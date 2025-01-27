PA Daily | DeepSeek tops Apple's US free APP download rankings; Jupiter announces that 3 billion JUP tokens have been destroyed

Today's news tips:

DeepSeek surpasses ChatGPT and tops Apple's free APP download rankings in the United States

CoinShares: Digital asset investment products attracted $1.9 billion in inflows last week, and no digital asset investment products saw outflows

Russia's Largest Energy Supplier Rosseti to Start Crypto Mining Business

The author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad" said that the biggest stock market crash in history will come in February, and a large amount of funds may flow into Bitcoin, gold and silver

USDC Treasury mints 250 million new USDC on Solana chain

43.6% of users believe that Solana will completely defeat Ethereum, and 31.5% believe that Ethereum’s position is impregnable

CZ revealed that he first bought Bitcoin in early 2014 when the price was around $600

Matrixport: Bitcoin -10% pullback may be a strategic buying opportunity

Jupiter announces it has destroyed 3 billion JUP tokens

Regulatory/Macro

Russia's Largest Energy Supplier Rosseti to Start Crypto Mining Business

Russia’s largest energy supplier Rosseti plans to start cryptocurrency mining operations by allowing specific power supply centers to cooperate with Bitcoin mining companies, according to Russian state news agency TASS. Rosseti said the company will serve as an “operator for coordinating the deployment of crypto mining infrastructure” and focus on “power supply centers with low utilization rates.” Rosseti CEO Andrei Reyumin has written to Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, seeking approval to coordinate the deployment of mining centers in various regions. The company claims that crypto mining will not only increase the utilization of idle capacity, but will also increase grid load and tariff revenues, thereby promoting economic development and tax growth in Russia. Rosseti is exploring a variety of tools to incentivize low-load power centers to participate in mining, including adopting special electricity tariff policies, while using the grid’s load management capabilities to ensure power supply reliability.

AI

DeepSeek surpasses ChatGPT and tops Apple's free APP download rankings in the United States

According to Cailianshe, the Deepseek application developed by the domestic large-scale model company Hangzhou Deepseek topped the free APP download rankings of Apple's App Store in China and the United States on the 27th, surpassing ChatGPT in the US download list. Deepseek comes from the domestic large-scale model company Deepseek, which is a large-scale model company under the quantitative giant Huanfang Quantitative. On January 20, the company officially released the inference large-scale model DeepSeek-R1. Once launched, DeepSeek-R1 caused a sensation in the overseas developer community with its "good quality and low price" features. As an open source model, R1's performance in tasks such as mathematics, code, and natural language reasoning is comparable to the official version of the OpenAI o1 model, and adopts the MIT license agreement, supporting free commercial use, arbitrary modification and derivative development, etc. Currently, on the foreign large model ranking list Chatbot Arena, DeepSeek-R1's benchmark ranking has risen to third among all categories of large models, tied with OpenAI's latest version of ChatGPT-4o, and tied with OpenAI's o1 model for first place in the style control model (StyleCtrl) category.

Project News

Jupiter announces it has destroyed 3 billion JUP tokens

Jupiter announced the destruction of 3 billion JUP tokens. In August last year, JupiterDAO passed a proposal to destroy 30% of the JUP token supply, reducing the total supply from 10 billion to 7 billion.

DeepSeek: The downtime may be related to service maintenance, request restrictions, etc.

The service status page of DeepSeek's official website shows that DeepSeek API is unavailable and V3 API is being restored... Yesterday (26th), DeepSeek had a short-term flash crash. Regarding the reason why DeepSeek's webpage/API is unavailable, DeepSeek responded that it may be related to factors such as service maintenance and request restrictions.

Web3Port Foundation spends $10 million to buy nearly 200 million WLFI tokens

Web3Port Foundation announced on the X platform that it has spent 10 million USDT to purchase 200 million WLFI tokens of the Trump family's crypto project World Liberty Financial (WLFI). At present, the follow-up investment plan is still in progress. Both parties said that they are actively seeking long-term cooperation and exploring synergy opportunities in multiple fields such as investment layout and ecological development.

Viewpoint

The author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad" said that the biggest stock market crash in history will come in February, and a large amount of funds may flow into Bitcoin, gold and silver

Robert Kiyosaki, author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, reiterated on social media the prediction in his 2013 book that the biggest stock market crash in history will come in February 2025. He said the crash will cause a large amount of money to flow from the stock and bond markets to Bitcoin, gold and silver. He predicted that Bitcoin will see a substantial growth and advised investors to deploy cryptocurrency and precious metal assets as soon as possible. He stressed that even a small investment, such as one Satoshi, could bring huge returns. Kiyosaki sees the crash as an opportunity to "discount" assets, while reminding investors to stay away from "fake assets." Earlier news, the author of Rich Dad Poor Dad: Buying one Satoshi Bitcoin can also make you rich.

43.6% of users believe that Solana will completely defeat Ethereum, and 31.5% believe that Ethereum’s position is impregnable

DiscusFish, co-founder of Cobo & F2pool, initiated a vote in a tweet yesterday to discuss whether Solana can shake Ethereum's position within a year and become the preferred smart contract platform for developers and users. The voting results show: • 31.5% think it is completely impossible and Ethereum's position is difficult to shake; • 9.4% think Solana may occupy 1/3 of the market; • 15.5% think Solana may occupy 1/2 of the market; • 43.6% think Solana will win in the end. A total of 5,544 people participated in the survey, and the polarization was obvious. The results may be one-sided, but they are for reference only.

Matrixport: Bitcoin -10% pullback may be a strategic buying opportunity

Matrixport said that since the bull market started at the end of 2022, Bitcoin has shown strong resilience, with 30-day price corrections rarely exceeding -10%, while monthly declines during bear markets are often as high as 30% or more. Last week, Bitcoin approached the -10% correction level, which is usually regarded as the bottom of consolidation in this bull market. In contrast, the +40% surge in March and November 2024 is considered an opportunity for profit-taking. Judging from the trend chart, Bitcoin is still in the bull market stage. If the trend continues, a -10% correction may be a strategic buying opportunity.

CZ revealed that he first bought Bitcoin in early 2014 when the price was around $600

Binance founder CZ tweeted that there may be many "opportunities" or "quick returns" in a hot market, but the best strategy is to stick to fundamentals. He also admitted that he does not do technical analysis and believes that it is important to know what he "does not know". At the same time, he revealed that his first Bitcoin purchase was in early 2014, when the price was about $600, but then fell to $200 and remained there for about 8 months.

Important data

CoinShares: Digital asset investment products attracted $1.9 billion in inflows last week, and no digital asset investment products saw outflows

According to the latest weekly data from CoinShares, digital asset investment products attracted a total of $1.9 billion in inflows last week, bringing the total year-to-date (YTD) inflows to $4.8 billion, influenced by the recent presidential executive order proposing to use Bitcoin as a strategic reserve asset. Despite the small price fluctuations last week, trading volume was still as high as $25 billion, accounting for 37% of the total trading volume of trusted crypto exchanges. In terms of Bitcoin, inflows last week reached $1.6 billion, and the YTD inflow totaled $4.4 billion, accounting for 92% of all inflows in the digital asset field. In addition, as the price of Bitcoin hit a record high before the presidential inauguration, short Bitcoin ETFs have also regained attention, with inflows of $5.1 million. In the field of altcoins, Ethereum's performance has rebounded, with an inflow of $205 million last week; XRP also attracted an inflow of $18.5 million. Among other smaller digital assets, Solana, Chainlink and Polkadot recorded inflows of $6.9 million, $6.6 million and $2.6 million, respectively. It is worth noting that there was no outflow of funds from all digital asset investment products last week.

In the past hour, the entire network has liquidated 209 million US dollars, and long orders account for 98.09% of the liquidation

According to Coinglass data, the entire network had a liquidation of US$209 million in the past hour, US$205 million in long positions, and US$4.1734 million in short positions. Among them, BTC had a liquidation of US$41.597 million, ETH had a liquidation of US$34.4368 million, and XRP had a liquidation of US$17.8277 million.

Bitcoin mining difficulty dropped by 2.12% to 108.11 T, the first drop since late September last year

CloverPool data shows that the difficulty of Bitcoin mining has been adjusted at block height 880,992 (2025-1-27 11:22:53), with the difficulty of mining reduced by 2.12% to 108.11 T, the first reduction since the end of September last year. The current average computing power of the entire network is 2.61 ZH/s.

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $1.76 billion last week, with BlackRock IBIT leading the way

According to SoSoValue data, from January 21 to January 24, Eastern Time, Bitcoin spot ETFs had a weekly net inflow of $1.76 billion. Among them, Blackrock's Bitcoin ETF IBIT ranked first with a weekly net inflow of $1.32 billion, and its historical total net inflow reached $39.73 billion; Fidelity's Bitcoin ETF FBTC ranked second with $202 million, and its historical total net inflow was $13.04 billion. In contrast, Grayscale's Bitcoin Trust GBTC had a weekly net outflow of $97.87 million, and its historical cumulative net outflow reached $21.75 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of Bitcoin spot ETFs was $123.058 billion, accounting for 5.92% of the total market value of Bitcoin, and the historical cumulative net inflow reached $39.937 billion.

USDC Treasury mints 250 million new USDC on Solana chain

According to Whale Alert monitoring, at 10:25 Beijing time, USDC Treasury minted 250 million USDC on the Solana chain, worth about $250.175 million. According to Lookonchain statistics, Circle has minted a total of 5.25 billion USDC on the Solana blockchain since January 2.

Data: More than 440,000 SOL were transferred from unknown wallets to Binance, with a value of more than $100 million

According to Whale Alert monitoring, at 10:12 Beijing time, 440,969 SOL (worth approximately US$103.75 million) was transferred from an unknown wallet to Binance.

The post Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.

Three leading cryptocurrency institutional giants are reportedly working to secure funds to accelerate their goal of accumulating millions of Solana (SOL) tokens. The report suggests heightened interest in the top-performing altcoin and its underlying value.

According to a report from Bloomberg, Jump Crypto, Galaxy Digital, and Multicoin Capital are collaborating to raise a substantial $1 billion for the accumulation of SOL tokens. According to insider sources, all three parties pointed to global financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald LP as the banking firm heading the deal, which would be the largest Solana (SOL) based treasury record thus far. According to anonymous inside sources, financial firms are seeking to acquire a publicly traded company by establishing a cryptocurrency treasury firm.

The leading firms preparing for the massive SOL accumulation have yet to make an official response regarding reports detailing the new development.

Should Galaxy, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin successfully acquire $1 billion worth of SOL, it would mark the largest Solana (SOL) based reserve established thus far.

Notably, the largest SOL reserve is held by a crypto treasury management firm Upexi, with more than 2 million SOL tokens—valued at $390 million— in its possession.

DeFi Development Corp (DFDV) and Strategies.Inc., formerly Cypherpunk Holdings Inc., are the second and third largest holders of SOL tokens with 1.42 million (around $273 million) and 420,707 SOL ($74 million) in their possession. The recent advancement suggests heightened interest in SOL, highlighting the token's growing appeal amongst institutional investors.

Meanwhile, Solana (SOL) has declined in price value following the drop in the total crypto market cap, which soared by 2.79% over the last 24 hours, bringing its value to $3.87 trillion at press time. The 6th most valued altcoin by market cap is trading at $213, soaring 2.18% from the…
Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining

Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin miner Iren Limited, previously known as Iris Energy, has just announced an astounding financial performance. Their latest report highlights a significant Iren Limited profit for the second quarter, marking a strong period for the company and the broader Bitcoin mining industry.

What Propelled Iren Limited's Impressive Q2 Profit?

Iren Limited reported a net profit of a remarkable $176.9 million for the second quarter. This impressive figure comes on the heels of robust revenue generation, totaling $187.3 million during the same period. This positive financial update, as reported by The Block, underscores the company's operational efficiency and strategic positioning within the competitive Bitcoin mining landscape. Several key factors contributed to this success:
Strategic Operations: Iren Limited has consistently focused on optimizing its mining infrastructure, deploying high-efficiency hardware.
Favorable Market Conditions: The upward trend in Bitcoin's price during the quarter likely contributed to higher revenue per mined coin, maximizing the value of their efforts.
Operational Scale: As a Nasdaq-listed entity, their significant scale allows for substantial mining capacity and economies of scale, reducing per-unit costs.
Cost Management: Effective cost controls and energy procurement strategies played a vital role in converting revenue into a healthy net Iren Limited profit.

The sheer scale of this financial achievement is a testament to their strong business model and disciplined execution.

Beyond Q2: What's Next for Bitcoin Mining Profit?

Looking ahead, Iren Limited has set ambitious targets that underscore its confidence in the future of the digital asset space. The company projects its full-year revenue from Bitcoin mining will reach an astounding $1 billion. This forward-looking forecast suggests sustained growth and a strong belief in the long-term viability of large-scale cryptocurrency operations. Such projections are crucial indicators for investors and market watchers alike. They offer valuable insights into the health and potential of publicly traded Bitcoin mining companies. A billion-dollar revenue target not only reflects Iren Limited's internal confidence but also paints a positive picture for the entire sector, signaling increasing maturity and institutional interest in this innovative industry. How will other miners respond to this impressive benchmark of Bitcoin mining profit?

The Broader Impact of Iren Limited's Success Story

Iren Limited's financial triumph resonates far beyond its own balance sheet. It provides a compelling narrative for the resilience and profitability of legitimate, large-scale Bitcoin mining operations, even amidst the inherent volatility of the crypto market. This success story helps to solidify the perception of Bitcoin mining as a viable and lucrative industry, attracting further investment and fostering innovation across the ecosystem.

Key takeaways from this development include:
Bolstered Investor Confidence: Strong earnings reports like this can significantly bolster investor confidence in publicly traded crypto mining companies, proving their potential for substantial returns.
Industry Benchmark: Iren Limited sets a high bar for operational excellence and financial performance, encouraging competitors to optimize their own strategies.
Catalyst for Growth: The projected full-year revenue hints at significant expansion possibilities for the company and its peers, potentially leading to increased infrastructure development and technological advancements. Ultimately, the substantial Iren Limited profit could serve as a beacon, guiding future investment and development within the cryptocurrency infrastructure, proving that smart strategies yield powerful results.

Navigating the Future: Challenges and Opportunities in Bitcoin Mining

While the Q2 results are undoubtedly positive, the Bitcoin mining industry faces its unique set of challenges. Factors such as fluctuating energy costs, evolving regulatory landscapes, and the inherent volatility of cryptocurrency prices are constant considerations. However, companies like Iren Limited demonstrate that with robust strategies, efficient operations, and a focus on sustainability, these hurdles can be successfully navigated. Their ability to secure such a significant Iren Limited profit in a dynamic market environment speaks volumes about their adaptive capabilities. It also highlights the critical importance of diversified energy sources, technological advancements in mining hardware, and proactive risk management in maintaining a competitive edge. The journey for crypto miners is always evolving, demanding constant innovation and strategic foresight to capitalize on emerging opportunities.

In conclusion, Iren Limited's Q2 net profit of $176.9 million is a monumental achievement. It underscores the company's strong operational performance and offers a glimpse into the lucrative potential of the Bitcoin mining sector. With ambitious full-year revenue projections, Iren Limited is not just reporting success; it's actively shaping the narrative for the future of digital asset infrastructure. This incredible Iren Limited profit story is a clear signal of strength and opportunity in the crypto world, promising an exciting road ahead for investors and enthusiasts alike.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. What is Iren Limited? Iren Limited is a Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin mining company, formerly known as Iris Energy. They specialize in operating large-scale data centers for cryptocurrency mining.

2. How much net profit did Iren Limited report for Q2?
Iren Limited reported an impressive net profit of $176.9 million for the second quarter.

3. What was Iren Limited's revenue for Q2?
The company generated a revenue of $187.3 million during the second quarter.

4. What are Iren Limited's full-year revenue projections?
Iren Limited projects its full-year revenue from Bitcoin mining to reach $1 billion, indicating strong confidence in future growth.

5. What factors contributed to Iren Limited's Q2 profit?
Key factors include strategic operational efficiency, favorable Bitcoin market conditions, significant operational scale, and effective cost management strategies.

6. How does Iren Limited's success impact the broader Bitcoin mining industry? Their substantial Iren Limited profit serves as a strong indicator of the viability and profitability of large-scale Bitcoin mining, bolstering investor confidence and setting a benchmark for operational excellence within the industry.
New Wallets Receive 78,891 Ethereum Worth $358M From FalconX – Whale Activity Surges

New Wallets Receive 78,891 Ethereum Worth $358M From FalconX – Whale Activity Surges

Sebastian's journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies.

As his knowledge grew, Sebastian felt compelled to share his insights with others. He began actively contributing to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn, focusing on fintech and crypto-related content. His goal was to expose valuable trends and insights to a wider audience, fostering a deeper understanding of the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. Sebastian's contributions quickly gained recognition, and he became a trusted voice in the online crypto community.

To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology.

Sebastian's passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K forms, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance.
