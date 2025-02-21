FTX’s first round of repayments begins, and 11.2 million SOLs are about to be unlocked, triggering market selling pressure and anxiety. Is this an overestimated “wolf is coming”?

By: PANews
2025/02/21 11:29
Solana
SOL$215.64+6.54%
SOLS
SOLS$0.00324+1.25%
Landwolf
WOLF$0.00000166-0.59%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001897+5.44%

Author: Frank, PANews

On February 18, 2025, the first round of FTX creditor compensation was officially launched, marking the critical stage of the two-year bankruptcy liquidation. However, the market is focused on another potential risk: on March 1, the 11.2 million SOL tokens auctioned by FTX in bankruptcy will be unlocked, with a value of up to US$1.9 billion. Although the settlement of compensation in fiat currency seems "mild", the expected huge circulation of SOL has caused market concerns, and the aftermath of FTX's asset sales will once again impact the crypto ecosystem. Is panic spreading too much, or are risks not yet fully priced?

There is still more than 5 billion outstanding in the first round

According to public information, the creditors who received compensation in this round are the initial beneficiaries, which refers to small creditors with claims of $50,000 or less. According to FTX's restructuring plan, they will be fully repaid and enjoy an annual interest rate of 9%. These users may eventually receive a 119% repayment in fiat currency.

FTX’s first round of repayments begins, and 11.2 million SOLs are about to be unlocked, triggering market selling pressure and anxiety. Is this an overestimated “wolf is coming”?

According to FTX creditor Sunil, this round of repayments has paid about $800 million, covering 162,000 accounts, accounting for 35% of the estimated 460,000 eligible claim accounts. In addition, repayments greater than $50,000 will have to wait until after May 30.

FTX’s first round of repayments begins, and 11.2 million SOLs are about to be unlocked, triggering market selling pressure and anxiety. Is this an overestimated “wolf is coming”?

Previous reports showed that the total repayment plan for the first phase involved an amount of $6.5 to $7 billion. This round of repayment is expected to last until March 4. However, FTX has not yet announced the actual amount of the first round of repayments.

From the perspective of repayment alone, since FTX has chosen fiat currency as the compensation method, the initial repayment may not cause too much turmoil in the crypto market, and may even bring some new funds into the market.

Nearly $2 billion worth of OTC SOL tokens unlocked

The market panic about FTX mainly comes from the auction of crypto assets such as Solana. Documents as of 2023 show that FTX's total assets are only $4.77 billion, a gap of $6.8 billion from the estimated $11.5 billion compensation at the time. As the crypto market ushers in a bull market in 2024, the crypto assets held by FTX will see a sharp rise.

Among them, Solana has given the most blood transfusion to FTX. The SOL token has increased by more than 28 times since December 2022. As one of Solana's major investors, FTX holds a large number of locked SOL tokens. According to the monitoring data of @ai_9684xtpa, FTX has sold 41 million SOL through three auctions as of February 17. Among them, 11.2 million will be unlocked on March 1.

FTX’s first round of repayments begins, and 11.2 million SOLs are about to be unlocked, triggering market selling pressure and anxiety. Is this an overestimated “wolf is coming”?

According to reports, these 41 million tokens were not sold directly through the secondary market, but by Galaxy (25.52 million at $64), Pantera and other buyers (13.67 million at $95), Figure and other buyers (1.8 million at $102). In total, these tokens brought FTX $2.932 billion in revenue, becoming the largest category of liquidation income in the crypto asset class.

Regarding the unlocking of SOL tokens, this transaction should have been completed through auction before, and the unlocking is just a delivery. Of course, no matter who the final controller is, these tokens will enter circulation, and the cost of these known buyers is far lower than the market price. Therefore, there is indeed a risk of profit selling, but the number of SOLs to be unlocked only accounts for 2.3% of the current circulation.

Sui has repurchased its equity, and the disposal methods of APT, AVAX and other assets are unknown

In March 2024, FTX announced that it would sell its shares and tokens invested in Mysten Labs for $95 million. Mysten Labs is the developer of the Sui network. By the end of 2024, these sold shares and tokens are worth up to $4.6 billion. For the market, if FTX retains these tokens, the market for SUI will face greater pressure.

In addition to Solana and Sui, Aptos was also one of the public chains that FTX focused on investing in. According to media reports, in 2022, FTX Ventures and Jump Crypto led Aptos' $150 million financing. However, as of now, Aptos has not announced the final results of the disposal of this part of the equity. According to data provided by FTX in March 2023, the number of APT tokens held at that time was 5 million. However, in the FTX on-chain address of ARKM, no data information on APT tokens has been found. Calculated at the price on February 19, this part of APT is worth approximately US$31.65 million.

FTX’s first round of repayments begins, and 11.2 million SOLs are about to be unlocked, triggering market selling pressure and anxiety. Is this an overestimated “wolf is coming”?

As of February 19, the largest token held by FTX on-chain addresses is FTT, with a total of 257 million tokens, worth approximately $505 million. The total market value of FTT is only $657 million. If it sells its holdings, price shocks may become the biggest risk. FTX once asked users to fill in the price of purchasing FTT, but FTT is temporarily counted as 0 in the legal currency-denominated compensation. It is not yet clear how FTT holders will be compensated.

In the documents disclosed in 2023, it is shown that FTX also holds 1.42 million AVAX (worth $33.76 million), 36,000 BTC (worth $346 million), 154,000 ETH (worth $410 million), 29.7 million XRP (worth $76.32 million) and other major crypto assets. However, as of February 19, these assets are no longer visible on FTX's public wallet address, and have been sold during the liquidation period. As of February 19, FTX's on-chain address holdings are worth approximately $1.269 billion.

With the start of FTX's repayment, the FTX bankruptcy incident is finally coming to an end. After more than two years of transformation, the entire crypto industry has begun a new pattern, and FTX's impact on the industry has gradually become a part of history. The so-called recent market decline caused by FTX seems more like a figment of the imagination or a panic during the current market turmoil.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Real Estate Firm’s Stock Spikes After Revealing First Publicly Traded Chainlink Treasury

Real Estate Firm’s Stock Spikes After Revealing First Publicly Traded Chainlink Treasury

The post Real Estate Firm’s Stock Spikes After Revealing First Publicly Traded Chainlink Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Caliber, a publicly traded real estate asset management firm, is starting a Chainlink treasury. The firm will use cash reserves and existing access to capital to acquire LINK. CWD shares jumped nearly 60% on Thursday as the price of LINK itself rose 2.5%. Caliber, a publicly traded real estate asset management company, saw its stock price skyrocket Thursday after announcing that it has adopted a digital assets treasury strategy that will center on Chainlink (LINK). The firm’s strategy was approved by its board of directors, allowing it to allocate a portion of its treasury to acquire LINK—the token that powers a Chainlink’s oracle network, which brings real-world data to blockchain apps. Caliber will use its balance sheet and existing access to capital to acquire LINK, though the firm has not shared how much it intends to acquire.  “This strategy combines what Caliber already does best—raising and managing capital in private equity real estate funds—with one of the most promising financial technologies of our time,” Caliber CEO Chris Loeffler told Decrypt.  “That technology, Chainlink, is directly applicable to our existing real estate business and it will help us to better automate our real estate value calculations (NAV automation), help better administer our funds, and it can help us potentially provide stronger liquidity options for our suite of private funds,” he added. ﻿ In addition to the digital asset treasury, the board of directors approved the creation of the Caliber Crypto Advisory Board—a group of crypto and blockchain experts that will help guide the firm’s digital asset treasury strategy. Loeffler told Decrypt that the board’s composition would be announced soon.  Shares in Caliber (CWD) are up 59% since the opening bell on Thursday, now trading hands at $2.70. However, the stock has traded down nearly 4% in the last month…
RealLink
REAL$0.05849+2.18%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01339+1.90%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.019128+4.77%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 06:22
Share
American Bitcoin Eyeing Nasdaq Debut in September: Reuters

American Bitcoin Eyeing Nasdaq Debut in September: Reuters

Hut 8 CEO Asher Genoot told Reuters that American Bitcoin’s merger with Gryphon Digital mining is nearly complete.
Share
Coinstats2025/08/29 05:02
Share
Tether Moves USD₮ Onto Bitcoin With RGB Expansion

Tether Moves USD₮ Onto Bitcoin With RGB Expansion

TLDR: Tether announced it will launch USD₮ on RGB, a protocol designed to bring scalable asset issuance directly onto Bitcoin. RGB enables private and lightweight asset transactions, allowing stablecoins like USD₮ to operate natively on Bitcoin wallets. Users will soon send, hold, and transfer USD₮ alongside Bitcoin while keeping transactions private and even offline. This [...] The post Tether Moves USD₮ Onto Bitcoin With RGB Expansion appeared first on Blockonomi.
Suilend
SEND$0.546+2.36%
Wink
LIKE$0.012191-4.62%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.0000304+0.09%
Share
Blockonomi2025/08/29 06:16
Share

Trending News

More

Real Estate Firm’s Stock Spikes After Revealing First Publicly Traded Chainlink Treasury

American Bitcoin Eyeing Nasdaq Debut in September: Reuters

Tether Moves USD₮ Onto Bitcoin With RGB Expansion

Apple expresses concerns over UK's plans to enhance competition in the mobile operating system market

IREN on track to $1 billion in annualized bitcoin mining revenue