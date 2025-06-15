Bitcoin as DeFi Fuel: Altcoin Communities Mull BTC Reserves and Incentive Pools

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/15 01:32
Bitcoin
BTC$112,280.49+0.99%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006412+11.76%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001676-0.59%
Wink
LIKE$0.01215-4.82%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00591-0.16%

As publicly listed firms continue integrating bitcoin into their balance sheets, crypto communities like Cardano and Polkadot have discussed echoing this strategy, deploying the leading digital currency in their own operations.

Altcoin Teams Eye Bitcoin for DeFi Power and Treasury Backing

This week, the Polkadot community is weighing a proposal to gradually exchange 500,000 DOT for bitcoin (BTC) over the course of a year, applying a dollar-cost averaging (DCA) approach to ease into the shift. The intent is to establish a bitcoin reserve aimed at supporting long-term stability and fueling DeFi-related incentives. The proposal is under discussion on Polkadot governance forums and social media, with no final decision yet.

Moreover, the conversation includes the potential use of Threshold Network’s wrapped bitcoin (BTC) token, tBTC. At current rates, converting the 500,000 DOT would yield a hair over 18 BTC. “This proposal will convert 500,000 DOT into tBTC over the course of a year using Hydration’s ‘rolling DCA’ feature,” the proposal states. “After a short accumulation period, chunks of 0.005 tBTC will be provided as liquidity into the Hydration Omnipool.”

The proposal adds:

Alongside this, in a recent Youtube video, Charles Hoskinson outlined a vision for building a decentralized sovereign wealth fund for Cardano, proposing to allocate a portion of its treasury—roughly $100 million in ADA—toward diversification into stablecoins such as USDA and iUSD, as well as bitcoin (BTC). Mirroring the model of traditional sovereign wealth funds, it could produce yield, with returns funneled back into the Cardano ecosystem.

Additionally, Hoskinson notes it might bolster the network’s BTC-focused DeFi by seeding it with bitcoin liquidity. While these proposals remain speculative, they signal a subtle yet notable shift: even altcoin ecosystems appear increasingly drawn to bitcoin as a foundation for long-term resilience. Whether this results in full treasury reallocations or not, the conversation itself suggests that, beneath the branding wars, some communities may quietly acknowledge bitcoin’s gravity—and possibly, its role as the ultimate reserve asset in crypto finance.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

The United States Department of Justice has filed an enforcement action as it moves to seize more than $225 million in cryptocurrency tied to massive pig butchering scams. On June 18, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said it had filed a…
U
U$0.01+2.56%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10288+2.58%
PigToken
PIG$0.0000000225+8.22%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 04:00
Share
Cheap Below $0.003, This Meme Coin Could be the Next 20,000% Runner After Pepe Coin (PEPE)

Cheap Below $0.003, This Meme Coin Could be the Next 20,000% Runner After Pepe Coin (PEPE)

From Dogecoin’s early dominance to Shiba Inu’s community-driven surge and Pepe’s explosive run, history shows that meme tokens can deliver life-changing returns in a short span. Attention is shifting toward a new contender trading under $0.003; Little Pepe (LILPEPE). With its nearly sold-out presale, unique Layer 2 design, and rapid rise in community interest, LILPEPE […]
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.024582+142.42%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004379--%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000567+1.06%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/29 03:25
Share
VanEck CEO Says Ethereum Could Power Banks in the Stablecoin Era

VanEck CEO Says Ethereum Could Power Banks in the Stablecoin Era

TLDR VanEck CEO Jan van Eck described Ethereum as the Wall Street token during an interview. He explained that banks must prepare to handle stablecoins as demand for digital payments grows. The United States introduced the Genius Act which is the first federal law focused on stablecoins. The law provided banks with a framework to [...] The post VanEck CEO Says Ethereum Could Power Banks in the Stablecoin Era appeared first on CoinCentral.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01318+0.53%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04193+6.23%
ERA
ERA$0.7986+2.16%
Share
Coincentral2025/08/29 04:21
Share

Trending News

More

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

Cheap Below $0.003, This Meme Coin Could be the Next 20,000% Runner After Pepe Coin (PEPE)

VanEck CEO Says Ethereum Could Power Banks in the Stablecoin Era

CFTC issues advisory to restore US access to foreign crypto exchanges

Ripple CTO Defends XRP Against Centralization Claims Amid BlackRock Comparisons