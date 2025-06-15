Bitcoin price eyes multi-year breakout as ETF inflows hit $1.3 billion

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/15 01:15
Bitcoin
BTC$112 280,49+0,99%
Oasis
ROSE$0,02606+3,08%
Multichain
MULTI$0,08541+6,37%

Currently, the Bitcoin price is holding steady above $105,000 on Saturday as exchange-traded funds data show investors bought Friday’s dip.

Bitcoin (BTC) rose to $105,300, up by 2.4% from its lowest point on Friday, and 5% above this month’s lowest point. 

SoSoValue data shows that spot Bitcoin ETFs saw inflows of $301 million on Friday, even as Bitcoin’s price dropped to nearly $100,000. This pushed total weekly ETF inflows to $1.3 billion—a sharp reversal from the previous week’s $128 million in outflows.

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin ETF, whose ticker symbol is IBIT, had daily inflows of $238 million on Friday, bringing its cumulative figure to $49.7 billion. It now has $70 billion in assets, making it the fastest-growing ETF in finance. 

The SPDR Gold Trust, which was launched in 2004, has accumulated $103 billion in assets. This means that IBIT may flip the biggest gold ETF in the next few months or in 2026 if the trend continues. 

Fidelity’s FBTC ETF has had over $11 billion in inflows, while Bitwise’s BITB has had $2 billion since inception. 

A possible reason why Wall Street investors bought Bitcoin’s dip is that it maintains strong fundamentals. BlackRock’s data shows that Bitcoin beats the stock market after a major geopolitical event such as the Iran and Israel attacks. 

Bitcoin’s supply on exchanges has plunged from 1.5 million in January to 1.1 million today. Falling Bitcoin supplies at a time of falling supplies will likely boost the price in the long term.

Bitcoin price long-term chart point to a multi-year breakout

Bitcoin price

The monthly chart indicates a strong Bitcoin price breakout in the near term. This chart shows that Bitcoin formed a rounded bottom between Dec. 17 and March 2021. 

Since November 2021, Bitcoin has been forming another rounded bottom. The price remains slightly below the ascending trendline connecting the upper side of these rounded bottoms. 

Therefore, the coin may be about to exit an eight-year trendline, which could push it much higher in the long term. Ark Invest sees Bitcoin soaring to $2.4 million by 2030, while Michael Saylor has a mid-term forecast of $1 million.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

The United States Department of Justice has filed an enforcement action as it moves to seize more than $225 million in cryptocurrency tied to massive pig butchering scams. On June 18, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said it had filed a…
U
U$0,01+2,56%
Moonveil
MORE$0,10288+2,58%
PigToken
PIG$0,0000000225+8,22%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 04:00
Share
Cheap Below $0.003, This Meme Coin Could be the Next 20,000% Runner After Pepe Coin (PEPE)

Cheap Below $0.003, This Meme Coin Could be the Next 20,000% Runner After Pepe Coin (PEPE)

From Dogecoin’s early dominance to Shiba Inu’s community-driven surge and Pepe’s explosive run, history shows that meme tokens can deliver life-changing returns in a short span. Attention is shifting toward a new contender trading under $0.003; Little Pepe (LILPEPE). With its nearly sold-out presale, unique Layer 2 design, and rapid rise in community interest, LILPEPE […]
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0,024582+142,42%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0,00004379--%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0,000000000567+1,06%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/29 03:25
Share
VanEck CEO Says Ethereum Could Power Banks in the Stablecoin Era

VanEck CEO Says Ethereum Could Power Banks in the Stablecoin Era

TLDR VanEck CEO Jan van Eck described Ethereum as the Wall Street token during an interview. He explained that banks must prepare to handle stablecoins as demand for digital payments grows. The United States introduced the Genius Act which is the first federal law focused on stablecoins. The law provided banks with a framework to [...] The post VanEck CEO Says Ethereum Could Power Banks in the Stablecoin Era appeared first on CoinCentral.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01318+0,53%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0,04193+6,23%
ERA
ERA$0,7986+2,16%
Share
Coincentral2025/08/29 04:21
Share

Trending News

More

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

Cheap Below $0.003, This Meme Coin Could be the Next 20,000% Runner After Pepe Coin (PEPE)

VanEck CEO Says Ethereum Could Power Banks in the Stablecoin Era

CFTC issues advisory to restore US access to foreign crypto exchanges

Ripple CTO Defends XRP Against Centralization Claims Amid BlackRock Comparisons