After the Bybit hack, how can DeFi effectively cope with market turmoil?

By: PANews
2025/02/24 11:33
Moonveil
MORE$0.10498+4.36%
Ethena USDe
USDE$1.0006--%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001688+2.48%
AaveToken
AAVE$316.8-1.03%

Original article: Omer Goldberg , Founder of Chaos Labs

Compiled by: Yuliya, PANews

After Bybit suffered a $1.4 billion hack, the cryptocurrency market faced a serious impact. How DeFi (decentralized finance) platforms responded to this largest hack in history, as well as potential contagion risks and USDe price fluctuations, has become the focus of attention in the crypto field. This article will explore the impact of this attack on Aave, Ethena, and USDe, analyze how the DeFi system responded to this incident, and explore whether Proof of Reserves can prevent liquidations of more than $20 million.

After the Bybit hack, how can DeFi effectively cope with market turmoil?

After the attack, the Chaos Labs team, together with bgdlabs, AaveChan and LlamaRisk, formed an emergency response team to assess the risks and systemic risks that Aave may face.

After the Bybit hack, how can DeFi effectively cope with market turmoil?

The emergency response team focused on several core issues: Bybit’s solvency status, whether there is a possibility of a larger attack, and the impact any bankruptcy or write-down might have on Aave given its exposure to sUSDe.

After the Bybit hack, how can DeFi effectively cope with market turmoil?

Ethena Labs confirmed that its funds are held in custody through Copper.co , but the market is still concerned about the chain reaction that may be caused by Bybit’s inability to realize profits and losses, and whether USDe will face a deeper risk of decoupling.

After the Bybit hack, how can DeFi effectively cope with market turmoil?

An analysis of Bybit’s bankruptcy risk shows that there are three main hidden dangers: exposure risk caused by USDe hedging failure, chain liquidation risk caused by ETH price decline, and potential DeFi contagion risk.

This prompted the relevant parties to accurately quantify the losses in order to decide whether to take measures such as freezing the sUSDe market. The transparency dashboard shows Ethena's ETH configuration on Bybit, while Ethena Labs' collateral is safely stored over-the-counter at Copper.co . This custody solution and over-the-counter settlement mechanism effectively avoids the bankruptcy risk of exchanges like FTX.

Assuming that the $400 million "book" notional ETH position cannot be liquidated and the ETH price drops 25% before Copper.co releases the funds, Ethena could face an unhedged loss of $100 million. However, considering the $60 million insurance fund, USDe's total backing loss is expected to be only 0.5%.

After the Bybit hack, how can DeFi effectively cope with market turmoil?

Based on the judgment that the risks are relatively controllable, Aave has prepared a risk response plan and continues to monitor developments.

In terms of price, USDe showed obvious price deviations in different trading venues. On the Bybit platform, USDe/USDT once fell to $0.96 due to panic selling and lack of immediate arbitrage.

After the Bybit hack, how can DeFi effectively cope with market turmoil?

In contrast, on-chain pricing has been more stable, with only a brief decoupling to $0.994, which was quickly recovered through arbitrage. This difference is mainly due to the redemption mechanism and the role of the oracle.

After the Bybit hack, how can DeFi effectively cope with market turmoil?

Unlike CeFi, USDe redemptions can be performed continuously and atomically on-chain through the Mint and Redeem contract. USDe's on-chain redemption mechanism worked smoothly, completing $117 million in redemptions in a few hours. Ethena Labs also increased the redemption buffer to $250 million and maintained price stability through continuous replenishment until USDe regained its peg. Due to the atomic nature of USDe redemptions, whitelisted redeemers quickly closed the price gap on Curve.

After the Bybit hack, how can DeFi effectively cope with market turmoil?

However, the anomaly of the oracle amplified the market risk. Chainlink’s USDe/USD price oracle deviated from the on-chain price and fell to $0.977, although the redemption mechanism was still operating normally.

After the Bybit hack, how can DeFi effectively cope with market turmoil?

This deviation resulted in $22 million in liquidations on Aave, with traders being liquidated due to secondary market price fluctuations despite the fact that their USDe assets were well collateralized.

After the Bybit hack, how can DeFi effectively cope with market turmoil?

This highlights the room for improvement in the oracle mechanism. A smart data source that integrates proof of reserves may be able to provide a more accurate valuation of USDe and avoid unnecessary liquidations. Considering real-time redemption, rather than relying solely on the weighted average transaction price. Such a smart oracle can:

  • Prevent unnecessary liquidations;
  • Maintaining capital efficiency;
  • Reduce market pressure

What can be improved?

Risk, price, and proof-of-reserve data must work together, not in isolation, to ensure value and maintain the resilience of DeFi systems under stress. Price oracles should reflect true collateral backing, not just secondary market prices.

Overall, the DeFi ecosystem withstood this stress test. The Bybit team stabilized the market by maintaining transparent communication, the Ethena Labs team quickly eliminated risk exposure and ensured smooth redemption, and Aave effectively controlled risks without generating bad debts.

This incident shows that in order to build a more resilient system, the industry needs smarter oracles and risk-aware infrastructure to improve capital efficiency while ensuring security. It is only a matter of time before the next major stress test comes, and the industry needs to prepare for it.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Real Estate Firm’s Stock Spikes After Revealing First Publicly Traded Chainlink Treasury

Real Estate Firm’s Stock Spikes After Revealing First Publicly Traded Chainlink Treasury

The post Real Estate Firm’s Stock Spikes After Revealing First Publicly Traded Chainlink Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Caliber, a publicly traded real estate asset management firm, is starting a Chainlink treasury. The firm will use cash reserves and existing access to capital to acquire LINK. CWD shares jumped nearly 60% on Thursday as the price of LINK itself rose 2.5%. Caliber, a publicly traded real estate asset management company, saw its stock price skyrocket Thursday after announcing that it has adopted a digital assets treasury strategy that will center on Chainlink (LINK). The firm’s strategy was approved by its board of directors, allowing it to allocate a portion of its treasury to acquire LINK—the token that powers a Chainlink’s oracle network, which brings real-world data to blockchain apps. Caliber will use its balance sheet and existing access to capital to acquire LINK, though the firm has not shared how much it intends to acquire.  “This strategy combines what Caliber already does best—raising and managing capital in private equity real estate funds—with one of the most promising financial technologies of our time,” Caliber CEO Chris Loeffler told Decrypt.  “That technology, Chainlink, is directly applicable to our existing real estate business and it will help us to better automate our real estate value calculations (NAV automation), help better administer our funds, and it can help us potentially provide stronger liquidity options for our suite of private funds,” he added. ﻿ In addition to the digital asset treasury, the board of directors approved the creation of the Caliber Crypto Advisory Board—a group of crypto and blockchain experts that will help guide the firm’s digital asset treasury strategy. Loeffler told Decrypt that the board’s composition would be announced soon.  Shares in Caliber (CWD) are up 59% since the opening bell on Thursday, now trading hands at $2.70. However, the stock has traded down nearly 4% in the last month…
RealLink
REAL$0.05849+2.18%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01339+1.90%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.019128+4.77%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 06:22
Share
American Bitcoin Eyeing Nasdaq Debut in September: Reuters

American Bitcoin Eyeing Nasdaq Debut in September: Reuters

Hut 8 CEO Asher Genoot told Reuters that American Bitcoin’s merger with Gryphon Digital mining is nearly complete.
Share
Coinstats2025/08/29 05:02
Share
Tether Moves USD₮ Onto Bitcoin With RGB Expansion

Tether Moves USD₮ Onto Bitcoin With RGB Expansion

TLDR: Tether announced it will launch USD₮ on RGB, a protocol designed to bring scalable asset issuance directly onto Bitcoin. RGB enables private and lightweight asset transactions, allowing stablecoins like USD₮ to operate natively on Bitcoin wallets. Users will soon send, hold, and transfer USD₮ alongside Bitcoin while keeping transactions private and even offline. This [...] The post Tether Moves USD₮ Onto Bitcoin With RGB Expansion appeared first on Blockonomi.
Suilend
SEND$0.546+2.36%
Wink
LIKE$0.012191-4.62%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.0000304+0.09%
Share
Blockonomi2025/08/29 06:16
Share

Trending News

More

Real Estate Firm’s Stock Spikes After Revealing First Publicly Traded Chainlink Treasury

American Bitcoin Eyeing Nasdaq Debut in September: Reuters

Tether Moves USD₮ Onto Bitcoin With RGB Expansion

Apple expresses concerns over UK's plans to enhance competition in the mobile operating system market

IREN on track to $1 billion in annualized bitcoin mining revenue