PA Daily | KuCoin has reached a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ); Coinbase will list Venice Token (VVV), an AI concept token on the Base chain

By: PANews
2025/01/28 17:30
U
U$0.01101+13.50%
SUI
SUI$3.4669+0.41%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01335+0.75%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00007762-0.85%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1298+2.77%
VVV
VVV$2.984+1.53%

Today's news tips:

The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission has granted two more virtual asset trading platform licenses, bringing the number of licensed trading platforms to nine

KuCoin has reached a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ)

Boyco platform based on Berachain is now online, users can deposit liquidity and receive rewards

Base gaming ecosystem B3 is about to launch tokens, and users can get rewards by holding and staking

Mysten Labs co-founder: Sui will support transactions via SMS

Nvidia plunged nearly 17%, and the wealth of technology giants led by Huang Renxun shrank significantly

Coinbase will launch Venice Token (VVV) on the Base chain AI concept token

Santiment data: Whales bought 460 million DOGE during the recent market decline

Regulatory/Macro

Trump: I hope to have a bidding war around TikTok, and Microsoft is currently negotiating an acquisition with it

Trump said in his speech that he hopes to have a bidding war over TikTok, and Microsoft (MSFT.O) is currently in acquisition negotiations with TikTok.

The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission has granted two more virtual asset trading platform licenses, bringing the number of licensed trading platforms to nine

On January 27, the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) issued two more virtual asset trading platform licenses, namely PantherTrade under Futu and YAX under Tiger International, bringing the number of licensed virtual asset trading platforms in Hong Kong to 9. According to the SFC, there are still 9 virtual asset trading platforms on the applicant list, of which 5 are considered to have been licensed.

KuCoin has reached a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ)

KuCoin has reached a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). KuCoin founders Chun Gan and Ke Tang have also reached settlement agreements with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). Under the agreement, the DOJ agreed to drop all charges against the two founders after they met certain conditions. This outcome paves the way for the future development of KuCoin and its new leadership team. These settlements mark a new chapter for KuCoin, highlighting its commitment to global compliance and continued growth under the leadership of new CEO BC Wong.

The Nikkei 225 index fell 1.00% on the day, and chip stocks continued to fall

Japanese chip-related stocks fell sharply after the sell-off of U.S. technology stocks. The share prices of SoftBank Group, Tokyo Electron, Advantest and other related stocks fell, among which the share price of Advantest (Nvidia supplier) fell 10%.

U.S. Senate votes to confirm cryptocurrency supporter Scott Bessant as Treasury Secretary

On January 27, local time, the U.S. Senate confirmed Scott Bessant as Secretary of the Treasury with 68 votes in favor and 29 votes against. Earlier, the U.S. Senate Finance Committee approved Bessant's nomination on the 21st with 16 votes in favor and 11 votes against. The Senate advanced the nomination confirmation procedure for Bessant as Secretary of the Treasury with 67 votes in favor and 23 votes against on the 25th. (CCTV) According to previous reports, according to the Financial Times, Bessant is a hedge fund manager who served as an economic adviser to the former president and is widely regarded as the leading candidate for the position in Trump's new administration. Bessant is the founder of Key Square Capital Management and became one of Trump's chief economic advisers in 2023. Trump recently described him as a "top Wall Street analyst." Scott Bessant is very supportive of cryptocurrencies, especially Bitcoin.

The probability that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates unchanged this week is 97.3%.

According to CME's "Fed Watch": The probability of the Fed keeping interest rates unchanged this week is 97.3%, and the probability of a 25 basis point rate cut is 2.7%. The probability of maintaining the current interest rate unchanged by March is 68.1%, the probability of a cumulative 25 basis point rate cut is 31.1%, and the probability of a cumulative 50 basis point rate cut is 0.8%.

AI

Nvidia plunged nearly 17%, and the wealth of technology giants led by Huang Renxun shrank significantly

Nvidia (NVDA.0) shares plunged nearly 17%, with a record loss of $589 billion in market value. According to Forbes, the company's CEO and largest individual shareholder, Jensen Huang, saw his net worth shrink by $20.8 billion at the close, from $124.4 billion to $103.7 billion, and he fell from 10th to 17th on the Forbes real-time billionaires list. Oracle (ORCL.N) fell 14%, and Chairman Larry Ellison's net worth shrank by $27.6 billion, falling from third to fifth on the global rich list. The Bloomberg Billionaires Index showed that the world's 500 richest people lost a total of $108 billion on Monday, with the wealth of tech industry giants evaporating by $94 billion, accounting for about 85% of the index's total decline.

Security company: As Chinese artificial intelligence company DeepSeek becomes popular, the number of related fraud tokens surges three times in a single day

As Chinese artificial intelligence company DeepSeek has become popular, malicious "DeepSeek" crypto tokens have surged in the past 24 hours. According to security company BlockAid, as of January 27, at least 75 related scam tokens have been created, a threefold increase from the previous day. This is exactly the same as the surge in fake tokens after US President Trump released Meme Coin on January 18. According to BlockAid research analyst Oz Tamir, scammers have set up a DApp that mimics the DeepSeek website, which has a "connect wallet" button that can steal user wallet funds after clicking it.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman: DeepSeek-R1 is an impressive model and it is exciting to have such new competitors

According to Jinshi Data on January 28, a Chinese AI startup called DeepSeek recently released two large models, DeepSeek-V3 and DeepSeek-R1, in less than 30 days, which became popular on the Internet and continued to cause heated discussions. According to foreign media reports, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman posted a message on the social media platform "X" on the evening of the 27th, welcoming the debut of the DeepSeek-R1 model. "DeepSeek-R1 is an impressive model, especially considering that it can provide (such a product) at this price." Altman said in the post, "It is really exciting to have such a new competitor." In addition, Altman also mentioned in the post that OpenAI will accelerate the launch of new products.

Nvidia says DeepSeek progress proves need for more chips

Nvidia said on Monday that progress by Chinese artificial intelligence company DeepSeek demonstrated the usefulness of its chips in the Chinese market, and that more of them will be needed in the future to meet demand for DeepSeek's services.

Project News

Pudgy Penguin: PENGU token will soon establish an important connection with the Abstract chain

Penguin posted on X that the Abstract mainnet is now live, and owning Pudgy Penguin and Lil Pudgy Status will provide additional XP for users who use Abstract, and more rewards will be provided to holders in the future. In addition, PENGU plans to establish an important connection with Abstract in the near future.

Binance: Will support Cardano (ADA) network upgrade and hard fork

According to the official announcement, Binance is expected to suspend the Cardano (ADA) network token recharge and withdrawal services at 04:45 (ET on January 30, 2025) to support its network upgrade and hard fork. The project will perform a network upgrade and hard fork at 05:45 (ET on January 30, 2025).

Boyco platform based on Berachain is now online, users can deposit liquidity and receive rewards

According to Berachain official X news, the Royco platform based on Berachain has been launched, and users can deposit liquidity and receive rewards.

Base gaming ecosystem B3 is about to launch tokens, and users can get rewards by holding and staking

Base gaming ecosystem B3 is about to launch tokens. Holding B3 tokens will gain access to new game chains and game chain tokens, the opportunity to own core infrastructure partner tokens, stake B3 to earn "publisher" rewards, and more.

Mysten Labs co-founder: Sui will support transactions via SMS

Mysten Labs co-founder Adeniyi said Sui will soon launch the function of trading via text messages, bringing payments, DeFi and rewards to everyone, everywhere.

Venice, an AI project based on DeepSeek, announced an airdrop, and VVV tokens rose by 8326.43% in 24 hours

Venice Token (VVV), an AI project based on DeepSeek on the Base chain, announced that it will airdrop tokens to active users of the Base ecosystem, including VIRTUALS, AERO, DEGEN, AIXBT, GAME, LUNA, VADER, CLANKER, MOR holders, etc. According to the on-chain market, the price of VVV tokens increased by 8326.43% in 24 hours, with a market value of US$1.66 billion. According to previous news, Coinbase will launch the Base chain AI concept token Venice Token (VVV).

Coinbase will launch Venice Token (VVV) on the Base chain AI concept token

According to the official announcement, Coinbase will launch Venice Token (VVV), an AI concept token on the Base chain. The transfer of this asset can be carried out on Coinbase and Coinbase Exchange. Once sufficient asset supply is established on the VVV-USD trading pair, it will be launched in phases.

Viewpoint

Matrixport: Bitcoin spot ETF introduces Wall Street investors, which is expected to stabilize the price of the currency and thus suppress its volatility

Matrixport published a chart today saying that over the past five years, Bitcoin's 30-day realized volatility has averaged 58%. Typically, volatility exceeds this average during bull and bear markets, such as the bull market in 2020/2021 and the bear market in 2022. However, recent volatility has been unusually low, which is very noteworthy because Bitcoin's volatility is usually amplified when the market is rising or falling.

The introduction of Bitcoin spot ETFs to Wall Street investors appears to have played an important role in curbing Bitcoin volatility. Lower volatility allows institutional investors to take more risks, and coupled with Bitcoin's strong performance in 2023 and 2024, this may continue to attract more Wall Street funds. As institutional buying absorbs the market's decline, this trend is expected to further stabilize Bitcoin prices and thus curb its volatility.

Important data

Santiment data: Whales bought 460 million DOGE during the recent market decline

On-chain analyst Ali YuX wrote: “Based on Santiment data, whales bought 460 million DOGE during the recent market decline.”

A newly created wallet withdrew 400 BTC from Binance 2 hours ago, worth $41.2 million

According to Lookonchain monitoring, a newly created wallet withdrew 400 BTC (US$41.2 million) from Binance 2 hours ago.

The address that bought $10 million of VIRTUAL received 101,000 VVV airdrops and sold about 50,000 VVVs, making a profit of $84.3

According to the monitoring of on-chain analyst Ember, the whale/institution that previously used 10 million USDC to purchase 4.251 million VIRTUAL received an airdrop of 101,000 VVV (1.68 million USD) for holding VIRTUAL. He has currently sold 50,519 VVV at an average price of $16.7 for 843,000 USDC, and still holds 50,485 VVV.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto

Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Three leading cryptocurrency institutional giants are reportedly working to secure funds to accelerate their goal of accumulating millions of Solana (SOL) tokens. The report suggests heightened interest in the top-performing altcoin and its underlying value.  According to a report from Bloomberg, Jump Crypto, Galaxy Digital, and Multicoin Capital are collaborating to raise a substantial $1 billion for the accumulation of SOL tokens. According to insider sources, all three parties pointed to global financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald LP as the banking firm heading the deal, which would be the largest Solana (SOL) based treasury record thus far. According to anonymous inside sources, financial firms are seeking to acquire a publicly traded company by establishing a cryptocurrency treasury firm.  The leading firms preparing for the massive SOL accumulation have yet to make an official response regarding reports detailing the new development.  Advertisement &nbsp Should Galaxy, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin successfully acquire $1 billion worth of SOL, it would mark the largest Solana (SOL) based reserve established thus far.  Notably, the largest SOL reserve is held by a crypto treasury management firm Upexi, with more than 2 million SOL tokens—valued at $390 million— in its possession.  DeFi Development Corp (DFDV) and Strategies.Inc., formerly Cypherpunk Holdings Inc., are the second and third largest holders of SOL tokens with 1.42 million (around $273 million) and 420,707 SOL ($74 million) in their possession. The recent advancement suggests heightened interest in SOL, highlighting the token’s growing appeal amongst institutional investors.  Meanwhile, Solana (SOL) has declined in price value following the drop in the total crypto market cap, which soared by 2.79% over the last 24 hours, bringing its value to $3.87 trillion at press time. The 6th most valued altcoin by market cap is trading at $213, soaring 2.18% from the…
Solana
SOL$215.07+5.14%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10501+4.40%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000653+17.53%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 07:39
Share
Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining

Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining

BitcoinWorld Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with exciting news! Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin miner Iren Limited, previously known as Iris Energy, has just announced an astounding financial performance. Their latest report highlights a significant Iren Limited profit for the second quarter, marking a strong period for the company and the broader Bitcoin mining industry. What Propelled Iren Limited’s Impressive Q2 Profit? Iren Limited reported a net profit of a remarkable $176.9 million for the second quarter. This impressive figure comes on the heels of robust revenue generation, totaling $187.3 million during the same period. This positive financial update, as reported by The Block, underscores the company’s operational efficiency and strategic positioning within the competitive Bitcoin mining landscape. Several key factors contributed to this success: Strategic Operations: Iren Limited has consistently focused on optimizing its mining infrastructure, deploying high-efficiency hardware. Favorable Market Conditions: The upward trend in Bitcoin’s price during the quarter likely contributed to higher revenue per mined coin, maximizing the value of their efforts. Operational Scale: As a Nasdaq-listed entity, their significant scale allows for substantial mining capacity and economies of scale, reducing per-unit costs. Cost Management: Effective cost controls and energy procurement strategies played a vital role in converting revenue into a healthy net Iren Limited profit. The sheer scale of this financial achievement is a testament to their strong business model and disciplined execution. Beyond Q2: What’s Next for Bitcoin Mining Profit? Looking ahead, Iren Limited has set ambitious targets that underscore its confidence in the future of the digital asset space. The company projects its full-year revenue from Bitcoin mining will reach an astounding $1 billion. This forward-looking forecast suggests sustained growth and a strong belief in the long-term viability of large-scale cryptocurrency operations. Such projections are crucial indicators for investors and market watchers alike. They offer valuable insights into the health and potential of publicly traded Bitcoin mining companies. A billion-dollar revenue target not only reflects Iren Limited’s internal confidence but also paints a positive picture for the entire sector, signaling increasing maturity and institutional interest in this innovative industry. How will other miners respond to this impressive benchmark of Bitcoin mining profit? The Broader Impact of Iren Limited’s Success Story Iren Limited’s financial triumph resonates far beyond its own balance sheet. It provides a compelling narrative for the resilience and profitability of legitimate, large-scale Bitcoin mining operations, even amidst the inherent volatility of the crypto market. This success story helps to solidify the perception of Bitcoin mining as a viable and lucrative industry, attracting further investment and fostering innovation across the ecosystem. Key takeaways from this development include: Bolstered Investor Confidence: Strong earnings reports like this can significantly bolster investor confidence in publicly traded crypto mining companies, proving their potential for substantial returns. Industry Benchmark: Iren Limited sets a high bar for operational excellence and financial performance, encouraging competitors to optimize their own strategies. Catalyst for Growth: The projected full-year revenue hints at significant expansion possibilities for the company and its peers, potentially leading to increased infrastructure development and technological advancements. Ultimately, the substantial Iren Limited profit could serve as a beacon, guiding future investment and development within the cryptocurrency infrastructure, proving that smart strategies yield powerful results. Navigating the Future: Challenges and Opportunities in Bitcoin Mining While the Q2 results are undoubtedly positive, the Bitcoin mining industry faces its unique set of challenges. Factors such as fluctuating energy costs, evolving regulatory landscapes, and the inherent volatility of cryptocurrency prices are constant considerations. However, companies like Iren Limited demonstrate that with robust strategies, efficient operations, and a focus on sustainability, these hurdles can be successfully navigated. Their ability to secure such a significant Iren Limited profit in a dynamic market environment speaks volumes about their adaptive capabilities. It also highlights the critical importance of diversified energy sources, technological advancements in mining hardware, and proactive risk management in maintaining a competitive edge. The journey for crypto miners is always evolving, demanding constant innovation and strategic foresight to capitalize on emerging opportunities. In conclusion, Iren Limited’s Q2 net profit of $176.9 million is a monumental achievement. It underscores the company’s strong operational performance and offers a glimpse into the lucrative potential of the Bitcoin mining sector. With ambitious full-year revenue projections, Iren Limited is not just reporting success; it’s actively shaping the narrative for the future of digital asset infrastructure. This incredible Iren Limited profit story is a clear signal of strength and opportunity in the crypto world, promising an exciting road ahead for investors and enthusiasts alike. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is Iren Limited? Iren Limited is a Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin mining company, formerly known as Iris Energy. They specialize in operating large-scale data centers for cryptocurrency mining. 2. How much net profit did Iren Limited report for Q2? Iren Limited reported an impressive net profit of $176.9 million for the second quarter. 3. What was Iren Limited’s revenue for Q2? The company generated a revenue of $187.3 million during the second quarter. 4. What are Iren Limited’s full-year revenue projections? Iren Limited projects its full-year revenue from Bitcoin mining to reach $1 billion, indicating strong confidence in future growth. 5. What factors contributed to Iren Limited’s Q2 profit? Key factors include strategic operational efficiency, favorable Bitcoin market conditions, significant operational scale, and effective cost management strategies. 6. How does Iren Limited’s success impact the broader Bitcoin mining industry? Their substantial Iren Limited profit serves as a strong indicator of the viability and profitability of large-scale Bitcoin mining, bolstering investor confidence and setting a benchmark for operational excellence within the industry. Did you find this analysis of Iren Limited’s impressive Q2 profit insightful? Share this article with your network on social media to spread the word about the exciting developments in the Bitcoin mining sector! To learn more about the latest Bitcoin mining trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin mining institutional adoption. This post Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01717-1.77%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10501+4.40%
Edge
EDGE$0.42344+2.93%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/29 05:55
Share
New Wallets Receive 78,891 Ethereum Worth $358M From FalconX – Whale Activity Surges

New Wallets Receive 78,891 Ethereum Worth $358M From FalconX – Whale Activity Surges

The post New Wallets Receive 78,891 Ethereum Worth $358M From FalconX – Whale Activity Surges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New Wallets Receive 78,891 Ethereum Worth $358M From FalconX – Whale Activity Surges | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. As his knowledge grew, Sebastian felt compelled to share his insights with others. He began actively contributing to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn, focusing on fintech and crypto-related content. His goal was to expose valuable trends and insights to a wider audience, fostering a deeper understanding of the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. Sebastian’s contributions quickly gained recognition, and he became a trusted voice in the online crypto community. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K forms, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance. …
Sidekick
K$0.1964+2.45%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.14458+2.52%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001688+2.55%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 06:57
Share

Trending News

More

Institutional Giants to Raise $1 Billion to Purchase Solana (SOL)—What is Behind the Move? ⋆ ZyCrypto

Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining

New Wallets Receive 78,891 Ethereum Worth $358M From FalconX – Whale Activity Surges

Whales Hoover Up TOKEN6900 as ICO Hits $3M And Offers One Last Chance to Buy, Is Murad Stacking?

Lisa Cook suggests clerical error may explain mortgage application issue