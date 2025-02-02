Weekly preview | DEXX will start paying out compensation on February 8; XDC Network (XDC) unlocks tokens worth approximately $85.9 million

Important news:

  • Blind computing network Nillion announced an airdrop plan for 75 million NIL tokens, and the airdrop registration ends on February 3;
  • The U.S. Senate Banking Committee will hold a hearing on February 5, focusing on the issue of banks’ “de-banking” of crypto companies;
  • XDC Network (XDC) will unlock approximately 841 million tokens at 8:00 a.m. on February 5th (Beijing time), accounting for 5.36% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$85.9 million.
  • Blockchain interoperability protocol Analog will launch tokens on February 6;
  • DEXX will start paying compensation on February 8: direct lump sum compensation of $50,000 or less;
  • Kaspa (KAS) will unlock approximately 172 million tokens at 8:00 a.m. Beijing time on February 5, accounting for 0.67% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$20.8 million;
  • Neon (NEON) will unlock approximately 53.91 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on February 7, accounting for 44.92% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$16.5 million.

February 3

Policy supervision:

Oklahoma lawmaker introduces Bitcoin Freedom Act, to be considered on February 3

U.S. Senator Dusty Deevers of Oklahoma has submitted the "Bitcoin Freedom Act" numbered SB325, which will allow Oklahoma employees to choose to receive wages in the form of Bitcoin and allow suppliers to accept Bitcoin payments. The SB325 bill ensures that participation is completely voluntary, respects free market principles, and gives employees, employers, and businesses the right to choose the payment method that best suits them. The SB325 bill is eligible for consideration in the 60th legislative session that begins on February 3.

Project News:

Blind computing network Nillion announces 75 million NIL token airdrop, registration ends on February 3

Blind computing network Nillion announced that it will allocate up to 75 million NIL tokens (7.5% of the total supply) as rewards to give back to community members and early contributors, including: 1. Validator program participants: active validators who have run validation nodes for at least 1 week; 2. Community contributors: such as Discord volunteers, OG members, Blind Warriors, POAP holders, etc.; 3. Developers: including Github contributors, hackathon and bounty event participants, SDK users and technical content creators. In addition, participants can receive additional bonuses by supporting the network (such as participating in the Nill Pill program or testnet reinforcement). Airdrop registration ends at 5 pm UTC on February 3, and those who have not registered will lose their eligibility. After the mainnet is launched, the tokens will be allocated to the receiving wallet.

The Game Company $GMRT token TGE opens, reserved quota available before February 3

The Game Company (TGC) $GMRT Token Generation Event (TGE) first round of pre-sale is now open, and users who support reserved allocation can claim the tokens before 12:00 UTC on February 3. In addition, if reserved users of all levels do not claim their tokens, they can apply for a refund within 48 hours after the TGE. The Game Company is a Web3 gaming platform that supports more than 1,300 games. During its Alpha test, the game time in a single weekend exceeded 7,000 hours, and the on-chain transaction volume reached 41,000 transactions. The total issuance of GMRT tokens is 1 billion, the initial market value of TGE is approximately US$3.381 million, and the first round of sales price is 0.06 USDC/GMRT. The token release ratio in this round is 15%, there is no lock-up period, and it will be fully unlocked within 7 months.

Astar zkEVM will gradually phase out Stargate and stop supporting vASTR transfers starting February 3

According to the Astar Network announcement, starting next week, the Stargate Finance interface will stop supporting vASTR transfers to Astar EVM. Officials recommend that vASTR holders use the current UI to complete the bridge as soon as possible to avoid future operational restrictions. In addition, users can still perform transfers through the LayerZero Core contract, but the UI method is more convenient. At the same time, Astar zkEVM will be phased out in the next few months, and officials strongly recommend that users withdraw their assets as soon as possible to avoid being affected.

Berachain Foundation: Boyco Market will close at 7:59 on February 3

The Berachain Foundation announced that the Boyco market will close at 7:59 on February 3. Boyco is a pre-release liquidity platform where users can pre-deposit liquidity in Berachain's DeFi protocol directly on Ethereum. After Boyco is officially launched, these assets will be transferred in an orderly manner to the Boyco dApp announced by Berachain.

Token unlocking:

Delysium (AGI) will unlock approximately 8.57 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on February 3, accounting for 0.60% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$1 million.

February 4

Token unlocking:

Cetus Protocol (CETUS) will unlock approximately 8.33 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on February 4, accounting for 1.29% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$1.6 million.

February 5

Policy supervision:

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee will hold a hearing on February 5 to focus on the issue of banks’ “de-banking” of crypto companies

James Comer, chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Oversight Committee, is investigating recent reports that financial institutions have canceled legitimate U.S. corporate and personal bank accounts based on political affiliation. In addition, Fox reporter Eleanor Terrett tweeted that the U.S. Senate Banking Committee will hold a hearing on February 5 to focus on the issue of banks’ “de-banking” of cryptocurrency companies.

Token unlocking:

XDC Network (XDC) will unlock approximately 841 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on February 5, accounting for 5.36% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$85.9 million.

Ethena (ENA) will unlock approximately 7.93 million tokens at 3:00 p.m. Beijing time on February 5, accounting for 0.25% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$5.3 million.

Kaspa (KAS) will unlock approximately 172 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on February 5, accounting for 0.67% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$20.8 million.

GoGoPool (GGP) will unlock approximately 836,000 tokens at 8:00 a.m. Beijing time on February 5, accounting for 11.79% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$6.7 million.

Eigenlayer (EIGEN) will unlock approximately 1.29 million tokens at 3:00 a.m. Beijing time on February 5, accounting for 0.55% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$3.3 million.

Everclear (NEXT) will unlock approximately 20.11 million tokens at 8:00 a.m. Beijing time on February 5, accounting for 18.82% of the current circulation and worth approximately $1.1 million.

February 6

Project News:

Blockchain interoperability protocol Analog to launch token on February 6

Blockchain interoperability protocol Analog completed a $5 million financing at a valuation of $300 million before the token issuance, with participation from Gate Ventures, BackerDAO, Foresight Ventures and others. Analog co-founder Victor Young said that the new round of financing brings Analog's total financing to $21 million. The project raised $16 million at a valuation of $120 million last year, a 150% increase in valuation in one year. Young said Analog will launch its token on February 6.

BNB Chain launches AI agent competition, real-time ranking will be launched on February 6

BNB Chain announced today the launch of the AI Agent competition, which aims to encourage innovation and tap into potential AI decentralized applications. The competition aims to encourage innovation and development in the field of AI, which is in line with the development direction of BNB Chain AI First. The competition will consist of 8 rounds, and in each round, the best performing AI agents will be selected based on specific criteria, including market capitalization ranking, market capitalization growth, community member influence, and community engagement. The BNB Chain Foundation will use BNB to purchase $10,000 worth of winning AI project tokens in each round and distribute them to 1,000 users who hold these tokens through airdrops.

Competition Details

  • Competition time: February 11, 2025 to April 7, 2025, the competition will be divided into multiple rounds.
  • Eligibility: All AI agents deployed on BNB Chain. Leaderboards will be updated daily to track progress.
  • Winner benefits: Eligibility to participate in the upcoming AI Fast Track program, market exposure opportunities, and marketing support.
  • Live Leaderboard: The leaderboard will go live on February 6, 2025, providing key performance data for all participants.

Token unlocking:

Banana Gun (BANANA) will unlock approximately 250,000 tokens at 8:00 a.m. Beijing time on February 6, accounting for 7.21% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$8.6 million.

Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) will unlock approximately 13.04 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on February 6, accounting for 41.35% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$5.4 million.

Spell (SPELL) will unlock approximately 1.31 billion tokens at 8:00 a.m. Beijing time on February 6, accounting for 0.84% of the current circulation and worth approximately $1.7 million.

February 7

Policy supervision:

U.S. CFTC Chairman to officially leave office on February 7

Rostin Behnam, chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), announced that he would resign as chairman on January 20 and officially leave office on February 7. During his tenure, Behnam repeatedly urged Congress to enact federal cryptocurrency regulations and led enforcement actions against major crypto companies such as FTX, Binance, and Celsius. According to statistics, more than 49% of CFTC enforcement cases in fiscal year 2023 involved digital assets, showing the huge consumption of resources in the crypto market.

Behnam supports the Digital Commodity Consumer Protection Act, which aims to define digital commodities and bring their trading under CFTC regulation. He also called for Congressional intervention in the controversy surrounding the prediction market, particularly the regulatory dispute over Kalshi's election contracts. Behnam's departure marks a major change in CFTC leadership, and his replacement has not yet been announced, but former CFTC Commissioner Brian Quintenz is one of the popular candidates.

Project News:

AI-Agent UGC creator community MEET48.ai will be launched on February 7

MEET48, the world's largest O2O idol development and fan economy group, and SNH48 Group jointly announced that all members will enter MEET48.ai in the form of AI agents. MEET48.ai is the world's first AI-Agent UGC creator community focusing on the entertainment field and will be launched on February 7. It is reported that a total of about 736 female group members of SNH48 Group will enter MEET48.ai in batches in the form of AI-Agent, including about 280 active members and more than 400 historical members. The first batch of 9 AI idol agents will complete the settlement on the day MEET48.ai goes online, and the remaining members will complete the settlement in batches within 2 months.

Token unlocking:

Neon (NEON) will unlock approximately 53.91 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on February 7, accounting for 44.92% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$16.5 million.

Hashflow (HFT) will unlock approximately 13.62 million tokens at 8:00 a.m. Beijing time on February 7, accounting for 2.70% of the current circulation and worth approximately $1.8 million.

World Mobile Token (WMTX) will unlock approximately 5 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on February 7, accounting for 0.73% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$1.4 million.

February 8

Token unlocking:

DevvE (DEVVE) will unlock approximately 833,000 tokens at 8:00 a.m. Beijing time on February 9, accounting for 0.95% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$1.1 million.

Specific time to be determined:

Project News:

Ethereum Developer Meeting: New errors in Pectra Devnet 5, the public testnet upgrade time will be determined next week

Ethereum developers said at the 204th Core Developer Executive (ACDE) meeting that due to new errors on Pectra Devnet 5, they did not choose to activate Pectra's precise block time and slot number on the public test network, and planned to choose the time to upgrade the public test network at the ACD conference call next week. In addition, the meeting also discussed a security vulnerability affecting the Geth client, which may affect Ethereum's peer-to-peer layer and Layer-2 expansion plan. Nodes running Geth 1.14 and above need to be updated to the latest version immediately.

