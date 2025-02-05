GMGN in the Trump coin wave: 28,000 users made a profit of $160 million, how GMGN makes users smarter

By: PANews
2025/02/05 12:00
Author: Frank, PANews

Since the US President Trump issued the TRUMP token, the meme coin craze surrounding the event has continued to sweep the crypto market. Several KOLs posted their orders, using GMGN robots to complete transactions and earning lucrative profits. This has once again sparked market discussions about this emerging data analysis and meme trading platform. Among many similar products, what is the product secret of GMGN? And how did it grow from a "wealth code base" to a hotbed of "intensive wealth creation myths"?

More than 28,000 users have made a total profit of more than $160 million in TRUMP coins

In the past year, the MEME track has become so popular that a large number of MEME gold diggers have flocked in. This is also inseparable from the support of excellent products. GMGN.Ai is currently the hottest Meme token data analysis and trading platform. During the process of US President Trump issuing TRUMP tokens, many professional MEME coin players posted their earnings charts. Almost half of the top players completed transactions through GMGN, and some players even earned more than 10 million US dollars.

Many KOLs who have witnessed the rush to buy TRUMP tokens said that due to the large number of participants on the chain at that time, multiple aggregators and DEXs on the Solana chain were congested, and GMGN was able to buy. From the perspective of infrastructure, GMGN is undoubtedly the most important golden shovel for players in this round of TRUMP tokens.

According to GMGN official statistics, the earliest user to buy TRUMP on GMGN completed the purchase at 10:03, just 2 minutes after the token went online. In addition, as of January 26, the data showed that the number of GMGN users who made profits on TRUMP tokens was about 28,137, with a total profit of about $163 million, and an average profit of about $5,826 per user.

Looking back at this crypto-carnival, the reason why GMGN was able to attract a large number of users in this process is, on the one hand, its sensitive and accurate signal system, which can detect signals for users earlier. On the other hand, it is a fast, efficient and stable trading robot, which can still achieve stable transactions when the chain is congested.

The most practical tool for MEME players

Overall, GMGN's advantageous products are mainly divided into two parts, namely the Meme token tracking and analysis system and on-chain transactions.

Among them, the most well-known one may be the MEME token tracking and analysis system. In fact, before GMGN, there were already quite a few such products, such as Dexscreener, Birdeye, etc. Compared with these old analysis platforms, GMGN is an analysis tool designed specifically for MEME.

GMGN in the Trump coin wave: 28,000 users made a profit of $160 million, how GMGN makes users smarter

GMGN's analysis function has several features, such as the new token tracking function, which can track token information from the internal disk on Pump.fun, helping users get first-hand token resources. Or, like GMGN's "smart money" address function, it tracks the trading behavior of KOLs and risk wallets, provides detailed trading activity analysis, and helps users understand market trends. Others include wallet profit and loss analysis, mouse warehouse detection, signal subscription channels, etc.

Compared with conventional analysis platforms, GMGN's analysis function has a different design concept in essence. This design difference is mainly due to the difference in demand between MEME coin transactions and ordinary on-chain transactions. In the MEME transaction process (especially in the early stage), users need to quickly find tokens that meet the signal in the massive data. Therefore, GMGN's analysis function is mainly focused on some of the most needed analysis indicators in MEME token analysis, such as whether the token has social media, the holding ratio of the token founder, the blue chip index, etc. GMGN has established a very deep smart money address library based on big data, which also saves users a lot of time and energy in the analysis process. This exclusive analysis mode has also become the favorite of MEME players. On GMGN, "chain scanning" has almost become a necessary skill for MEME players.

GMGN in the Trump coin wave: 28,000 users made a profit of $160 million, how GMGN makes users smarter

The trading function is another flagship product of GMGN, which complements the rich analysis functions. In terms of functions, GMGN's trading function can be summarized into two main features. One is the stability and efficiency of trading. The other is the development of rich and distinctive trading functions based on different user habits.

Haze, co-founder of GMGN, said in an interview that GMGN has made a lot of optimizations in terms of transaction stability and high speed, such as arranging nodes to be globally distributed to achieve faster speeds. In terms of transaction nodes, the user's infrastructure is "armed to the teeth" through self-built nodes and multi-node backup. In the end, GMGN was able to complete on-chain transactions within 1 second. In addition, GMGN has also made special optimizations in pool matching. There are dedicated people to monitor in real time to prevent fake nodes from suddenly crashing or other problems that cause users to match small pools with insufficient liquidity.

In addition to ensuring that basic transactions are fast and stable, GMGN has also launched a variety of special features in terms of trading functions, such as trailing stop loss, take profit, wallet copying, signal copying, limit order, etc. These trading functions may be relatively common on CEX, but launching them on the chain has higher technical difficulty and innovation, which can further enhance the user's experience of on-chain transactions and meet the trading strategies of different users.

In general, GMGN's product innovations have made up for the extreme demands of MEME players for professional tools.

Put in the hard work to make users smarter

In addition to some functional features of the product itself, GMGN's operational philosophy also reflects the people-friendliness and efficiency that general Web3 projects do not have.

Since GMGN has a large number of innovative functions, how to enable users to quickly learn and use these functions proficiently has become the first threshold in user education. In the official documents of GMGN, each specific function has a detailed introduction. What is even more valuable is that the official documents of GMGN are like an introductory manual for MEME coin players. It is not only about the introduction of the functions of GMGN itself, but also tells users how to advance from novice players to old players. Including how to choose tokens, how to avoid Web3 scams, and even tutorials to tell users how to set up TG privacy and security to avoid being added to unreliable groups by strangers.

On the product page, when the user moves the mouse over a label or symbol, the specific explanation of the label will be displayed. This friendliness to new users shows that the team's operational goal is to make a truly useful product. This is completely different from the idea of many Web3 projects that pursue high-end atmosphere and ignore user experience.

GMGN in the Trump coin wave: 28,000 users made a profit of $160 million, how GMGN makes users smarter

Previously, crypto KOLs expressed their hope that GMGN could expand the number of smart money addresses tracked, and this function was upgraded a few days later. Maintaining efficient communication with the community and rapidly iterating products are also key factors for GMGN to stay ahead in this field.

In the second half of 2024, some trading robot products had security incidents, resulting in the theft of a large number of users' assets. There have also been doubts about TG Bot trading robot products in the market. GMGN seems to have taken precautions in this regard. According to Haze, GMGN not only has a professional security team, but also adopts encrypted storage of users' private keys from the beginning, and has established a complete internal control system to ensure strict isolation measures between business servers and secure storage servers. In addition, in order to meet users' more security needs, GMGN also provides a mode of direct trading through a plug-in wallet, which completely avoids users' concerns about private key custody.

GMGN in the Trump coin wave: 28,000 users made a profit of $160 million, how GMGN makes users smarter

Previously, in a Space event of PANews, a member of the GMGN team revealed that the reason why GMGN can make products that meet user needs is that the entire team is MEME players, from engineers to operators, everyone will participate in MEME transactions, and only in this way can the real needs of users be understood. Haze even lost $350,000 in the process of constantly rushing to the earth dog, and was nicknamed Memecoin "idiot" by netizens. But in fact, perhaps it is this "stupidity" of the team that has exchanged users for the "smartness" of other wealth codes such as TRUMP.

In general, GMGN's success can be summarized in two aspects. First, the product almost meets all the practical needs of MEME players. Second, the team's operation route that takes users into consideration ensures that GMGN's market feedback is always in line with reality and recognized by users.

For GMGN, the explosion in TRUMP is not a simple blessing from the goddess of luck. It is the explosion of a useful product. Even without the release of TRUMP, GMGN may seize another similar trend and become the subject of discussion among MEME players. For those users who grasped the code of wealth this time, they also relied on scanning the chain day after day and conducting a lot of MEME research diligently and steadily to achieve an explosion. The TRUMP token has enabled many MEME players in the Chinese community to complete the leapfrog accumulation of assets, and has also brought GMGN to a new level. For onlookers, it is accidental and lucky, but for GMGN and its users, this is an inevitable day.

