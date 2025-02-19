OSL Trading Hours: Market caution heats up, short positions exceed long positions by $120 million

By: PANews
2025/02/19 11:30

OSL Trading Hours: Market caution heats up, short positions exceed long positions by $120 million

1. Market observation

Keywords: ETF, ETH, BTC

Bitcoin (BTC) has been in a consolidation phase recently, trading between $94,000 and $100,000, and market sentiment has become cautious. Notably, the launch of the Grail Bridge testnet, a cross-chain solution by BitcoinOS, marks an important step in Bitcoin's versatility beyond payments. Despite the volatility in the market, Raoul Pal, CEO of Real Vision, remains optimistic about BTC, Ethereum, Solana, and Sui.

On the Ethereum (ETH) side, large investors have actively increased their holdings during the recent market correction, with new holdings reaching $2.5 billion. Ethereum prices seem to be showing bullish signals after remaining below $3,000 for several weeks, suggesting that funds may be transferred from Solana. At the same time, a mysterious Chinese programmer made a donation of millions of dollars in ETH tokens and then destroyed the same amount, which attracted market attention.

Currently, Bitcoin's dominance in the cryptocurrency market continues to rise, while macro uncertainty has led to sluggish performance of other altcoins. The Texas Senate is considering establishing a strategic Bitcoin reserve to diversify the state's cash reserves. It is worth noting that amid increasing uncertainty and analysts' different opinions on the direction of Bitcoin prices, short leveraged positions exceed long positions by $120 million, indicating that the short-term market may be bearish.

In the ETF market, institutional investors have controlled more than a quarter of the total assets of Bitcoin ETFs. Although Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs have seen an outflow of funds overall, BlackRock's IBIT ETF has received inflows against the trend. In addition, JPMorgan Chase holds over a million dollars worth of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF shares. It is worth mentioning that Bitcoin supporter Michael Saylor has released the "21 Rules of Bitcoin" guide, which provides in-depth insights into the adoption, ownership and ideology of digital currencies.

2. Key data (as of 10:00 HKT on February 19)

  • S&P 500: 6,129.58 (+4.22% year-to-date)

  • Nasdaq: 20,041.26 points (+3.78% year-to-date)

  • 10-year Treasury yield: 4.552% (-2.50 basis points year-to-date)

  • US dollar index: 107.07 (-1.30% year-to-date)

  • Bitcoin: $95,461 (+2.17% YTD), with daily spot volume of $38.42 billion

  • Ethereum: $2,671.62 (-20.12% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $24.10 billion

3. ETF flows (February 18 EST)

  • Bitcoin ETF: -$123.1 million

  • Ethereum ETF: +$4.6 million

4. Important Dates (Hong Kong Time)

Initial jobless claims (20 February 20 21:30)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 213,000 / Expected: 215,000

Federal Reserve meeting minutes (February 20, 03:30)

5. Hot News

Galaxy: LIBRA's "runaway" incident further hit investors' demand for SOL holdings

Charles Schwab creates digital asset manager position to expand cryptocurrency services

Google is exploring using Google Sign-In to log into Bitcoin wallets

Crypto-backed Howard Lutnick confirmed by Senate as U.S. Commerce Secretary

Kraken Completes FTX Estate’s First Fund Distribution, Compensating Over 46,000 Creditors

Bankless Ventures Announces Second Fund with $50 Million Target

Bubblemaps: A trader turned $1.09 million into $109 million by trading the meme coin TRUMP

DigitFT to launch tokenized version of $6.3 billion Invesco fund

Bullish obtains Hong Kong virtual asset trading platform license

K33 Research: Bitcoin market in "low state" since US election

US SEC confirms receipt of Bitwise’s spot XRP ETF application

Former Tether CEO is developing a yield-based stablecoin project, Pi Protocol, which is expected to be launched in the second half of this year

Curve founder’s new project Yield Basis raises $5 million at a $50 million token valuation

LIBRA Token Co-creator Hayden Davis Claims He Paid Bribe to Argentine President’s Sister

Strategy announces $2 billion convertible bond issuance to support future Bitcoin purchases

US SEC Seeks Public Feedback on Approving Grayscale and Bitwise Ethereum ETF Options Trading

FTX's next round of repayment distribution will begin on May 30

Fed's Daly: Cryptocurrency is an emerging industry and we don't want to suppress innovation due to fear

Coinbase International will launch EURC perpetual contracts

Grayscale Announces the Launch of Grayscale $PYTH Trust

Robinhood plans to launch crypto products in Singapore by 2025

KernelDAO to conduct $KERNEL token TGE in February

Lawyer: Nearly 75,000 users suffered losses in LIBRA token transactions, with a total loss of approximately US$286 million

DefiTuna reveals M3M3 platform’s $200 million market manipulation plan involving multiple projects including LIBRA and MELANIA

Jupiter Co-founder: Meteora Co-founder Ben resigned and has hired a law firm to issue a LIBRA investigation report

ESMA launches public consultation on developing crypto-asset advisory standards

Market News: LIBRA team is negotiating with the Nigerian government to launch Meme coin

Institutional investors hold 25.4% of the assets under management of spot Bitcoin ETFs, totaling $26.8 billion

Argentine President: I did not promote LIBRA, I just shared LIBRA information

Powered by OSL - Hong Kong's largest OTC trading platform, providing regulated digital asset services to the market since 2018.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Real Estate Firm’s Stock Spikes After Revealing First Publicly Traded Chainlink Treasury

Real Estate Firm’s Stock Spikes After Revealing First Publicly Traded Chainlink Treasury

The post Real Estate Firm’s Stock Spikes After Revealing First Publicly Traded Chainlink Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Caliber, a publicly traded real estate asset management firm, is starting a Chainlink treasury. The firm will use cash reserves and existing access to capital to acquire LINK. CWD shares jumped nearly 60% on Thursday as the price of LINK itself rose 2.5%. Caliber, a publicly traded real estate asset management company, saw its stock price skyrocket Thursday after announcing that it has adopted a digital assets treasury strategy that will center on Chainlink (LINK). The firm’s strategy was approved by its board of directors, allowing it to allocate a portion of its treasury to acquire LINK—the token that powers a Chainlink’s oracle network, which brings real-world data to blockchain apps. Caliber will use its balance sheet and existing access to capital to acquire LINK, though the firm has not shared how much it intends to acquire.  “This strategy combines what Caliber already does best—raising and managing capital in private equity real estate funds—with one of the most promising financial technologies of our time,” Caliber CEO Chris Loeffler told Decrypt.  “That technology, Chainlink, is directly applicable to our existing real estate business and it will help us to better automate our real estate value calculations (NAV automation), help better administer our funds, and it can help us potentially provide stronger liquidity options for our suite of private funds,” he added. ﻿ In addition to the digital asset treasury, the board of directors approved the creation of the Caliber Crypto Advisory Board—a group of crypto and blockchain experts that will help guide the firm’s digital asset treasury strategy. Loeffler told Decrypt that the board’s composition would be announced soon.  Shares in Caliber (CWD) are up 59% since the opening bell on Thursday, now trading hands at $2.70. However, the stock has traded down nearly 4% in the last month…
RealLink
REAL$0.05849+2.18%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01339+1.90%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.019128+4.77%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 06:22
Share
American Bitcoin Eyeing Nasdaq Debut in September: Reuters

American Bitcoin Eyeing Nasdaq Debut in September: Reuters

Hut 8 CEO Asher Genoot told Reuters that American Bitcoin’s merger with Gryphon Digital mining is nearly complete.
Share
Coinstats2025/08/29 05:02
Share
Tether Moves USD₮ Onto Bitcoin With RGB Expansion

Tether Moves USD₮ Onto Bitcoin With RGB Expansion

TLDR: Tether announced it will launch USD₮ on RGB, a protocol designed to bring scalable asset issuance directly onto Bitcoin. RGB enables private and lightweight asset transactions, allowing stablecoins like USD₮ to operate natively on Bitcoin wallets. Users will soon send, hold, and transfer USD₮ alongside Bitcoin while keeping transactions private and even offline. This [...] The post Tether Moves USD₮ Onto Bitcoin With RGB Expansion appeared first on Blockonomi.
Suilend
SEND$0.546+2.36%
Wink
LIKE$0.012191-4.62%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.0000304+0.09%
Share
Blockonomi2025/08/29 06:16
Share

Trending News

More

Real Estate Firm’s Stock Spikes After Revealing First Publicly Traded Chainlink Treasury

American Bitcoin Eyeing Nasdaq Debut in September: Reuters

Tether Moves USD₮ Onto Bitcoin With RGB Expansion

Apple expresses concerns over UK's plans to enhance competition in the mobile operating system market

IREN on track to $1 billion in annualized bitcoin mining revenue