Insider: LianLian Digital is actively exploring the application for stablecoin licenses in Singapore and Hong Kong, China

By: PANews
2025/06/14 17:53
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01965+5.02%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.069-8.12%
ANTTIME
ANT$0.0000459-34.52%

PANews reported on June 14 that according to the Daily Economic Daily, people familiar with the matter revealed that following the news that Ant International plans to apply for stablecoin licenses in Singapore and Hong Kong, China, LianLian Digital is also actively exploring the possibility of applying for relevant licenses in the above regions. LianLian Digital has currently established a dedicated team to promote stablecoin-related projects and conduct use case research. LianLian Digital currently holds a total of 65 payment licenses in various regions around the world, and its wholly-owned subsidiary DFX Labs Company Limited also obtained a virtual asset trading platform (VATP) license issued by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission in December 2024. The outside world believes that this VATP license will be able to produce synergies with the stablecoin license that the group may obtain in the future.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

The United States Department of Justice has filed an enforcement action as it moves to seize more than $225 million in cryptocurrency tied to massive pig butchering scams. On June 18, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said it had filed a…
U
U$0.01+2.56%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10288+2.58%
PigToken
PIG$0.0000000225+8.22%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 04:00
Share
Cheap Below $0.003, This Meme Coin Could be the Next 20,000% Runner After Pepe Coin (PEPE)

Cheap Below $0.003, This Meme Coin Could be the Next 20,000% Runner After Pepe Coin (PEPE)

From Dogecoin’s early dominance to Shiba Inu’s community-driven surge and Pepe’s explosive run, history shows that meme tokens can deliver life-changing returns in a short span. Attention is shifting toward a new contender trading under $0.003; Little Pepe (LILPEPE). With its nearly sold-out presale, unique Layer 2 design, and rapid rise in community interest, LILPEPE […]
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.024582+142.42%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004379--%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000567+1.06%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/29 03:25
Share
VanEck CEO Says Ethereum Could Power Banks in the Stablecoin Era

VanEck CEO Says Ethereum Could Power Banks in the Stablecoin Era

TLDR VanEck CEO Jan van Eck described Ethereum as the Wall Street token during an interview. He explained that banks must prepare to handle stablecoins as demand for digital payments grows. The United States introduced the Genius Act which is the first federal law focused on stablecoins. The law provided banks with a framework to [...] The post VanEck CEO Says Ethereum Could Power Banks in the Stablecoin Era appeared first on CoinCentral.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01318+0.53%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04193+6.23%
ERA
ERA$0.7986+2.16%
Share
Coincentral2025/08/29 04:21
Share

Trending News

More

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

Cheap Below $0.003, This Meme Coin Could be the Next 20,000% Runner After Pepe Coin (PEPE)

VanEck CEO Says Ethereum Could Power Banks in the Stablecoin Era

CFTC issues advisory to restore US access to foreign crypto exchanges

Ripple CTO Defends XRP Against Centralization Claims Amid BlackRock Comparisons