social media to spread the word about the exciting developments in the Bitcoin mining sector! To learn more about the latest Bitcoin mining trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin mining institutional adoption. This post Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01717-1.77%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10501+4.40%
Edge
EDGE$0.42344+2.93%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/29 05:55
Share
New Wallets Receive 78,891 Ethereum Worth $358M From FalconX – Whale Activity Surges

New Wallets Receive 78,891 Ethereum Worth $358M From FalconX – Whale Activity Surges

The post New Wallets Receive 78,891 Ethereum Worth $358M From FalconX – Whale Activity Surges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New Wallets Receive 78,891 Ethereum Worth $358M From FalconX – Whale Activity Surges | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. As his knowledge grew, Sebastian felt compelled to share his insights with others. He began actively contributing to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn, focusing on fintech and crypto-related content. His goal was to expose valuable trends and insights to a wider audience, fostering a deeper understanding of the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. Sebastian’s contributions quickly gained recognition, and he became a trusted voice in the online crypto community. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K forms, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance. …
Sidekick
K$0.1964+2.45%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.14458+2.52%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001688+2.55%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 06:57
Share

Trending News

More

Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto

Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining

New Wallets Receive 78,891 Ethereum Worth $358M From FalconX – Whale Activity Surges

Whales Hoover Up TOKEN6900 as ICO Hits $3M And Offers One Last Chance to Buy, Is Murad Stacking?

Lisa Cook suggests clerical error may explain mortgage application issue